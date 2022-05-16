The 20 Best Yeezy Shoes of All Time

If you haven’t lived in a cave for the past few years, you’ve surely heard about Yeezys. It’s the result of a collaboration between the renowned sneaker brand Adidas and iconic rapper Kanye West.

Since their launch, Yeezy shoes have taken the sneaker world by storm with the in-your-face outrageous and sometimes goofy design, leaving people either with their jaws dropped in awe and rushing for their credit cards to buy a pair, or scratching their heads in utter confusion.

No matter if you like them or hate them, one thing you can’t do is ignore them. Or maybe you can just go back to that peaceful cave and ignore everybody on the Internet. Because they’re all talking about them.

But should you decide to grab a pair for yourself, know a few things before you buy.

Yeezy Buying Guide

Price – as with everything that’s acquired some level of fame around the world, the price can vary a lot, especially for the rarest models and wacky colorways. The retail price for most Yeezy sneakers spins around the $200 – $300 mark, but the resale value usually ups the price to around $450 – $600, depending on their model, condition and release date.

The most interesting pairs out there can go up a lot more in price, like the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 in “Turtledove” which can be had for around $2,000 – $3,000. But that’s not much if you think that the Nike Air Yeezy 1 in Black/Glow has reached a value of $65,000. That’s because they’re a rarity.

Since we’re here, the most expensive Yeezys ever sold were the “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes, which garnered a whooping $1.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

Stores – the official Adidas website is the first place you should look if you decide to buy. Then there’s Farfetch or Mr Porter as other reliable retail stores. If you’re that out of luck, you’ll need to look for your favorite pair on resale sites like Ebay or StockX. Word of warning here, make sure you’re getting the real deal, as there are plenty of scammers that will try to sell you imitations.

Size and comfort – Yeezy sneakers are well known for their comfort, especially those which feature the Boost technology. The weirdest designs might need a little getting used to time. When it comes to size, you should know they often run a little small, around half a size, so make sure you take that into consideration if buying them online.

Let’s now take a look at the 20 best Yeezy shoes of all time:

20. Adidas Yeezy Slide “Pure”

Though not a real sneaker, the Slide is still a Yeezy. Dubbed “Pure”, it really is a nice and sleek looking piece of footwear that can be worn with any outfit, socks or no socks.

If you think nobody would want to wear it, you’d be very wrong. The Adidas Yeezy Slide is one of the most sought after designs in the Yeezy lineup.

19. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, with its bright neon colors and reflective “700” branding on each side hasn’t been one of the favorites from the very beginning.

The “Minivan”, as this is what MNVN stands for, feels bulky and uncomfortable with its single piece nylon upper design, which adds to the lack of overall desirability.

18. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl”

The “Ash Pearl” variant of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the most superb colorways of the flagship sneaker, most of them being sold out already.

The super comfortable design, with its Primeknit upper and boost cushioning, combined with the neutral colors, all make for a wonderful wear from spring to fall.

17. Adidas Yeezy 500 High

The Yeezy 500 High, with its chunky but superb low-top has found plenty of admirers after its launch. It doesn’t offer the same wearability as other Yeezys out there, but it definitely looks great with its neoprene panels on the side.

The underrated 500 High Yeezys come with a puffy neoprene tongue and the signature adiPrene midsole, making them comfortable enough, despite some people not liking the heightened ankle collar.

But don’t mind them, people will complain of just about anything. If you like them, they’re a good buy. Especially on that “Slate” gray color scheme.

16. Adidas Yeezy QNTM

The Quantum, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM, is a star of a sneaker with its flashy design. It was intended to be Kanye West’s first performance basketball sneaker and was launched back in early 2020.

Though it appeared, for a very short while, on the NBA court, at an All-Star Weekend, thigs didn’t go as West had hoped for. Despite not being banned by the NBA as the rumors were saying at the time, they didn’t garner the attention they were meant for either.

15. Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr probably makes for the most interesting pair of Yeezys ever. Not because of its qualities or comfort, but because of its shell-like laceless slip-on design that reminds of the Foam Rnnr.

The simple minimalistic look may be something that a certain category of people would brag about while wearing them almost anywhere, but the retail price of $200 isn’t exactly justified. Despite that, they were immediately sold out when first launched.

14. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “OG”

The Yeezy Boost 750 “OG” is one of those pairs with a great resale value, rising to around $6,000 right now.

They are a nice and sleek pair of Yeezys, made from a luxurious suede which is complemented by a superb muted color palette. The first sneaker ever to be released by Adidas, the Boost 750 were dubbed “OG”, from original.

They are very sought after, and probably the moniker and the fact that they were the first pair to be released contributed to that in great measure.

13. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is an improvement to one of the best Kanye West sneakers of all time, the 700.

With a few tweaks here and there, the V2 comes out as a decent sneaker. It doesn’t have the same fame as the original, but it still makes for a decent pair of Yeezys, especially if the 700s went to high in resale price.

