Tod’s New Collection Feels Like a Weekend With the Kennedys

Photo: Tod’s

Tod’s has built a summer collection around Marlin, the 1930 yacht once owned by the Kennedys and now restored and sailed by Diego Della Valle, and the result has that polished ease Italians like to call sprezzatura – though here it comes with salt air and old-money Cape Cod associations. You can almost smell the varnished teak. Or maybe that’s the point.

The collection arrives wrapped in a certain fantasy, naturally. JFK in Hyannis Port. White polo shirts. Long weekends where nobody seemed to sweat, even in August. Yet Tod’s approaches the story with more restraint than costume. There’s no theatrical Americana here. No stars, no stripes, no heavy-handed nostalgia. Just fragments. Materials. Gestures. A mood.

Photo: Tod’s

And honestly, Tod’s knows this territory well. The company has spent decades selling a version of leisure that still carries discipline underneath it — the kind of luxury that prefers texture over logos and assumes you already understand the references.

Photo: Tod’s

The collection draws directly from the yacht itself, a 52-foot mahogany-and-oak vessel designed by naval architect Walter McInnis and purchased by Joseph P. Kennedy in the 1950s. It became part of Kennedy family life in Hyannis Port — not merely symbolic, but functional. JFK reportedly even conducted cabinet meetings aboard while sailing with Jackie. That detail alone says everything about the old Kennedy mystique: power delivered casually, preferably near water.

Photo: Tod’s

Della Valle bought Marlin in 1998 and restored it meticulously before bringing it into the slower rhythms of the Tyrrhenian Sea. You can feel that personal attachment throughout the collection. This isn’t branding wallpaper someone in marketing invented after a weekend in Nantucket.

Tod’s even included a leather playing-card case, which sounds faintly absurd until you picture Kennedy himself hunched over a bridge table below deck while the water knocks softly against the hull. Then it suddenly feels charming. Slightly eccentric, too, which helps.

Photo: Tod’s

The clothes stay close to that same rhythm. A cotton piqué polo with striped cuffs and collar carries a quiet Ivy League undertone without tumbling into prep parody. There’s a baseball cap with a leather back strap and hand-embroidered monogram that feels less “merchandise” and more something forgotten on the rear seat of a vintage woody wagon.

The palette comes directly from the yacht. Deep bottle greens. Oyster whites. Canvas creams. Browns that resemble sun-warmed decking after years of sea spray and polishing cloths. Fashion brands talk endlessly about storytelling through color, though usually it’s just a mood board taped to a studio wall. Here, the colors actually belong to something tangible.

Photo: Tod’s

The Marlin bomber may be the strongest piece in the collection because it avoids trying too hard. Technical cotton body. Soft nappa leather around the collar and pockets. A sailor’s knot attached to the zipper pull — one small detail, easy to miss, though exactly the sort of thing Tod’s tends to get right. Luxury often lives in those tiny decisions nobody announces.

Photo: Tod’s

Then there are the boat shoes, obviously. Tod’s practically owns that category at this point. The Marlin version comes in natural-grained calfskin with an image of the yacht printed inside the sole, alongside the signature Gommino pebbled outsole that has become synonymous with the house. In brown, they look understated and handsome. In the tricolor version — brown, cream, green — they suddenly resemble the yacht itself stretched into footwear form. Long lines. Low profile. Smooth curvature from heel to toe. Nautical design translated almost literally.

Photo: Tod’s

Some designers would’ve pushed the maritime theme until everyone looked ready to board a regatta in Saint-Tropez. Tod’s keeps things grounded. There’s a crisp cotton shirt with an airy weave that feels made for humid afternoons near the water, and a silk foulard printed with a stylized rendering of Marlin that lands somewhere between souvenir and collector’s object.

The accessories carry particular weight here. A canvas-and-leather shopping tote arrives with the sort of rigid construction Italians admire in both tailoring and boats. There’s also a Greca belt in elastic canvas with an interlocking leather buckle, plus a leather two-glass holder stamped discreetly with the Tod’s x Marlin insignia. That last item feels especially European — practical in theory, decadent in spirit.

Photo: Tod’s

Still, the collection works because Tod’s resists the temptation to romanticize too loudly. The clothes don’t scream “Kennedy summer.” They suggest fragments of a life: afternoons on deck, card games after lunch, polished brass catching late sunlight. Quiet rituals. Old habits. Expensive things used often enough to soften around the edges.

And perhaps that’s why the collection feels convincing. Della Valle didn’t borrow this mythology for a season. He bought the actual boat. He restored it. He lives with it. Fashion audiences can usually sense the difference between manufactured heritage and the real thing. This one has the reassuring weight of authenticity, even in something as simple as a leather card case lined in deep sea green.

You imagine JFK would’ve appreciated that detail most of all.