The 15 Best Bomber Jackets for Men in 2021

If you’re into old-school vibes and looks, this is the year for you – we’re talking about retro heaven coming back to life. Considered a classic among men’s fashion items, the bomber jacket is making a strong comeback in 2021. Don’t take my word for it, just head to Instagram and you’ll surely see a lot of guys wearing bomber jackets right now.

Tom Ford and Ermenegildo Zegna, as well as many other luxury brands, worked their magic and designed some of the most impressive men’s bomber jackets around. But there are also so many budget-friendly choices on the market, such as Alpha Industries and Golden Bear teasing us with some really cool designs as well.

Versatile and timeless, the classic bomber jackets should be part of any man’s wardrobe, as they succeed in adding a touch of style and elegance no matter the occasion. They’re smart, casual and sophisticated and have become quite the desired item these days.

Here are our top choices for the best bomber jackets for men that you could buy in 2021. Get your credit cards ready and here we go!

Kiton Soft Suede Bomber Jacket

Associated with a ridiculous price-tag to match its level of exclusivity, this might just be one of the most stylish bomber jackets on the market now. Chic and refined, casual and suited even for an upscale event, this Kiton bomber jacket may be an extravagant piece, but it’s well worth the cash.

The Naples-based luxury label is known to be a brand that’s dedicated to elegance and sophistication. Their version of the bomber jacket for men is a designer’s dream. Please note the hallmarks of a classic fighter pilot jacket, such as the striped ribbed trims and the smooth and soft suede construction, with a lightweight shell lining. Maverick, you can be my wingman any time!

Showing off a wonderful mix of details, Alpha Industries’ bomber jacket is an incredible example of pilot-inspired outerwear, blending quality, versatility, and a nice, urban approach. The MA-1 is quite similar to the original military bomber jacket. Made from a mid-weight flight nylon, this jacket will prove to be comfortable and water-resistant as well.

What’s really cool is that it’s reversible, which means the bright orange lining will get anyone’s attention in an instant. How’s that for a two-for-one sale? The utility pocket on the sleeve is also a great addition, not to mention the knit rib collar, cuffs, and waistband that hint towards the flying aces of yesteryear. Is anyone else thinking about the sound of a Spitfire engine?

Tom Ford Suede Bomber Jacket

As you might expect from this legendary fashion brand, Tom Ford’s bomber jacket for men is the response to any and all fashion prayers. The iconic brand is well-known for high-end couture, and this masterfully crafted jacket can only be described as stylish – well, at least.

Some of our older readers will easily remember the original Air Force jackets upon getting a glimpse of this jacket. Luxurious by nature, yet suitable to be paired with a pair of vintage jeans, this black suede beauty features a cinched-in waist, an internal snap-fastening pocket, and ribbed cuffs. But, forget all those details and just try it on.

Golden Bear Ashbury Leather Jacket

Beyond nice – that’s how some people describe Golden Bear bomber jackets. The supple cow leather jacket you see here will surely fit the authentic airman style. Sure, wearing this thing while enjoying your very own fighter jet might sound awesome, but we’ll have to settle only for daydreaming right now.

However, It’s safe to assume that this is the jacket your wardrobe has been waiting for. This Golden Bear Ashbury is what vintage lovers have been looking for. The cotton-blend ribbed trims will make you remember the original bomber jacket and the satin lining adds a touch of silky-smooth comfort to your day.

Ideal for a midsummer night’s dream, as Shakespeare would put it, the lightweight MA-1 Skymaster by Alpha Industries is reminiscent of the company’s roots. You see, Alpha Industries was initially a contractor to the US military and high-performing outerwear was part of their job or contract description.

Hinting towards original military-issue flight jackets, this jacket promises insulation, water-resistance and delivers a pilot’s attitude. It also packs some interesting features, such as an oxygen tab and Alpha’s signature zippered utility pocket, so this jacket will surely make you feel ready and willing for any mission. Start your engines!

If you’re feeling cold, just don’t; not anymore. This bomber jacket was meant to keep you warm and toasty and will easily put your winter coat to shame. Looking all classic, this jacket features a nylon shell and synthetic mouton fur collar, which means staying warm has never felt better – no matter what the calendar or thermometer says.

Speaking of which, the knit cuffs and waistband will make sure insulation becomes your best friend. Looking cool while remaining warm sounds like the best of both worlds. Doesn’t it?

