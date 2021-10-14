The 25 Best EDC Backpacks You Can Buy Right Now

The best EDC backpacks that are available on the market right now are a far cry from the older models. Not only do they serve to carry your everyday essentials, but they are so much more.

They are both functional and practical, made from sturdy and sometimes waterproof materials. Designed to look both sleek and trendy, they are a stylish accessory to complement your lifestyle.

Great for commuting, they have lots of compartments and inside pockets to keep your things organized and easy access. We will also show you some models that are made for the outdoors or appropriate for light travel.

Take your pick from the following options we picked out for you. There are so many available makes and models, it just comes down to lifestyle and personal preference.

Let’s have a look now at the 25 best EDC backpacks we recommend that you can buy right now.

This sustainable model from Herschel is made from recycled materials, and it features many inside pockets and a padded fleece-lined laptop sleeve. A popular model with students, it is stylish enough for the office or a small weekend getaway. The sporty vibe and the brand’s signature patch completes any outfit.

An everyday backpack that is made from durable recycled fabrics, it is complemented by a water-repellent finish. It features a laptop sleeve that protects your device and external pockets that are secured by zip closures. One of the most affordable bags on our list, it comes with padded shoulder straps and a back panel that makes carrying your stuff comfortable.

An unfussy and practical everyday backpack that is ideal for college or work, this model from Matein is constructed with tech storage in mind. It can fit all your tech needs, from your laptop to your chargers.

The anti-theft safe pocket at the back keeps your valuables safe, and the USB port allows you to charge while on the go. The padded back is ventilated for optimum comfort, and it has luggage straps meant for traveling.

22. Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack

Sustainable company Everlane constructed this versatile and functional backpack from recycled plastic bottles. It is quite roomy at 27L, and it boasts a minimalistic design. It is not without valuable features though. It has an exterior laptop compartment, a luggage handle pass-through for your air travel, and multiple inserts and pockets. And it looks great!

21. Hook & Albert Black Leather Backpack

Toss your briefcase and say hello to your new work bag. This extremely stylish bag is crafted from high-quality pebbled leather and accessorized with premium hardware.

Looks simple from the outside, but inside there are enough compartments and pockets to keep you organized. This elegant bag also comes with a front zipped pocket for your most used items, and it can expand to suit your needs if necessary.

The style of this backpack can be considered a blend of nostalgic charm and contemporary functionality. Perfect for your daily commute, it is fabricated from durable Cordura fabric, which will stand the test of time.

Equipped with padded shoulder straps and back, it is comfortable to carry even if the load is on the heavy side. Efficiently compartmentalized, it will help you keep your everyday essentials neat and easy to access.

Brought to you from the best outdoor gear brand, this backpack from Patagonia will most likely last you a lifetime. Made from 100% recycled polyester that has a water-repellent DWR finish, this is one of the best waterproof bags available on the market.

You can brave the harshest weather and your belongings will remain dry. The ergonomic design and the padded shoulder straps provide extreme comfort, and the additional buckle fastening is super secure.

18. Hugo Boss Crosstown Leather Backpack

A high-end backpack that will get you second glances, this all-black smaller bag from the famed designer brand Hugo Boss is great for your everyday essentials. Constructed from supple full-grain leather, it is a tactile model that comes with a padded mesh back that makes it ultra-comfortable.

The straps of this stylish accessory are adjustable, so you can modify them to suit your needs. A practical luxe everyday bag that is super trendy.

This rugged, multifunctional bag was originally intended to be a camera bag. Its’ sleek styling alongside its durable and waterproof materials, makes this one of the best bags for adventurous spirits. No matter where you choose to venture to this bag will resist, and its functionality will be a lifesaver. Pockets and slots galore, it is also expandable to accommodate for extra stuff you need to bring.

A highly configurable pack that was built with photographers in mind, the Citadel R2 has a minimalist configuration that allows for maximizing space. IPX6 rated waterproof materials will keep your precious devices safely immersed with its 800d three-layer textile that is built to seal moisture out. The sleek design gives it an urban feel and the hook-and-loop area brings it to the top of tactical lists.

15. Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack

If you’re looking for a multipurpose, durable EDC backpack, this one from Yeti is high on the list. Made from the brand’s Tuffskin nylon, a water-repellent abrasion-resistant fabric, it is one of the toughest bags on this list. It also offers lots of room and many compartments for stashing your everyday items. Even if you fill it to the brim, the exterior compression straps ensure the bag remains slim, not bulky.

14. Knack Pack Series 2 Medium Expandable

Do you want a multipurpose EDC bag that will ease your transition from work mode to vacay mode? We might just have the ideal one for you. This model offers plenty of internal organization compartments, an expandable travel section, and a padded laptop pocket. The water-resistant exterior facilitates your commute, and the shoulder straps can be stowed if you choose to use the bag as a briefcase.

13. Solgaard Shore-Tex Daypack

Geared towards seasoned travelers, this backpack is made from recycled ocean plastics. Both the exterior and the interior are made with Shore-Tex fabric, and the water-resistant bottom protects your bag from accidents.

