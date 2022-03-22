25 Best Designer Handbags to Invest In

From its modest origins as a small pouch stuffed into the layers of women’s clothing two hundred years ago to becoming one of women’s most wanted and cherished belongings, the way a luxurious bag makes us feel goes further than just being a means of hauling items.

Nowadays, we’re keen on investing more in a handbag than in a vacation or even a car, and we expect the rest of the world to recognize it. However, why do we find bags so appealing?

It’s partially because handbags have evolved into a public expression of a woman’s status, fashion sense, and financial strength, and their rise in prominence over the last century has paralleled their owner’s growing social freedom. Handbags aren’t just show-stoppers, even though their design and refinement play a big part in how we dress daily.

Most women of modern times do not fit into the restricted paradigms of the past, and the majority will agree that it’s difficult to be unique while also fitting in. Thus, there may be a path for both, one that is depicted by the “Perfect Handbag.”

While numerous fads have fallen by the wayside in the ever-changing fashion world, certain designer bags have retained their coveted image over the years. The IT bag is the pinnacle of cravings in the 21st century, not just for fashion models or celebrities, but also for career women from all sorts of backgrounds.

However, while designer bags arrive and go, only a select few handbags possess the superior characteristics necessary to surpass the era in which they were made and to become timeless. It’s not with the help of clever advertising, but with the best blend of pedigree, design, and quality.

When all of these factors are combined, a bag becomes nearly priceless. If you’re considering investing in a luxury handbag, going for a classic design is better than a one-season marvel that will be left to serve no purpose in the back of your closet.

For this, the best thing to do is either look at masterpieces, some of which have been given a modern makeover but are still very elegant, or buy models that have an infinite amount of style.

Therefore, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best high-end bags that aren’t likely to lose value over time.

25. The Dior Vibe Hobo Bag

With a legendary trademark, an effortlessly identifiable logo, and iconic bags, Dior owned a significant amount of what it takes to create a label that resonates with fashion enthusiasts worldwide, but it lacked the right futurist twist. Fortunately, they have Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The brand initially introduced the Vibe collection during its Cruise 2022 show in Athens in June 2021. This bag combines Dior’s tradition with a more relaxed, streetwear-inspired emphasis on everyday sportswear aesthetics.

24. The Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7

When Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 launched last year, it quickly attracted everyone’s eyes. Its design is streamlined and elegant, evocative of petite shoulder bags from the 1990s but enhanced with contemporary touches like Saint Laurent’s gold YSL clasp.

This sophisticated handbag has a shoulder design made of smooth black leather, and it’s just the right size to hold your most important things.

23. The Balenciaga Hourglass Bag

When a bag reaches its iconic state, it has to be worn by Carrie Bradshaw. Just like Dior Saddle and Fendi Baguette were immortalized in “Sex and the City,” Balenciaga’s Hourglass is praised in “And Just Like That.”

The high-end handbag has since 2019 established itself as a coveted item due to its blend of traditional and eccentric style. The bag’s dramatic curve echoes the lines of the clothes that are etched in the house’s heritage and which Demna Gvasalia strives to reinterpret and carry forward in modern days.

22. The Loewe Puzzle Bag

Previously only a chapter in fashion’s illustrious compendium, Loewe’s stardom has skyrocketed in the last decade. With five different ways to wear the Loewe Puzzle bag (crossbody, shoulder, top handle, backpack, or clutch), it’s understandable why it’s already a cult hero.

The Puzzle Bag was Creative Director Jonathan Anderson’s first for Loewe in 2012, and thanks to new sizes and several collectible patterns each season, it promises to be a bag we return to.

21. The Louis Vuitton OnTheGo Tote

While the Louis Vuitton OnTheGo Tote lacks the other LV icons’ pedigree, this bag is quickly establishing itself as the new must-have. When you first see the Louis Vuitton OnTheGo bag, the thing that strikes you is the super-sized Monogram Giant canvas, the latest reworking of the famous LV motif.

