The 25 Best Fashion Sneakers For Women in 2022

Streetwear culture has taken the fashion world over, and luxury brands are adopting the sneaker as the new heel. Makes sense, since we all opted for comfort over style in the last couple of years or so.

Even before this world wide event took over, sneakers were becoming increasingly popular. A preferred footwear for many, it is considered an appropriate and necessary accessory in any respectable woman’s wardrobe.

Trends have come and gone, but there are some brands that are here to stay. The fashionable sneaker can be categorized into many subcategories, and we will include examples of all of them shortly.

From the dad sneaker to the tennis shoe, fancy slip ons or the chunky ones, let’s see which are the new fashion sneakers you can look forward to sporting in the new year.

Here’s the list of the 25 best fashion sneakers for women.

25. Converse Run Star Motion

High tops are just a style of sneakers that is never going to look outdated. Sure, the new and improved version is always trendier, but they are just classic and versatile. High top sneakers go above the ankle, so don’t confuse them with the mid-top sneakers, which reach just at the ankle. They are both functional and fashionable, they are an upgraded version of the 70’s classic staple.

24. Nike Air Max 97 LX Sneakers

The futuristic looking sneakers have been on the rise these last couple of years. This model from Nike and their ‘visible air technology’ was designed with the Japanese bullet trains as inspiration. The colorful combination will elevate any look, and style and comfort blend to give you a stylish and wearable shoe.

The branded cushioned insole and elevated sole will make your feet super cozy, so you can wear them for long periods of time.

23. Hogan Maxi H222 Sneakers

Those are the best platform sneakers around, in our opinion. They elevate your outfits, literally! This model from Hogan features a lace-up front fastening, a platform sole and a round toe. Made in Italy out of 100% leather, they are a great addition to any shoe collection. The all-white sneaker has some details on the side that add a pop of color.

22. Linea Paolo Kendra Sneaker

If you want a pair of platform sneakers that are trendy but super comfy, these shoes from Linea Paolo are a great choice. Made from leather and well crafted, the reinforced heel counter and lightly padded collar offer you extra comfort. You can walk comfortably for hours without compromising on style.

Sorel is better known for their winter boots, but lately they have expanded their market to the sneaker market as well. You can expect the same level of comfort and practicality you are used to from Sorel while looking cool. These shoes come in four different colors and are so lightweight you might forget you put them on before you left the house.

20. Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers

This is another classic retro sneaker that has just a little touch of grunge. Made from calf leather and sporting a distressed look, you will look stylish while remaining casual. Street Style with an edge, these shoes will complement any wardrobe, any taste. Trendy yet timeless, you can walk comfortably for years thanks to the quality of materials and craftsmanship.

19. Vince Blair Fashion Sneaker

Every woman needs a pair of slip-on shoes that are easy to just grab and go. This pair from Vionce Blair is much more than just that. They are super comfy, with elasticated sides that are easy to slip on, and the shape is just right. They will suit any foot type and allow you to feel as if you’re walking on a cloud. Available in several colors, you can get one of each to match all your outfits.

18. Comme Des Garcons x Converse Sneakers

This is a collaboration that is so cute, it simply will add a touch of fun to your wardrobe. The signature heart and eyes Comme Des Garcons is known for designed on the classic Ox Converse sneaker is just adorable. The shoe is the classic Converse sneaker we’ve known and loved for decades, but with a little pizzazz that we all need from time to time!

17. Veja V-10 Sneakers

For the vegans out there that truly do not use any type of animal product in their daily life, these shoes from French brand Veja are for them. They are made from plant-based materials that are gentle on the living world. Conscious and stylish, you can really get a lot of use out of these versatile shoes.

The rubber soles and the highly eco-friendly materials are also great for your feet, so you can stay comfy all day if need be.

16. Under Armour’s Flow Velociti SE Running Shoes

We surely had to include at least a pair of workout sneakers on our list. That is their true purpose, after all! You can wear them to the gym, on the track, and they even look good while you’re out and about. This pair from UA offers increased grip and support, so you can go jogging in any type of weather and not slip.

The material is breathable, so you can have your sweaty sessions, but your feet don’t have to follow suit.

15. Nike X Off-White Air Jordan 1 Retro High Sneakers

This collaboration between Nike and new fashion house Off White came up with this Air Jordan rarity only a few privileged lucky ones will get their hands on. The late Virgil Abloh focused on the University of North Carolina’s colors Michael Jordan used for his very first Air Jordans.

They are high tops that feature the iconic white and Carolina blue leather upper, and Abloh’s signature zip tie in red. This limited edition shoe sells for well over $2K.

These retro sneakers from Puma are timeless. They have remained basically unchanged for decades, and that’s what’s so special about them. They come in an array of colors, and the aesthetic is retro cool. While some trends are here for only a season or two, these suede shoes will literally never go out of style.

Made from suede with synthetic leather lining, they come with a comfort sockliner that provides additional cushioning.

Adidas does the classic white sneaker the best. Either these or the Stan Smiths are a staple in most women’s wardrobes. They go with everything, and never go out of style. The materials are good quality leather, and they seem to look better the more you wear them. Therefore they are a great purchase, as they will last you for years.

Slim and neat looking, they complement any personal taste. And they are truly timeless.

