The 25 Coolest Backpacks You Can Buy Right Now

Isn’t it hard to imagine that, just a few years ago, backpacks were almost exclusively worn by schoolkids or, well, nomads? Gone are the days when rucksacks for adults seemed like an oxymoron; after all, what self-assertive, fully mature person, would have been seen carrying one?

Despite that, backpacks have evolved into a genuine wardrobe staple, surpassing their original role and emerging as one of the most stylish bags. For various reasons, such as our two-handed mobile phone addiction, the rising interest in cycling, or even the loosening of professional dress codes, backpacks are bang up-to-date.

Nowadays, investing in a luxurious backpack proves to be as rewarding as grabbing that new Gucci shoulder bag you’ve been fantasizing about. We couldn’t agree more. And it seems like the fashion industry has also taken note.

The icing on the cake is that a good backpack mixes the best of both worlds: practicality and fashion. When it comes to finding the perfect backpack, it feels like getting the ideal pair of jeans: functional, comfortable, and the big-ticket item you must have in your closet.

Just as a movie is incomplete without popcorn, the hustle and bustle of everyday life might be utterly inadequate without a magnificent backpack to match. But how do you wear it in style?

How to style a backpack?

If you are wondering “how stylish can I be wearing a backpack?” let me assure you: you can look breathtaking! Just picture this: a flawless beige trench coat, styled with a grey sweater, jeans, soft blue shoes, and a sleek coffee-colored backpack. Music to your ears, right?

Still skeptical? You may wish to reconsider. Frankly speaking, creating a stunning look completed with a backpack is not rocket science. Steal a glance at heritage brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, or Gucci, and you’ll see backpacks oozing with desirable appeal.

A further fantastic feature of such a bag is its versatility. The same design works nicely with both casual and fancy ensembles. It’s an uncomplicated way to look cool and stylish. You must always check how your backpack hangs on your back because it shouldn’t drop below your waistline by more than two inches. And keep an eye on its weight as well; avoid making it too heavy.

How to Choose the Right Backpack?

No matter what comes at the top of your priority list, whether it’s fashion or functionality, a good backpack might be compared to a solid, trustworthy buddy, someone you can rely on to carry everything you need and is there for you when times get tough.

First, you must fathom out the purpose for which you will use the backpack. Once you have decided, think about what size, appearance, and materials you’re looking for. The pick of the litter, when considering how to select a backpack, is to start with the reason you’re seeking one in the first place: your activity. This will greatly narrow down your options.

Another important matter is whether you’re going to wear your new backpack daily. We recommend first checking if it matches most of your clothes, then ensuring it has sufficient space for everything you need, and only after that, can you decide upon the model.

When it comes to aesthetics, it’s not a sin to desire a fashionable bag. Rucksacks must be highly practical, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the design should be dull. And, as is usually the case, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Therefore, feel free to evaluate a backpack based on style and color, and decide accordingly. It isn’t imperative to dictate your call, but it should influence it.

The truth is, you are probably not in college anymore, so seek out more refined materials. Bid farewell to large sizes and cartoon drawings in favor of elegant models. Designer rucksacks are glamorous, and although not widely available, they can be an excellent source of inspiration.

In case you were wondering where you might find the right backpack, fear not, because the answer is, unmistakably, here. Is everyone ready? Let’s get this show on the road!

25. Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack

Everlane’s water-resistant, comfortable backpack is a traveler’s best friend. The label prides itself on its simple, practical, and lasting design and strives to deliver exactly what is strictly essential. Made of recycled material, this pack is everything a contemporary, street-savvy gentleman might desire on his shoulder.

Based in Canada, Herschel is on the leading edge of the everyday backpack revolution, and a brief look at its products shows why they are in high demand. Whether it’s a mountain hike, a venture out to taste new farm dishes, or a simple walk through a fresh neighborhood, this traditional mountaineering pack has a spacious and comfy design.

Hunter’s rubberized leather pack is designed in a classic shape for maximum functionality and durability. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll question how you survived carrying anything else. Not to mention, its smooth texture straddles the line between stylish and practical, protecting your most prized belongings on a rainy day.

22. Burberry Vintage Check Nylon Backpack

Featuring the luxury brand’s quintessential vintage check pattern, this vintage backpack is top notch. If you can afford to splurge a bit, Burberry’s bag is sturdy, beautiful, and one of the chicest alternatives, while the size is large enough to carry a laptop. Its versatile and neutral hue pairs nicely with various tones, particularly with navy blue.

