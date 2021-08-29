The 25 Best Outdoor Clothing Brands For 2021

The outdoor clothing industry is a market that caters to all types of outdoor activity needs. With the changes in lifestyle people have been making in the last year alone, it is a good indication that we are gearing towards the outdoors more and more. And there isn’t anything more annoying than trying to enjoy the fresh air and being cold or wet.

Remember when you were a kid and nothing used to bother you? You could go and play for hours outside with your wet socks because you didn’t have the right type of shoes and/or socks. Well, with the proper gear, even as adults we can definitely look forward to spending a few hours in the heart of the nature without having to hurry somewhere inside because the weather is not cooperating.

Some of the clothing brands we will look at are geared towards a specific need, such as hiking boots or backpacks, but most of them focus on specialized clothing such as base layers or waterproof jackets, and some a little bit of everything.

Most of them are ethically produced and they offer many sustainable choices, therefore the higher price might put you off at first. Keep in mind though that there isn’t a better feeling than being comfortable and happy in your own skin, and once you give some of these outdoor clothing brands a chance you will not go back!

If you change your mindset from spending less money on lower quality things and investing in a few high quality pieces that you will wear all the time and that will also last a lot longer, you will notice that in the long run you are actually saving money. It is a completely different mindset, and we are not trying to convert anyone.

But if you are looking to get some inspiration for your outdoor clothing pieces and are ready to see what else is available on the market, this article is definitely for you.

Here are the best 25 outdoor clothing brands that are available on the market in 2021.

25. Berghaus

A UK-based company, Berghaus specializes in hiking gear and colorful clothing for the everyday outdoor adventures. They are considered pioneers in waterproof outdoor gear because they were the first to use GORE-TEX technology in their waterproof clothing.

They are a trustworthy brand that produces beautifully designed pieces that have a lifetime guarantee.

24. Smartwool

An alternative outdoor clothing brand that focuses on Merino wool base layers without the itchiness that is usually associated with wool. Smartwool‘s leggings and undershirts are top quality, and you can go hiking for a few days without having to change them.

They keep you warm and smell-free, and their socks and boxers are great for colder temperatures.

23. Kathmandu

This brand first originated in New Zealand in 1987, and they have almost every product you need for most outdoor activities. While being environmentally friendly, Kathmandu also produces clothing that is made from merino wool.

The great thing about this wool, which many brands use, is that it is moisture free, so your body temperature stays regulated while it also remains odor-free.

22. Osprey

Although this company’s main focus is primarily on backpacks, Osprey has a wide range of travel accessories such as toiletry packs and bag covers. This is a brand you will not regret choosing for all your non-clothing needs.

The quality of their hiking backpacks doesn’t compare to any other. If you purchase one, most likely it will last you a lifetime.

21. Fjallraven

Swedish brand Fjallraven was founded in 1960 in Ornskoldsvik, a small town in Sweden. They focus on making nature more accessible to everyone, and their respect for the environment is seen in every product they bring you.

You can find coats, pants, shirts, and can layer up in style while remaining practical and using sustainable materials. But their most popular item today still is the Kanken packs.

20. Give’r

Their inventory is a bit more limited, but the products they do sell are of excellent quality. If you need some heavy-duty gloves for those frigid temperatures, you must take a closer look at the awesome clothing items from Give’r.

They also make some unique products that cater to man’s best friend, such as waterproof collars and leashes. Their clothing and accessories are also one of a kind.

19. Eddie Bauer

One of the longest companies that specialize in your outdoor needs, Eddie Bauer has been around for over 100 years. They specialize in some technical gear such as the Micro Therm, and casual everyday clothing.

Their hiking boots and insulated jackets are still some of their most popular items, and their quality never waned over the years.

18. Black Diamond

When it comes to climbing and skiing not many brands can beat Black Diamond. They offer some of the best water repellent climbing jackets, and their gloves are great for those cold days on the mountain.

Their accessories are well liked as well, but the main focus is on equipment related to mountain-based activities.

17. PrAna

For loungewear and active clothing, PrAna might be exactly what you’re looking for. They use organic cotton, hemp, recycled wool, and they also take care of how the workers that produce these clothes are treated.

So not only do they offer you great comfortable yoga pants or bras, but you know that the materials are sustainable and the people manufacturing their products are respected.

16. Outdoor Research

Based in Seattle, this brand offers you everything from ski gear, hiking, backpacking clothing and accessories alike. Expect a middle-range pricing from most of the products you’ll find at Outdoor Research, but the quality is very very good for what you’re paying.

A great cold weather clothing brand that is pretty affordable. High functionality and durability is their aim, and their insulation gear is highly performant.

15. Helly Hansen

Straight from Norway comes this brand that specializes in skiing gear and hiking apparel, and that has been around for close to 150 years.

Helly Hansen sells a great array of outdoor clothing, with a focus on down jackets and rain shells which are reasonably priced for the great quality they offer. They do also have a well designed line of casual and leisure wear that you can sport while lounging around.

