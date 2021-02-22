10 Reasons To Treat Yourself To A New Bag This Spring

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that I’m firmly on Team Treat – Your – Self and a preferred method of doing that is stalking and ultimately buying beautiful bags and accessories. Everyday life can be exhausting, but everyone finds their own way to make it shine, right?

I believe we all deserve a little treat now and then, so let me explain just the main reasons for treating yourself and for making the treat an ultra-special designer bag that will make your mojo flow. If you need a little extra encouragement, we have it for you below.

1. You are a living breathing goddess

It has been shown that we as women have a tough job to do, but we persevere, and keep our homes, family and romantic ties, work-life, appearance and the expectations of those viewing us managed very well (most of the time of course). This in itself deserves a treat, every time you wake up in the morning and get ready for a new day.

2. Give them something to talk about

No matter how you decide to treat yourself and make your own bubble happy with a well-deserved gift someone will always have an opinion about you so give them something big and bold to gossip about. Like a massive Balencignia bag from Larizia (great to pair with some killer Balenciaga heels).

3. Live in the now for once

Of course, it is also very important to learn to live a little. Yes, you should save money for future expenses and emergencies, but you should also try to enjoy life’s little pleasures, at least for a couple of days, and stop wondering about tomorrow. Those of you who are inclined to be fiscally conservative surely deserve it by now.

4. “Retail Therapy” is recognised

Retail therapy is a real thing, most researchers agree on that, and top psychology websites say in earnest that buying something beautiful can easily lift your mood. So a quick shopping session is definitely good for you and your soul.

5. You must have done something to celebrate today

Perhaps you got a raise or a promotion at work, maybe you’ve beat your personal bests in the gym, or even the fact that you’ve managed to get your mascara on all in one go and with no smudges – these are just a few reasons that call for a celebration IMHO.

6. Motivation can get sky high with a prize

Getting a fantastic reward for a goal that you have set for yourself is a super motivation tactic for the modern woman. If you don’t believe that you have done anything to deserve a reward, it could make you feel guilty, and you should always treat yourself for that reason.

The easiest way to counteract this is to turn a treat into a reward, and vice versa. For example, if you want to lose weight, you agree to buy a new bag after you have lost x pounds and gained muscle. You deserve guilt-free treats.

6. Fashion meets Function

There is a multitude of ways to give yourself a boost but bags are like functional treats – they have that rare combination of fashion and function. There is nothing better than a beautiful bag. And you can enjoy it over and over again, in all shapes and sizes: from your traditional clutch and cross body bags, to designer tote bags that are perfect for carrying anything.

7. Bags are an Investment

If you ever get tired of a particular bag or just feel that you can’t use it well anymore, you can always try to sell it. Some designer handbags might prove to be a great investment, as they can even go up in value if they are extremely rare. If it’s an exclusive piece and you don’t sell it, you might be in for a real treat, according to a new study. So pick wisely and you might get a collectible.

9. Long Lasting Joy

Treating yourself to a quality bag will give you many, many years of joy. The higher price of designer bags is due to the fact that they must be kept at a high level of quality to fit and function. This means that the fabrics are not worn out and the metal does not tarnish after a long time.

A limited edition designer bag made of high-quality leather or exotic skin might be an absolute steal, especially if you get it at a good price. Made from the best materials by brilliant craftsmen, these bags will be there for you for many years to come.

10. You are the Boss

Being an adult can really be a hard time sometimes, growing up eh! Work pressures, bills, resolving conflicts, it’s nice to take some time off and enjoy something. Have a chocolate pancake for breakfast and find an amazing bag to buy. It’s all up to you. You are the Boss.