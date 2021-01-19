The Top 10 Most Expensive Yeezy Shoes Ever Sold

Who is Kanye West? Well, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade or so, you probably don’t need an answer for that question. But for those of you who don’t know him too well yet, we have to say that the popular American rapper, songwriter, music producer, fashion designer and now successful entrepreneur has delivered plenty of value to his fans from all over the world.

Considered one of the best rappers we’ve seen in a while, Kanye has won a total of 21 Grammy awards. That’s right, 21 awards, which makes him one of the top Grammy winners in history and also the highest decorated hip hop artist, a privilege that he shares with another hip hop legend, Jay-Z.

But West’s amazing talent is not limited only to music; this man has a keen sense of fashion, and his amazing creativity and business sense pushed him into other directions as well. We weren’t too surprised when Nike, the world’s most famous sneaker brand, teamed up with Kanye to design a special collection of shoes called Yeezys, with the Air Yeezy shoes taking the world by storm. That was in 2009.

Today, Adidas is the renowned sneaker brand backing up Kanye’s brilliant ideas. The Yeezy line shows off some really cool designs, which might explain the fact that new releases usually sell out a few minutes after the official release announcement. As such, you could say that any Yeezy product is a highly-collectible item.

Although initial pricing may stand at $200, people have managed to resell rare Yeezy shoes at a big profit of at least a couple of thousand dollars. Does that sound interesting? Let’s see just how expensive Yeezy shoes can really get, in their original, packaged form.

10. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Chocolate/Gum – $999

First things first – you will have to pay around $999 before rocking these creamy Jeezys on the street. Showing off a discreet brown shade complemented by a colorful sole, these Yeezy Boost shoes were created using premium-level suede material and Velcro straps.

If you’re in a rush, the side zipper might come in handy, while a perforated vamp was chosen to help regulate your foot’s temperature. The Boost 750 was one of the best selling Yeezy models from Adidas.

9. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Solid Grey/Chalk – $1,200

Do you like to stand out from a crowd? At $1,200, these Yeezy shoes and their unique and eccentric style will help you achieve just that. Standing true to Kanye West’s unorthodox style, they feature colorful laces, side perforations for optimized airflow, as well as nothing but top-notch materials that make them appropriate for any situation.

Sure, not just anyone will be buying these shoes, let alone use them at the gym or any other ‘stressful’ activities. But if you want to make a fashion statement, things are looking pretty good with these shoes.

8. Adidas Yeezy Boost 950M Duckboot Chocolate – $1,700

Looking a bit funky, yet stylish and pretty bad ass, these Yeezy boots offer a comfortable and durable construction, made with nothing but the highest quality materials. Sure, they cost $1,700, but what do they offer in exchange? They were designed to feature a double-stitching construction, so you can really put these shoes through their paces.

As you might expect by now, these boots rely on premium materials, including leather and canvas, with their thick laces that make sure everything stays together, no matter where you’re going.

7. Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Grey/Gum – $2,500

Mesmerizing colors? Collectible shoes? High-quality materials? These shoes have got it all, and the $2,500 price tag sure hints towards that.

Using the very same suede and a familiar Velcro strap as many other Yeezy Boost shoes, these sneakers also come with an interesting cushioning system that’s meant to make each step comfortable and potentially energy-efficient, from the wearer’s point of view. Comfort and style? We definitely like that!

6. Nike Air Yeezy 1-36614 002 Zen Grey/Light Charcoal – $3,275

Remembering Kanye West’s entry on the market, where sneaker ideas and concepts take focus, these shoes were the first result of the star’s collaboration with Nike. Priced at a cool $3,275, these shoes were crafted from premium suede and bespoke leather, while orange and pink accents add to the overall aesthetic appeal.

Their design is ridiculously cool, with a retro-futuristic vibe that’s very easy to distinguish among many other shoes on the market. Morever, the outsole glows in the dark and makes sure these shoes stand out even after sundown.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Moon Rock – $3,330

Considering you must pay as much as $3,330 for a pair of Boost 350 ‘Moon Rock’, that price-tag should be a strong hint towards the quality and collectability level of these special Yeezy shoes. These low-tops keep in line with the brand’s stylish concepts, thanks to a novel pattern that’s based on light and dark grey shades.

Easily recognizable, these cool shoes will use matching laces for fastening and pack a lighter shade of grey rubber sole. Do you think they’re $3,330? If you’re a big Kanye fan, that’s a clear ‘yes’.

4. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Black – $3,400

Have you ever thought that the color mix of a pair of shoes may actually determine its pricing? Me neither, but it seems to fit the scene. At $3,400, we are dealing here with another styling variation of the ‘Moon Rock’ above, only this time with black and grey shades perfectly blended together to get this eye catching Yeezy Boost 350 design.

Promising to be very comfortable and long-lasting, these Yeezy shoes also benefit from a complete rubber sole. Updates are always better, and this is the proper way to enjoy a cool redesign.

3. Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Black/Solar Red – $6,000

I am sorry to have to say this, but your average Joe won’t spend $6,000 for a pair of shoes. But I guess these collectible Yeezys were not meant to be part of just any wardrobe. Part of the the second collection of Yeezy shoes designed together with Nike, these sneakers show off a somewhat different vibe.

Laces and Velcro were joined together in order to achieve a firm fastening, while the familiar Nike logo and a comfy rubber sole complete the overall design. Making sure that these shoes stand out of a crowd, the backend is ridged and was added for aesthetic purposes. Do you like what you see?

2. Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum – $9,100

Compared to the ‘Black/Solar Red’ Yeezy 2 NRG shoes, these sneakers are different from only one point of view – the color. They’re equally cool if you ask us, so we don’t really know why they’re $3,100 more expensive than the other version, but let’s not get into a financial debate and the reasons behind the company’s decision to make these shoes a lot more expensive.

Instead, let’s focus on the fact that the Air Yeezy 2 ‘Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum’ are based on the same design choices and building materials, except for the choice in coloring. Eye catching of not, this version became one of the most sought after sneaker releases in these last couple of years. Do you like it more than the Black/Solar Red version?

1. Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP Red October – $11,400

Last, but not least, the Air Yeezy 2 SP ‘Red October’ claim the title for the most expensive Yeezy shoes ever sold. Showing off a striking pink and red design, these shoes were part of a very limited edition series, that’s why they were sold at up to $11,400. If you want to make a fashion statement, this is definitely the right way to go.

Boasting a full-rubber sole, as well as an interesting Velcro-lace system and outrageous aesthetic power, these shoes are unlike any others, which is why shoe collectors from all over the world are going crazy over them. And that’s for good reason; it seems this version, in mint-conditions, is a safe investment bound to bring back some serious profit.

If you’d like to see other expensive sneakers, you can also check out our articles on the most expensive Air Jordans and the most expensive basketball shoes in general.