These are the 25 Best Fanny Packs of 2021

Oh, fanny pack, you’re making a comeback, aren’t you? But were you really gone?

Sure, the avid traveler knows a thing or two about the convenience the fanny pack provides when on the go, and they are the accessory of choice for that particular consumer group. But the rest of the population is not necessarily a huge fan of this waist bag.

Fanny packs are super versatile and allow you to get things done without having anything in your way, but let’s face it, the 90’s style was not the most attractive thing out, right? Especially those made out of that cheap nylon material! Seriously, what were they thinking?

Thank goodness many designer brands have improved that classic look without compromising on functionality. When they were first introduced, fanny packs were strictly worn on the waist. But the new models can be worn over your shoulder, or as a crossbody bag.

They are also made from a variety of materials, and some even have the anti-theft RFID pockets that prevent your stuff from getting stolen. Waterproof materials are practical for the outdoors lovers, and the water bottle pockets are a nice perk some of the bags offer.

Of course, we’ve included a few luxe options, so you can get an idea of what’s available on the market right now and how the plain fanny pack has evolved over the years.

Here is our list of the 25 best fanny pack models for 2021.

25. Kibou Bag

We start off the list with this “diaper-bag/fanny pack” that we find absolutely amazing. It comes in a variety of colors, made from vegan leather, and it has a waterproof pocket for wet items.

Although its purpose was meant for parents of young kids on the go, we think it’s great for anyone. It comes with card slots, a key hook, and for the parents out there a detachable changing pad on the back flap.

24. Kwaleo Utility Unisex Black Waist Pack

This military inspired design makes this a more masculine waist bag. It is fairly large, with a 14 liters capacity, an adjustable shoulder strap, and made in black with the white logo on the front pocket.

The main zip compartment can hold all your essentials, and the internal zip compartment is great for your valuables.

I’ve owned a Jansport backpack for more than two decades and it’s still in great condition. No doubt, their materials are of the highest quality, so you won’t regret picking this brand. Available in many colors, it can add some brightness to your outfits, but you can also go with the more classic black that goes with everything.

The main compartment is large enough for your essentials and the zippered front pocket is easily accessible for your keys or other things you need to keep handy.

22. Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The perfectly functional bag that can fit all your necessities, this cute little bag is made from a water repellent material that can keep your things from getting wet. You can venture out for a run in any type of weather and not worry about anything.

It comes with zippered interior and exterior pockets and in a variety of colors, so you have many options and can easily match your outfits.

21. Baboon to the Moon Fanny Pack

Another favorite with runners, this allows you to enjoy your jog handsfree but also offers you the possibility of bringing your essentials with you if you have to run an errand afterwards.

Or if you’re on an adventure in a picturesque place, the bag is large enough for your camera. Crafted from the durable Cordura fabric and YKK zippers, you can probably have this bag for life and it won’t give out on you.

20. Aer Day Sling Bag

This slim and compact sling bag is a man’s best friend. Built from durable tech materials, this bag has many pockets and can fit all your necessities without looking bulky. Comes in grey and black and has an adjustable crossbody strap.

The exterior zip pocket offers you convenience, and the interior zip pocket is great for your valuables. This structured nylon and polyester bag offers you lots of versatility.

19. Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Belt Bag

This beautifully crafted leather belt bag from Longchamp is a classic. This timeless model is made from cowhide grained quality leather and is available in several colors. The only negative is that, like most leather goods, it is not waterproof.

But the main compartment is large enough to store your essentials, and an extra zippered pocket in the back is perfect for your valuables such as the passport, for example.

The double-zipped main compartment is pretty large in this bag . The back pocket is equipped with a magnetic snap, and the front pocket is also double-zipped.

The adjustable strap with the metal clip is very practical, as well as all the interior features: the card pocket, key leash, the TUMI tracer that offers extra protection are all nice perks. It also looks chic with the gold toned metal accents.

17. Bintu Barrel Fanny Pack

For a touch of luxury but without breaking the bank, we found this handmade leather fanny pack. It comes in two shades, black and camel, and the quality of this Ethiopian leather is simply lush.

It features a buckle belt and a magnetic closure, and the main compartment is large enough for your everyday essentials: keys, phone and wallet. It adds a little soft touch to this casual look.

16. Les Second Leather Belt Bag

Although leather bags do not offer you a waterproof quality, they do add a touch of sophistication. The rich Italian leather paired with the simple yet elegant shape will uplift any outfit. It comes with an adjustable strap to fit anyone to a tee, and the magnetic flap closure offers easy access to your essentials.

The four interior card slots are perfect, so you don’t need to bring your whole wallet when going out on the town.

This travel-friendly fanny pack offers you lots of features you will appreciate when on the go. The pull-out pocket that you can carry your water bottle is rarely seen in those types of bags, but they are perfect for long days of commuting.

It also offers lots of pockets in which you can organize your important things, including RFID card and passport slots. You will travel with peace of mind knowing your belongings are safe in this well designed belt bag.

Herschel is another great brand that specializes in good quality bags and backpacks. This unisex bag can be worn on your waist or as a crossbody, and it offers you a casual look with a touch of streetwear vibe.

Made from ballistic weave, it is sturdy without being rigid, and you’ll love carrying your everyday essentials in it everywhere you go. Best rated for durability and versatility, it does not disappoint.