12. New Balance 452 Women’s Sneakers

Increasingly popular, the dad sneakers are comfy and they are reminiscent of the 90’s. Described as the ‘ugly’ sneaker, they are thick and bulky with chunky soles. While most of the shoes that fall under this category are bright and colorful, there are some models such as these ones that are more subdued.

Functional yet stylish, the shoe features Abzorba foam cushioning which provides you with excellent shock absorption.

11. Loewe Flow Mixed Leather Runner Sneakers

Loewe is well known for their classy handbags, but their shoe collection is pretty interesting as well. The company started off in Madrid in 1846, and has been making luxury leather goods for more than 150 years.

This model gives an interesting retro vibe, and it is adorned by their signature ‘L’ on the side of the shoe. They are made in Italy from leather and suede, and the cushioned footbed offers you supplemental comfort. A classic shoe that will elevate any wardrobe.

10. Nera Model One Montana

A new brand specializing in performance sneakers, this model from Nera brings you some of the best quality shoes out. Made from top quality leather in the Abruzzo factory in Italy, the craftsmanship is one of the best you will find.

Handmade, this limited edition shoe only has 500 pairs in production, so try to get your hands on one if you can, you will be grateful. The padded interior neoprene and breathable mesh adds to your comfort, and the design is classy yet trendy at the same time.

9. Adidas Originals NMD C1 Sock Sneakers

The sock sneakers are definitely not up everyone’s alley. But those who do like the style, they have a few great options to choose from. This pair from Adidas is a bit on the understated spectrum, so it is not a very high pair. It goes just a touch above the ankle, whereas other brands make them quite a bit higher. They are made from a stretchy knitted fabric that is breathable and they are a hybrid pair.

Once again, Balenciaga was the trend setter about ten years ago when they introduced the sock sneaker, and which got them quite a cult-like following.

8. Bottega Veneta Quilted Sneakers

These seemingly simple sneakers are anything but. The true fashionistas in the house will recognize these coveted sneakers from a mile. Although simply designed, the color combination and quality of craftsmanship makes them stand out from the crowd. You will definitely attract attention with these colorful shoes that are made in Italy from lambskin leather. And they’re super comfy too!

7. Alexander McQueen Leather Exaggerated Sole Sneakers

British brand Alexander McQueen is known for their quirky style and outside the box fashion. Take these simple sneakers, for example. As the name implies, the exaggerated sole is the only thing that adds a touch of interest to the shoe.

Their avant-garde designs and cutting edge thinking gained them a spot on many fashionable accessories lists. Fabricated in Italy, they offer comfort as well as high quality durable materials.

6. Maison Margiela White Tabi High-Top Sneakers

Maison Margiela is slowly climbing the top charts when it comes to accessories. These high-tops are an example of that. Crafted from high quality leather, these simple yet sophisticated shoes will complement any style.

The Belgian fashion house is considered a newbie, but they are so innovative, they are always a step ahead of the trend wagon. Adorned by their signature label on the side, this white shoe offers an edge to your wardrobe.

5. Stella McCartney Eclypse Low-Top Sneakers

These ¨Positively Conscious¨ sneakers from fashion designer Stella McCartney are low-top sneakers that are great for the environment. Also pretty attractive, they are made from sustainable polyamide and recycled rubber. The chunky fragmented sole and stylish paneled design will uplift any outfit. The shades of beige, white, and gray of the shoe will complement any color palette and never go out of style.

4. Gucci Leather Ace Sneakers

These casual sneakers from the house of Gucci are the perfect choice for everyday footwear. The shoe is comfortably designed and it has a sleek silhouette that works amazing with jeans, or any other casual attire. Of course, they can also be dressed up, depending on your mood.

Designed in the classic low-top style, they are made from leather and are adorned with metallic detailing and their signature Web stripe.

3. Valentino Backnet Low-Top Tennis Sneakers

The tennis sneaker has been around for many decades, and originally they were used for playing tennis, hence the name. But they underwent quite a transformation throughout the years, and they are a necessary staple in any shoe collection.

Generally tennis shoes are made from low-top canvas or leather upper accompanied by a rubber sole. This pair from Valentino features red perforations on the white leather upper part, with the brand’s ¨V¨ engraved on the side.

2. Balenciaga’s Chunky Triple S Sneakers

Creative director Demna Gvasalia reinvented the chunky sneaker since he took over in 2017. They are super versatile and will complement especially well loose fitted jeans and simple t-shirts. They come in a variety of colors for every taste, and there are imitation ones for a fraction of the price, if the budget doesn’t allow it. But investing into a designer chunky sneaker is a wise investment, in our opinion.

1. Balmain B Bold Monogram High-Top Sneakers

The designer sneaker market is so versatile, it really varies from brand to brand. Here the famous fashion houses let themselves go loose and let their creative juices produce one-of-a-kind, unique footwear. This pair from Balmain is a perfect example of that. It is for the ladies who like to make a statement, and are not afraid to stand out from the crowd.

It is a blend of the sock sneaker and the high-top, covered in the brand’s monogram, as the name implies. Unconventional to say the least, they are made from an elasticated sock-style upper and a chunky rubber sole.

This was a hard list to come up with, because there are literally hundreds if not thousands of amazing fashion sneakers to choose from. Do you like our selection, or do you feel that we could have mentioned some other names?

