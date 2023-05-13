25 Best BiFold Wallets You Can Buy Right Now

Men have hashed out the best wallets since they first appeared in the 1300s. Bifold or trifold? Beauty or practicality?

The truth is, most people see their wallets as more than just a place to keep their cards and cash. Not only are they a stylish addition to someone’s look, but they also serve as a bold declaration of who he (or she) is.

Even though they have evolved with our needs, wallets continue to be excellent, durable, and fashion-forward.

They are meaningful additions to any wardrobe, becoming a part of our unique odyssey and traveling with us through the years.

As a result, whether it’s your employer, a Tinder date, or the barista at your local coffee shop, everyone will probably notice your wallet.

Without a doubt, this is a must-have item, so, among the plethora of wallets on the market today, we are here to help you avoid buying a dud. And what can be better than a classic bifold?

Simplicity is the key to all elegance after all.

What is a BiFold Wallet?

One of the longest-surviving and most popular types of wallet is the bifold.

It is usually fashioned of leather and contains two foldable panels for storing cards, cash, and other personal things.

Due to its single-folding action and thus reduced bulk, a bi-fold wallet is typically more compact than a tri-fold.

Still, the choice between a bi-fold wallet and a tri-fold wallet comes down to personal preference.

The harder task is finding a high-quality item that can withstand heavy use while still looking good, giving you excitement and perhaps compliments each time you pull it out.

Trends and ubiquity are fantastic, but the best part about one’s style is that it is original. Therefore, you should choose the wallet that best suits your needs.

Much like other aspects of life, buy the wallet that makes you happy, and everything else will fall into place. The sole common force here must be excellence.

Yet, we have to admit that upgrading to a new wallet may be challenging, especially for those who have trouble letting go of old ones.

Thus, do you need a durable yet refined companion to carry your essentials?

In this article, we’ve gathered the 25 best bifold wallets, from high-tech pioneers to minimalist designer beauties.

25. Pioneer Matter Bifold Wallet

When it comes to wallets, the Pioneer Matter Bi-Fold hits the sweet spot between a cardholder and a traditional billfold, making it an excellent choice for those who might use some extra space in their wallets. With the capacity to store more than 12 cards, arranging options are nearly unlimited.

Moreover, you can carry a modest quantity of folded bills by sliding them into one of the internal pockets.

The Matter bifold is manufactured from 3PN, with a luscious matte finish and an amazing hand feel. It also imparts the wallet’s essential qualities of slimness, water resistance, and durability.

24. Fossil Ward Leather BiFold Wallet

Fossil has established itself over the years as a go-to name in the industry, particularly for leather goods. Although each wallet has its own unique look that nevertheless fits in with the Fossil family’s signature design aesthetic, the question remains whether or not that alone is reason enough to purchase one.

The attractive Fossil Ward Bi-Fold makes it easier to look forward to paying the bills. The RFID-blocking liner protects your cards from unauthorized scanning, while the smooth distressed leather outside looks fabulous.

Simply put, if you’re looking for a leather wallet that stands out from the crowd while still maintaining a classic appearance, this is the mother lode.

23. Bosca 8 Pocket Wallet

Traditional yet distinctive, the 8-Pocket Wallet is a must-have for any man. There are eight slots inside for all of your cards and two vertical pockets in the middle for additional cards and bills. The cash well is also divided in half to provide extra room for storage.

Moreover, this wallet is perfect if you’re concerned about identity theft, as it is lined with RFID technology.

Nevertheless, the high quality of the leather and the artistry put into this stunner are its crowning features, and with the brand logo and a sleek design at its core, the Bosca 8 Pocket Wallet is, without a doubt, a masterpiece.

22. Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet

The Minimalist wallet by Taylor Stitch is crafted from top-grain Spanish leather and contains a trait we wish more wallets provided: a firm card slot liner.

This is intended to reduce stretching and deformation over time. The truth is, it would have made the first ten on this list if it came in a wider variety of colors.

Furthermore, the liner does a fantastic job of protecting the wallet’s structural stability without adding unnecessary bulk to its otherwise compact design.

Because of its high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship, it is also one of the longest-lasting options available.

