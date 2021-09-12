These Are The 25 Best Wallets for Women in 2021

Women have such a large repertoire of accessories they use, ranging from different types of shoes for specific occasions, jewelry, watches, handbags, sunglasses, not to mention wallets, that it can get very complicated. Wallets actually fall into the need category because, let’s face it, we all have to carry our I.D. with us when we leave the house, as well as credit cards, bank cards, not to mention some cash in our wallets.

Of course, there are so many different styles and varieties, you can go shopping for days and end up getting overwhelmed if you don’t assess your needs first.

We are here to point you in the right direction and help you find something to fit your lifestyle, taste, but most of all, your budget. You don’t need to spend a whole paycheck on a highly functional and good quality wallet. So here’s a guide on the types of wallets that exist, and what to look for when shopping for a wallet.

Types of Wallets

Bifold : As the name suggests, they fold in two, with a section for cards and one for cash.

: As the name suggests, they fold in two, with a section for cards and one for cash. Trifold : When you fold this wallet it looks like a bifold, but it has an extra section, and is usually a bit bulkier.

: When you fold this wallet it looks like a bifold, but it has an extra section, and is usually a bit bulkier. Accordion : Again, the name is self-explanatory. When you open it up it folds out like an accordion, with several compartments for all your needs.

: Again, the name is self-explanatory. When you open it up it folds out like an accordion, with several compartments for all your needs. Cardholder : This is just a thinner variety of wallet that is specifically for cards only. Some might have a pouch where you can slip in some bills.

: This is just a thinner variety of wallet that is specifically for cards only. Some might have a pouch where you can slip in some bills. Coin Purse : A pouch, usually on the smallish side that you can toss your coins in, to keep separate from your main wallet or cardholder.

: A pouch, usually on the smallish side that you can toss your coins in, to keep separate from your main wallet or cardholder. Wristlet : This type of wallet features a strap that goes around your wrist for those nights out when you don’t feel like carrying a handbag.

: This type of wallet features a strap that goes around your wrist for those nights out when you don’t feel like carrying a handbag. Clutch-wallet: The biggest wallets on the list, they serve double-duty as a purse and a wallet. Some have a cross-body strap and a slot for your phone.

What to Look For in a Wallet

Depending on what type of needs you have, there are several features to pay attention to:

Zipper: a wrap-around zipper is very convenient, especially if you’re the type to carry all your receipts, notes, as well as everything else you need in your wallet.

Card Slots: Most of us have more than a couple of cards that we need at all times, so make sure the wallet has enough card slots to fit all of yours.

Concealed Pockets: Those are actually pretty neat features to have, if you want to keep some valuables or cash on you, especially when travelling.

Bill Pocket: Most of us don’t carry cash anymore, but it is always great to have the option to. Also convenient to keep those receipts that you might need in case you want to return a purchase.

Coin Pocket: If you do like to carry coins with you, make sure the wallet has a zipper or magnetic closure to prevent them from falling out.

RFID blocking technology: One of the most important features to look for when purchasing a new wallet. The technology is equipped to block radio waves hackers use to access your info.

Smartphone pocket: Some of the larger sized wallets feature a larger compartment so you can fit your smartphone in.

Strap: Again, the larger wallets can be used as cross-body bags thanks to the strap, perfect for when you need your hands free.

Wallet Material

Most wallets are made from leather, but you can find some in sustainable and environmentally certified materials, as well as canvas or polyester, depending on your needs. The leather wallets are more elegant, whereas the canvas or polyester are great for a more sporty or casual look.

Wallet Colors

This really comes down to personal taste, because you can find wallets in every color imaginable. There are many designs and patterns available, but if you want a versatile wallet that will go with literally everything and will never go out of style, stick to neutral colors and hues.

Now that you have a better idea of things to consider, let’s show you some models that will help you get inspired. We found a lot of beautiful and stylish models of wallets for women, and we tried to include some from each category mentioned, for every budget.

So without further ado, here are the 25 best wallets for women, in our humble opinion.

We start off the list with one of the most practical and durable wallets available. Although more on the casual side, it is perfect for travelling. It holds everything you need: bills, cards, phone, and passport. Made from water-resistant canvas with a minimal design.

24. Mark and Graham Leather Sticker Wallet

For the busy girl who likes to travel light, this is a lifesaver. Since we cannot go without our phones, this wallet sticks on the back of any phone case for easy access to your two most important cards. Made from genuine leather, it is available in several colors.

One of the more affordable wallets on our list, it is highly functional. It has 18 card slots for all your cards, IDs and loyalty cards, plus two zip pouches for your cash or receipts. And it all comes in a nice shade and slim design.

22. Mango Quilted Coin Purse

Every woman should have something fun and playful, and this coin purse from Mango fits the bill. Very affordable as well, you can use it as a clutch or as a wallet that is just large enough to fit all your essentials for a night out.

21. The Saddle Lotus Wallet from Dior

This Blue Dior Oblique jacquard design will make you stand out from the crowd. The asymmetrical flap and the antique gold-finish are details that make this wallet different, but in a good way. It offers room for four cards, a bill compartment, two patch pockets and a zipped pocket.

The Sak is known for their good quality bags, and this smartphone crossbody is perfect for summer. A full-sized accordion/tri fold style wallet with a pin snap front pocket for your smartphone, it is large enough to fit everything you need.

