The 25 Best Dressed Men in the World in 2021

In the last few years, men have taken over the fashion scene by being bolder and more creative with their choice of clothing. Long gone are the days when only women were considered stylish and fashionable. Men can get just as creative with colors and styles today. Who says being elegant has to be boring?

Some of the most famous men in the world are not only talented and good at what they do, but they are also noticed by their unique style of fashion choices that enhances their personalities. Yes, they might have the right means to be as fashionable and confident as they like, but you can get your inspiration from them without necessarily spending a fortune.

We will show you that men from different generations have very different fashion styles, yet they can all be considered trendy. Age clearly does not mean that they have given up and started ‘dressing their age’.

Menswear has definitely seen a big transformation in the last year alone. With minimalism and sustainability on the rise, men from all over the world are also becoming more conscious of their choices, putting the environment into consideration. Most of the famous men we picked for our list lead by example by looking good while making better sustainable choices.

Let’s see which men we consider the most stylish and fashionable in 2021. These are the best dressed men in the world this year!

25. Roger Federer

Both on and off the court, tennis player Roger Federer is the embodiment of refined elegance. Having a 10-year $300 million deal with Uniqlo is not the reason he is considered one of the best-dressed men in the world. He has a special type of alchemy that makes him a style icon. He is always well-dressed, whether in his sports gear or while going to different events. He’s an all-around classy guy.

24. Luke Day

Editor of GQ Style magazine, he is a fashion icon in his own sense. Bold and out-of-the-box, he is not afraid to show his unique eclectic style. True to himself, he simply does not care what others think of him, which is probably why he has made it so far in the fashion industry. A fearless personal style is what differentiates him from the norm, and also what brings him to many best-dressed lists.

23. Mark Ronson

This musician, also known as the ‘king of the sad banger’, receives a lot of praise for his sense of style. His tall slim frame is perfect for the tailored collection of Edward Sexton, who is proud to dress him for various events. Every day, he tends to go with the Fifties-style of knitted polo shirts, funky t-shirts, and zipped-up jackets. His creative energy is shown in his fashion style as well as in his music.

22. John Legend

Another beloved musician, his tailored evening wear has made him as well-known as his smooth sultry voice. Always seen sporting a slim-fitted blazer in various colors and fabrics, he tones it down in the day by adding t-shirts and separates to his repertoire.

We have never seen this man look sloppy and super casual, even when he tries to tone it down. He’s the perfect example of someone who is not afraid of using color, but never overdoing it.

21. Kai

A trailblazer in the fashion and music industry, this young man has already shown us what he’s made of. His high fan base simply adores him, and with good reason. Not only a breath of fresh air but his daring and unique fashion style has also made him a Korean role-model.

The oversized fit he sports along with his own personal way of layering, mixed with futuristic accessories gives him that unique flair. We have not seen the last of him, guaranteed!

20. Daniel Craig

Stylish like James Bond, his personal style is just as elegant and sleek as the 007 agent’s. The Tom Ford suits that he made his own in the past and now the Brunello Cucinelli outfits he has evolved to are his style inspirations.

He’s the epitome of the classic man, and he brings allure and versatility with his preference for elegance. Beauty, high quality, and craftsmanship are high on his list of priorities when choosing an outfit.

19. Jeff Goldblum

This groovy middle-aged man shows us that age is just a number. At 68, he is not afraid to innovate and show his smooth and daring sense of style. Some might even call him bold because he is not afraid to use colors in a way we can only dream of.

His choice of printed designer shirts and Saint Laurent jackets are a staple in his wardrobe. All of his tailored suits have a twist as he is not keen on traditional, but he wears them well.

18. Mahershala Ali

First Muslim American actor to win an Oscar, this style icon is not afraid to do things differently. Defined by a quiet swagger, his style is anything but boring. His keen eye for details, his preference for the looser modern cut, and his love of color make his style a true fashion aficionado.

The British-Singaporean brand Dzojcen is proud to have dressed him on the red carpet, and he popularized the name. But let’s be honest, no one has worn it better than him yet.

17. Matt Smith

If you’re used to seeing Matt wearing the English gentleman suits as the first Prince Philip in The Crown, that is pretty far from his personal style. Sure, he wears the occasional suit every now and then, but he is more of a rebellious dresser in his everyday attires.

His simple layering and flamboyant choice of shirts have gained him many best-dressed list spots. He has a knack for knowing what works for him, and he’s not shy to show the rest of the world what he’s made of.

16. Harry Styles

This young heartthrob has blossomed from teeny-bopper member of pop group One Direction to fashion icon many take their inspiration from. His ability to embrace his femininity and blur gender boundaries work in his favor and make his style very unique.

His colored velvet suits and open shirts push boundaries that not everyone is so courageous to flaunt. His high trousers and sparkly boots among his many other risk-taking fashion choices have made him one of the best-dressed men of our generation.

15. Donald Glover

He is proof that the fashion world has changed in the last decade alone. There is no way a man who has a habit of not wearing shirts under his tailoring would have made any best-dressed list in the past, but here he is again.

He defies the neat and predictable attire, instead, he opts for the boldly patterned seventies-style suits, loud colors, and eye-popping accessories. This talented actor, comedian and rapper has a penchant for different, to say the least, but it works for him.

14. Rami Malek

He’s been on the rise in the last couple of years with some great movies on his resume, and he is continuing to rise to fame with his upcoming Bond movie. This quiet-spoken and humble style hero has a pretty snazzy street style that is his own.

