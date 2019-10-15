Luggage is not created equal, no matter how expensive it is. And for those travelers for whom luggage makes a difference, it’s important to go for the very best. Elegant, reliable, well made, practical and easy to carry around to and from the airport are some of the qualities they usually expect from their travel bags of choice.

Though there are plenty of luggage models on the high end of the market, not all of them fulfill those needs we talked about above. And style and sophistication alone won’t make the cut. If it looks good but slows you down at the airport, it’s not good enough. Traveling is stressful enough for many and nobody needs more of it. That’s why a good and practical luggage set is important.

We know this, so we dug our noses into what the market has to offer right now in terms of luxury luggage and we came up with what we think are the best options. Meet the 10 best luxury luggage lines for every traveler:

10. Samsonite

Originally called cases Samson after the Biblical character, Samsonite was founded in Denver, Colorado back in 1910 by Jesse Shwayder. The name Samsonite came only in 1966 and the brand became renowned for its craftsmanship and heritage by creating lightweight and resistant suitcases reserved for those exclusive few who could afford to travel in those times.

Using only the latest materials and design trends like the lightweight Curv technology launched in 2008, Samsonite created some great luxury luggage collections. One of them is the award winning and coveted Cosmolite Collection, which got to be extremely appreciated by travelers all over the world.

Their Curv technology features a layer of woven polypropylene fabric formed into self-reinforced composite sheets, making the cases both lightweight and extremely resistant to impact. The collection comes in many colors, like black, silver, red and emerald green.

9. Valextra

Valextra was born in 1937, created by Giovanni Fontana, and has its headquarters in Milano, right in the heart of the city that serves as inspiration for all their creations. The company crafts distinctive leather products for the most sophisticated of clients.

Their products are innovative and make great use of a minimal and streamlined design, with plenty of them winning innovation awards. Valextra takes architecture as its main influence and inspiration and manages to transform it into iconic designs for its products.

Some of their most impressive items are the ‘Grip’ coin purse for men, the ’24 Hour’ attaché case which won the ‘Compasso d’Oro’ prize in 1954, or the first ever ‘hobo’ bag for women. Today, Valextra still keeps the original spirit and style of the brand since its inception.

8. MCM

MCM was created in the Munich of the 1960’s and 1970’s. They’re widely recognized for their Cognac Visetos monogram pattern which you’ll find on most of their lines. MCM comes as a popular choice for the Asian markets and has become one of the modern classics. The brand’s products are strong, durable and elegant all at the same time.

Each and every MCM item is personalized with a unique number engraved on a brass plate, reminding of the craftsmanship required to create them, and use only the finest of fabrics and leathers and finishings for the best of quality.

7. TUMI

With a fun name that comes from the Peruvian ceremonial knife used for sacrifices, TUMI has come a long way since its inception in 1975 when Charlie Clifford created the brand. Using a design that’s always on the same page with the latest trends, the brand managed to stay on top and never lose its appeal.

And speaking of appeal, TUMI was the brand of choice for many hippies during the 70’s, the frequent flyers of the 80’s and 90’s and still manages to impress us today. With its South American handcrafted designs, versatility, good compartmentation, amazing durability and superb style, the brand never ceases to impress.

Its most loved line is the TUMI VAPOR, a stylish and bold statement for the business globe trotter, lightweight and good, hard protection during travels. The case comes with a triple layer of high-performance alloy of ABS and polycarbonate and the protective X-Brace 45 handle system which sets high standards when it comes to strength, mobility and innovative design.

6. Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano

Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano has been around since 1946, creating some of the best and most beautiful Italian leather goods. They focus on creating items for the modern traveler, combining aesthetics, functionality, lightness and security while at the same time keeping that chic Italian look they always had.

Their suitcases feature Japanese wheels which make almost no noise while carrying them around, fine leather handles and flexible internal belts which make packing a breeze. Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano has always chosen some of the best designer in the world to work with and is always exploring new technologies to make sure they stay on top and create some of the best luggage in the world.