19. Ursa Wallet by Vavvoune

This interesting wallet from Vavvoune can be worn on your wrist, or take off the strap and toss it into your purse. This minimalist four pocket wallet is so beautifully crafted, and the gold plated hardware and suede lining are just lush.

18. Hvisk Boa Wallet

On the more affordable side, this cute hidden gem is brought to you straight from Copenhagen. Made from a lovely snake-skin effect vegan material in lime green, it contains one main compartment and two slots for cards on the back.

17. Polene Paris Half Moon Wallet

For another fun offering that will make you stand out, this half moon wallet from Parisian brand Polene is simply adorable. A snap closure and a flat pocket with a card holder make this zipped wallet great for using as a stand-alone purse.

16. Coach Wyn Small Wallet

This small wallet from Coach is a breath of fresh air. Made from scratch resistant leather, it comes with a single card slot under the envelope snap. The interior pocket can fit at least six cards and up to ten bills, and it has an exterior coin pouch. In a lovely pastel color.

15. Cult Gaia Aleta Card Case

For those times that you want to grab your strict minimum and run out the door, this cute little card holder is the answer. Not only convenient, it is made from great quality leather and it is so thin it can fit in your back pocket.

Don’t let the reasonable price fool you. This is one of the best quality-price wallets you can find. Made from to-grain Italian leather, it is available in many colors. Multi-functional, it has enough pockets and compartments to fit everything you need while keeping things neat, and it has RFID technology to keep your info safe.

This is the typical classic wallet that will last you a lifetime. Interior pockets that can fit 13 cards,

three open pockets that have a hidden magnetic closure, exterior front and back pockets, you will surely fit everything and more. Handmade from great quality leather by artisans in India and South America.

12. Chanel Lambskin & Silver-Tone Metal

If you want to invest into a timeless versatile piece that you will enjoy for ages, this wallet-meet-crossbody from Chanel is worth the splurge. It features the Chanel timeless quilted leather and an adjustable metal chain, and it offers many slots for your cards and compartments to hold all your other stuff.

11. See by Chloe Hana Compact Wallet

The Hana compact wallet is so pretty yet classy at the same time. It is on the small side, so it can easily fit in your purse. For your convenience, it does have a zipped exterior pocket, room for enough cards, and a compartment for bills or receipts. It adds a feminine touch with the key charm and decorative ring.

10. Madewell The Post Wallet

Another elegant leather wallet, this version has a slim tab closure and an exterior pocket. Interior pockets and card slots will fit all your essentials without making it look bulky. A classic model you can treasure for life.

If you’re tired of the popular black wristlets you see everywhere, go with this softer green shade from Kate Spade. Made from Saffiano leather, it has 8 interior card slots, three interior slip pockets and an interior I.D. window. The zippered pocket can fit either your passport or your phone.

Made from high-quality leather, this RFID-blocking wallet is super convenient. On the larger side but sporting a minimalist look, this will accommodate those of you who carry lots of stuff. It has 12 card slots, two bill compartments, an exterior pocket, and has a zip closure.

7. Dagne Dover Accordion Travel Wallet

Another travel companion, this wallet is made from soft leather in beautiful shades by a waste-conscious company. With six slots for your cards, one for bills, it can hold your passport too. And the magnetic closure makes it more convenient.

6. Mansur Gavriel Trifold Wallet

This is a beautiful and colorful trifold wallet made from soft, high-quality leather. With room for three cards, a compartment for bills and a coin pocket, it suits the ladies who like to keep things to a strict minimum while doing it with class. The colors available add a touch of softness to your style.

5. Lo & Sons The Leather Wallet

If you love many compartments and pockets, this lovely wallet from Lo & Sons delivers. Although large enough to accommodate all your stuff, it looks neat, and it has both horizontal and vertical card slots. The material is great quality and it comes in many color combinations, in Nappa or Saffiano leather.

Looks pretty slim, but this Bellroy wallet has 14 card slots and enough space for your bills and spare change, even your smartphone. Made from environmentally certified leather, it is stylish, practical, but also safe, with its cleverly designed RFID technology protection.

3. Gucci Textured-leather Continental Wallet

We all need a touch of luxury from time to time, and this classic wallet from Gucci offers you just that. The snap fastening front closure is adorned with their signature “GG” plaque. The inside has a secured zip compartment, and many slots for your bills, cards, and receipts, so you can fit everything while keeping things tidy.

2. Bottega Veneta Cassette Leather Wallet

Either the card holder or their wallet are a worthy splurge. The designer brand’s signature Intrecciato style is so unique and beautiful, you will cherish it for life. The wallet has room for six cards, with compartments where you can fold your bills and receipts, and even has a zipped compartment for your change.The card holder has four card slots at the back and the same beautiful design as all their leather goods.

1. Cuyana Flap Wallet

For all your wallet needs that are not going to cost you an arm and a leg, Cuyana has got to be our first choice. They have many models, all made from great quality sustainable materials, in a wide range of colors. This minimalist pebbled-leather wallet is elegant and practical, and you can surely fit all your essentials without creating bulk.

We tried to make this list with the best wallets for women as versatile as possible, so you can get a sense of the different types of wallets you can choose from when you’re in the market for one. We hope you liked these options.

