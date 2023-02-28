The 20 Best Luxury Hotels on Italy’s Incredible Amalfi Coast

Land of hairpin turns, unforgettable road trips, quaint little villages, and jumbo-sized citrus fruits, the Amalfi Coast is one of the world’s most stunning coastlines. With its colorful buildings carved into the faces of towering cliffs and plunging into the azure waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, this is probably the best place to be when you need to recharge your batteries.

For good reason, both the novel and the film version of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” were set on the Amalfi Coast. The story revolves around the pampered son, who chooses to spend his time in the endless summer on the coast instead of going back to his normal life and a nine-to-five job because it “isn’t as much fun as sailing a boat in old clothes”.

Even if the story didn’t end well for him, the fictitious character could not be accused of being wrong. This idyllic coast, with its Aperol spritzes, sailboats, private beaches, and Caprese salad, is a tantalizing and alluring fantasy for many, worth enough to risk your life for. Or at least your job.

With Vespas zooming along the winding coastal roads, beach clubs filled with vibrant umbrellas, and countless bowls of spaghetti with clams, the Amalfi Coast continues to be a fascinating mix of sophistication and simplicity. Just a seagull’s spit away from the posh yachts, chauffeur-driven Mercedes, and five-star hotels lies a more bucolic reality.

While the Amalfi Coast is famous for its glitz and often eye-wateringly expensive hotels and restaurants, a traditional side of the region does exist if you know where to seek it. Around the perched hillside settlements, farmers still tend their steeply terraced fields while their women make cheese; down the coast, fishermen eke out a living.

Driving through the twisty roads of the breathtaking coast, exploring the charming towns of Positano and Sorrento, and enjoying the outstanding cuisine will make you feel as though you have been whisked to a mythical realm. If you’re looking for la dolce vita, you have found it.

Similarly iconic is the area’s hotel scene, which appears to be brimming with opulent establishments lining the streets in every direction. Even if hotels like the Santa Caterina and the Villa Cimbrone have been around for decades, guests won’t forget their stays at Le Sirenuse or Caruso. And that’s exactly the focus of this article.

So without further ado, read on to discover the 20 best luxury Amalfi Coast hotels where you can live the good life and enjoy every second of it.

20. Hotel Eden Roc Suites

The setting of the Hotel Eden Roc is unbeatable, with mind-boggling vistas of Positano and the Amalfi Coast. Domenico, Lorenzo, and Raffaele Casola, who own the place, are very proud of its reputation as an establishment where people can get real, warm Italian hospitality.

The hotel’s exquisite rooms and suites can be accessed through an elegant marble staircase in the lobby, and each one of them features an elegant blend of traditional Mediterranean design and cutting-edge amenities. In other words, originality while adhering to strict quality control.

However, the trump card here is the Sky Bar. Although it may be sparsely decorated, it allows the view to speak for itself, framing Positano. It’s the perfect backdrop for a sundowner; soon you’ll find yourself in line with other people to pose on the terrace for an Instagram-worthy photo as the sky changes from blue to rose to crimson.

19. Hotel Buca di Bacco

One of the oldest establishments in Positano, Buca di Bacco, dates back to the early 1900s, and it was originally a humble restaurant where Amalfi Coast visitors reveled in the delectable fare and wine of the region. Over the years, the place has grown to become a major spot for artists who found Positano at the turn of the 20th century.

The rooms at Hotel Buca di Bacco have the quintessential Mediterranean sophistication of the area’s most lavish coastal villas, coupled with the technology and services of a top-notch resort. Vintage writing desks, sweeping curtains, hand-painted Majolica tiles from Vietri, and bathrooms in expensive marble represent luxury at its finest.

The on-site restaurant makes traditional recipes with only the freshest local ingredients, and they are as delicious as anything your distant Italian relatives would have created. Moreover, this is the place to go if you’re a pizza addict, since versions of the beloved Neapolitan stunner are baked to excellence in a traditional wood-burning oven.

18. Hotel Palazzo Murat

This quaint hotel once belonged to King Joachim Murat of Naples and retains the same sense of opulence as in its golden days. Palazzo Murat‘s grandeur comes to life in the public spaces with lofty ceilings as well as in the courtyard, which is filled with bougainvillea and white umbrellas.

The hotel’s charming Al Palazzo restaurant, just a short distance from your room, serves traditional fare with a modern touch; the herbed rack of lamb with a mille-feuille of sweet-and-sour aubergine is not to be missed. With elegant rooms, a fantastic restaurant, a cozy pool, and a refined aristocratic vibe, this is one of the best hotels in the area.

17. Hotel Bellevue Syrene

With its rugged coastline, deep blue water, and Vesuvius soaring in the distance, the Gulf of Naples exudes a timeless appeal. The same holds for the Bellevue Syrene Hotel, which first came to be in 1750 as a private mansion built on the ruins of a Roman villa. It opened to the public in 1820.