5. Alfred Dunhill

A long while ago, a 21 year old Alfred Dunhill inherited the equestrian saddle and harness making business of his father, business which was born back in 1893. Along with it, he also inherited the passion for the craftsmanship which his father had.

At some point, Alfred managed to transform the business into a supplier of leather accessories for the emerging motor car industry, with items such as leather covers, leather and metal accessories and stylish driving apparel for the elite of those times.

Nowadays, Alfred Dunhill is well known for the superb dapper gentleman’s Sherborne leather collection bags, crafted by experienced artisans in Sherborne, Somerset, UK, with a passion, tradition and knowledge of over 200 years. The range of bags features three bag sizes. One is a single document case in forest green or chestnut, a second utility bag in the same colors and a grip bag which comes in the chestnut shade only. The bags feature English cowhide leather and come with gold hardware, fitting perfectly with work, travel or play.

4. Ghurka

Ghurka may not have the same long history such as other brands listed here, but their bags are no less high quality than the others’. The brand’s story began in 1975 when founder Marley Hodgson, while working in UK, stumbled upon a rare collection of camping gear which used to belong to a British Ghurka commander. What inspired Marley to start the company was the fact that the items in the collection he found were over 100 years old, and the leather was still supple and sturdy.

After his finding, Hodgson went back to the USA to start creating leather products with great attention to detail, high skills and the finest leathers the world could supply. Thus, Ghurka bags and accessories were born, handcrafted by some of the most experienced artisans in the world. The brand only uses the best leathers and a rigorous selection process to make sure they produce the highest quality items for their clients.

3. Globe-Trotter

Globe-Trotter is a company found back in 1897 by David Nelken, with its headquarters in Hertfordshire, England, where they handcraft their suitcases. One interesting thing is that they even had an elephant step onto their cases to prove their strength and durability, a thing which made them famous and one of the big favorites when people chose their luggage.

Elegant and practical, Globe-Trotter suitcases are crafted by hand during a 10 day process, continuing their long-standing tradition. Among their very best is the Centenary line which comes with leather corners and straps, high quality materials only and very maneuverable wheels for easy transport.

And if that’s not enough to convince the traveler in you that this is the suitcase you want, know that some of their clients were the British Queen and the former British Politician, Winston Churchill.

2. Louis Vuitton

The legendary Louis Vuitton is recognized, among other things, for the modern luxury travel luggage they make, applying the same principles of craftsmanship and sophistication they used since their founding in 1871.

Their items come with personalized monogram canvas, with colorful and innovative designs and four multi-directional wheels which make roaming around with your suitcase a breeze. The volume is high enough for everything you’ll need to carry during your travels, and the smoothness and lack of noise make it a joy to carry their suitcases around.

One of their top suitcases is the leather Epi Pégase 45 range, which feature some amazing colors, including deep cherry red (Carmin), orange (Piment), purple (Figue) and blue-green (Cyan). The luggage includes cosmetic pouches as well, making them perfect for any woman who wants to stay chic while on the move.

1. Rimowa

Born in Cologne, Germany, Rimowa features a sleek ‘space age’ look and design, with its well known ‘groove’ structure, enjoying the appreciation of both men and women around the world. The company went through a fire back in the 1930’s, but managed to recover and kept growing pace, so that today it’s among the most important luxury luggage brands worldwide.

Their suitcases evolved from using aluminum to using polycarbonate, a moulded plastic which is easy to work with and adds strength to the final product, making the suitcases impact resistant. Today the company is run by the 27-year old Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, who quickly managed to turn the long-running suitcase brand into one of the world’s most successful brands out there.

Rimowa is now teaming up with other renowned companies, from different fields, like Fendi, Dior, Bang & Olufsen or Supreme, to release bespoke versions of their excellent luggage pieces, helping you take over the world in style.