25 Best White Sneakers for Women in 2022

Everyone has unique views and choices regarding casual everyday attire. Some want it gloomy, others prefer it a little lighter, while others favor the pleasant midway spot. A savvy shopper knows that the best acquisitions are not the excessively embellished items, but rather the simple designs with just a dash of panache that will remain stylish forever.

You don’t believe that white sneakers are the 2022 equivalent of the black pump? Consider this: sports-luxe is the undisputed trend champion of the past few years. This fad has been sweeping the runway, inspiring vogue-forward women and red carpet stars to adopt the urban cool vibe. And what better way to advocate it than with those classic white sneakers?

It’s reasonable to presume that immaculate shoes are reserved for nursing personnel, physicians, and brides. However, anyone can flaunt a nice pair of white sneakers. As long as your footwear doesn’t match your typical jogging or workout shoes, it will look elegant, sleek, and classic. The best part? Their versatility.

White sneakers are the ultimate solution for an alfresco early summer celebration, a simple day of buying groceries, or an evening out in a little black dress. By virtue of it being a sneaker, comfort is fully taken care of and does not require further consideration. Moreover, because it is white, it will pair with almost everything in your collection.

How to Style White Sneakers

Are you excited about bringing your white sneakers back out of the closet? But how do you style them? From streetwear ensembles to high-fashion looks, be tempted by these 10 white sneakers outfit ideas and choose the best for you.

1. With Leather Pants and a Tweed Jacket

White sneakers have the inherent capacity to bring down an outfit. Wearing a high boot or patent leather loafers would have made this outfit feel much more dressy, but with snowy sneakers, it becomes the ideal sophisticated appearance for a day out.

2. With Bike Trousers and a Blazer

Matching easygoing cycling shorts with a blazer, which is intrinsically semi-formal, creates a distinctive style that requires only one piece of footwear: white sneakers. If the weather is chilly, add a long-sleeved shirt or a light turtleneck underneath the blazer; if the sun is shining, go for a t-shirt or a tank top.

3. With an Oversized Trench Coat

How can you glam up an urban look? Well, with an oversized beige trench coat and white sneakers. With looser pants, a classic mock-neck, pristine-hued shoes, and gold jewelry, the trench is elevated to stylish, rather than conservative, status.

4. With Neutral Shades

The clash between a tone of brown and all black is a decision that will always sparkle and seem elegant. Choose black trousers, a black sweater and then layer on your camel coat. Add white sneakers to complete the ensemble, and you’ll have a flexible combo that you’ll reach for again and again.

5. With Pants And a Cashmere Sweater

Loose-fitting pants are all the craze this year, and who are we to protest against a more cozy jeans substitute? You’ll be set to run anywhere from the supermarket to coffee with friends with just a pair of trousers, a cashmere sweater, and your white sneakers.

To make the look even more sophisticated, choose a sweater and pants in the same hue to create a monochromatic, minimalist effect.

6. With a White Shirt Dress and Sweater Vest

Sweater vests are the unexpected spring 2022 fad that has completely won our attention, particularly when worn over a shirt dress. This combo reminds us of Blair Waldorf in some ways, but with white sneakers, your look will be hip rather than uptight.

7. With a Printed Sweatshirt and Ripped Jeans

Certain days need more refined casual outfits, and when that is the case, a smart graphic hoodie, ripped denim, and white sneakers could serve as your norm. Whether you’re looking for stylish travel attire or simply want to have leisurely drinks with a colleague, this ensemble will never let you down.

8. With a Corresponding Sweat Suit

One of the coolest trends over the past two years has been the widespread recognition of loungewear as clothing, and a matching sweat suit is just something you must have in your collection, not only for when you want to feel comfy but also to dress up with an urban vintage touch. What should be your chosen footwear in this case? You got it right.

9. With a Satin Dress

Usually, women assume that a dress needs formal shoes, but this is a misconception we are here to dispel. Since Sandra Bullock wore sneakers and dresses in the 1998 movie “Practical Magic,” we’ve been devoted to the combo, and we strongly believe it is one of the 90s fashion statements worth embracing indefinitely.