It carries many secret pockets where you can hide your valuables while traveling and a drop-proof laptop section. It features a lightweight design, and the shoulder straps and back support make it super comfortable even for those heavy loads.

Ultra edgy and modern backpack made for adventurers at heart, the Arro 22 brings lots of amazing aesthetics to your outdoorsy trips. You can use it for your everyday commute as well, or even for a weekend getaway. Boasting an ergonomic shape, the dual-density shoulder straps, thermoformed back panel, as well as a hip belt, makes even the heaviest loads easy to carry without straining your back.

Brought to you straight from Scandinavia, this minimalist yet stylish backpack comes with a matte finish and is made from waterproof materials. Taking its inspiration from cycling rucksacks, the rolltop closure offers maximum protection.

The zippered front pocket is there for easy access, along with the side laptop compartment. The interior is roomy enough for all your essentials, and the straps and padded back make carrying it quite comfortable.

10. Aer Day Pack 2

On the smallish side, this backpack is pretty roomy for the 15L it says that it can fit. The structured self-standing body allows for all your essentials to fit properly. There is a dedicated laptop compartment and many thoughtful pockets that are placed just right.

While looking cool, the weather-resistant material that is combined with Cordura and nylon fabric will protect your belongings from whatever you expose them to.

9. DSPTCH Daypack Backpack

Great for traveling as well as your daily grind, this daypack is made from durable 1680 ballistic nylon fabric. An abrasion-resistant and water-resistant material, it will keep all your belongings dry and secure.

It fits a 15-inch laptop, alongside a 13-inch tablet, so you can use this bag for traveling with no worries. There’s also a mesh internal zip pocket that will come in handy for any loose items, and a couple of internal water bottle pockets.

Designed with long commuting and cramped spaces in mind, this minimalist bag from Heimplanet offers comfort, high performance, and style all at once. Simple and clean aesthetics on the outside, the inside provides ample space that fits a 15-inch laptop and two rows of MOLLE webbing for additional pouches. A durable and hard-wearing rucksack that is trendy and comfortable to schlep around town.

For the trendy guys that like a bit of pizazz, this bag definitely offers plenty of that. It features an unusual rolltop opening, and the lack of exterior pockets give the bag a very clean, minimalistic look. On top of being an extremely elegant bag, it comes with reflective backing that provides nighttime visibility that makes it ideal for bikers. With a spacious interior, it is crafted in Italy from perforated leather that is very long-lasting.

This is a well-designed backpack that also doubles as a photography bag. Peak design creates beautiful and functional bags that are also very smart. Made from 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas, it will keep your things protected from any type of weather you might encounter.

Featuring a wrap-around zipper, it allows easy access to your things when you need them. Let’s not forget to mention all the clever customizable flexible interior dividers that will make your life so much easier.

Whether you need to commute for work or running around town, this is a contemporary and high-quality EDC backpack that checks many boxes. For the urban adventurer, this backpack will not only add an element of style but is very practical as well.

A lightweight yet durable bag, it features a padded laptop sleeve and many organizational compartments for your daily essentials. Its unique design contours your body and offers maximum comfort, even if you have to carry it for long stretches of time.

Packed with lots of style and function, this model from Nomatic is the ideal tech transporter. It is designed to keep your things super organized, and all the padded compartments and well-placed pockets will keep your things nice and tidy.

The water-resistant exterior makes it great for everyday wear, and it is adorned with reflective bars for nighttime visibility, as well as external carry straps. Even if your load is on the heavy side, the foam back panel makes carrying it easy on the back.

3. GoRuck 1000D Slick 21L

A collaboration between GoRuck and Huckberry resulted in this limited-edition beauty that is inspired by military rucksacks. It is a tactical EDC backpack that is made from ultra-durable Cordura, so it will stand against all types of wear and tear.

The laptop compartment is fully proofed with extra padding and a secured insert. Boasting a compact and minimalist design, it will be a great bag for both work and play. Backed up by a full lifetime warranty, it will look just as stylish a few years from now as it does today.

2. Troubadour Apex Backpack Explorer

The clean and lightweight design of the Explorer Apex design brings a touch of class even to the most rugged outfits. Whether you’re going on a weekend adventure or to a board meeting, this backpack is an appropriate choice. It is also great as a carry-on with its trolley sleeve that can go right onto the handle of your suitcase.

Featuring a padded laptop section, it has a spacious interior and ergonomic shoulder straps that make it easy to carry. The breathable back panel keeps you comfortable, and the materials used are made from recycled plastics.

1. RIMOWA Never Still Backpack

If making a sartorial statement is high on your priority list, this futuristic messenger bag from the renowned luggage maker RIMOWA is a great choice. High-quality construction and top materials make this bag a luxury item that is flexible and stylish.

Crafted in Italy from full-grain leather and sturdy canvas, it is available in different sizes and colors. A large interior is suited to fit all your essentials, and the straps at the back allow you to fit the backpack on your luggage for easy transport while traveling.

We hope you like the options we provided for you. There were literally hundreds of models to choose from, so we apologize if your favorite brand didn’t make this list.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.