12. Adidas Yeezy 350

Boasting the traditional and recognizable Yeezy silhouette, the 350 is one of the originals and keeps coming back in better and cooler color palettes and nice touches.

With that popularity, it’s no wonder why there’s so many new releases of this version.

11. Adidas Yeezy 450

To say their design is unconventional is an understatement. The Yeezy 450 are probably the weirdest pair of sneakers ever created. But that, we guess, is one of the reasons they’re so loved by many Yeezy fans around the world. Or why they would be perfectly fine as a piece of art sitting on a shelf on the wall.

While not everyone loves them, they pushed footwear design to newer horizons. Featuring a claw-like design, their unique sole is what attracts or dissuades people from buying a pair.

The two piece construction, with its sock like Primeknit upper, is quite comfortable despite not looking like that.

10. Adidas Yeezy 500

The Yeezy 500 sports a nice and very likeable silhouette, one of the most sought after among the Yeezys. The 500, with its blocky design and suede and mesh combination, are a fashion statement above anything else.

The muted monochrome colorway makes for a sleek aesthetic, but that means that most of the models have sold out quite fast. Despite that, the resale value isn’t that high, so you can still find a pair for a decent price.

9. Louis Vuitton Don

While not an Yeezy shoe per se, the Louis Vuitton Don is part of Kayne West’s first collaborations, when the Yeezy idea was born, back in 2009.

The Don, with its impressive red low-top, is one of the best of the collection, so it’s no wonder why it quickly became the most sought after shoe in the Louis Vuitton – Kanye West lineup.

8. Adidas Yeezy 500 “Enflame”

Already a wonderful model, the Adidas Yeezy 500 became even more impressive with the release of the “Enflame” variant combining earthy tones with a superb flare of bold orange, making it look like something the Fremen warriors would wear on Dune.

The upper comes in a desert brown color, reminiscence of military boots, combined with a nice navy suede overlay and dark brown mesh. The “Enflame” make for a good option when you want to attract attention.

7. Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

With a major design overhaul over the previous model, the 700 V3 managed to become one of the best sneakers ever produced under the Adidas Yeezy brand. For many fans, it was love at first sight when they were released back in December 2019 and haven’t dropped in fame ever since.

The design draws its inspiration from the retro 90s runners, but the caged upper construction is the star of the show with its nice glow show in the dark and a fresh and unique style.

6. Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR

Nicknamed the “Yeezy Crocs” by fans all over the world, the Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR are another unique take on what a shoe can be. The novel design features a perforated foam upper that uses mainly algae foam in an effort to be more sustainable.

Despite its wacky looks and the fact that it doesn’t even qualify as a sneaker, it was sold out after its launch in the summer of 2020. The price of only $75 probably had something to do with it, especially since the resale value is now somewhere around the $700 mark.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

The Yeezy Boost 350 is the sneaker that popularized the Yeezy movement. With its original “Turtle Dove” color palette, the 350 became one of the best Yeezy sneaker ever created by West’s collaboration work with Adidas.

This shoe continues to garner admiration even today due to its never ending stream of new and impressive colorways. But that means the resale value can gen pretty high, starting at around $850.

4. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Bright Blue”

The Yeezy boost 700 “Bright Blue” features an eye catchy colorway that fits perfectly with the allure it has borrowed from the running kicks of the 90s.

The chunky body blends nicely with the suede leather, furthermore adding to the retro aesthetic that made them so popular after their release.

3. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Continuing on the beloved original design that made the 350s extremely sought after, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 scores high points again while delivering the much adored design to a much higher number of fans.

While the original 350s came in limited numbers, the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 became mainstream, spreading the Yeezy name all over the world. Though collectors weren’t happy about the move, since they didn’t have the same exclusivity, but it made many other fans happy for they could get their hands on one of the coolest Yeezy pairs.

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”

Kanye West struck gold with the 2017 version of sneakers, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”, as they are hands down the best pair to ever spawn from his collaboration with Adidas.

The timeless design, with just the right amount of clunkiness to it, and a superb choice of colors, made them the all time favorites of many fans all over the world.

While new releases come out every year, should you look for the original one, expect to shell out at least $1,000 for a pair.

1. Nike Air Yeezy II “Red October”

Following on the fame of the first Nike Air Yeezy, the second iteration, the “Red October” became one of the most famous Yeezys around, especially since the collaboration between the rapper and Nike was coming to an end.

Viewed by collectors as the holy grail of the sneaker world, the Air Yeezy II, with their glow-in-the-dark Air Tech Challenge II sole, snakeskin side panels, hieroglyphic hits and especially the “Red October” colorway are quite a marvel.

While priced decently when it was released, the fact that you can’t get new ones anymore has upped the resale price to around $20,000 today.

Conclusion

Grab a pair and then watch people on the street turn their heads around in delight. That’s how famous the Yeezys are today. But not all pairs are created equal, so choose yours carefully.

From the initial collaborations with Luis Vuitton and Nike all the way to the very lucrative Adidas deal, Yeezys come in various shapes and sizes, some more expensive than others.