Therefore, choose a vibrant satin dress, swap your heels for white sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a relaxed outfit that is also extremely nice. And let’s face it, are we truly that eager to head back to wearing high heels?

10. With All Denim

Since a denim dress or jumpsuit is monochromatic by definition, it may benefit from some contrast, which can be achieved in a variety of ways. Thus, you can choose a simple pair of white sneakers to keep things minimalist yet timeless. Add some golden statement jewelry and you are ready to paint the town red.

Best White Sneakers for Women in 2022

There is a pair, or ten, of white sneakers for every woman, regardless of how they are worn. Below, you’ll discover 25 ravishing shoes, each with their own special vibe and two things in common: they are all white sneakers, and they are all excellent choices for your next purchase.

The UGG Sammy Slip-on Sneaker fuses a slip-on skate shape with an ultralight, airy experience. Its traditional skater design is revamped with a knit upper, making it your most practical and versatile go-to sneaker. For a classic yet modern appearance, pair it with brown leather trousers and a simple denim shirt.

24. Frankie4 Mim II White Braid

Frankie4’s Mim II White Braid sneaker is a winner in terms of breathability and on-trend design, thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, sumptuous leather, and superior cushioning.

Match it with Dsquared2’s Camel Midi Dress for an effortless, snap-worthy look.

Skechers is a multi-award-winning leading player in the lifestyle footwear sector, creating, developing, and marketing shoes for trend-conscious men, women, and children. The brand’s growth is due to its high-quality, diverse, and reasonable product portfolio, which fits the diverse daily needs of consumers.

The Skechers Energy white sneakers propel you forward at a rapid pace and are crafted from smooth leather and mesh, featuring a comfortable insole as well.

California is one of Puma’s most distinctive styles, having evolved from an athletic design to an urban staple. Cali Hacked pays homage to its predecessor with a full leather top and a traditional tennis shape, as well as a revolutionary stacked sole and an easygoing West Coast attitude.

These beautiful white sneakers channel your 1980s flair to pull off a retro look completed by a pair of Maison Margiela denim culottes, a striped t-shirt, and an animal-printed scarf.

21. Greats The Royale Sneakers in Blanco

Greats is an Italian retailer of eclectic, modern, high-end footwear. The up and coming sneaker brand strives to be not just exceptional, but “one of the Greats.” The Royale is the label’s most renowned and practical sneaker, suitable for any scenario. It is crafted of fine leather, and its OrthoLite insoles add increased padding for all-day enjoyment.

Everybody appreciates a timeless classic, and these women’s sneakers from Reebok make a statement with a traditional yet fashion-advanced aesthetic. With a delicate trademark profile, the Classic Harman Run footwear exudes a deep sense of nostalgia. You’ll adore the low-cut shape, which is excellent for daytime wear.

Reebok’s white sneakers are your ticket to enhancing your daily casual look. Combine them with distressed jeans for a no-fuss ensemble with just the perfect touch of vintage flair.

As far as unstrained elegance is concerned, the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneakers clearly stand out. On the exterior, they are a vintage hit, but underneath, they feature Cole Haan’s innovations. As a result, you get padded, lively strides and a smooth fit without adding bulk.

Cole Haan’s snowy sneakers are streamlined and unobtrusive, making them the perfect means to infuse some refined, easygoing charm into your everyday attire.

If you’ve been perusing white sneakers online recently, you’ve almost certainly encountered Veja. Veja footwear has hit the mainstream thanks to celebrities like Meghan Markle or Emma Watson, as well as because of influencers and fashionmongers who have donned them all over the world.

The Veja V-10 sneakers are quite comfortable right out of the box and work tremendously with jeans, blazers, and midi dresses.

17. Hoka Bondi 7 Sneaker

If there ever was a Valhalla for feet, this is it. The Hoka 7 Bondi sneakers are those ultra-breezy running shoes, extremely padded and plush, that glide like honey.

Their huge midsoles and thick pile height give them an amount of comfort hard to match, as well as the marshmallow-soft midsoles, which deliver limitless support while looking significantly lighter than they appear.

