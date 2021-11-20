These Are The 20 Best Belt Bags For Women

Fashion trends come and go, and the 90s belt bag, or, as some may still call it, the fanny pack, is back. Although the modern ones are a bit more fashion forward and fancy than their nineties counterparts, they have the same utility. Perfectly sized to fit your main essentials, they do come in different styles, sizes, colors, and materials.

They are made to fit either on your waist, slung around your body, or in a variation of creative ways that allow your hands to remain free, so you can go on doing whatever you need to carefree.

Another plus to this type of bag, which used to be considered a faux-pas in the fashion world, is that it forces you to bring with you only the strict minimum. In general, women tend to carry their whole house and the kitchen sink in their large bags and totes. The bigger the bag the more stuff would get tossed in. But with the limited space of the belt bag, you are encouraged to rethink your tendency to carry unnecessary stuff with you.

The new and improved models are simply lush, unless of course you favor the tourist look (not that there’s anything wrong with that)! Most designers use some of the very top quality materials and the best craftsmanship for this fashion accessory, so go ahead and splurge.

There are some unisex models on the market as well, so the guys won’t feel left out. You need to carry stuff around too, so why not do it in style?

Very quickly, what should you look for when buying a belt bag?

First, evaluate the size you need. What are you planning to carry with you everyday? Are you a very neat and structured person who only carries the minimum stuff, or do you need extra room, just in case?

The material is another consideration. If you plan to use it on your everyday commute, then you should probably look for a bag that is made from a waterproof material. Or is it an investment, and you want the finest leather bag that you will take out on special occasions?

The design is important too, of course. If you’re the sporty type, you might need a versatile model from a more affordable material and a hard wearing design. Or you’re eyeing a designer belt bag that will double as a clutch?

There are also additional features such as extra pockets, the type of closing (zipper or snap), padding, among many other details that you might need to take into consideration.

Now that you have an idea of what you need to keep an eye out for, let’s see which are the best belt bags that made our list this year.

If you’re looking for a classic and clean design in a belt bag, this model from Herschel is a good choice. This is a very affordable and practical bag that will do its job on your commute to and from work, and will look elegant enough for your special event you’re running to after work.

Multipurpose yet stylish, it is made from a sturdy polyester material that will stand the test of time. The bag is roomy enough for more than your necessities, and it also comes in a variety of colors.

19. YSL Lou Matelasse Leather Belt Bag

This chevron design soft leather belt bag from Saint Laurent is very glam. The bag attaches to a thin adjustable leather belt that you can wear around your waist or around your shoulder. The main compartment closes with a zipper and all hardware is in gold toned metal.

There is an additional zippered compartment at the back, and the front is adorned with the YSL logo, in gold, of course.

18. Benho Crossbody Fanny Pack

This sleek essential from Benho is a great option if ethically made purchases are important to you. Constructed from supple Italian Nappa leather, this versatile everyday bag features an accordion design on the inside with three cardholders and a deep interior snap pocket.

Sophisticated with its simplicity, it comes in a rectangular boxy shape with a silver clasp for closing.

17. Cuyana Mini Circle Belt Bag

Cuyana is known for making great quality leather accessories, and this is just another one of their star models. Designed in a round shape, it comes with an adjustable strap which can double as a shoulder bag as well, and it has a zipper closure.

At the back there is a small compartment that fits a card, some cash, or a transit pass. Made from premium Italian leather in a company that is owned by women for women, this bag, like all of their products, is LWG certified.

16. Ashya Palmetto Mini

This cutie from Ashya is made from Italian cow leather, and is adorned with custom 14K gold plated hardware. Hand stitched right in New York City, the adjustable belt can be taken off and you can use the bag as a clutch.

It closes with a flap, but the main compartment has a zipper for added security. A versatile and elevated design that will look good for any occasion and complement any style.

15. See By Chloe Lesly Belt Bag

This is a very feminine and delicate bag that will literally fit through your belt loops. The buckle fastening gives it an edge, and you can wear it either around your waist or across your shoulders if you’re going for a different look.

Made from premium leather and with gold-toned hardware, it is a minuscule bag that boasts a logo that speaks very loudly.

14. Louis Vuitton Bumbag

The brand needs no introduction, as I’m sure you’re all familiar with the signature colors and LV Logo. Their belt bag comes in the same color palette as their traditional Monogram canvas bags.

Made from premium leather, it has a main compartment that closes with a double zip closure and a zippered back pocket. The adjustable belt allows you to wear it in a variety of ways: either on your waist, cross-body, or over the shoulder.

13. Loeffler Randall Commuter Gingham Belt Bag

This is for women who are not afraid of standing out in the crowd. It is a beautiful lightweight gingham printed bag that is pretty big for a belt bag. You can even squeeze in a water bottle if you need to, on top of all your essentials.

Made from nylon it will protect your things from getting wet, so you can be out for hours worry free. It features a top zip closure and an interior open pocket.

