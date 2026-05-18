Lamborghini Made a Special Revuelto for North America – And It Might Be the Craziest One Yet

Lamborghini has made a 1,015-horsepower special-edition Revuelto for North America because apparently the standard Revuelto wasn’t already attention-seeking enough. It’s called the Revuelto NA63, only 63 examples will exist for the US and Canada, and every single one will almost certainly disappear into a temperature-controlled garage next to a Senna, a GT Black Series, and a pair of very white trainers.

The “63” references the year Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company. Sant’Agata absolutely loves this stuff. Every number has meaning, every stripe tells a story, every badge arrives wrapped in mythology and expensive stitching. Still, North America buys a colossal number of Lamborghinis, so giving the region its own limited-run V12 hybrid halo car makes complete sense.

And to be fair, they’ve done more than throw a plaque at it.

Photo: Lamborghini

The launch specification comes painted in Blu Marinus with matte white and red stripes running over the bonnet, roof, and rear deck. There are matching details on the splitter, side skirts and diffuser blades because modern Lamborghinis can never really leave anything alone visually. The whole thing nods toward American and Canadian colors without turning into a mobile fireworks display.

Just about.

You can also spec it in three other configurations if your local dealer knows your dog’s birthday and decides you’re worthy. One combines Grigio Serget with blue accents, another pairs Bianco Sideralis with Rosso Mars detailing, while the darker Grigio Acheso version gets black and orange highlights and looks exactly like the sort of thing someone would valet outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills while pretending not to notice people filming it.

Photo: Lamborghini

What’s funny about modern Lamborghinis is that they should be completely absurd. The shapes are cartoonish, the names sound like rejected energy drinks, and the cabins resemble gaming laptops designed by an angry 14-year-old. Yet somehow they still have presence. Proper presence. A Revuelto parked next to almost anything else still looks like it escaped from five years in the future.

And underneath all the visual nonsense sits a genuinely fascinating car.

Photo: Lamborghini

Because the Revuelto had a difficult job from day one. Lamborghini needed to electrify the V12 without sucking all the life out of it. Plenty of manufacturers have discovered that hybrid systems can flatten character faster than a speed hump in a rental Fiat. The fear was that the Revuelto would end up clinically fast but emotionally distant.

Instead, it’s completely mental.

Photo: Lamborghini

The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 remains the star of the show. Thank God. It still revs with that hard-edged violence Lamborghinis do so well, where the final couple thousand rpm feel less like acceleration and more like mechanical aggression. You hear the thing clear its throat behind your head and immediately forgive every lurid angle on the bodywork.

The hybrid system simply fills the gaps. There’s electric torque from low speeds, sharper response everywhere else, and enough combined output to produce 1,015 horsepower and 807Nm of torque. Which is obviously ridiculous. We’ve reached the point where family crossovers make 600 horsepower and two-tonne EVs launch harder than Le Mans cars from twenty years ago, so manufacturers keep pushing numbers into the stratosphere just to maintain shock value.

Even so, the Revuelto still feels dramatic in a way many fast cars don’t anymore.

Part of that comes from the engine itself. Turbocharged supercars often deliver speed in one enormous elastic shove. Efficient. Devastating. Slightly sterile. The Revuelto has texture to it. You work through the rev range and feel layers of vibration, induction noise, gearbox aggression, little pulses through the chassis. There’s an old-school savagery buried under all the computing power.

Which probably explains why people have responded to it so strongly.

Photo: Lamborghini

Performance figures are predictably ludicrous. Lamborghini claims 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed beyond 350 km/h. Numbers like that barely mean anything now because nobody experiences cars this fast properly outside a runway or the autobahn at sunrise, but the Revuelto still manages to feel special because it behaves like a Lamborghini should. Slightly intimidating. Slightly theatrical. A bit immature, honestly.

That matters more than outright speed.

The NA63 keeps all the technical hardware from the standard car — the carbon-intensive chassis, active aerodynamics, torque-vectoring wizardry and the rest of the engineering vocabulary every modern hypercar now arrives with. But realistically, nobody’s buying one because they’ve compared suspension geometries on a spreadsheet.

They want the noise. The rarity. The giant stupid theatre of it all.

And the truth is, Lamborghini understands its customers better than most manufacturers ever have. Buyers don’t want subtlety from a V12 hybrid wearing tricolour stripes and producing four-digit horsepower. They want an event every time they open the garage door.