16. Rothy’s Hemp Lace-up

When you picture summer, you immediately think of sandals. Well, regardless of how much some of us wish, we can’t wear sneakers everywhere, anytime. But what if we told you we had a compromise solution? Curious? The answer is quite simple: hemp sneakers.

Why hemp, you may ask? If you’re not acquainted, here’s a brief rundown of why this fabric is fantastic. First of all, employing hemp has a positive influence on the environment. Second, hemp is blessed with natural antibacterial and breezy characteristics, making it an outstanding summer fabric.

Thus, Rothy’s Hemp Lace-up Sneakers in dazzling white will outperform your beloved sneakers in terms of cloud-like comfort and classic urban flair.

If you’re looking for a pair of trainers that look gorgeous but also provide all-day comfort, Puma Carina Sneakers seem to be a great match. The shoes’ SoftFoam+ insole provides a versatile fit and a superior wearing experience, allowing you to stroll comfortably the whole day.

Carina takes cues from 1980s fashion, but they are adapted to fit the easygoing sneaker appearance popular in California’s seaside areas nowadays. Pair them with a pink satin dress and a denim jacket for a sophisticated yet unforced outfit.

What do Fendi, BNP Paribas, and Pokemon share? They all partnered with Fila at a certain point. In other words, people began to develop an affinity for Fila as a legacy brand. Therefore, if you want to keep it classic but never conform to the norm, Fila’s original tennis shoes pull out all the stops. These white smashers have grace and flair without sacrificing quality.

13. The Row Marie H Leather Sneakers

The Row’s Marie H sneakers are the pinnacle of relaxed luxury. They’re fashioned from plush white Nappa leather that flexes with your foot. These milky beauties provide a flawless blend of refinement and charm, with their slim laces, matching eyelets, and pliable rubber soles.

Elegant and minimal, the Row’s Marie H shoes will pair well with virtually everything in your closet. Our best suggestion? Match them with Aeron Jeremie’s brown cropped leather trousers and Balmain’s double-breasted white cropped blazer. Add some golden embellishments and, voila, you have created a refined, laidback look in less than 10 seconds.

12. Santoni Leather Sneakers

Santoni knows that luxury has no expiration date. The brand values craftsmanship, which is why each pair of shoes is manufactured in the label’s Italian workshop using time-honored processes. These stylish, feminine sneakers have micro-perforations that give them a lighter feel and a little extra flair.

Their wide-fit design guarantees all-day convenience, complemented by a hefty insole that conforms to your every stride while lengthening the shape. Santoni’s leather white sneakers are the type of shoes that may be worn with a dress, jeans, a suit, or sweatpants, based on the occasion.

Retro sneakers are extremely popular in the footwear market and rarely go out of style. Certain vintage shapes have withstood the test of time and still generate a massive craze among fashionistas.

Thus, by fusing old-school elegance with cutting-edge shoe technology, you can have your cake and eat it too. The adidas NMD R1 is an excellent example of that philosophy in action.

You’ve likely heard this before, but the “NMD” in the shoe’s moniker is a shortened term for “Nomad,” which refers to a group of people that enjoy traveling and exploring, or at the very least aspire to do so.

10. Common Projects Original Achilles Sneakers

The Achilles is a very simple concept. It is absolutely devoid of branding; neither the tongue nor the sole bear the company’s logo. The sole design feature is the famous gold serial number stamped on the outside ankle, which indicates the shoe’s type, size, and color.

Common Project’s Achilles sneakers are airy but polished, casual but elegant, sleek but undeniably trademarked. They go with any attire, regardless of how informal or formal it might be. When it comes to streamlined, minimalist, and unfussy sneakers, there is just no comparison to CP.

9. adidas by Stella McCartney Treino

The adidas by Stella McCartney Treino sneakers are the optimum blend of sportiness and glamour, fusing Stella McCartney’s minimalist design instincts with adidas’s groundbreaking technology. The outcome? A timelessly effective shoe.