21. Emporio Armani Monogram Print Backpack

When it comes to bags, Emporio Armani certainly knows a thing or two. The straightforward design is practical while preserving a minimalist aesthetic. Consequently, it is ideal for men and women alike. By wearing it over both shoulders, you can keep your hands free and reply to urgent emails on the go.

20. Caraa Sport Romulus Backpack

Make everyone green with envy. Encased in ultralight, waterproof nylon, the Romulus is a timeless essential you’ll never have to replace. Look out for its little details, such as a sprucely-designed exterior and interior pockets for whatever one wants, from a bottle of water to a power bank.

Founded in 2015 by the esteemed designer Carmen Chen Wu and fashion executive Aaron Luo, the company has a long-standing reputation for making versatile and stylish sports bags, which can voyage from street to gym, business to home.

Mountain-inspired endurance meets urban chic. As vibrant and flexible as your hobbies, the Topo Designs’ pack is excellent for work or school but also hiking. Keeping its outdoorsy connotations, it has a clean and minimal design, highlighted by the solid and supportive straps, which is crucial, since you’re going to carry it all day.

18. Prada Logo Plaque Backpack

A brief history lesson: back in 1984, Miuccia Prada designed a black nylon backpack with leather accents, lacking any logos, except for a tiny triangular nameplate. The bag antagonized the extravagance of the 80s but prophesied the chic minimalism of the next decade.

It was a must-have and its simplicity became the same with elegance.

Among other things, this Prada backpack brings back a sense of nostalgia regarding what fashion was like in those days, when nonchalance was cherished. Even though it is a bag almost one hundred percent made of recycled materials, we must acknowledge it has that “je ne sais quoi” vibe, minimalistic in its looks but still sophisticated.

Since its inception over three decades ago, Tommy Hilfiger has delivered first-class clothing items and accessories, expanding its line into a multi-billion dollar fashion empire. Though brilliant marketing elevated Hilfiger from a relatively obscure designer to a top-selling fashion brand, he owes success to many other entrepreneurial gifts.

Another sleek style for minimalists, Tommy Hilfiger’s backpack is flawless in every aspect, with the finest touches finishing its design. Made of high-end fabrics, this pack reimagines the classic red, white, and blue colors more boldly and is sure to be an elegant add-on to your wardrobe.

Made to perform in every environment, spacious, comfortable, and lightweight, the Troubadour’s backpack looks great with a suit and hauls a laptop without problems.

Most likely, it will survive a journey into the woods as well, even though it is not entirely designed to meet either end. So, if you fancy going out and logging a few miles before the sun goes down, you’ll be delighted.

15. Balmain Logo Print Backpack

Pierre Balmain took a leap of faith and created Balmain in 1945, shortly after years of war and utilitarian fashion. His game plan? To turn back the clock and restore the opulent style of the 20s. Ever since, Balmain has become synonymous with fierce feminist tenacity and steadfast modernism.

Undeniably, Balmain’s backpack embodies this philosophy with strong lines, fine design, and that colossal B signature, a statement on its own.

14. Versace Bondage Print Backpack

In the world of fashion, Versace is the cream of the crop, known for its dramatic, powerful, sexy, and seductive, yet elegant style. Enter “la dolce vita” and step into a mystique and decadent world, where Medusa mesmerizes you and convinces you to look, again and again, until it becomes impossible to escape.

Donatella, famous for her uncommon choice of materials, honors her late brother Giovanni by bringing back to life his original ideas. This backpack’s retro-inspired accents confirm that the house of Versace has remained true to Gianni’s vision of being both royal and rock & roll.

13. Givenchy Drawstring Detailed Backpack

The distinguished couture house of Givenchy designed this backpack, mixing typical French elegance with a newfangled street style aesthetic. Not only will fit everything inside, but you will also look effortlessly cool. A perfect match, don’t you think? Even if you’re just going to work, you’ll catch the eye wearing it.

Not sure what bag you should carry during your next park meander? How about giving a shot to Filson’s twill backpack? If you’re not acquainted with the brand Filson, you must know it was formerly known for outfitting miners embarking on Alaska’s gold rush.

Crafted from Filson’s famous “rugged twill,” a dense cotton that is water-resistant and long-lasting, this bag is insanely resilient when it comes to shredding and snagging.

11. Dolce & Gabbana Logo Patch Backpack

One of the fashion industry’s most famous couples, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, introduced Sicilian glamour and elegance to contemporary consciousness. Their penchant for Italian extravagance is reflected in all their collections, through elaborate embroidery, extravagant prints, black lace, and flowers.