Thus, there is no doubt that the OnTheGo tote makes a big impression in terms of style. Nevertheless, it is as eye-catching as it is functional.

20. The Chloe C Bag

The Chloe C collection comes in a variety of styles and structures, but the set’s common motif is the huge “C” logo that is prominently displayed on each bag. Chloe’s accessories have always had equestrian-themed designs, and now they’re back in this classic piece, launched in 2019.

Nonetheless, the true charm of Chloe’s purses is in their variety and adaptability. There are silhouettes available for each style, meaning that regardless of your taste, you’re certain to find a Chloe C purse to match.

19. The Louis Vuitton NeverFull Bag

The LV monogram surpasses mundane fashion. It was designed to be adored and paraded as a unique emblem that spans generations and sits in the archives of fashion glory. Although it may appear to have been existing for eons, the Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote was unveiled in 2007.

This designer tote handbag, with its countless permutations, has proven to be one of Louis Vuitton’s most popular and profitable purses of all time. Even today, it is widely regarded as a true masterpiece, praised for its versatility and room for a lot. Thus, its moniker is entirely accurate!

18. The Gucci Horsebit 1955 Bag

The Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag, reimagined in the same shape as the initial model from over six decades ago, combines vintage craftsmanship with modern richness. Refined gold-tone hardware accentuates the label’s signature emblem.

The Horsebit’s design was inspired by equestrian elements. It combines two features—a double circle and a strip—which make it an identifiable symbol ingrained in the blood of Gucci for years.

17. The Dior Book Tote

When it comes to deluxe fashion, particularly purses, Dior is an outstanding trademark. In 2018, the upscale designer brand presented the Dior Book Tote, the next global fashion infiltrator, which was immediately observed on the arms of bloggers, stars, and handbag enthusiasts following its launch.

And it’s easy to see why everybody falls madly in love with it straight away. The Book Tote perfectly sums up relaxed sophistication and is both pragmatic and distinctive. If you’re considering getting it, the variety of fabrics, hues, and even special editions will make your head dizzy.

16. The Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag

Fashion has shifted gears from utopian logomania to contemporary elegance, and Daniel Lee, Creative Director at Bottega Veneta, is mainly accountable for the metamorphosis. By combining the brand’s basic, famous “intrecciato” leather with a new, cutting-edge look, the Jodie meets the needs of a classic who wants to stay up to date.

It was named after star Jodie Foster, who used her Bottega purse to shelter herself from an intrusive photo shoot. From the luscious material to the simple yet sophisticated style, it’s easy to see why the handbag has amassed a strong following.

15. The Chloe Faye Bag

Chloe’s Faye bag made a splash in the spring/summer 2015 collection. Ever since, we’ve seen the handbag on a slew of celebrities, influencers, and bag aficionados. With its 70s-inspired style, sleek, almost mathematical lines, and distinctive clasp, it immediately became an essential bag.

Not only does this purse strike the perfect combination of elegant and eclectic, but it also goes with nearly every outfit in your closet.

14. The Gucci Marmont Bag

There is a quick method to determine whether a bag has actually achieved “IT” status: it is ubiquitous. Gucci’s Marmont handbag collection is a stunning assortment of totes, messenger bags, and pouches crafted from suede matelasse leather.

Inspired by a Gucci clasp from the 1970s, this bag is embellished with a striking GG logo motif and accents such as chevron stitching. The patterns are both audacious and captivating, which makes this bag the perfect match for trendsetters.

13. The Balenciaga City Bag

We should applaud Nicholas Ghesquiere for creating the City Bag we know and cherish today. Even though he is now in charge of Louis Vuitton, he was the person who came up with the idea for a bag that was gentler, looser, and unfettered.

This Balenciaga bag is praised for its ladylike yet aggressive style, which appears to outlast dates and fads. The purse gives a cool touch to a conventional girl’s basic. There are no logos, and it’s quite lightweight and very efficient.