14. REI Co-op

A Kent, Washington-based brand that focuses on community based values, REI has a strong commitment to the outdoorsy lifestyle. Their prices are well matched to the performance they offer, and although they are not in the same category as Patagonia or Arc’teryx, they have improved on their outdoor apparel and gear since 2014.

They offer great member benefits with many perks, so all in all, it’s a decent option for your outdoor needs.

13. Moncler

Italian brand Moncler is the quintessential of luxury techwear. Like any other designer brand, they are not exactly cheap, but once you try their products, you will be converted. Their versatile colors and unique nylon technique they employ sets them apart from other brands in the outdoor clothing category.

Think of runway glamour combined with technical alpine ski equipment, and you’ve just characterized this flamboyant brand to a tee.

12. Kuhl

Kuhl offers you some great pants for travel and pretty much any outdoor activity you can think of. The quality is one of the best on the market, and you will get some versatile, durable, and stylish pants.

This US company is based in Wasatch Mountains, where the inspiration for this brand started. The hiking and lifestyle selection offers great durability and competitively priced items.

11. Cotopaxi

Based in the Philippines, Cotopaxi is named after the famous volcano in Ecuador. They are one of the most socially conscious outdoor clothing brands out, and their foundation, The Cotopaxi Foundation helps with poverty issues.

Not only will you purchase a different style of parka or fleece made from Llama fiber or goose down, but a percentage of the price you pay is going towards an organization in need.

10. Mountain Hardwear

The quality and sustainability of the brand has seen some strides in the past couple of years, after they’ve suffered some losses for a while back. But Mountain Hardwear made a big comeback on our radar right now.

Their ultra-light down jackets, as well as some of their GORE-TEX shells and their snow gear are some of their more sought after products. Their focus on sustainability is a definite plus, and it probably saved the company while being gentle on the environment.

9. Jack Wolfskin

Some people refer to Jack Wolfskin as “The North Face of Europe” and that’s surely a compliment. When you go with a German brand, you can expect great quality and minute attention to detail.

Although still on the reasonable side price wise, you will appreciate the ethically made clothing from recycled plastic. Their values are in sync with protecting the environment, and they are committed to offer the customer great outdoor clothing.

8. Mammut

Swiss outdoor clothing company Mammut was founded in 1862, and they are well-known for creating high performance tech wear. The climbers will find all the necessary gear for their adventures, and they will do it in style.

Functionality and their Phase Weave, a unique technology of combining several pieces of fabric into one material that hides high abrasion areas are their main focus.

7. Salomon

Best known for their hiking and skiing gear, this popular French brand is also renowned for their fashionable outdoor sneakers, and they probably manufacture some of the best hiking shoes on the market.

The European market relies on Salomon’s ski and snowboard gear, and their backpacks are also pretty popular. If you’re enthusiastic about any outdoor activity, there’s a chance Salomon covers it.

6. Columbia Sportswear

For a more casual everyday outdoor wardrobe, many turn to Columbia Sportswear. They are a reliable, competitive brand that started off in 1938 in Portland Oregon as a hat distributor.

Without spending a lot of money you can expect a great quality product that you will be able to enjoy outdoors, without the highest technical features that other more expensive brands offer.

5. Icebreaker

Anyone that is an avid hiker or skier knows the importance of base layers. Icebreaker is the best in this category, and their merino wool pieces will keep you warm even in the coldest temperatures. Yes, they might be a bit pricey, but they are worth the investment.

Although their purpose is to give you that great base layer that keeps moisture away and offers you the best insulation possible while keeping you comfortable for your whole trip, their pieces can even be worn on their own.

4. The North Face

If you live in North America, chances are you’ve heard of The North Face and even owned some of their products at some point in time. They are one of the most popular outdoor clothing brands in the world, and they are pioneers in mountaineering gear.

Their insulation collections are top notch with a lifetime guarantee that is an attractive incentive. Their more casual fleeces and everyday pieces are well priced and offer great bang for your buck.

3. Marmot

This US company is one of the best in the world for mountain climbing gear. Not the most expensive on our list, Marmot‘s jackets and pants offer you great quality for a relatively reasonable price. So go ahead, enjoy yourself without worrying about the unpredictable weather.

Their materials will shield you and keep you comfortable while you practice your favorite outdoor activity.

2. Arc’teryx

Based in Vancouver, this Canadian company has gained tremendous popularity in the last couple of years. Arc’teryx offers some the best quality blizzard-ready clothing, appropriate for those chilly Canadian winters and of course, for the rest of the world as well.

Although using some high tech for their clothing, their winter designs are weather ready and stylish at the same time. A bit on the higher price range, investing into their products will guarantee you will get your money’s worth.

1. Patagonia

What can we say, there are no words to describe all this brand has to offer you. They are without a doubt the best overall brand when it comes to outdoor clothing. Extremely high quality materials and expert craftsmanship are Patagonia’s standards, not to mention their ethical values they practice when producing their clothes.

They offer you an array of functional designs that are stylish and well-built while their main focus remains on sustainability. If you want a technical product that will last you a lifetime, such as the DAS parka, Patagonia is for you.

This sums up our list of the 25 best outdoor clothing brands for 2021, and we hope you found some of this information helpful.