For the adventurer that needs to clear with security at airports or festivals, this clear fanny pack is made for you. Size wise it will pass any guidelines as it is not too big yet spacious enough to fit everything important you need to bring with you.

Waterproof is always a plus, so your belongings will stay dry even if mother nature decides to throw you a curveball. The strap is snug and comfortable even if worn for long periods of time.

12. Superdry Edit Bum Bag

For the 90’s lovers, we had to include this original looking fanny pack. The great quality of the leather and the adjustable strap that comes with a metal clasp fastening will bring back memories.

The main compartment has an inside zip fastened pocket, and the smaller outside compartment is also equipped with the same zipper closure. Great for everyday, you can wear it on your waist or over the shoulder.

11. Burberry Mini Check Bum Bag

Sporting the brand’s staple checkered design and made from calf leather and great quality cotton their trenches are made from, this bag will add a touch of class to any outfit. You can add a little dimension to your everyday outings with this bag that is perfectly fit for all your essentials.

The front zippered pocket is convenient for easy access, and you can wear it easily over the shoulder or on your waist, whichever way you prefer.

10. Beklina Ribbed Belt Bag

The ribbed look of this belt bag is unique and it comes in five different shades. The rich leather is beautiful and it feels so soft, this will surely be your new go-to bag when you’re dashing out the door.

Just the right size, you can wear it on your commute without adding any bulk. It easily fits your essentials, so you can go about your day looking stylish. Features a main zippered compartment and an adjustable strap.

9. Dais Belt Bag

This multifunctional belt bag from Vavvoune is so cute with the fringe detail on the front you will fall in love with it. It is large enough for your everyday essentials, and the quality of the leather and the craftsmanship are worth the money.

This will surely become your main bag. Fully lined and equipped with a hidden magnetic snap closure, the gold plated hardware adds a touch of luxe to this already special bag.

8. Going Places Belt Bag

This is another splurge from Silver & Riley that you will adore. Simply cut, the quality of the leather and the excellent Italian craftsmanship will make this bag stand out.

Equipped with a detachable and adjustable belt strap, it offers you possibilities of using it as a purse as well as a belt bag. The main compartment has a small interior pocket for your valuables, and the folded top closes with a clasp.

7. Cherai Utility Belt Bag

This uniquely shaped belt bag made by Ashya will certainly turn heads. Considered a utilitarian bag, the separate compartments are of different dimensions which add some originality to this well crafted bag.

Made from good quality leather and accessorized with gold plated hardware, this gorgeous bag is suitable to anyone, and can be worn in many different ways. Make this versatile bag your own and you’ll enjoy it for years to come.

6. Prada Odette Belt Bag

Prada is known for their high-quality materials and unique craftsmanship when it comes to their leather goods. This belt bag is no exception, so this luxurious fanny pack will serve you well for life.

Timeless and elegant, this bag is made from calf-skin leather and it is embellished on the front with the logo plaque. The hardware is made from plated gold, it fastens with a zip, and the adjustable belt is also detachable.

This minimalist bag from Rebecca Minkoff is the ideal accessory for a touch of elegance. This simply designed yet opulent fanny pack is constructed from pebbled cowhide leather, and it is so soft you will never want to leave home without it.

Features a main zipped compartment and zipped interior pockets, all in gold-toned hardware. This chic belt bag goes with everything in your wardrobe, and is roomy enough for all your stuff. What more can you ask for?

4. Loewe Mini Gate Calfskin Leather Belt Bag

An investment worth every penny if it’s in your budget, of course, this lush belt bag from Loewe is made with extreme care and top materials. The main compartment is larger enough for all your essentials, and the belt is adjustable so you can wear it in different ways.

Designed in a classic saddle silhouette and with the knotted belt on the front, this is a traditional Loewe you’ll cherish forever.

3. Fendi Logo Leather Belt Bag

This simple yet elegant bag from Fendi is made from high-quality leather and it is embellished with the Fendi logo on the front flap and golden hardware. The structured envelope silhouette is subtle and classy, but it is surprisingly roomy enough for your necessities like your keys, phone and wallet, even your lipgloss.

The flap opening is equipped with a magnetic clasp, and it is a functional luxurious bag that will elevate any simple outfit.

2. Gucci Matelasse Leather Belt Bag

This is one of the best designer belt bags on the market today. With the signature Gucci golden logo on the front and the supple leather, this luxurious item is one of the best looking fanny packs out there.

The fashionable chevron design and the golden hardware comes in five different sizes and three different colors to choose from. You will surely find one to your liking that will suit your needs.

1. Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

For our first choice, we picked this versatile, practical and stylish option from Dagne Dover. Reasonably priced as well, it offers optimal solutions for your everyday essentials. Made from water resistant neoprene material and several different colors to pick from, it comes with many sought-after features.

Front zipper pocket, several inside pockets for your cash and cards, it even has a key clip for added security, not to mention the adjustable strap. Everything you need for all your adventures.

Conclusion

We compiled this list to show you the different options out there, with the different styles, materials and budgets that are as diverse as we all are. Some are more feminine, some more masculine, but there are also some unisex models, so there’s literally something for everyone, just take your pick.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.