The truth is, no description will ever do justice to how comfortable these sneakers are. Power is the name of the game with Treino. Consequently, when you put it on, make the most of your time by pushing yourself hard and looking good while doing it.

Established in 1990, Steve Madden rarely disappoints with a design that’s an unforced mixture of stylish and rebellious. Drawing influence from the realms of rock & roll and haute couture, the provocative New York company keeps making unique, trend-forward shoes.

Brighten up your footwear repertoire with this timeless kick. Steve Madden’s Catcher shoes have elegant lines and a unique collar that adds just the right amount of intrigue.

7. Valentino Garavani Rockstud Sneakers

It’s high time you unleashed your rock star side, and these sneakers, adorned with the iconic Valentino Rockstuds, are all you need. A single glance reveals that these are not your typical sneakers.

Although white pairs well with virtually anything, Valentino elevates these shoes by mixing them with gold, creating a luxurious take on the standard white sneaker. However, the studs are available in white as well, providing a more polished image. When it comes to Valentino, though, boring is unforgivable.

6. Balenciaga Phantom Sneaker

Is Balenciaga still capable of thrilling us with sneakers? Yes, without a doubt, with the launch of the label’s new Phantom model. Buy yourself a pair now, before it becomes nearly impossible to do so.

The Balenciaga Phantom Sneaker is inspired by a basic running shoe and features design influences from iconic New Balance or ASICS silhouettes. It is available in a limited number of hues as part of Balenciaga’s City Collection. The white version is understated yet striking, with a punctured upper and a slim midsole.

Stan Smith sneakers are named after the eponymous tennis player. The renowned design was introduced in the late 1960s, and it has remained largely unchanged since 1973.

Stan Smith’s trademark colorway is straightforward white, accented by a patch of vibrant green on the heel and a graphic engraving of Smith’s visage on the tongue. We adore the versatility of this shoe, which matches everything and is appropriate for almost every occasion.

4. Alexander McQueen Sneaker

Famous for their oversized soles, these Alexander McQueen white leather sneakers will elevate your style to the ultimate level. Alexander McQueen’s sneakers are an essential staple for off-duty wear. Hence, they’re ubiquitous: influencers on Instagram, celebrities, and sneakerheads all fall head over heels for them. So did we.

Whether you’re on the road, on a date, running an errand or on a city break, these stylish shoes will uplift and complement any ensemble, and you’ll never tire of them.

3. Gucci New Ace Leather Sneakers

Gucci Ace sneakers have been a wild hit since their debut in 2016. Even though they are not novel, these shoes still manage to attract the attention of sophisticated luxury customers. Their objective is to pop out and captivate rather than fulfill a simple functional aim and remain unseen.

The Ace tennis shoe is a Gucci symbol, and the new version seamlessly blends retro and modern. Wear them with nearly anything in your closet, because, as you probably already know, there are no restrictions when it comes to the House of Gucci.

The Adidas Superstar is a prime example of early influencer advertising, before the time of Instagram. Run-DMC, a 1980s hip hop group, single-handedly elevated the Superstar sneakers to immortality with their hit “My adidas”.

The adidas Superstar is the brand’s crowning achievement, a widely beloved footwear legend that has spanned cultures. Appropriate for all demographics and genders, there’s no reason not to consider picking up a pair of these infallible sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 was launched in 1982 and is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sneakers on the market. This is the shoe that started all the craze, and many consider it to be the quintessential all-white sneaker.

The legendary AF1 has captured the hearts of both sneakerheads and trendsetters and has become their beyond-grasp option thanks to its refined, yet laidback appearance. Apart from its timeless elegance, it is also one of the best-made shoes available.

In the face of time, lauded by hip-hop legends such as Nelly and adored by every fashion connoisseur in the world, Nike’s Air Force One has come out on top.

Final Words

White sneakers are appealing because they are extremely versatile and can be worn in both formal and informal settings. As we mentioned, you can simply dress them up with a trench or a fancy dress and down with jeans. Now tell us, do you already own any of the 25 white sneakers we pointed out above? If so, which one?