21. Everyman Holden Card Wallet

Your search for a sleek and long-lasting wallet ends here. The Holden Card Wallet was revised and improved based on user feedback in an effort to appeal to a wide range of EDC community members. Did Everyman prevail?

While we cannot speak for the market as a whole (has any group ever reached unanimity on anything?), we believe this wallet is a frontrunner in the streamlined wallet competition.

When it is opened like a book, there are three card slots on the right and one on the left. All cards store vertically.

20. Neutrale Recycled BiFold Wallet

The best way to keep our hard-earned cash safe for the long haul is to get a high-quality wallet. Also, be sure to pick an item that won’t hurt the environment or the artisans who manufacture it.

There’s no longer any justification for us not to have sustainable products, as many companies have focused on this lately.

Neutrale is a Madrid-based fashion label that designs accessories as an alternative to the damaging trends of the moment.

Therefore, this wallet is everlasting and genderless, with a focus on sustainability. It is also a minimalist’s pleasure, with only two card slots. We like it!

19. Aurelien Billfold Wallet

When it comes to stylish wallets for men, we think Aurelien’s Billfold Wallet is one of the best we’ve found due to its impeccable marriage of modern design and practical features. We adore the wallet’s exquisite calfskin leather fabric and its clean, timeless elegance.

With 11 card slots, 2 open areas, and a center notes section, this item can hold all your essentials with ease.

Hence, with a focus on quintessential design and handcrafted quality without compromising storage space, Aurelien offers a wallet of pure luxury at a sophisticated price point.

18. Timberland Blix Slimfold

After commencing as the Abington Shoe Company in the South Boston neighborhood of Massachusetts, the now-famous Timberland Company expanded to become a global leader in the manufacture of high-end apparel.

The brand changed the game when, in the 1960s, it applied the cutting-edge technique of injection molding, which led to the first mass-produced, high-quality, waterproof boots.

Fast forward to today, and Timberland products are well-known for their excellence and straightforward design.

Three card slots, two slip pockets, an ID window, and a wide billfold compartment distinguish this genuine leather wallet.

Thanks to its first-class leather, tight stitching, and precise construction, the Timberland Blix Slimfold wallet can withstand heavy use and repeated openings without a hitch.

17. Vaultskin MANHATTAN Slim Minimalist BiFold Wallet

Vaultskin Manhattan is a wallet that values simplicity in a complex and hectic world. There are five card slots (1 outside, 4 inside) and one billfold section, so you can carry all your essentials without bulking up your pocket.

Your most-often-used card can be easily accessed from the external compartment without even opening the wallet.

The Manhattan’s top-grain Italian leather makes it feel as smooth as butter. Down to its barest necessities, the design is refined and stylized; after all, we know how much you value class above all else.

Thus, if you need to hold a few dollars and some cards, but you want to keep everything under the radar, this is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

16. Andar Ambassador BiFold Wallet

Having just a bi-fold wallet on hand can be enough once in a while. Andar has produced the next-generation lightweight leather wallet, The Ambassador, by incorporating all the greatest parts of a classic bifold.

Don’t worry about running out of room; there are up to six different card slots that can support ten cards altogether.

Also, RFID-blocking materials protect your credit card information and other sensitive data, so you can feel safe no matter where you go.

Over time, quality always wins out, and the Andar Ambassador BiFold Wallet is for sure a champion.

15. Campbell Cole Rebel Slim Wallet

The Campbell Cole Rebel Slim Wallet is made from Italian veg-tanned leather. Vegetable tanning is a natural process; therefore, now and then the leather has marks and imperfections the hide may have acquired over time.

In addition, the artisans occasionally leave their signatures on the cowhide.

That being said, this is a sleek and minimalist wallet—the perfect solution for those who prefer to keep their accessories as basic as possible by only carrying a few cards and sometimes a few folded bills.

Above all these, the best part about this design is that the leather will develop a lovely patina as it ages, turning the wallet into a one-of-a-kind item.

14. Luca Faloni BiFold Cardholder

A king in your hand, the Luca Faloni Bi-Fold Cardholder is handcrafted in Florence from full-grain vegetable-tanned leather.

It has four card slots and four sleeves, a premium dust bug, and is small enough to conceal in a jacket pocket.

