The 25 Best Credit Card Wallets of 2021

Regardless of who you are and what your current financial situation is, you most definitely have a credit card or two lying around at all times. That is unavoidable considering just how much of an emphasis there is on credit cards nowadays.

This is why, as time moves on, we realize more and more just how important having a quality credit card wallet can be. We have so many options to choose from nowadays so it’s really up to you what you’ll be going for. It’s impossible not to find a proper quality wallet simply because there are too many niches out there.

But, a large quantity of options also diminishes the chance of you finding the perfect wallet for you. This is why for today we have decided to give you a list of the 25 best credit card wallets as of 2021.

So, let’s not beat around the bush any longer, let’s jump right into our first pick of the day.

The main reason as to why you would go for a Ridge Wallet is because you want a slim and sleek design that won’t attract too much attention when you’re just minding your business.

On top of that the Ridge Wallet is also very durable, since it was constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum or titanium depending on which you choose to go for.

Overall, it’s a great pick and if you don’t like the look that we chose to represent it here then simply head on over to their website and you’ll find dozens of other designs to choose from. Our favorite is this carbon fiber version.

As the name implies, this ingenious wallet is made up of recycled fire hoses and sewn up all with a heavy and durable nylon thread that can easily withstand as much as 15-pounds of pressure on it.

If you are sick of the typical sleek metallic design and you want to go for something that looks and feels like it’s been a part of several wars over the years then there’s no better choice out there than this one.

You also get a money clip that will allow you to carry around just enough money to get on by in case your credit card doesn’t work for any reason whatsoever.

This pick is especially interesting because it is actually one of the most common wallets you’ll find in military and law enforcement groups.

This is because you can actually easily display your ID or badge through it, making it very useful when out on the field. On top of that, this is also a very secure wallet, we can assure you that no one will get to your credit card unless you want them too.

It comes with plenty of different colors too, making the GOVO one of the best choices on the market for sure.

You either love leather or you’re absolutely sick of it. If you’re one of the people that actually likes the feel of it though then we highly recommend you go for this wallet. It is exactly what it sounds like, an extremely elegant and soft wallet that is just large enough to fit in your wallet.

You also get to carry around up to six cards and quite a few bills if that need ever arises. Overall, this is definitely the traveling gentleman’s wallet right here.

Supr Good Co. Slim Wallet

The selling point for this wallet is that it comes in two different forms, one more budget-friendly made up of some sort of elastic which is way more durable than it sounds and a grain leather one which is commonly used by a lot of influential people all around the globe.

This is definitely meant for someone that has a lot of transactions going at the same time, since it allows you to carry up to 10 credit cards with you at all times.

This credit card holder is especially great if you want something that stands out from the crowd. This is an award-winning aluminum card holder that has literally taken the world by storm ever since it was first released onto the market.

What’s great about it is that people won’t even be able to see the credit cards inside unless you literally slide them out, which makes this very good in social gatherings because nobody will be able to tell where your money is.

This is another ten-credit card capacity holder right here and if that wasn’t enough for you, you can also slap as many as twenty bills in there too to make sure that you always have enough money on you to get back home.

It’s also extremely slim, which means that thieves or pickpockets will rarely try anything with you since they won’t know where your wallet is in the first place.

Armatus Vita Kydex EDC Wallet

If what you’re looking for is personality, then this is definitely the best credit card wallet for you. Armatus’ Vita EDC wallets are literally fully customizable making them incredibly nifty to carry around as they can perfectly reflect anything you want them to.

On top of that they’re waterproof and extremely durable, you can literally drop them from a five-story building and they’d be perfectly useable afterwards with no problem.

Despite being relatively slim, the thing about this wallet is that it’s actually incredibly durable and loose on the inside making it so that you can fit in quite a lot of credit cards and even your ID without a problem.

Let’s not forget the fact that it’s also a bombproof wallet, making this especially important if you ever have to deal with harsh conditions or if you travel a lot and need that extra bit of security.

Don’t be fooled by its small size, this little wallet can house up to ten credit cards or thirty business cards in it. Also, you can keep a fair bit of bills in there too, making this quite a useful wallet nowadays.

The neat feature about it is that you can actually fully reverse it if you don’t like its exterior, making this quite an original style choice that will perfectly match a more unique individual that wants to stand out from the crowd.

This incredibly durable wallet is perfect for those that want to showcase their patriotism at all times, and what’s more patriotic than tanned leather and titanium, showcasing both the strength and reliability of American-made items.

Despite only housing up to four credit cards at once, you can easily place some traditional money in there too for easy access.

If you want a sleek and minimalist design then this might be the perfect choice for you. On top of all of that you also get what can aptly be referred to as one of the sturdiest and most durable design choices on the market.

We’re talking about heat-resistant steel plates that are held up by a durable melonite finish, overall, this isn’t something that people will be able to break into anytime soon.

The Ettinger brand has made a name for itself over the years as one of the best leather-goodies products of all time, with some of their most notable buyers being a part of the British Royal Family.

