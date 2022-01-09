The 20 Best Designer Baskets for Your Dream Home

Baskets are the new accessories that have become an imperative addition to any home. They come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. Their purpose is infinite, and you can use them for solely decorative intent. They do add a nice aesthetic to any room, and they have them for any budget. From a few dollars to a few hundred, you will find your perfect basket.

Whatever you need to store, they have a basket for that. If you prefer wicker, plastic, or even fabric baskets, there are some on the market. You can find them on Amazon, department stores such as Target or Walmart, but some other stores such as West Elm, Anthropologie, among many other smaller businesses that cater to homewares.

Consider the size and weight of the basket, and the purpose you intend to use it for. For example a basket that is for your children’s room should be light and easy for them to lift on their own.

Wool blankets, scarves, or other items that are considered more delicate should be placed in baskets that are made from materials such as polypropylene, or are lined with plastic so your items won’t snag.

Figure out the style you prefer as well. The baskets should complement the decor you already have going on. It should also work with your personal taste, because you are the one that will have to live with them.

Practicality is also important. A laundry basket that is used on a regular basis should probably be made of a sturdy material that will last you a few years. Whereas a more unique piece that is mainly used for decor purposes can be made from a more delicate material.

Last but not least, consider your budget. If you need to get lots of baskets to replace getting a whole new closet system for example, you probably won’t be looking at the more expensive hand woven baskets. Practicality is also important.

We will show you some of our favorite ones on the list that follows, and we truly hope you will find some that you like.

Without delaying any longer, let’s take a look at the 20 best designer baskets for your dream home.

20. The Container Store White Nordic Storage Basket

Ok, so here I will let you decide which baskets you choose to go for. The company is called The Container Store for a reason. They offer any type of storage containers, baskets, in every size, shape, and color imaginable. And, oh, did we mention any color you can think of?

They are one of the most affordable and versatile places to shop for your baskets if you’re on a budget or if you need multiple items in the same style. The possibilities are literally endless, and their stock is always full. But we like this option that is stackable.

19. Room Essentials Large Woven Basket

For larger items that need to be stored away, such as seasonal clothing, for example, a polypropylene material might work best. The main reason is price, as rattan or seagrass is quite pricey the larger the basket, but also it keeps your more delicate items from getting snagged.

You can put your wool sweaters away in those types of baskets without worrying about threads getting caught in the natural materials. And they come in many different colors as well, which is always a nice change from the neutral colors of the traditional baskets.

The minimalist look of this basket will upgrade any bathroom or kitchen. Made from wire that is painted white, the wooden handles give it a rustic look. The wide holes might not work if you were planning to put small things in it, but it is great for everything else.

At just under 9 x14 inches, it is just enough for a few stray knick-knacks that need to be kept together in one place without taking up too much counter space.

Your plants need a little decorating too, don’t you agree? The clay or ceramic planters can get very heavy and expensive the larger in size they go. The woven alternative is both cheaper and a lot lighter, especially if you like moving your plants around when seasons change.

It gives the basket a bohemian look that is achieved by the natural texture and colorful design. They come in many different sizes and color combinations, so you can pick whichever you like. And it’s great for anything you want to put in it.

For shelf organization, this set of matching baskets from Whitmor might be just what you need. They come in three different sizes, so just make sure they will fit the space you’re planning to fill. They work in your closet, pantry, even in your bookcase.

They are made of sturdy woven material, and they are available in 13 different colors. With all the options available, you will surely find a combination that works for you.

15. Starplast Plastic Wicker Storage Basket

This durable plastic basket from Bed Bath and Beyond makes a great versatile option for your home. Use it anywhere, it can come in handy in your laundry room, garage, even your kids room or pantry.

This model is available in a wide array of colors and sizes, so you can take care of all your organization worries with one stop. On the more affordable side, they are made from sturdy materials that can stand the test of time.

14. Braided Hanging Basket

Here’s an even better idea if you’re lacking space but want to keep things tidy. Get a hanging basket! It will save you much needed space and double as a cute decorative piece. This model from Anthropologie is made from plastic raffia, seagrass, with a vegan leather hanging handle.

The color-block offers a trendy look to an otherwise more traditional basket. Great to hang on your entryway and put your scarves, mittens, and hats in there for the winter, for example.

13. Pottery Barn Tava Woven Utility Basket

Pottery Barn offers a great selection of baskets. Take the Tava Woven Utility Basket for example. It is a sturdy yet attractive option that goes well even in your living room. The subtle whitewashed finish goes well with any decor style without being flashy.

The size is just right, and the handles on both sides are cut-out style, which makes it easy to pick up. Just in case you want to add to your decor while keeping a cohesive look, they have a few more matching options.

12. Coiled Cotton Basket from 54Kibo

A great place to find contemporary African Designs, 54Kibo’s products range from decor pieces, furniture, and rugs. Their basket section is amazing, where you will find original pieces like this model that are handmade in South Africa.