Moreover, the brand is justifiably proud of the high-quality leather it uses to make its wallet.

Hence, this beauty is durable and has enough space to keep your cash and cards neat and well organized, cutting any unnecessary bother in the process. We are head over heels for the dark navy blue.

13. SERMAN BRANDS RFID Blocking Slim BiFold Wallet

The Serman Brands 1.0 Wallet is a slim, handcrafted bi-fold that holds all your cards and cash with ease while being as thin as a smartphone.

Put an end to bloated jeans, as your pants will no longer have an unattractive bulge. Just a neat fashion item that improves everything.

Thanks to its bifold construction, this wallet efficiently stores your essentials, providing quick access to them. It’s lightweight and compact, so you can carry it around in your pocket or stow it in your laptop bag without a problem.

Furthermore, if you’d like to give your wallet a distinctive look, you’ll get the widest range of color options.

12. Dango M1 Maverick BiFold Wallet

The new Dango M1 Maverick wallet takes its design cues from the military, aid workers, and extreme survivalists. It was made to handle the stresses of a tactical lifestyle without skipping a beat.

If you’re an outdoorsman who wants to be prepared for anything, this is the right call.

Even with its maximum capacity of 14–16 cards and cash, this wallet manages to be small and compact. When compared to other designs, the Maverick stands out for its blend of refinement and charm with an industrial edge.

Each item is expertly made in the United States.

11. Michael Kors Harrison Slim Billfold Wallet

Michael Kors is one of the most notable names in American fashion thanks to his innovative ad campaigns and close connections with virtually every major supermodel.

From the brand’s iconic bags to stylish shoes and sneakers, the brand’s range contains everything you need to add a touch of elegance to your life.

The Harrison Slim Billfold Wallet is a fantastic choice since it combines clean lines with a sophisticated, conservative look and a compact, well-made structure.

It’s made out of cross-grain leather and opens up to show multiple slots for cash and cards, plus a separate space for coins.

10. Leatherology Thin BiFold Wallet

The Leatherology Thin Bi-Folf Wallet is the leather wallet par excellence. Without any flashy features like cutting-edge materials or inventive pockets, this is something that your grandparents would recognize.

It is made of incredibly soft full-grain leather, has a slim profile, and is otherwise logo-free save for the Leatherology name debossed inside.

Actually, the power of this wallet lies in its simplicity, to the point where you could have trouble describing it to a stranger if you were to lose it.

Nonetheless, if you’d like your wallet to stand out from the crowd, Leatherology allows for a custom monogram of up to four letters. Expect nothing but greatness from this brand.

9. Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet

Bellroy considers itself a luxury wallet manufacturer using only high-quality materials with an emphasis on sustainability in both its manufacturing process and its product line.

And the brand’s Hide & Seek wallet is an excellent combination of craftsmanship and design.

It offers an array of features within a slim, contact-style silhouette that drastically reduces the size of a conventional bifold while retaining its appearance and feel.

Traditional in appearance and modern in characteristics, Hide & Seek is in a class by itself for those who want more for their money without sacrificing visual elegance.

8. Calvin Klein RFID Blocking Leather Bifold Wallet

What started as a small, no-frills clothes store has since become the industry standard, generating well over $12 billion annually.

For decades, Calvin Klein has been known as the brand that radiates classic New York minimalist glitz, displaying its trademark logo proudly on billboards all over the world.

This bifold wallet is perfect for both the office and a night out on the town. Yes, you will get all you need, plus RFID technology.

RFID-blocking materials stop the electromagnetic signal from your card. Thus, the wallet usually employs a coating of carbon fiber or aluminum to interrupt the pulse and form a so-called “Faraday cage”.

7. Distil Union Wally BiFold Wallet 5.0

Do you seek something that is streamlined but still has the familiar vibe of a conventional wallet? This is how you will feel every time you pull out your faithful Wally bi-fold wallet.

This new and improved version is thinner and safer than ever before because of its lay-flat design and card slots that open with a simple press.

Without sounding too grandiose, the combination of the Wally Bi-fold and the MagLock is a major milestone.