12. Givenchy 4G Nylon Belt Bag

This is the new “mom Fanny pack”, but with a modern upgrade. It is made from a convenient nylon material that will guarantee your things will keep dry even in the worst downpours. Adorned with chunky zippers and a boldwhite woven label, there’s a retro feel to it.

The two compartments are ideal for the organized type, so you can separate your stuff into what makes more sense to you and keep things neat.

11. Balenciaga Wheel-Logo Print Nylon Belt Bag

This more casual bag from Balenciaga is a perfect addition to any trendy or streetwear outfit. The great thing about it is the material. You can go about your day, even stand in a downpour, and your bag will not get ruined, like the real leather ones will.

This lightweight and versatile bag comes with an adjustable waist strap, and the design is unisex, so even guys can sport it.

10. Chloe Marcie Small Leather Belt Bag

For those of you who love the original Marcie bag, you will simply adore the smaller version that is the belt bag. This compact version features a slim belt strap that will create a gorgeous silhouette, which means that you can add it even to a bulkier outfit.

Their iconic stitching and gold ring detail adorn the front of the bag, for their signature look. An elegant little bag that will uplift any outfit.

9. Carolina Herrera Initials Insignia Belt Bag

This lush bag from Carolina Herrera comes in an array of colors that is made from premium handcrafted Mocan leather. It features the distinctive gold plated clasp to represent the fashion house’s 35 anniversary.

Comes with an adjustable leather strap and chain strap, and all hardware is golden for that extra rich vibe. The fastening is push lock, and it also has an interior patch pocket.

8. Bottega Veneta Cassette

What can we say, we love the brand’s leather goods, so we had to include this piece from the Intrecciata collection. Smaller than their handbags, this belt bag is just right for your wallet and other essentials on the go.

Crafted in Italy from premium leather, it comes in a gorgeous deep purple. Featuring an adjustable waist strap, it closes with a foldover top with magnetic fastening, and it also has an interior slip pocket for easy access.

7. Jacquemus La Ceinture Belt Bag

This is a miniature take on the brand’s shoulder bag, with just enough room to store your keys, lipstick, and a few cards. A simple design in a rectangular shape, this leather bag features the logo plaque in golden hardware on the front.

Made from leather, it comes with a foldover top with magnetic fastening and an internal slip pocket.

6. Alexander Wang Attica Hybrid Tweed Belt Bag

For those familiar with the work of Alexander Wang, you know he always does things outside the box. His creative ways always put him on the radar, and his style is unconventional, to say the least.

This black and white belt bag is adorned with a silver chain belt and a leather shoulder strap so you can use it in different ways. This luxe bag closes with a top zip, and the interior card slot has the brand’s logo stitched onto it.

5. Jil Sander Leather Belt Bag

This unassuming yet beautiful bag is a minimalist’s first choice. The buttery cream color made from super smooth leather in a crescent shape is very trendy but classic at the same time.

It will literally match any outfit and complement any color palette. Surprisingly roomy enough for more than your essentials, it makes comfort look chic. The beautiful zipper is accessorized with golden hardware , just for some added glam.

4. Versace Medusa Black Leather Belt Bag

This leather belt bag is a camera bag look-alike, but this model from Versace is quite more glam. Made from premium black leather and accessorized with gold hardware, this belt bag is going to pop no matter what you wear.

But if you want the Medusa emblem to really stand out, wear any monochrome two-piece outfit, or all white clothing for some contrast Featuring a top zip closure and an adjustable waist belt, you can wear it confidently anywhere you feel like.

3. Prada Small Odette Belt Bag

This trendy yet timeless accessory is something all fashionista love to own. It comes in an array of colors, to match all tastes and personalities. Feminine but not girly, this classic design is the epitome of elegance that will complement any outfit.

No matter your age or lifestyle, one of these bags will uplift your wardrobe, and, quite frankly, mood as well.

2. Bottega Veneta The Belt Chain Pouch

Fashion house Bottega Veneta brings you this extremely popular and amazing pouch bag that is adorned by a chunky gold-tone chain. The design is typically Italian, and the bag is made from the highest buttery soft leather.

The designer Daniel Lee is the creative director behind the sculptural designs Bottega Veneta is known for. This cool-girl waist accessory for the fashionistas in the crowd is a real treat.

1. YSL Kate Textured Leather Belt Bag

This minimalist yet divine belt bag comes in two pieces: an adjustable belt, which is made from premium leather, and a minimalist detachable pouch. Made in Italy from textured leather, it is decorated with the brand’s logo on the front.

The bag itself looks tiny but it is actually just right. It can fit your essentials such as phone, keys and ID in the zippered compartment, and the bag can be worn on the belt, or if you prefer, as an evening clutch.

This sums up the 20 best belt bags we feel are worth investing into. If you think of others we overlooked, let us know.