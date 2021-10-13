The 25 Best Gym Shoes For Men

The gym fanatics in the crowd know that you need the right type of shoes for specific workouts. Sure, you can wear any type of athletic footwear when you’re hitting the gym, but there are some shoes that are purposely designed to enhance physical activity.

Cross-trainers are shoes that allow you to practice any sport and feel comfortable while doing it. You want to look for a shoe that allows for a wide range of movement and doesn’t restrict you in any way.

If you’re into running, for example, your needs are going to be different than those of a weight lifter or a pro football player. Running shoes are generally lighter and focus on forward movement, whereas a cross-trainer offers lateral support and additional sturdiness. And don’t forget the energy that is returned through some pretty innovative tech that brings your workout to another level.

Things to Keep in Mind When You’re Shopping for a Cross-Trainer

First things first, comfort is the most important factor. Look for shoes that offer breathability, good padding, and support.

If you want to get a good quality shoe, you need to get one that offers you cushioning for your toes and supports lateral movements. The foot needs to be held in place securely as well if you want to prevent injury.

Shock absorption is another factor to consider, along with good arch and heel support.

For the purpose of this article, we will concentrate on multi-purpose cross-trainers that will cover a wide range of needs. We also found a few excellent options for the runners out there, and we included those as well.

This list is meant to guide you and provide you with options for any sport, but that does not make any of those shoes better or worse than the next. They all have something to offer, and picking a particular brand has a lot to do with brand loyalty and personal preference.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the 25 gym shoes we picked for you.

Mizuno might not be as well known as Nike or Adidas, but they are well-constructed shoes, designed with C.O.B Technology. They feature sensor pod clusters that enable enhanced and improved athletic performance. Their main purpose is to aid you with balance, which in turn enhances your overall fitness level and ability.

This is another brand that is not as popular as the big names, but definitely worth considering. This synthetic sneaker is a lightweight training shoe that comes with a substantial mesh upper and the brand’s energy-converting Speedboard technology. The sock-like design promotes comfort and tactile feet. Your feet will stay protected yet comfortable, even when you’re training hard.

Best for outdoor activities, these shoes are reinforced with the RMAT energy-conscious midsole. Some might find the unassuming design too plain, but the performance they offer you is one of the best on the market. The knitted, ultra-breathable upper and the lightweight responsive outsole that is performance-focused are just some of the great specs these shoes offer.

Designed for hardcore training, these shoes from Reebok offer you lots of cool techs to motivate you on your fitness journey. The Flexweave upper is formulated with a stretchable and resilient material that complements the lightweight EVA foam. The proprietary collar construction will get you extra stability, long-lasting cushioning, and the targeted support that is necessary for your workouts.

This light cross-trainer from Altra boasts a reinforced sole and a durable caged upper that improves your performance. Whatever workout you’re in the mood for, these shoes will make an excellent choice. They come with a Balanced Cushioning that keeps your feet comfortable all day. The breathable engineered mesh foot of the upper, as well as the supportive mesh in the midfoot and heel, make them a great option to keep in mind.

An unassuming shoe without frills, these slick shoes from York Athletics are a well-designed pair of cross-trainers that will serve their purpose. They feature a lightweight midsole along with training inspired inclusions. For an affordable shoe, they offer an adaptive fit upper and an optimized EVA foam sole, along with customizable heel support.

This all-white training shoe is not only gorgeous, but it is a versatile option that covers all your fitness needs. The Propelium midsole and outsole provide the necessary cushioning for long training sessions, and the one-piece woven upper is super breathable. Your feet will thank you. What’s even more interesting, the shoes also look good enough to stroll around town.

The Air Zoom Pegasus set itself apart from other shoes in the Nike family. They introduced the new fore-foot cushioning system that was designed for added responsiveness. It also boasts an ability to adapt to your feet, which allows for enhanced comfort. With a focus on running, the lightweight foam and mesh components make this a very good running shoe indeed.

From the legendary basketball superstar Michael Jordan comes the series of footwear that bears his name under the Nike empire: the Air Jordans. But they do other types of athletic footwear other than solely basketball shoes. Take these Zoom 85 for example. It is a running shoe that features ultralight materials and the Zoom Air cushioning system Nike believes in. Many reviewers love the sleek design and overall comfort they provide.

If you’re a jogger, these shoes are made for you. They provide you with speed thanks to the Pebax Propulsion plate, and they give you plenty of energy return through the compression mesh Energy Web. They can even connect to the MAPMYRUN app that tracks your running stats. A cool shoe that comes with amazing specs.

Hoka One One Akasa

This shoe is another that is targeted towards the runners in the crowd. They feature an Active Foot Frame, which holds the foot in place, and the MetaRocker helps your foot transition from heel to toe. You can run for hours and your feet will remain comfortable thanks to the dual-compound memory foam and the plush cushioning. The upper part of the shoe is made from a breathable material, which supports your foot as well.