12. The Louis Vuitton Alma bag

Many concepts rise to extreme heights and then vanish completely. However, there are others, such as a Louis Vuitton bag, that last well enough to get embedded in the world of high-end items.

Even if you’re not interested in luxury leather goods, you’re definitely acquainted with the Louis Vuitton Alma, one of the world’s most renowned handbags. According to the legend, the Alma was initially created as a bespoke order for Coco Chanel in 1925. Now, your Alma is prepared to house all of your 21st-century essentials.

11. The Mulberry Alexa Bag

Each era is defined by an iconic handbag that embodies the atmosphere of the time. And in the 2010s, that tote was Mulberry’s Alexa, so-called after Alexa Chung, a British supermodel who dominated the street style scene. The soft leather bag with a braided handle showed off chicness and a sense of style.

If you missed out on an Alexa back then (some of us are still mad about it), you’re in luck because the brand has revived the classic model. As a result, an everlasting design has emerged once again, but this time with a more sustainable approach. Besides the brand’s quintessential hues, there is a new color palette ranging from earthy neutral shades to exuberant brights.

10. The Christian Dior Lady Dior Bag

Princess Diana was, without a doubt, the foremost modern fashionista. What she wore was looked at so closely that it became a social norm to figure out what the crowned lady was trying to say with her clothes.

In 1995, Lady Diana received a Dior purse from the French First Lady, Bernadette Chirac. The handbag instantly gained a devotee as the princess started to order many other variants, and she was pictured wearing them repeatedly.

The blossoming connection culminated in the fashion counterpart of matrimony, with Dior renaming its bag “Lady Dior” in tribute to Lady D’s refined elegance. Currently, Lady Dior remains one of the purse sector’s heavyweight champions.

9. The Fendi Baguette Bag

In 1997, Nasa launched a Mars rover, Bill Clinton commenced his second term in office, and “Titanic” had its premiere. It was also the year when Fendi introduced the Baguette, created by two brilliant minds: Silvia Venturini Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.

The bag was slim and portable, designed to fit easily beneath the armpit in the same way that the French hold their bread, hence the name “baguette.” Countless versions of it have been added to Fendi’s repertoire ever since.

Now that you have learned about the intriguing origin of the Baguette bag, why not reward yourselves with a new every day mate?

8. The Bottega Veneta Pouch

Daniel Lee’s debut handbag collection for Bottega Veneta was a resounding hit. The Pouch bag made its first appearance in 2019 and is as smooth, stylish, and divine as you’d anticipate. Its dainty style, portrayed in a cloud-like structure, personifies pure elegance, owing to its feminine, minimalist look.

This bag is extraordinary in a variety of ways. For starters, it lacks straps. In a world of shoulder straps, making a strapless purse that one must hold in their hand is as defiant as it comes. Nonetheless, the bag was an immediate success and is now available in a wide range of styles.

7. The Prada Nylon Bag

When Miuccia Prada inherited her family’s leather manufacturing business in the 1970s, no one thought she would comply with the guidelines. Ms. Prada, who is now acknowledged for her intellectual analysis of feminism and her ability to make the “odd” fashionable, was a pioneer in the use of nylon in handbags.

We are happy to notice that these subtle and convenient synthetic bags are making a return. Lately, we have seen them thrown over the shoulders of fashion gurus, glamour girls, celebrities, and influencers.

6. The Hermes Kelly Bag

Hermes has been one of the world’s most prestigious brands since its founding in 1837. Everything about the French brand screams exclusive, but Hermes’s bags are the real stars of the show as they are truly works of art.

In 1930, eight years after launching their first openly promoted handbag collection, Hermes presented a bag concept that would shift the direction of high fashion. In 1956, an expecting Grace Kelly concealed her pregnancy under a strapped Hermes bag. Since that day, it has been referred to as the Hermes Kelly handbag,

Nowadays, it is still adored throughout the world. But, because of the high quality, the precision, and the scarcity of its design, acquiring a Kelly is a difficult and pricey endeavor.

