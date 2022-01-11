The 25 Best Weekender Bags For Men in 2022

Whether going away for a vacation or only a couple of nights, every man needs a great travel bag in their collection. You never know when you get an opportunity to travel, therefore you need to be prepared. You don’t want to schlepp your big luggage, or worse yet, some old college backpack that has seen better days.

In order to travel in style, you need to look for a perfect weekender bag that will suit your lifestyle and personality. There are many considerations to take under advisement, so we put this mini guide for you as a reminder.

What to Look For in a Travel Bag?

Depending on what your lifestyle and taste is, there are a few models that might appeal to you. But there are just a few basic guidelines to follow, no matter what type of bag you are planning to buy. They need to be lightweight yet sturdy enough to hold multiple items, and pass travel carry-on restrictions.

Some of the things to look for when shopping for a weekender bag are:

Space

You want to invest your hard-earned money into a well-thought out bag that doesn’t take up too much space, but that it is large enough for all your basic necessities. And it is a good idea to get a bag that could fit different things for different travel destinations. Your needs for a beach vacation or a skiing trip will be different, so take that into consideration when purchasing your bag.

Material

If you mostly only travel for business, then a leather bag that is very stylish and timeless might be the way to go. But for a weekender bag, a sturdy high quality material that is also waterproof might be a better idea. Up to you to decide, after all you’re the one who knows what you will be using it for. Whatever the material, make sure it is of the highest quality you can afford.

Compatibility

Maybe compatibility might be the wrong term, but allow us to explain. Some materials are so rigid that they are hard to fit into overhead compartments or small spaces. Try to get a bag that is more flexible. That way you can fit it pretty much anywhere, but without causing damage to it at the same time.

Pockets

Ah, loads of pockets that are well structured and have a clear purpose are a lifesaver. Especially if you are going to use the bag for different purposes. You will easily find your most needed items without tearing through the bag and messing up all of its contents. Plus it keeps your stuff more organized.

Price

This is a very personal issue, one that you decide after assessing your needs. It might not necessarily mean that you have to spend a fortune to get a great quality bag, and we chose some bags that fit into many budget categories.

Without further ado, let’s see which are the 25 best weekender bags for men in 2022.

An affordable bag that is durable and waterproof, this packable bag is perfect for traveling. If you’re going overseas you can put it in your luggage and use it as a carry-on upon your return, for the extra stuff you’re bringing home. Also a great weekend bag for the no-fuss guy that’s ready at a moment’s notice.

Timbuk2 is an American named brand that caters to the adventurers at heart. The bag is made from a lightweight polyester material, and it comes with a lot of pockets for all your extra stuff. The reflective zip pulls are convenient when venturing out into the unknown, and the price is another plus.

New York brand newbie was founded in 2012, but they have become a quick travel lifestyle favorite. This bag is made from cotton canvas and nylon, which makes it lightweight yet durable and water resistant. For a competitive price, you can get a super functional bag that looks good and gets the job done.

22. Everlane The Twill Weekender

This bag boasts a minimalist design and is made from sustainable materials, just like all of the brand’s offerings. A no-fuss grab-and-go bag that is suitable for anyone, it is roomy enough to fit all your stuff. Made from a water-resistant non-slub cotton material, it is a durable bag that is also versatile.

The brand is well-known for making versatile and durable bags, and this one is a great example. The extra compartment for your shoes, or boots, is cleverly placed so it can stay away from the rest of your stuff. A good quality bag that is understated yet functional, it can accompany your many weekends adventures in style.

20. Horizn Studios SoFo Weekender

Made from a water-resistant material, this stylish bag is also very functional. A simple yet classy design that will complement any lifestyle, it is also the perfect size for the overhead compartments on planes. This minimalist sleek bag is lightweight, yet incredibly durable, and the numerous pockets can keep all your belongings organized.

19. William Ross Weatherproof Travel Bag

A super versatile choice for the guys who want a work bag and a weekend bag in one. This bag serves both purposes well. It comes in a classic messenger style design and has enough space for all your essentials. Waterproof as well, you can get away from the office and not worry about your electronics getting wet. And it fits just right into any overhead compartment too.

18. L.L. Bean Utility Weekender Duffle

This budget-friendly bag is a wonderful weekender utility duffle. A super lightweight bag that is made from a sturdy canvas material, it is roomy enough that will fit all your weekend necessities. The built-in zippered pockets both inside and outside will ensure your things will remain safe, while offering extra organization and space.

17. WP Standard Canvas Weekender Bag

A perfect blend of elegance and durability makes this bag a very good option for a weekender bag. The durable canvas is super tough, and you can use and abuse it in airports, on ferries, or anywhere you end up while living your life. The leather handles offer great grip, and all the pockets are super spacious.

16. Line Of Trade Weekender Bag

This bag offers a great bang for your buck. Pretty much everything you need from a weekender bag, all at a very reasonable price. Pack all your weekend essentials in this durable bag that is made from durable cotton canvas. The reinforced frame, thick leather handles, and metal hardware, along with a spacious interior fit all your stuff, a laptop too.