Sandro Paris Suede Jacket

Dare to be different? You have come to the right place or have chosen the right jacket, if you want this beauty from Sandro Paris. Bomber jackets might be classic, but they don’t necessarily have to look like classics. The Sandro Paris suede model looks very trendy and will, most likely, prove to be an attention-grabber.

Made from a camel-colored goatskin and a wool blend, this gorgeous men’s bomber jacket also features a high standing collar that some might associate with military jackets. But this jacket is truly aimed at fashion enthusiasts. You just can’t go wrong with this one.

Officine Generale Wool Jacket

Once we mention Merino wool, you know this bomber jacket by Officine Generale will make your day better. The luxurious material will keep you warm while being lightweight, and its odor-resistant properties might have been a plus if you were a true pilot.

Flying dreams aside, there’s more to be said about this stylish bomber jacket. It displays a minimalist construction and subtle elegance that complement the fine craftsmanship involved in the design of this Parisian brand’s jacket. I rest my case.

We’re back to this popular American clothing brand, again and again. Looking for a spring’s day accessory, one that’s light and can handle the rain? Look no further than the L-2B flight jacket by Alpha Industries.

Some authentic bomber jacket cues are present, such as the MA-1 utility pocket, or ‘remove before flight’ flag; the nit collar, waistband, and cuffs are also there, don’t you worry. Too hot? From an aesthetic point of view, maybe; temperature-wise? Never, not with this jacket.

The Columbia fleece you see here is not a bomber jacket, per se. For your money you will receive the classic bomber jacket vibe, but with upgrades such as warmth and wearability. Made entirely out of polyester, this stylish jacket is flexible and requires close to no maintenance whatsoever.

Ultra-soft and packing MTR filament, the polyester blend used here makes for just the right amount of thermal retention while just the right look will make sure the owner has a big smile on their face. Easy, breezy.

Golden Bear Albany Classic Bomber

Modern vibes or a traditional approach? That’s a tough call to make, but if you already know what you want, there’s a 50-50 chance Golden Bear’s Albany is what you were dreaming about. Boasting the right looks and the overall vibe of an original aviator’s jacket, this bomber jacket features contrasting leather sleeves and wool and will most likely tease motorcyclists as well.

Stylish, durable, and bold, the Golden Bear Albany jacket can equally look fine while associated with a sweatshirt, black jeans, and a pair of tastefully scuffed-up sneakers. Your choice.

Hugo Boss Bomber Jacket

I dare you to say something negative about this high-end brand. Yes, it’s an expensive brand, but that’s about it. Bomber jackets are cool, no doubt about that, but if you’re looking for a more elegant version, that’s perfect even for business casual outfits, look no further than this gorgeous jacket that comes from the magicians at Hugo Boss.

Showing off seductive levels of craftsmanship, this designer’s dream jacket was made from a Lyocell, cotton, and wool blend. Inspired by the past, while looking towards the future, this stylish men’s bomber jacket is definitely one gift you just can’t go wrong with. Every man will love those small details, like the two-way zip and contrasting white cuffs.

We have to admit – this is not technically a bomber jacket, but we just had to include it in list. Alpha Industries’ parka is reminiscent of fighter pilot jackets, and the ‘remove before flight’ flag certainly points towards that direction.

The N-3B jacket was designed with extreme weather in mind, meaning that you won’t be catching a cold while wearing this jacket. Bold, comfortable, and featuring a channel-quilted lining and faux fur hood, I think it’s safe to say that it’s getting more and more difficult to make a choice.

Black always looks cool, at least that’s what I’ve always thought, and the jacket we see here aims to prove that. One of the most popular bomber jackets on the market, lightweight and durable thanks to its polyester construction, this bomber jacket aims to be breathable and windproof.

Designed with a slim fit in mind, the jacket features a classic stand collar, as well as a zipper closure and zipper pockets. Also, it seems that Nantersan’s jacket will keep you company for quite a long while.

Ermenegildo Zegna White Bomber Jacket

Is anyone else dreaming about a cool cocktail on the beach? It might be a little bit, so you will probably need a jacket. Made of seersucker, which is to say this jacket is ideal for warm days, this lightweight and breezy jacket is looking loose and all kinds of cool.

With that in mind, you should not be surprised about the fact that the hem, cuffs, and collar are all off-white. Sleek and sophisticated, Ermenegildo Zegna’s bomber jacket features a buffed calfskin trim throughout, thus hinting towards a superlative.

