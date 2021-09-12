The Top 20 Most Expensive Colognes in the World

Are you looking to make a lasting impression on that special someone in the near future? How about doing it with a unique perfume? By investing a good chunk of money into an expensive cologne, you might set yourself apart from others with a scent that is your own.

The days of Old Spice and other drugstore body sprays might still be around for teens, but for grown men, especially those of you who want to exude style and class, those days are definitely over.

If you want to set yourself apart from the norm, investing into a luxurious cologne for men that smells expensive is the way to go. And we’re talking a price tag higher than $200 for a bottle. There are some luxury fragrances that go anywhere from $75-200 that are surely acceptable for everyday, but the ones that pass that $200 mark are really in a class of their own. They will help you make that perfect first impression anywhere you go.

It is no longer true that only women pamper themselves and take care of their overall appearance. Men are actually believed to spend even more on luxury items and unique gifts for themselves than women, and that may be true even in the fragrance world.

You might wonder what makes the colognes we are going to review shortly so expensive. There are a few factors that influence the steep price tags, so let’s take a look at them.

First of all, the ingredients that are used play a major role in the pricing of luxury scents. Most of those designer brands only work with the highest quality and rarest ingredients, hence the high price.

Another factor is the oil concentration. If you notice, when a company calls a fragrance “Eau De Parfum”, that usually means that the oil concentration is higher. A lot of the top names use a higher concentration of pure oils than the less expensive brands. And a higher concentration means the scent will last longer and it is more pronounced.

And the third, but surely not the least important, is the marketing some of those companies invest in. Yes, you are paying for the brand name, the fancy bottles, and the exclusivity of the scent that they are protecting. The more popular a brand is at the moment, the more expensive they can afford to price their product. It’s a known fact, and one that has been around for decades.

When you spray yourself with any one of the following 20 colognes you exude sophistication and luxury. So let’s take a look at the most expensive colognes in the world right now.

20. House of Kilian Incense Oud Eau de Parfum

Oud wood, this cologne’s main ingredient, is a very expensive scent. It has sold for around $5,000 a pound, which justifies the price tags. Companies that use it as their ingredient are usually luxury brands, because Oud is only found in South Asia.

It derives from the mold agar trees become infected with. It is weird that one of the most expensive ingredients in the world comes from mold, but it is a very sought after ingredient.

The bottle is reason enough to spend the $399. The cap is made from 14 Swarovski Crystals, and the process to create it by hand takes up to five days. The rest of the packaging is also luxurious, with the crystal bottles and their gold accents on a custom font.

And their main ingredient, Vetiver oil, is all natural and it takes about 450-550 pounds of vetiver roots to produce two pounds of essence.

18. Clive Christian Original Collection X Masculine

Made to capture the essence of raw masculinity, this exquisite offering from Clive Christian portrays a sense of manliness and mystery. Rich and woody with notes of spicy citrus and green resin are well blended for a fresh yet powerful scent.

The green bottle and its gold accents and royal cap is simple, yet it exudes an air of sophistication and status.

17. Frederic Malle Superstitious Perfume

Frederic Malle is a world renowned perfumer that sets himself apart by using his artistic freedom to create some of the most distinct and luxurious scents, even for your hair.

With top notes of Egyptian Jasmine and Turkish Rose, and base notes of vetiver and amber, this floral perfume was created in collaboration with Alber Elbaz, a famous fashion designer from the house of Lanvin. With hints of peach, this opulent perfume is pure luxe.

Although it can be found in the woman’s department, this is a unisex eau de parfum that is suitable for both sexes. The blend of aromas remind you of oriental notes, an earthy base and floral scents.

You will notice the amber woody notes, as well as jasmine and cedarwood for a lovely blend. The brand offers over 40 luxury fragrances, each one of them more sophisticated than the other. And the bottle itself exudes richness.

This grounded, smoky woodiness that emanates from this fragrance is inspired by incense-filled temples. But not as overwhelming as the similar incense, the oud wood notes are prominent without overpowering your nose.

Cardamom and exotic rosewood, with notes of amber, tonka bean and vetiver are the aromas from the main ingredients. A simple yet classy black bottle with a golden cap is the packaging it comes with.

14. Louis Vuitton Sun Song Cologne

Fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton does everything well. This fragrance for men is one of their most popular, and with all the natural ingredients they use delight your senses.

Notes of bergamot, jasmine, neroli and orange blossom will envelop your nose, and the bright scent is perfect for those summer days ahead. What’s cool about this cologne is that if it’s your signature scent, you can go refill it in stores from a perfume fountain.

13. Giorgio Armani Bleu Lazuli Perfume

This gorgeous blue bottle from Armani will surely catch your attention. It has a handmade resin lid and a unique color that reminds you of the precious stone. The fragrance is actually unisex, although you will probably find it in the men’s section, and it is supposed to represent a connection to the universe.

