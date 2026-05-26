Ferrari’s First EV Is Here.. and It Looks Absolutely Nothing Like a Ferrari!

Ferrari has finally pulled the covers off the Luce, which means the thing many tifosi quietly hoped would never happen is now sitting there in broad daylight wearing a Prancing Horse badge and four doors.

And honestly? I can’t decide whether it’s deeply impressive or faintly absurd.

Probably both.

This is Ferrari’s first fully electric production car. A 1,035-horsepower, four-motor EV weighing 2,260kg, seating five people and riding on 24-inch rear wheels. Somewhere, an F40 owner just spilled Barolo on a beige cashmere jumper.

The interesting thing is Ferrari hasn’t tried to disguise what this is. There’s no fake nostalgia exercise here. No attempt to make it resemble a Daytona or an F355. They’ve gone completely the other way and handed huge chunks of the design process to LoveFrom, which is the design firm created by Jony Ive and Marc Newson after Apple.

Yes. The iPhone bloke.

And once someone tells you that, you can’t unsee it.

Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari Luce has that slightly eerie consumer-tech cleanliness modern industrial designers adore. Huge smooth surfaces. Minimal interruptions. Tiny details hidden inside bigger shapes. The whole thing looks as though somebody obsessed over the radius of every edge for six straight months while drinking sparkling water in a white room.

Photo: Ferrari

From certain angles it’s genuinely handsome. The proportions are unusual for a Ferrari because there’s no giant V12 dictating the shape, so the cabin sits further forward and the whole car has this very cab-forward stance. Massive wheels shoved right to the corners. Tiny overhangs. Huge glasshouse.

Then your eyes drift toward the nose and things get strange.

Photo: Ferrari

There’s this enormous black aerodynamic blade stretching across the front end like a Dodge Charger Daytona after finishing a degree in architecture. The lighting graphics are incredibly slim and technical-looking. Efficient, almost. Ferrari says the front and rear wings are “floating aerodynamic elements,” which sounds very lovely in a press release, but in person I suspect people will spend most of their time squinting slightly and wondering what it reminds them of.

Because it doesn’t immediately scream Ferrari.

Photo: Ferrari

The rear probably gets closest. The round-ish lighting signatures apparently reference the 360 Modena and 458 Italia, although I’d wager at least half the internet will mention Nissan Skyline within about seven seconds. There’s also a full hatchback rear opening with the glass integrated into the tailgate itself, which makes sense because wealthy people who buy £500k electric cars tend to carry things. Usually expensive things.

And yes, the rear doors are rear-hinged because apparently every ultra-luxury EV now requires one feature specifically designed for awkward arrivals outside hotels.

The detail work is fascinating, though. Tiny little things. Ferrari has always understood theatre better than almost anyone and the Luce still leans heavily into that instinct.

The key uses Gorilla Glass and E Ink technology because apparently even the key now needs firmware updates. Slot it into the dock and the cabin glows Ferrari yellow during startup. There’s also an actual overhead pull handle to activate Launch Mode because somebody at Ferrari clearly decided pressing a normal button felt too much like operating a microwave.

Good.

Cars need silliness. Especially expensive ones.

Photo: Ferrari

Inside, Ferrari resisted the temptation to bury every function inside one giant touchscreen, which immediately puts the Luce ahead of half the industry. There are physical switches and toggles mixed with OLED displays developed specifically for the car. The steering wheel itself is machined from recycled aluminium and works with a moving binnacle that follows the wheel adjustment so the important information always stays directly in your line of sight.

That sounds exactly like the sort of thing engineers spend four years developing only for owners to leave the wheel in one position forever.

Still clever, though.

Photo: Ferrari

There’s also a 21-speaker, 3,000-watt sound system because silence terrifies modern carmakers almost as much as emissions legislation. Massage seats. Rear passenger controls. Enough luxury kit to make a Range Rover owner feel vaguely insecure.

Then you arrive at the numbers.

Photo: Ferrari

Four electric motors derived from the F80. Combined output of 1,035 horsepower. 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds. A 122kWh battery pack sitting within an 800-volt electrical architecture capable of charging at up to 350kW. Ferrari says you can recover 70kWh in 20 minutes if you find a charger powerful enough and currently unoccupied by a man in a Taycan reading emails.

The battery itself acts as a stressed structural component, increasing bending rigidity by 25 percent and torsional rigidity by 35 percent over previous four-door Ferrari applications. Which is engineering-speak for: “yes, we know it’s very heavy, so we’ve tried to make it feel less heavy.”

And that’s really the entire challenge here.

Photo: Ferrari

Because 2,260kg is colossal. There’s no dancing around it. That’s properly enormous mass for something wearing a Ferrari badge. An SF90 already feels like a large car when you really start leaning on it across a difficult road. This thing weighs roughly the same as a small detached house in Gloucestershire.

Ferrari says the low-mounted battery pack, torque vectoring and four-motor layout give responses comparable to a car around 400kg lighter. Which sounds ambitious. Then again, Ferrari engineers rarely deal in modest claims.

Photo: Ferrari

The interesting bit is how self-aware they seem about preserving emotional engagement. Most EV performance cars still feel like appliances trying desperately to cosplay as sports cars. Huge acceleration. Weird silence. Fake noises pumped through speakers. A sort of digital aggression.

Ferrari’s approach sounds nerdier and slightly more believable.

Instead of synthesising fake engine sounds, the Luce uses a precision accelerometer mounted inside the rear axle housing to capture real vibrations from the motors and rotating components. Ferrari then filters and amplifies those vibrations “like an electric guitar” to create something they insist is authentic and functional rather than artificial.

Photo: Ferrari

Which either sounds brilliantly obsessive or completely insane depending on your tolerance for Italian engineering philosophy.

Apparently there’s also a torque-shift engagement system specifically tuned to recreate the sensation of engine braking and load transfer you’d normally associate with a combustion sports car. That bit interests me more than the power figure, honestly. EV acceleration stopped being shocking years ago. Emotional nuance remains the difficult part.

And Ferrari absolutely knows it.

Photo: Ferrari

Because nobody spends over €520,000 on a Ferrari purely for transport. You buy one because it does something to you. The best Ferraris always feel slightly alive beneath you. Slightly temperamental. They fizz and chatter and move around. There’s texture in the controls. Tiny vibrations through the seat base. Mechanical nonsense everywhere.

An electric Ferrari has to somehow preserve that while weighing nearly two-and-a-half tonnes and carrying enough battery capacity to power a village.

European order books open later this year. American buyers wait until Q2 of 2027, which gives Ferrari plenty of time to decide how much extra to charge for carbon fibre cupholders and historic paint colours inspired by racing cars nobody under 60 remembers.