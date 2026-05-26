Ozwald Boateng Brings Savile Row Elegance to Savoir’s Handmade Beds

There are luxury beds, and then there are luxury beds in the same way there are wristwatches that tell the time and wristwatches that require a man in Geneva to stare at a gear under a magnifying glass for six weeks. Savoir Beds has always belonged firmly in the second category. And now it has teamed up with Ozwald Boateng, the Savile Row tailor famous for turning suiting into something far more expressive than dull navy wool, to produce a bed called the Authenticity.

Which sounds a bit earnest, admittedly. But the thing itself is fascinating.

Savoir began making beds for the The Savoy back in 1905, and it has spent the last century quietly convincing wealthy people that mattresses deserve the same reverence as grand pianos and vintage Bordeaux. Boateng, meanwhile, built his reputation on tailoring that looked alive. Sharp cuts. Deep colours. Fabrics that somehow felt both traditional and rebellious at once. You could spot one of his suits from across the street, even in London rain.

So naturally someone decided the next logical step was a bed.

Photo: Savoir Beds

Oddly enough, it makes complete sense once you see how both worlds operate. Savile Row and handmade furniture share the same sort of obsessive mentality. Tiny details matter enormously to people involved in the craft, while normal people stare blankly and ask why any of it costs more than an Ikea divan. Then, years later, they sit on the thing and suddenly understand.

Boateng apparently spent time inside Savoir’s London Bedworks studying how these beds are actually made. And I do mean made. Not assembled. There’s a difference. Each Authenticity bed comes together entirely by hand by a single artisan, who signs it when finished, rather like an artist signing a painting or a mechanic writing his name inside the engine bay of an old Aston Martin after rebuilding the carburettors.

Photo: Savoir Beds

I like that enormously. We’ve lost a lot of that sort of ownership in manufacturing. Modern products tend to emerge anonymously from giant warehouses with the emotional warmth of airport security trays.

Boateng approached the project the same way he would a fashion collection, which explains why the bed has what designers insist on calling “architecture.” In fairness, this one genuinely does. The headboard has a sculptural shape framed in solid oak, and it’s upholstered in a bespoke woven leather developed with Alma. There’s also a nod to traditional Ghanaian Kente cloth woven into the overall design language, which has long been one of Boateng’s signatures.

And before anyone rolls their eyes at phrases like “design language,” the details here genuinely sound thoughtful rather than invented by a marketing department after three glasses of Sauvignon Blanc.

Photo: Savoir Beds

The base comes wrapped in embossed “Tangier Onyx” leather from Whistler Leather, the oak trim has been stained black, and the reverse side of the headboard features a vivid green finish that probably shouldn’t work but somehow does. Boateng even obsessed over the rear lining of the headboard, which is exactly the sort of thing Savile Row tailors do. Nobody sees the inside of a jacket except the owner. That’s the point.

It’s craftsmanship for the satisfaction of craftsmanship itself.

Photo: Savoir Beds

The Authenticity also takes more than 200 hours to complete, which means whoever builds one spends longer constructing your bed than many people spend choosing a university degree. Lead times run between 16 and 18 weeks, and underneath all the leather and oak there’s still proper Savoir engineering: a No. 2 mattress, an extended No. 2 box-spring base, and a topper filled with horsetail and wool.

The whole thing now sits inside Savoir’s Mayfair showroom looking less like bedroom furniture and more like the sort of object an architect buys after selling a holiday home in Tuscany.

Photo: Savoir Beds

Most collaborations between luxury brands feel desperately calculated. A logo here, a different colour there, everyone congratulating themselves while launching a £900 hoodie nobody needed. This feels more genuine because both parties care obsessively about the same thing: craftsmanship people can actually see and touch. A handmade suit and a handmade bed occupy surprisingly similar territory. You live inside both of them, in a way.

Price, unsurprisingly, is available only upon request. Which usually means if you have to ask, a man in a beautifully tailored coat will offer you mineral water while quietly escorting you back towards the door.