Created from locally-sourced cotton and non-toxic dyes for the finishes, the coiled cotton basket is a great addition to any room in your home. They are so well crafted and the details on par, you might want to just keep them as a decor piece instead of putting them to good use.

11. Tackussanu Senegal Dou Boohoo Basket We all need that one special piece that is like no other. What makes this basket unique is that it is handwoven by female artisans from Senegal. They practice a special coiling technique while using locally grown grass and recycled plastic. The result is a practical and functional piece that is not mass-made. Featuring two built-in handles and a flat lid that make the basket look neat, it is just large enough without being cumbersome. Standing at just under 19 inches in height and 16.5 inches in diameter, you can fit quite a few things in there. It is so attractive that it can complement any decor. Tackussanu Senegal

You can always throw your dirty laundry in the standard plastic hamper like you used in college, but when you’re practicing adulting, you might want to consider an upgrade. This woven basket is doubled on the inside with interior laundry bags, so you can easily take them out of the basket and bring them to your laundry machine. And they are washable, which is super neat.

You can put the basket even in your bedroom, the hallway, or in any awkward space that was sitting empty.

9. West Elm Graphic Woven Large Baskets

These baskets are so colourful, they make a nice addition to any room. The lidded part is the best, because it allows you to put away pretty much anything in them. From the outside your room will look tidy, even if it’s not usually the case.

They are perfect for keeping toys, either for your kids or your furry friends, out of sight. They also work well for your throw blankets, towels, or whatever else you want to keep out of view, especially when you have visitors.

This basket will work in any room, for literally any purpose. Whether you want to throw in a few blankets next to the sofa, or even in the bedroom, this basket will add a nice touch to your room. It will work great even in the entryway, where you can keep things like backpacks and bags in one place. Also a good idea for towels, cold weather accessories, and so on.

The seagrass is a traditional material for baskets, and this classic shape will go with any decor. Generous handles and a decent size will fit lots of things, so you can get your clutter under control.

7. Zeya Open Basket

Another great place that offers global-inspired collections and many unique pieces that are not mainstream. This brand is worth checking out when looking for something different.

This Zeya basket, for example, checks all those boxes. An amazing mix of modern and vintage, this basket is not only artistic, it is functional as well. Although it can be used for purely decorative purposes, you can use your imagination and blend it into any decor.

6. West Elm Modern Weave Underbed Storage Basket

Feng Shui believers say that you should not put anything under your bed. If you believe in superstitions, you will probably never consider it. But for the rest of us, storing space is precious. Under the bed is as good a place as any to put any extra bedding, or seasonal clothing.

Depending on how low off the ground your bed is, that might not be an option, but this basket from West Elm is the right size that fits under most bed frames. It also comes with a hinged lid, which is great for keeping those dust bunnies away. Made from a sturdy rattan, it has a built-in handle which makes it easy to hold when moving it.

5. Mercado Storage Baskets Hand-crafted and unique, the baskets from The Citizenry offer you pieces you won’t likely see at everyone else’s homes. They work with local artisans, and create a curated inventory of ethically-made high-quality home goods. This particular model is made in Guerrero, Mexico, and it is hand-braided from palm material. Each culture reflects their own customs and traditions in their work, therefore you will be guaranteed to own a one-of-a-kind piece. The Citizenry

4. La Jolla Baskets

If you remember a previous article on furniture pieces, we mentioned how the California coastal style is very prominent at Serena & Lily. The subdued colors and high quality materials they use for all their products induce a sense of calmness to your home.

They offer a large selection of baskets that will look good in any room, and are very versatile while keeping with the neutral tones. This iconic seagrass basket is one of their most popular models due to its breezy look and large size.

3. Makaua Tambo Basket

Goodee, the curated marketplace that focuses on sustainability practices is a great place to get versatile baskets that are attractive and ethically made. You can take your pick from their large selection.

Whether you prefer the more neutral hues that are more traditional, or the colourful options, what they all have in common is the unique qualities you will not find elsewhere. This particular model is handmade by Mexican artisans, and it offers a quirky storage solution for your home.

2. Joss & Main 3-Piece Wicker Set

If you haven’t heard of Joss & Main yet you’re truly missing out. They offer a wide range of baskets that will fulfill every need you have. They range in prices from pretty reasonable to quite expensive, but they are all great options. The brand curates good quality products, so you can rest assured you are getting your money’s worth.

Plus their items are so attractive, you will be glad to showcase them where they are easy to spot. This three piece set will go great in any room you decide to put them in.

1. West Elm Modern Weave Oversize Storage Bin

West Elm offers many different options when it comes to baskets. For those of you who own a fireplace, you know that keeping your wood neatly stacked can be a challenge. That is why you need some type of container to keep it in place.

This option is not only practical, but very aesthetic as well. Made from a sturdy rattan, the open weave allows the wood breathing room, so it will not trap moisture. It is large enough to keep a good amount of logs, and the handles come in handy when you need to transport the basket. It is offered in three natural tones to match different decors.

These are the 20 best designer baskets for your home. With options like these, your home will feel beautiful, cozy, and well organized.