It captures Indian mysticism and spirituality with a blend of incense and Indian spices which makes you feel more grounded while wearing it.

If you’re familiar with high-end shopping, you’re surely familiar with the way the MFK brand operates. They distribute their products only to the top prime locations, because their scents take them a long time to create and are known for their exclusivity.

They use bergamot straight from Calabria, jasmine from Egypt, and other sought-after ingredients that come straight from the source.

Jo Malone is well known for their line of expensive candles, bath products and, of course, fragrances, and they like using only top of the line ingredients. As the name suggests, the main ingredients of this cologne are oud wood and bergamot.

Although one of the most expensive ingredients, oud is popular in the men’s luxury fragrance market. The woodsy, post rain smell brings you comfort and reminds you of the British countryside.

This best offering from Tom Ford is packaged in a deep, evergreen bottle adorned with a gold band and plate. A classy yet unassuming packaging. The fragrance, on the other hand, is quite bold and vibrant.

A lively blend of basil, bergamot, lemon and coastal Italian woods are well combined and give men a feeling of empowerment while wearing it.

You will love everything about this cologne, from the gorgeous packaging to the intoxicating smell. Not to mention that you will feel like a 007 agent while wearing it. Let’s start with the aromas that give this fragrance a burst of city vibe.

A base of musk and oakmoss, enveloped by a lovely blend of exotic flowers, citrus and greens come together in perfect harmony. The star-shaped bottle is a work of art, all golden and covered in sparkling crystals.

The name alone should create an impression for those of you who haven’t heard of the Penhaligon brand. Alberto Morillas, the nose behind this cologne, created this fragrance for men who love a very masculine and woodsy scent.

The bottle itself speaks for what you should expect from this manly cologne. The crystal bottle is simple yet elegant, but the piece de resistance has to be the golden deer head cap.

7. Creed Spice and Wood

House of Creed is a luxury fragrance company that released only 500 bottles of this particular offering. With its rich history dating back to 1760, they have been the parfumiers of royalty.

A well-established name that can afford to come up with special editions that sell as fast as they hit the shelves. Spice and Wood used all naturally sourced ingredients such as bergamot, cedarwood, patchouli and pimento, for an intoxicating scent.

6. Caron Poivre for Men

Originally aimed for women, Caron Poivre became more popular with men from its very first beginnings in the 1950s. One of the more expensive perfumes on the list, this scent is an acquired taste and definitely not for everyone.

The peppery notes along with the hot and spicy ingredients give this fragrance quite a personality. You will not pass by unnoticed for sure. The handcrafted crystal bottle with its unique shape exudes money and status.

5. Roja Musk Aoud Absolue Précieux

This high-end sensual perfume is another offering from Roja Parfums, and it is composed by Roja Dove himself. He kept things simple with top notes of lemon and bergamot, while the main accords are jasmine, rose, and ylang-ylang.

He rounded them up with hints of musk, nutmeg and a blend of precious woods for a truly luxurious smell. The packaging emanates pure luxe while maintaining a touch of elegance.

Another typically male scent that exudes power and strength. The master perfumer behind this name came up with this blend with the portrayal of an emperor in mind.

Subdued notes of apple, bergamot, blackcurrant and pineapple are enveloped by the aromas of jasmine and juniper berries, and the fragrance finishes off with hints of ambergris, musk, and vanilla. A real treat for your senses, no wonder it is their best selling offering.

3. Clive Christian No.1

This high-end cologne exudes success and power. If you’re concerned about your image and it is in your budget, this is a great option to invest in. This long-lasting cologne invokes notes of citrus, cedar and musk, that are enveloped by floral hints.

Top of the line ingredients are united in a crystal baccarat limited edition bottle. The most prestigious crystal making brand in the world designed it for them, and it is enveloped in gold details all throughout.

This limited edition Luxe fragrance retailed at $57,000, and although not the most expensive on this list, it isn’t in everyone’s budget. Each bottle is individually numbered, and they are all made from a gold body with a diamond crown, and they come exquisitely packaged in a beautiful case that holds a golden lever.

The scent is top of the line, and the most prominent notes are amber, white wood, patchouli, blood orange and grapefruit.

1. Clive Christian Imperial Majesty No.1

Last, but definitely not least, the Imperial Majesty by Clive Christian retails at $435,000 for a 16.9oz bottle. The gorgeous baccarat crystal bottle is partly responsible for the hefty price tag, exclusivity is another. There were only ten bottles released and the buyers received their purchase delivered to them in a Bentley.

Now let’s talk about this piece of art: the bottle has a five-carat diamond on its 18-carat gold collar, and the scent is heavenly. Rare Tahitian vanilla, Indian sandalwood, not to mention the intoxicating rose oil are the refined ingredients that make this fragrance imperial in every sense of the word.

There you have it, the list with the top 20 most expensive colognes in the world. Although each of them are unique in their own way, they all portray a touch of class and status. If you can afford any one of the options on the list you surely like only the best things in life.