Just look at this incredible design and you can instantly see why they’re so popular. They use top-quality bridle leather too, which, although upping the price a bit, also brought them a lot of attention over the years.

Spine Titanium Minimalist Wallet

Let’s be honest here, saying that the card holder is minimalist doesn’t really mean all that much considering just how many minimalistic wallets there are out there, but what really sets this wallet apart is the fact that it is literally as minimalistic as they get.

Usually, when credit card holders say they’re minimalistic it means that they don’t abuse the rainbow to create their designs, but when it comes to the Spine Titanium Minimalist Wallet you literally just get a single plate of titanium with a simple elastic band wrapped around it.

It doesn’t get any more minimalistic than that, and you even get a funny looking bottle opener on the side making this a great wallet that you can carry around with you without fearing that anyone would be willing to steal it from you.

The AER card holder is one of those nifty credit card wallets that you can use to carry around your essentials and nothing more.

If you want to make sure that you have the money on you but you don’t want to attract too much attention to it then this is the perfect choice for you.

On top of that you also get a ton of incredible security features including the CORDURA ballistic nylon and tough Hypalon materials that are there to make sure that no one even gets a chance to look into your wallet anytime soon.

As the name implies, this wallet was specifically meant for those people that want to be referred to as “dapper” at all times.

Because of this you’ll find its sturdy build to be completely encased in a nickel-plated aluminum frame and on top of that, to make it comfier on the hands it is wrapped in leather too.

You can carry up to twelve credit cards in it too, making this the perfect wallet for long journeys across the states.

Trove Wallet

If you want a wallet that is both minimalistic and incredibly durable then the Trove Wallet is definitely what you should be adding to your shopping list today.

You can stack up to ten different credit cards in it and on top of that, it is extremely slim making for a very easy to hide wallet that no one will be able to pinpoint through your clothing.

If you’re sick of leather though and you want something a bit more modern then the Ekster Aluminum card holder wallet should definitely suit your needs.

It also makes for a very durable wallet too, especially considering its sturdy aluminum chassis, and if that weren’t enough to get your attention, you can also access all twelve of your cards by simply pushing a button on the side.

Elegancy is key in certain group meetings, and if you really want to attract everyone’s attention right off the bat then there aren’t all that many wallets out there that could do a better job than this one right here.

TUMI has always prided itself with its top-quality leather and a simple look at the incredible stitching displayed in this product will instantly make you a fan too.

You can carry all of your cards around in style with this exceptional wallet, and you can also pay without even taking them out thanks to the RFID-shield it offers.

If you’re a fan of the traditional style as far as wallets go, then you have got to go for a TGT card holder as soon as possible.

Not everyone is a fan of metal and plastic, and that’s okay, because these people always go for the classic TGT products.

They are truly timeless, colorful and incredibly high quality, you simply put cannot go wrong with these American Italian lambskin leather wallets.

You can find this beauty in Hazelnut and Army Green colors, and on top of that you can also slap up to eight different cards in it alongside those pesky bills that will always be needed regardless of how much we wish we could just ditch them altogether.

This is a great pick for anyone that’s looking to travel a lot, mainly because it’s a hundred percent water-repellent and moisture wicking, meaning that regardless of what weather you’re going through, your cards will always be safe no matter what.

Despite being one of the smallest picks on this list, with a capacity of up to 6 cards in total, this is still a great pick if you want a durable minimalistic wallet that you can carry around without fearing that anyone’s going to pickpocket it out.

You can also customize it slightly, pick out from the black, navy, caramel or even charcoal color pallets and be sure to take full advantage of that 3-year warranty that comes with it.

Madera Poquito Slim Wood Wallet

As the name implies, this incredibly slim wallet literally changed up the game by introducing wood into its construction.

Made up of solid hard-wood from North America, this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime type of ideas that sounds pretty interesting on paper and makes for an even more incredible end result than anyone could have ever predicted.

You can have up to eight cards in them too, and you can also strap up a wad of money in there too. Couple that with the hidden compartment on the side and you have quite a roomy wallet right here.

This is an especially impressive looking card holder simply because of its recycled sailcloth technical fabric. This makes it one of the lightest wallets on the markets, weighing in around 0.7oz in total.

But don’t worry, you can slap in there up to four different credit cards and a little bit of money too so you won’t be mission out on that aspect because of its slim size.

You can also find it in eight different colors designs too, so make sure you check them all out before you make your final choice.

Let’s be honest here, Titanium looks and feels amazing, and on top of that it’s also one of the most durable materials that you can get for a wallet.

Using the incredible RFID-blocking technology, this wallet has really revolutionized the game by making one of the slimmest and most modern looking wallets on the market.

Couple that with its eight-card capacity and the fact that it has a built-in bottle opener and you have yourself a damn good wallet.

Conclusion

So, with that being said, while we certainly have our preferences as far as credit card wallets go, we hope that we diversified this list just enough to make it so that anyone can find their dream wallet with ease from it.

Thank you for reading this far and we hope that now you’re one step close to owning the best credit card wallet that you can get.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.