These Are The 10 Best Shoe Organizers of 2021

I can honestly say that I am a bit envious of people who own less than five pairs of shoes! They never have to worry about clutter, and each shoe has its own specific purpose. And for those of you wondering, yes, I have tried really hard to declutter, cut down, you name it. I’ve done it. And I still own more than 20 pairs of comfy shoes. You don’t need the actual number, do you?

But enough about me, let’s get serious. I know a lot of people struggle with shoe organization, especially those of you with more than one small child. I feel for you. There is help though, it just takes a little bit of money, time, and motivation.

Once you decide on a budget and your specific needs to get started you need to set aside some time to do the rough job once, and then you just upkeep your system. Sorting through your shoes to see if you absolutely still need them, if they still fit (yes, even adults can change the size by about half of full shoe size, or your foot can expand as you get older), and if you still like them.

Consider the type of shoe organizer you prefer, because there are plenty of different styles that you can dedicate to your shoes.

Shoe Organizers Types

There are a few categories that we will break down for you:

The boot hanger/rack

The hanging shoe organizer for your closet

The hanging over-the-door shoe organizer

The clear boxes, which you can put in your closet or on a shelf

The cubby-style shoe organizers

The traditional shoe rack

The shoe organizers that are actual furniture pieces

As you can see, depending on space and budget, you have to figure out what you want to go with, then we will look at specific models.

One thing they all have in common though is that they will keep your shoes nice and neat, but also protect them so you can keep your favorite pair for more than a couple of seasons.

For the boot lovers out there, this boot rack is the perfect solution. It doesn’t take up too much room, so you can hang them in your front closet. They have two options, either for three or five pairs.

You can hang them upside down on the rack which protects them and doesn’t leave those marks from clips that other boot organizers come with. And it comes with a five-year warranty.

This shoe organizer is fit for your closet, although it does take up a little more room than others that are available on the market. It fits 30 pairs of shoes, so it is perfect for those of you who own lots of shoes or for more than one person.

It is made out of a sturdy fabric that will hold its shape and all the weight from all the shoes you will use it for.

8. Container Store 24-Pocket Over The Door Shoe Organizer

This company actually has more than one model of the over-the-door shoe organizers, but we like this one. They are very convenient, they offer easy access as well and they save you space in your closet.

What a better way of storing your shoes neatly and out of the way! You can use the hooks they come with or improvise with decorative nails or hooks for a more appealing look.

View price at Container Store

This hanging option does not come with pockets but twelve bars that you can rest your shoes on. It is fairly large and holds up to 36 pairs, even heels. It does require a little more assembly than the pocket version, but it offers a customized storage option.

The non-slip door pads prevent damage to the door, as it can get a little heavy if you fill it to its maximum capacity.

6. Container Store Clear Shoe Boxes

This category offers lots of different options, from the one holding one single pair or two pairs in one, or ones made for high heels. Their separated ones are convenient for your heels on top and low-heeled sandals or flats on the bottom.

They have different sizes for men’s shoes or sneakers, just check out their selection. Plus you can stack them up wherever you have some extra space.

This under-the-bed shoe organizer comes in a pair of two, and it has adjustable dividers which can fit up to twelve pairs of shoes. It is the perfect solution for seasonal shoes, so they are out of your way and do not clutter your closet.

They have clear and zippered tops which allow for you to see your shoes and handles which makes it easy for you to take them out.

4. Container Store Chrome Metal Ten-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack

If you can spare a little bit of space in your room, this is an attractive way to showcase your extensive shoe collection. Made out of chrome and equipped with ten non-slip bars, it holds up to 50 pairs of shoes.

It has a boutique vibe to it, perfect for the shoe lover who is proud of their collection. And you can always roll it out and put it in a different room if you choose to.

This is another option that you can roll out and move to a different space as your mood changes. For large shoe collections as well, this is like having a closet but for your expensive shoes! Seven tiers high, this sturdy shoe organizer is made out of steel tubes held by plastic connectors.

The shelves and the outer fabric that cover the rack are made out of a strong fabric that is available in four colors. Takes up a bit more space than others, but it is convenient and attractive at the same time.

This lovely ottoman is a great option for small spaces, as it serves double-duty. You can use it as an attractive seating option for your living room or a bench for your bedroom, all while storing extra shoes. Made out of microfiber, it is easy to clean, and the extra interior pockets offer lots of storage options.

This is the perfect bench for any entryway. It combines seating and shoe storage, but with adjustable shelves, you can use them for storage baskets as well as your shoes. A multipurpose piece that is not only convenient but attractive as well. If you have young children or someone who is elderly living with you this is ideal, because they will appreciate being able to sit while putting their shoes on before leaving the house.

As you can see, there are lots of shoe organizers for helping you with your shoe clutter, your only problem is deciding which one you prefer. With so much choice, who says you should only pick one?

