The 25 Best Winter Coats for Men You Can Buy Right Now

I’m sure most of us don’t really want to think about winter yet, but it’s coming. Soon. In less than three months. Although in some parts of the world winter is coming to an end, in Europe and North America it is literally just around the corner. Once kids go back to school, it seems like we blink and it’s the holiday season.

But fear not gents, we got you covered. If you’re in the market to purchase a new winter coat this season, we tried to make your job a little easier by doing most of the research for you.

All you really need to do is figure out what your favorite style and color is, and, of course, what budget you’re working with. There are literally hundreds of variations to work with, from elegant wool coats to the warmest down parkas for those frigid winter days.

Winter Coats Buying Guide

Before we show you the examples we picked out for you, we made a tiny guide to help you choose the right winter coat for your lifestyle.

Coat or Jacket?

In general, the jacket is more casual, an everyday item that is not necessarily the warmest either. The coat on the other hand, is usually warmer and comes with more layers for extreme coziness. Plus, the coat is more formal, an item you can easily wear even at the office or to fancy affairs.

Material

The down jackets that have a number higher than 500 are the warmest, and wool is also a pretty good option for cooler days. Polyester blends need to be layered properly in order to keep you very warm, or they could be used as an in-between piece. For winter outdoors sporty activities, the wicking material is something to consider.

Down or Synthetic?

Synthetic insulation can keep you warm for a fraction of the cost, which is also an environmentally friendly option. Down is a more natural option, made from duck or goose plumage, but some people can’t handle them due to allergies or personal preference.

Length

This really just comes down to the style of coat and need. Usually the more formal coats are longer, whereas the down-filled coats are shorter. In order to make moving around easier, especially for outdoor activities, you should go for a coat that doesn’t go below your hip.

Water-Resistant or Waterproof?

I’ve always wondered what the difference is. Water-resistant can handle light drizzle or snow, but if you experience a real downpour or a major snowstorm with high precipitation and wind, waterproof is your best bet.

Now let’s take a closer look at the 25 best winter coats that you can shop for at the moment.

We start off this list with a sustainable choice from trusted brand North Face. Certified with RDS for using sustainable materials, this 550-fill goose down will keep you warm even on the coldest days.

It offers you total coverage with additional insulation in the hood, underarms and pockets, and its roomy fit allows for extra layering.

This is a very stylish and timeless winter staple. The quality of the materials and the craftsmanship make this jacket worth every penny. It will also keep you warm with its rich shearling interior and the durable Nappa exterior will protect you from temperamental weather.

Another plus is the detachable hood that comes in handy in windy conditions.

Although one of the lightest versions of a winter coat out there, this down jacket will keep you nice and cozy. This jacket comes with a 700-fill power down interior, and the moisture resistant material will work perfectly even if confronted with some precipitation.

It is equipped with a zippered interior pocket, zippered sleeve pocket, and zippered hand pockets.

22. Everlane ReNew Long Parka

For an eco-friendly need, this jacket is your best bet. This Everlane coat is made from 64 recycled plastic bottles, and while being gentle on the environment it is also great for you.

This water-resistant parka offers you fleece lined pockets and a storm hood for some extra warmth on those colder days. It also boasts a 100% recycled PrimaLoft insulation and a two-way zipper.

21. Patagonia Nano Puff Water-Resistant Jacket

It’s a good reason why we’ve picked Patagonia as the best outdoor clothing brand. They’ve very, very good at what they do and this coat is definitely your best option for outdoor activities due to its light weight. Less bulky than your average winter coat, it allows you to move freely while you’re doing whatever it is that you like to do outdoors, be it hiking, skiing, or skating.

An eco-friendly option with a PrimaLoft insulation and recycled fabric, it is also water-resistant and compressible, which is an added bonus.

20. Moose Knuckles Dugald Jacket

This is a gorgeous goose down jacket with a modern twist will surely be a hit with your entourage. Canadian brand Moose Knuckles does outerwear very well, and this jacket is proof of that.

The wet-look nylon that is half-gloss, half matte, is a great mix of flashy sophistication. It will keep you super warm too with its relaxed fit that allows for extra layering.

19. Loro Piana Bomber Jacket

This is one of the most expensive coats for men that will look great for posing, but will also keep you warm on those cold winter days when you’re out in the city. This is an investment piece that will never go out of style.

Cashmere-trimmed shearling that the professional textile makers from Loro Piana used for this bomber jacket is of the highest quality, and the light brown color will match most of your outfits.

For under 50$, this is one the most inexpensive versatile jackets out there. You can use it on its own if the weather is not too cold, or as a layer for those super frigid temperatures.

This classic unassuming style suits every body type and it comes in a variety of colors. I really don’t see any negatives to buying this jacket, so why not?

17. Polo Ralph Lauren Portland Hooded Shell Jacket

This fashion-forward brand brings you a timeless winter jacket that is not only a classic with its navy color, but it is waterproof. Not just water-resistant, it is fully waterproof and it comes with a hood, so you can go ahead and plan your outings with no worries.

And you will keep warm while looking stylish.

The folks at Canada Goose know all about frigid winters. You haven’t really tasted winter until you’ve lived through a Canadian winter, but at least with this 650-filled down jacket you will be able to stand outdoors without freezing.

Even the pockets have a fleece lining for extra warmth. The highest rated winter coat for extreme weather, this model from Canada Goose does not disappoint.

