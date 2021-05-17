11 Summer Fashion Tips That Will Never Go Out of Style

There is no better time to manifest your beauty and brightness than the upcoming hot summer months. It is only natural if you want to wear brighter colors, change your haircut, focus more on your skincare, lose some pounds and switch back to healthy foods, and we’re here to help you stay consistent and achieve your goals.

In this article, you will find simple yet effective summer fashion tips, ranging from choosing breathable fabrics from designer brands, enriching your diet, and applying SPF to experimenting with your hairstyles, asymmetrical outfits, and accessories. Once you finish reading this, you’ll know exactly how to become the best version of yourself. Let’s start!

Make Sure Your Clothes Are Breathable

Summer should be all about light fabrics, whether it is your swimwear or clothes you’ll wear while out and about. If you want to look stylish and keep your body temperature as low as possible, opt for breathable cotton shirts, dresses, skirts, and trousers.

With a few cotton items, you’ll be able to create hundreds of different looks that will make you stand out this summer. In case you’re not familiar with modern fashion trends, now is the time to start looking for them!

Apply Sunscreen Morning and Night

Just as you give your skin some much-needed attention, it is also important to protect it from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The best way to stay safe from sunburn and tan lines is to apply sunscreen before stepping outside the house. We recommend using SPF 15 sunscreen on your face, neck, arms, hands, legs, and all other exposed parts of your body.

It is also recommended that you reapply the sunscreen every 2 hours just to make sure that you’re protected from harmful UV rays throughout the entire day.

Don’t Forget Your Hair

It’s worth experimenting with your hairstyle from time to time. Summertime is the season of fresh cuts and bold colors! What we mean by that is that you should try something different from what you usually do when styling your hair, whether it’s getting a new haircut, adding bangs, dying your hair lighter or darker, or trying out a new hairstyle like braids or buns. Or perhaps you could add some highlights? The options are endless!

Hair and scalp health is extremely important if you want to look beautiful and healthy this summer. Though it may not seem like it, your hair plays an essential role in keeping your scalp healthy. If you have damaged or dry hair, your scalp will suffer from that too. According to Scissor Tech‘s hair scissors professionals, to avoid suffering from scalp conditions like dandruff, you need to take good care of your hair and scalp. Here are some things you can do:

Use a nourishing conditioner to keep your hair soft and shiny

Use a hair mask every two weeks

Comb your hair whenever possible (especially while showering)

Get Rid of Aches and Pains With a Massage

Summer is a great time to relax and chill out after a long and busy week at work. You can do that by getting a massage once every five days. Not only will this help you relax and keep your stress levels lower, but it will also improve blood circulation, accelerate muscle repair and recovery, and reduce pain and discomfort in your muscles.

These hot summer months can be extremely tiring, so why not treat yourself to a relaxing massage session? Just make sure to schedule it in advance, so you won’t have to wait for too long!

Experiment With Your Outfits

If you want to look beautiful this summer, you need to experiment with different things like hairstyles, outfits, jewelry, makeup, and more.

The best way to look beautiful is by being yourself, so be bold and daring when it comes to your personal style. When experimenting with different outfit styles, try to repeat similar combinations on different days (e.g., short skirts with boots or heels).

Pay Attention to Your Accessories

Accessories are a very important part of your personal style, so don’t forget about them! The perfect summer accessories are sandals, sunglasses, a handbag, and a hat. These accessories will help you complete your look and make you feel confident in any situation.

As for makeup, we recommend using a lightweight foundation and powder. And since you’ll be outdoors and sweating quite a lot, it is recommended that you use an oil-free foundation that won’t clog your pores.

Switch to Healthy Foods

It is only natural if you want to eat healthier during the summer months. Not only will you feel better, but your skin will also look better and healthier!

You should focus on eating foods rich in nutrients and antioxidants (e.g., fruits, vegetables, nuts, etc.), while avoiding processed foods and sugar.

Lose Some Pounds With Yoga and Cycling

If you want to lose some pounds, we recommend doing yoga and cycling. Both of these activities are very effective at burning fat and improving your overall health. Keep in mind that you should wear breathable clothes when doing these activities.

The best thing about yoga is that people of all ages can do it. As for cycling, the best time to do it is early in the morning because it is the most convenient time of the day. With a few simple lifestyle changes, you can lose up to 5 lbs in just two weeks!

Drink Plenty of Water

Summer is a great time to drink more water than during other seasons. Not only will this help you stay hydrated and healthy, but it will also accelerate weight loss! Just keep in mind that you should drink enough water to prevent dehydration. If you are unsure how much water you need, make sure to follow these simple yet effective tips:

Drink a glass of water every time you feel thirsty

Drink a glass of water before each meal

Drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning

Drink a glass of water before going to bed

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

Have you ever heard the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”? This is true, but there are other foods that can do the same too! To stay healthy this summer, we recommend eating more vegetables and fruits. Here’s a list of some of the healthiest foods:

Blueberries – contain antioxidants that can help you reduce inflammation

Broccoli – helps boost your immune system and lower your risk of cancer

Beets – are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that prevent cancer and improve heart health

Grapefruit – can lower your blood cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease

Avoid Sugar and Processed Foods

We already discussed some healthy foods that can keep your doctor away, but what about unhealthy ones? We recommend avoiding processed foods and sugar during the summer months because they contain high amounts of calories (e.g., candy bars). The best way to stay healthy this summer’s to eat more whole foods rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Let’s take a look at some healthy foods:

Whole grains – contain plenty of fiber and B vitamins; therefore, they can help reduce your appetite and improve digestion

Nuts – are packed with protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals; therefore, they can help reduce your risk of heart disease and improve digestion

Fish – is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower your risk of heart disease and boost your brain health

Beans – are a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats; therefore, they can help reduce your risk of heart disease

The Bottom Line

Being beautiful is not only about choosing the right clothes and accessories. If you want to look and feel pretty, you should also take care of your health and well-being. Consider improving your diet, doing more sports, and building a good skincare routine this summer. You will see positive results after only two weeks of a new lifestyle. Enjoy yourself this summer!