Always looking sharp, whether he is dressed in casual attire or a nicely tailored suit on the red carpet, gentlemen, you have something to learn from him. He can pull off a striped suit as well as a hoodie with class and authenticity like no other.

13. Alton Mason

As soon as Alton walks into a room he commands a cool presence, and all eyes are on him. His sexy strut on the runway made him a catwalk legend, but his personal style is just as charismatic.

His street style is unique with his bold choice of colors and prints and is complemented with his feline moves. His preference for going shirtless under tailoring but with an opulent layering of jewelry instead seems to do him justice.

12. Troye Sivan

This young South-African Australian-born singer/actor/YouTuber has been gaining popularity since 2013. A newcomer to some people, he has made his name famous and he has been on best-dressed lists for the last few years due to his flair for fashion.

You can easily recognize his style by his shimmering tailoring and love for sheer, silk shirts and leather trousers. Even his hair is an accessory he plays with, which adds to his sleek street style. He’s not afraid to play with colors and make-up to express his personality.

11. Frank Ocean

A man who is not afraid to do his own thing, he’s one of the most individuals dressers on this list. Understated yet cool, this artist has remained true to himself and is not one to follow trends or mainstream fashion.

That is probably why he’s often seen on best-dressed lists. While others tend to go with what’s acceptable and appropriate, you will find that he will not follow suit. He’s still wearing vintage Nikes and drives 80’s cars, just to give you an example.

10. Keanu Reeves

He’s been around for a while, and whatever he’s doing it’s always working for him. He’s another example of a man who’s aging well and who’s not afraid to remain true to his own person. Whether grungy or classy, he makes jeans and t-shirts look cool.

I mean, just look at this guy. He can be tough and vulnerable all at once, which is a quality that makes him one of the greatest actors of our times. And his fashion style is cool without being too fussy.

9. A$AP Rocky

Harlem 80’s flavor is what defines this artist’s style. His innate sense of fashion combined with his hip-hop style goes hand-in-hand. He’s not afraid to literally mix-and-match, and he is often seen strutting in Dior and Raf Simons all at once.

A true fashion aficionado, he can pull off the most authentic gear that most of us wouldn’t even dream of trying on. Tie-dye and pink Loewe suits, fur and leather, you name it, the man has worn it at some point, and looked amazing while doing it!

8. Lil Nas X

A bold dresser, he tells his story by the way he dresses. Unafraid to show his love for country music, he showed up in a bright pink Versace suit at the 2020s Grammys. If you weren’t sure about his preference, that outfit alone will convince anyone.

His experiential style has been acknowledged by many in the fashion industry. He has been breaking barriers and gone into unchartered territories as far as men’s style is concerned.

7. Michael B. Jordan

A classic man through and through, he’s the quintessential gentleman. Whether sporting a tailored suit, or a body-hugging sweater and slacks, the man looks good. Even when he’s dressed casually in sneakers and sportswear, he looks put-together.

What works for him too is that he looks like the guy next door, accessible without being erratic. His style has definitely evolved throughout the years, but he’s always kept his clean look elevated.

6. Nicholas Hoult

From goofy kid to cool leading man, his style has evolved on and off-screen over the years. Around for nearly two decades, his style has been through a state of constant transformation.

Classy and trendy at the same time, he can pull off the colored tailoring to a tee, while he looks equally smashing in suede jackets, printed shirts, and dark denim for a more casual scene. He considers himself to be a sharp gent, and we completely agree.

5. Tom Holland

The Spiderman franchise leading man has the lithe frame that allows him to look absolutely stylish in pretty much anything he wears. The elegant way he wears his suits and the ability to mix separates while dressing up or down is what makes his style unique.

He’s still young, so we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of him, and surely he will change and grow with the times. If there’s one way to describe his style now, is that of a classy young man.

4. Jake Gyllenhaal

An actor that has been in the public eye for a while, he has experimented with different styles and trends throughout the years. He’s been through the tie-dye trend all the way to the loose-fitting tailoring, but he realized that the more classy Harrington bomber jackets and fisherman knits seem to work best for him.

One of the reasons he keeps appearing on many best-dressed lists year after year is that he chooses clothes that suit him well in colors that complement him. He makes his style attainable by anyone, and that works in his favor.

3. David Beckham

He is undoubtedly one of the most stylish Brits out there, year after year. He’s another guy that has been through many styles and experimented with trends, which is what gained him the honor of being an ambassador for the British Fashion Council.

Younger Beckham took some risks with his fashions, but as of late he has found his love for sleek tailored ensembles and suede bomber jackets that make others around him pale in comparison.

2. Brad Pitt

Although many others might be more fashionable and stylish than Brad Pitt, he has an unkept appeal about him that only he can pull off. One thing is sure, his good looks and his personality will always work in his favor.

The man looks good in a plain t-shirt and jeans, his hats, as well as in a tailored suit. Rugged and masculine yet approachable and friendly make him a favorite on and off the screen. And let’s face it, his laid-back style is a look that he’s made his own.

1. Timothee Chalamet

His cherubic looks and his passionate acting along with his boundary-pushing approach to fashion make him our favorite style icon for 2021. Bejeweled holsters are an accessory many would be afraid to wear, but not Chalamet. Named a stylistic wizard by some, he can pull off some androgynous designed ensembles that would make some men cringe.

Fearless on the red carpet, he seems to revel in the trickiest of fashion choices. His gift of “sartorial insouciance” has brought him the title of best-dressed man of 2021.

This sums up our list of the 25 best-dressed men of 2021. We’re curious to know if you agree with our choices.