You might wonder why this particular fleece jacket made our list? Because you need it in your life. For those not so cold days, or those unpredictable days when the temperature bounces up and down and you should layer up, or those temperate winters.

It comes in an array of colours and the material is so cozy and soft, but surprisingly warm. Also perfect for those hot blooded guys that don’t do the “real” winter coat.

14. Moncler Vanoise Hooded Down Gilet

This is the perfect complement to the previous model, a good option for the adventurers who love fashion. It is a great compromise for the non-traditionalists who like to do things differently.

Just throw this on over your fleece layers, and you’re good to go and tackle cold weather in style. The logo is also super cool, and it adds some interest to this very warm black gilet.

This is like the “Jack-of-all-trades” of coats. It is a thick jacket that provides you with ultimate insulation made by a brand that specializes in winter gear.

It can be worn everyday, even on the coldest days, and the black color and longer length makes it more appropriate for more formal affairs. If you’re the type that just wants one winter coat that checks many boxes, this could be it for you.

12. Vetements Double-Breasted Virgin Wool-Blend Coat

We couldn’t have a list and not include an interesting designer option. This classic looking staple piece from French brand Vetements is a great addition to any brand lover’s closet.

The trendy boxy fit will give you an edge, and the high quality of the wool and a touch of cashmere will keep you super warm, even on the coldest days. Who says style can’t be functional?

Another Canadian company that specializes in winter outdoor apparel, Arc’Teryx is a great option for guys that like to keep things simple. This is another great option if you want a winter coat that will keep you nice and toasty even in brutally cold weather.

It is made from 750-fill down and equipped with a StormHood that will protect you from windy conditions and all other unpleasant elements you can encounter in winter.

This is a real down parka that makes you think of the Arctic. It will do its job and then some, should you venture there. This coat comes with a water-resistant covering and faux-fur hood that will protect you from all types of weather.

Other important details this jacket delivers are handwarmer pockets, quilted lining, Ottoman knit cuffs, among many others. The most important thing is that you will not be bothered by cold weather and look stylish all at once.

9. Canada Goose Sydney Down Hoody Jacket

If you’re into puffer jackets, this one from Canada Goose is a great option. Although a puffer style that’s not too puffy, this model will keep you warm and cozy and protect you from what mother nature has in store for you in the coldest months.

Based on the classic hoodie style, it is a slim fit that is more stylish than the typical puffer jackets available on the market.

8. Mr. Porter Oversize Melange Wool Coat

Changing gears a little here, this is a very classic and gorgeous wool coat that will last you a lifetime and never go out of style. An oversize cut that allows for extra layering should you need it, this premium quality wool will definitely keep you nice and toasty.

Large pockets added for your comfort and a beautiful shade of grey make this one of the best dressier coats on our list.

Another option that serves more than one purpose, this softshell option from Columbia offers you great bang for your buck. You can use it as a transitional coat for spring and fall, even as your main go-to in winter, weather permitting.

On those brutally cold days it makes the perfect layer to your larger winter coat that will keep you super warm. It comes in several colors, so lots to choose from.

6. Burberry Kensington Men’s Trench Coat

For the quintessential British look, you must own a trench coat in your wardrobe. And what brand does it best? Burberry, of course. They are the pioneers in the trench coat market, so it makes sense to go with them for a lifetime investment trench.

You will grab it any chance you get, because the waterproof gabardine material and the tailored silhouette will keep you dry and make you look stylish at once.

5. Mackintosh Double-Breasted Wool Peacoat

This is the best choice if you need a formal-wear coat in your wardrobe. This coat looks classy in a midnight blue, and the double breasted style is preppy, ideal for the office.

It will keep you warm thanks to the mix of premium quality wool and cashmere blend, and the cut will suit any body type. A great addition to any wardrobe that will last you for many years to come.

Who says you have to buy a traditional looking winter coat? We all have different personalities, and this bomber jacket for winter will suit the trendy guy’s style to a tee. At the same time, don’t worry, it is warm enough for the cold months with its quilted lining.

It also has a water-resistant shell that will protect you from varying precipitations and a genuine shearling collar for an extra touch of pzazz.

3. The Jacket Maker Coffner Brown

This super chic jacket might not be appropriate for a winter storm, but for any other type of weather you will rock it in style. This beauty is made from goatskin with a suede finish and faux-fur lining that is guaranteed to turn heads.

The company also customizes their items to suit your particular body type for an additional fee, but it makes it worth it. No one else will have the exact same jacket, which sounds pretty cool to me.

The best value for your money, this jacket checks all the boxes as far as form and function are concerned. You can wear it on its own and it will keep you warm enough, but it is roomy enough in case you want to add layers for super coziness.

The hood will keep the wind away, especially if you forgot your scarf. This versatile piece is a steal, and with all that it has to offer you will be sorry if you don’t grab one.

If you’re not convinced yet of the quality of The North Face, we dare you to give this jacket a try. As the name suggests, this is a multi-functional jacket that ticks all the boxes when it comes to style and comfort.

We know winter can be brutal, but with this windproof and waterproof jacket you will brave the weather in style. It comes in an array of colors, and its versatility keeps you comfortable as the seasons change.

We hope you liked at least some of those options. Our goal is to make your shopping experience a little bit easier and a lot more fun.