These shoes are a combination of attractive design, comfort, and quality in one. The shoes are extremely lightweight due to the mesh upper, which makes these cross-trainers breathable too. The Flywire chain link laces provide you with lateral support, and the outsole’s zonal rubber provides enhanced traction. The insole features dual-density plush cushioning that is excellent for ultimate shock absorption.

For tough workouts, these shoes from Inov-8 will provide enough sturdiness. Their design allows your foot to move freely while delivering proper flexibility and support. The Cordura mesh on the upper part will keep your feet fresh, and the Exteroflow midsole offers your underfoot amazing cushioning. A great shoe to discover.

This model from New Balance is not only attractive but is also an excellent running shoe. The foam midsole offers great shock absorption and luxurious cushioning while being lightweight. The designed heel cup provides your foot with amazing support, while the rubber sole that carries the Ndurance technology gives you both durability and longevity.

A minimalist unassuming running shoe that provides you with lots of techs to keep your stats up. The Ultraboost series from Adidas comes in a wide array of colors and models, a runner’s candy store. The Primeblue high-performance material, along with the energy return provided by the Boost capsules will empower you to run your best at all times.

These shoes from Nike are among some favorites with guys who are into multiple sports. You can easily go from the gym to the track, and the thick foam cushioning will spare your feet from impact. The upper is made from light and breathable mesh, and the rubber from the sole provides you with proper traction. The outsole also supports sideways movements, so a great overall shoe.

These traditional-looking gym shoes are made with the Vibram sole that gives you the best ground contact. The Revlite midsole is light and makes multi-directional support possible while providing the most cushioning and responsiveness you will expect from a cross-trainer. The upper of the shoe is infused with TPU fibers that give you much-needed stability.

Another transcendental sneaker that pushes the boundaries of the high-performance training world, the Zig Kinetica from Reebok comes with cutting-edge technologies. The Floatride cushioning, the Zig Energy Shell, and the expandable rubber Energy bands offer you stability and performance capabilities. It is a great overall shoe that provides you with spectacular features, so you can get the most out of your workouts.

Nike Air ZoomX SuperRep Surge

The retro design of this shoe will make you stand out in your class and keep you ahead of the curve. Whether you’re into rowing or a treadmill fanatic, these shoes will keep your feet supported. The responsive cushioning will ensure your comfort and prevent injuries, and the mesh material keeps your feet fresh. Another good option from Nike, your feet will feel comfortable even when you’re pushing hard.

These gorgeous trainers are designed with versatility in mind. They are constructed to take the shape of your foot, which will maximize your athletic performance. The shoes come with a dialed-up width to the forefoot and the heel, which provides you with extra stability. And the Primeknit upper makes the shoe breathable and super comfortable, so you can enjoy hours of physical activity. The computer-generated outsole adapts to your particular needs.

Designed and approved by superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, the Project Rock shoes have a 3D molded midfoot panel that supports your feet and provides you with added structure. They are a great choice if you’re into multiple sports. The lightweight breathable mesh upper provides adequate stretch and structure. The technology of these shoes is impressive, to say the least, no wonder one of the world’s most famous athletes loves them too.

A lightweight and breathable cross-trainer, this shoe has you covered no matter the activity you’re going for. The seamless one-piece upper is made with SuperFabric, an extremely breathable and durable material. The outsole provides you with ultimate flexibility, support, and traction, while the reflective Nobull logo makes the shoes visible in the darkness. A great understated option for those who like to set themselves apart from the crowd.

GORUCK Ballistic Trainer

An unassuming classic-looking shoe, the Ballistic Trainer from GORUCK will work in the gym, and even after. You can easily wear them out on casual outings before you’re heading to your training session. They boast 3X support and 3X stability. Your anterior transverse arch, your medial longitudinal arch, and the lateral longitudinal arch are all covered with these amazing specs. They might not look it, but they’re constructed with reinforced strength and flexibility in mind.

Great for cross-training, the TriBase technology UA invented maximizes contact with the ground while providing you with extreme flexibility. Your natural movements will be enhanced, which will prevent you from putting additional strain on your body. You can also take advantage of the energy return of the advanced cushioning the brand offers through the durable layering system. A great option for the guys who like to play hard.

Standing apart from other cross-trainers, the Metcon series from Nike is like no other footwear. Not only because of its unique design and cutting-edge specs but also because of its focus. Their main emphasis is on training, and the model boasts an ultra-light Flyknit upper that provides you with extreme comfort. The High-impact React foam cushioning will soften your blows, even when you play hard.

There you have it, this sums up our 25 best gym shoes for men. If you think we missed some great ones, share them with us. It would be a pleasure.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.