After years of tweaking and improving, this baby has become a wallet with such a simple design that its impressive array of features will easily astound you.

6. Coach PVC Short Wallet

Back in 1941, a family opened a small workshop in Manhattan and called it Coach. There, craftsmen made a variety of leather goods using techniques that had been passed down from one generation to the next. Soon thereafter, savvy people started searching out the distinctiveness of Coach’s expertise.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the brand’s wallets also do the trick.

Made from sturdy canvas material, this item has plenty of room for your cash, cards, and other essentials.Simply put, it is an outstanding choice for any man searching for a durable and stylish wallet, whether he plans to use it every day or only occasionally.

5. Tommy Hilfiger Leather BiFold Wallet

The modern man is confident in his skin. Hence, don’t just slap on your attire and call it a day; instead, let your accessories reflect your personality.

Since its inception in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger has become one of the most iconic luxury lifestyle brands in the world, speaking volumes about its customers.

The brand’s classic bi-fold wallet is excellent for those who like to have their essentials close at hand.

Built from soft leather in a traditional style, this wallet has spaces for your cards, an extra flap for more storage, and a coin pocket for your spare change. With its all-black leather appearance, it also has a luxurious feel on the hand.

4. Tom Ford Leather BiFold Cardholder

Hearing “wallet” and “fashion” in the same sentence leaves you speechless? No worry. The minimalist gem that is the Tom Ford Leather Bi-Fold Cardholder will help you exude elegance wherever you go.

Since its debut in 2005, Tom Ford’s namesake brand has gained cult status for its one-off products and meticulous attention to detail.

Therefore, Tom Ford wallets are as refined and subtle as the brand itself. Designed to last and featuring the label’s characteristic gold-engraved emblem, this Italian leather wallet is a worthy investment.

Rock yours as a special touch to any classic outfit. If you’re the kind of man who doesn’t need a whole host of slots, this is the way to go.

3. Troubadour Stash Slim Wallet

The world is becoming more compact than ever and increasingly digital, yet you continue to carry around that bulky wallet. Seriously?

As we move toward a cashless society in which all transactions are handled online, a slim wallet is all you need. And as far as wallets go, the Troubadour Stash Slim Wallet hits all the appropriate notes.

The brand’s designs are all streamlined and well-constructed. You can always expect sharp, clean lines, and this model is no exception.

It is made of vegetable Italian leather and comes in five basic colors, with three card and cash interior pockets. Undoubtedly, this is a safe bet for the dapper gentleman.

2. Montblanc Meisterstuck 6 Cc Leather Wallet

One of the most prestigious brands in the world, Montblanc attained this status due to its illustrious heritage and consistently excellent products.

Notwithstanding that a Montblanc wallet is more expensive than the standard, it is reasonably priced for a luxury brand, making even the most frugal buyer thrilled to have such a masterpiece.

The Meisterstuck 6 CC Leather Wallet is fashioned of full-grain cowhide, boasting a tapestry lining and a brand logo palladium finish ring.

It features six credit card slots, two bill compartments, and two additional slots. With these characteristics, this wallet serves as a partner for daily life, embodying the long-standing traditions of the house.

1. Roderer Trophy BiFold Wallet

Inspired by the adage “less is more,” Roderer crafts quintessential men’s accessories that are guaranteed to become instant wardrobe staples.

Therefore, since each piece is made by hand from the highest quality materials, it symbolizes urban luxury by fusing avant-garde design, everlasting polish, and understated elegance.

Consider this Trophy Bi-Fold Wallet as an illustration: handcrafted from smooth-grained Italian leather with a streamlined design and minimal embellishment, save for the delicate Roderer crown insignia, it is an heirloom-worthy accessory.

The premium money clip offers secure storage for your bills, receipts, and cards.

Exceptional levels of sophistication, originality, and craftsmanship have created this top-notch product, making it proof that timeless designs can still carry an enticing contemporary resonance.

Conclusion

Minimalist or maximalist aesthetic preferences in the accessories we buy are, of course, personal and up to each individual to decide what to choose.

Nonetheless, if you only need to carry a few cards and some cash, then a slim bi-fold wallet is perfect for you.

To get halfway there, pick one of these 25 sleek bi-fold wallets.