15. Bradley Mountain The Weekender Duffel

Looking super cool from every angle Bradley Mountain’s The Weekender Duffel bag is crafted from a fine Martexin waxed heavy canvas, complemented by waxed and oiled custom leather and superb copper rivets. This bag will work for travel as well as daily activities. Produced in San Diego, California, this weekender bag can last you a lifetime.

14. Tom Beckbe Canvas Weekender Bag

Made from a weatherproof waxed cotton-nylon blended canvas, this stylish bag is the right size to pass any carry-on restrictions. You can fit all your necessary belongings in this stylish bag that is adorned with beautiful leather details. The interior is lined with a waterproof material which will keep moisture away, even in some unpredictable weather conditions.

13. Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag

A bag that is full of rugged dependability, this bag is made from washed canvas and it comes in a variety of colors. Not the largest bag, it is convenient if you want to travel light. It does fit all your essentials and provides you with ease of storage in smaller spaces. The durable sustainable material is perfect for any type of situation.

12. Hook & Albert Leather Garment Weekender Bag

This is a great offering from Hook & Albert, appropriate for a more dressy weekend getaway. This stylish garment bag is super versatile, and it allows you to bring a suit or two for a more formal affair. With enough storage room and strategically placed pockets, you can travel with ease no matter where you decide to go.

Minimal style and amazing performance is what you can expect from this tough bag from Peak Design. It is internationally approved on all modes of transportation, so you can pack all your belongings with no stress. This utilitarian bag is made from weatherproof recycled nylon material that works in any type of climate.

10. Adventure Troubadour Weekender

Troubadour is a great brand for the gents who like to invest in themselves. This stylish bag offers you a tad of luxury even for your short trips. Made from a tough nylon fabric that is blended with vegetable tanned Italian leather for the details make the bag stand out. All the extra pockets offer you lots of space, while keeping its stylish quality.

Filson offers top-notch quality for the finest weekender bags you can expect. As the name implies, this bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. It fits all of your essentials, and the rugged style is appropriate for any adventure you have planned. Made from sturdy materials and with a reinforced structured base, it is fully lined with Cover Cloth, which protects your belongings.

8. Bleu De Chauffe Cabine Leather Travel Bag

The name is pretty self-explanatory, so there’s no confusion as to what the bag’s purpose is. But what the picture might not portray as clearly is the quality of the materials it is constructed from. Made from a sturdy and waxed cotton canvas fabric and reinforced with leather handles and a detachable leather strap, this bag is a true beauty. Pockets galore, it is also a very functional bag.

7. Nisolo Canvas Weekender Bag

The brand is known for their sustainable use of materials and the ethical construction of their products, and this bag is no different. The perfect size for your weekend getaway, it is quite spacious and able to fit all your essentials. Handmade from cotton canvas in Leon, Mexico, it is a great option that meets environmentally friendly standards.

6. Sandqvist Milton Weekender

A water resistant and spacious weekender bag that is constructed from Cordura Ecomade polyester is also very durable. It can withstand pretty much anything you subject it to, and it can hold up to 30L worth of stuff. It also features a few convenient interior pockets, and for the price you really cannot go wrong.

Constructed from water-resistant Rugged Twill and Bridle Leather, this is a super durable and dependable travel bag. It is small enough to pass airline size restrictions, yet large enough to fit all your essentials. It has many attractive features that are super convenient, such as wrap around handles and an adjustable and removable carrying strap.

4. Bennett Winch Leather Weekender Bag

A stylish bag that is functional and durable, the Winch Weekender from Bennett is perfect for the modern guy who’s always on the go. This all leather bag is made from premium quality full-grain leather, and it only gets better with time. This beauty is a real investment, but one that will serve you well for many years. Durable, the waterproof dual compartments and protective laptop sleeve make this a great work to play bag you’ll cherish forever.

3. Hard Graft Overhead Holdall Bag

A versatile carry-on weekender bag that will satisfy even the more fussy traveler. Style meets function with this gorgeous bag that looks classy yet sleek. Made from rich veg tan leather in Italy, this bag offers you lots of room to store all your belongings. The removable shoulder strap and the back strip make it easy to attach it to your suitcase safely while traveling.

This is a great overall bag that checks many boxes. Form and function meet, and you get all that for a fairly reasonable price. Casual yet super organized, this bag is a great companion for any spontaneous travel plans, even for your daily commute. Not too large, it meets the carry-on size restrictions at airports and all your necessities. Made from recycled Dura Nylon, it is also water resistant.

1. Troubadour Weekender Overnight Bag

This gorgeous bag can be considered an investment. Made from waterproof Italian lightweight leather, this bag is everything you need for your weekend getaways. Timeless and convenient, it has all the features you need in a bag that will last you for years. Zipped internal pockets, a padded pocket for your laptop, and a detachable non-slip shoulder pad, it is as comfy as it is stylish.

We tried to include all types of weekender bags for men that suit all lifestyles and budgets. What do you think of the 25 weekender bags we picked? Do you think they’re the best options?

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.