On the other hand, this sophisticated bag maintains a clean, understated appearance, but even so, makes us want to enter a room backward. This black rucksack is a must-have, sporting the duo’s initials in black with a white accent as an embroidered logo patch.

10. Bee and Kin The Nomad Backpack

If a backpack was going to find its way onto the “IT Bag” list, it would be Bee and Kin’s. Made of smooth leather, with a simplistic metallic finish, it complements any outfit, being an exquisite, classy alternative. Designed to hold a 16-inch laptop, this luxurious pack has a wireless charging station for your phone.

9. Burberry Marco Logo Backpack

Spending some quality time visiting a new city for a week? Or are you just rushing about all day, doing last-minute tasks, before returning home? Burberry’s backpack features a fashionable and easy-to-carry compact design, allowing you to carry all of your belongings hands-free. With a stylish approach, it has adjustable straps and interesting side zip details.

8. Alexander McQueen Logo Backpack

Brilliant, passionate, and fearless. Welcome to Alexander McQueen’s house! The eponymous designer of the brand he created, well-known for the emotional strength and pure energy of its shows, as well as for great regard to craftsmanship, is a flag reference for British fashion.

Currently, under the leadership of Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen blends classic British tailoring with an unmistakable sense of innovation, well-seen in the design of this beautiful backpack, setting it apart from others.

7. Rapha Travel Leather-Trimmed Reflective Nylon Backpack

Sporting a refined matte main body, a waterproof cover, and a leather contrasting strip, accented with metallic details, the Rapha backpack exudes finesse. Appropriate for commuters and overnight journeys, it is brimming with useful elements.

Made of luminous nylon, this pack includes a redesigned one-piece molded back cover, with channels that adjust to your body, and encourage airflow, along with a small zippered side pocket for keys, conveniently reachable, even with the waterproof casing in use.

6. Bellroy Apex Backpack

Concealed within the profound depths of any brand’s lab are technologies, concepts, and plans that reveal their innermost, wildest dreams for a product. Sometimes these outrageous thoughts make it past the concept stage into output. The Bellroy backpack doesn’t scarify quality, standing out due to its smart accessibility and unique style, although it comes at a hefty price.

Established in 1863, Frye is the oldest shoe manufacturer in the United States. Therefore, this soft and smooth antique leather pack is a timeless addition to any collection. It has a sturdy exterior and features four deep pockets, a shoulder strap, and a top handle. As pretty as a picture, don’t you think?

4. Maverick & Co. Metropolitan Business Backpack

Crafted from Saffiano leather, Maverick’s backpack is aimed towards business people who need a high-end, luxurious bag, that won’t seem inappropriate either in an office or in an informal setting. Photos on their website do a good job of conveying its beauty, but it is even more stunning face-to-face.

3. Saint Laurent Star-embossed Backpack

Classics weren’t born timeless. They were, at one point, fresh, rebellious, innovative. As we now admire them for their easiness, each one rose due to their imaginative eye and original thinking. Once Yves Saint Laurent laid the foundations of his namesake label in 1961, he fundamentally changed the perception regarding women’s clothing.

Ahead of his time, he was clearly influenced by menswear, and all his creations depicted his approach to gender fluidity, shocking the fashion industry. Saint Laurent’s star-embossed backpack is the ideal choice for anyone searching for a more glamorous attitude. Besides pleasing the eye, it is also practical.

2. Gucci Monogram Pattern Backpack

All set to be a member of the notorious Gucci gang? When the name Gucci pops into our heads, luxury brand enthusiasts conjure images of buyout maneuvers, unwanted stock listings, family feuds, legendary changes, near-collapse, and even murder, yet somehow the brand is still hard as nails.

The emblematic use of the two G’s, a clear allusion to Guccio Gucci’s initials, together with the now well-known Gucci stripe, composed of two green stripes separated by a single red bar, is a direct symbol of wealth and luxury. The original GG fabric pattern is a long-lasting staple that managed to surpass all fashion trends and changes.

1. Fendi FF Motif Multi-pocket Nylon Backpack

Fendi’s audacious bags have consistently stolen the show, thanks to their intricate design, not to mention its signature double „F” logo. Next to that, the Italian brand approached their bags in the same way they handled fashion, using patterns, materials, and finishes, that weren’t always conventional, but made history.

Fendi’s backpack is the definition of modern vintage. Its toned-down, neutral shades are both versatile and sleek, turning this bag into a fantastic accessory for the most distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

Conclusion

To cut a long story short, from vibrant, vivid colors and patterned backpacks to stylish leather pieces, there must be an option for everyone. Let alone at every price range too. Choose wisely how you spend your time and money and don’t forget to have fun while shopping!