5. The Gucci Jackie Bag

1961. Gucci brings to the public’s attention a bag designed to be slung gently over the shoulder. But it was not until 1964, when a mysterious Jackie O. opened the Gucci store’s door, that the bag became a major design.

Since receiving Jackie’s seal of approval, this handbag has been a Gucci staple, reinvented numerous times in flowery designs and the characteristic GG pattern. Nonetheless, it was Tom Ford who recalled it to the catwalk in 1999.

After poring over the high-end house’s heritage, Alessandro Michele unveiled a new edition of the impressive purse. The comeback of the myth is notable for its sleek lines and minimalist design, as well as a golden pump closing.

4. The Dior Saddle Bag

Consider the following scenario: the year is 1999 and John Galliano has been the head designer of Dior for three years. After a generation of edgy-chic clean lines and urban sportswear, the pioneering designer took a different path with his very own house bag.

In the years to come, the Dior Saddle bag became one of the most famous luxury handbags because of its meandering curves, short straps, and hanging D-clasp pendant. The bag gained momentum when Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, wore it on the “Sex and the City” show. Today, it is one of the most distinguished items for high-fashion lovers.

3. The Chanel Classic Flap Bag

With the constant turnover of handbag styles, it’s always a smart idea to purchase a timeless piece, and the name Chanel instantly conjures images of wealth and extravagance. Coco Chanel introduced the shoulder-carried handbag in February 1995, hence the 2.55 moniker, and forever altered the course of the industry.

The classic 2.55 has been modified numerous times over the years, but the most important revision was in 1983 when Karl Lagerfeld replaced the traditional rectangular rotating lock with the distinctive interlocked CC clasp.

As time went by, Chanel established itself as the highest echelon of elegance. However, the brand’s ability to keep its signature handbag up-to-date for so many decades should be given extra recognition.

2. The Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag

If you ask a woman what her debut designer bag was, she will almost always say the Louis Vuitton Speedy, an instantly distinctive tote. It was created in 1930 as a scaled-down version of the tremendously famous Keepall bag. But, what distinguishes the Speedy as an emblem?

Perhaps it is the design, that endearing cylinder shape, which has remained constant over the years. Likewise, the tubular upper grips are crafted from flawless calfskin. Then there’s the finish, which ranges from the traditional logo pattern to a checkered design.

And let’s not overlook the periodic variations of the Speedy that arrive from time to time to keep things interesting and contemporary.

1. The Hermes Birkin Bag

This bag’s tale commences with its eponymous owner, Jane Birkin, who happened to be seated just beside Hermes’s CEO, Jean Louis Dumas, on a flight from Paris to London. She was grumbling about not being able to find a bag that fit her demands as a young mother. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Birkin was a bold and sophisticated stance from a fashion brand renowned for its conventional and classical approach. Today, they’ve evolved into the utmost fashion item that epitomizes craftsmanship, richness, and exclusivity. Hermes manufactures all its bags in France using quality materials such as alligator skin, calfskin, and even ostrich skin. Each bag is handmade.

Still, a Birkin is a purse that money can’t provide. You can’t merely go inside a Hermes store and buy one. While there was once a shortlist, it only remains to believe that you are fairly prominent to be granted one. And if you are given the chance, do not anticipate being able to select the color or size. Also, the brand has a limit on how many Birkin bags a person can buy each year.

Together with the Hermes Kelly bag, it is among the most highly prized fashion products of all time.

Final thoughts

Any motive is adequate to justify purchasing a new designer handbag. Maybe you’ve been handed a surprise by a close friend, have some additional cash to spend following a raise, have traded an expensive asset, or have been saving for a long time to get the handbag of your dreams. Buy it! You only live once. Plus, if you choose any of the above, it will also be a good investment.