The hotel’s recent renovation successfully blended a nod to the building’s illustrious heritage with modern conveniences. Fishponds with water lilies harken back to the Roman era, while frescoes honoring notable visitors decorate the walls, making this venue one-of-a-kind in many ways.

The on-site restaurant Mimmo Jodice, dedicated to the renowned Neapolitan photographer, celebrates all edible and regionally-sourced ingredients. Foods like homemade pasta with clams and zucchini or sea bass with cherry tomatoes will remind you why Italian food is so beloved.

16. Grand Hotel La Favorita

The wonderful Grand Hotel La Favorita, set in the heart of Sorrento, is placed on a cliff overlooking the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. This first-rate boutique hotel boasts mesmerizing gardens, outstanding on-site amenities, stylish Italian decor, and delectable dining selections. It’s no surprise that it has become a guest favorite.

The pool is perched on the building’s top floor, offering an unobstructed panorama and large sunbathing decks. There’s no need to go far to refuel; snack and drink services are provided on the adjacent terraces. Still, the garden is the ultimate place to relax with a good book and a cup of Italian cappuccino.

Get your day started right with a delicious breakfast buffet and end it at the stylish cocktail bar with nightly events and live music. On top of that, staying at the luxurious Grand Hotel La Favorita is a great opportunity to explore the charming city of Sorrento.

15. Borgo Santandrea

This breathtaking mansion, built in the 1960s and whitewashed to look like it could be in Greece, is perched above the village of Conca Dei Marini and features outdoor columns ablaze with citrus blossoms and bougainvillea.

Discreetly allowing the outside to do the talking, the interiors of Borgo Santandrea are a white and blue paradise, with pearly marble, neutral tones, and dazzling windows as the backing music. There’s a gym you likely won’t visit and a library you certainly will (it’s also a restaurant and bar, after all). Bonus points are awarded to the negroni-slinging staff.

14. Hotel Miramare Positano

The Miramare Hotel is a haven of exquisite grandeur, surrounded by the emerald Mediterranean Sea and the awe-inspiring, striking majesty of Positano. It successfully combines these jaw-dropping views with traditional, understated elegance and exceptional service.

This is one of the area’s most iconic and culturally important hotels, recounting all the priceless chapters of Positano’s tourism history with a gentle charm. Yet, above all else, the Albergo Miramare Hotel provides top-notch amenities and unparalleled hospitality, working tirelessly to make your time in Positano out of this world.

13. Art Hotel Villa Fiorella

Villa Fiorella Art Hotel, nestled in the sleepy village of Massa Lubrense, just outside of Sorrento, is a genuine modern art center ideal for a captivating sojourn on the Amalfi Coast. The area itself is quite old, but the hotel isn’t.

The villa is actually rather new, and following significant renovations in 2016, it has a thoroughly futuristic vibe. The inside is a symphony of whites and pastels, with large windows that look out over the Mediterranean. Yes, views are the ace in the hole here, whether you’re lounging in your room or swimming in the infinity pool.

The hotel’s Terrazza Fiorella restaurant continues the white and blue motif, serving a seafood-tasting menu and a variety of gourmet interpretations of regional food against a stunning backdrop. You may notice Capri in the distance while savoring a delicious tiramisu. The only drawback here? It’s hard to leave the premises.

12. Hotel Poseidon

There is no doubt Positano has a charming Old Hollywood vibe, crystal-clear waters, a rich culture, and spectacular views that are guaranteed to win your heart. Be ready for a life-changing trip, and let Hotel Poseidon serve as the perfect scenario.

From within, the design of this quaint boutique hotel is an ode to the era when it was built. It could easily be mistaken for a 1950s portrait of Positano’s legendary beauty if not for some technical updates. Since it is still run by the family that opened it, all the traditional high standards of hospitality are kept.

If you’re looking for something with a little more personality than your average modern luxury car, there is a convertible Volkswagen Beetle available for rent. And perhaps the topper is a sunset dinner at Il Tridente, where authentic Neapolitan fare is served in front of a picture-perfect panorama.

11. Villa TreVille

The former home of the renowned Italian opera director Franco Zeffirelli, Villa TreVille is the crown jewel of the Amalfi Coast, with spectacular gardens, hidden pathways concealed in the vegetation, and its mesmerizing array of terraces, from which stunning views of Positano emerge.

The building has a rich history, having served as a refuge for artists, writers, and A-listers since the 1920s. Everything here is a picture of sophistication and beauty. Spa-goers can unwind in the recently refurbished Art Nouveau Green House, named La Traviata after one of Zeffirelli’s operas, while looking out over the dazzling sea.

Indulge in delicious cuisine at Maestro’s, Villa Treville’s on-site restaurant. How a basic red sauce with pasta can taste like heaven is a mystery only the chef at this top-notch establishment knows how to solve.

10. Casa Angelina

One of the coast’s top boutique hotels, this unpretentious white building shines like a lighthouse erupting from the cliff face, allowing its unrivaled setting to take it from here. Although it was named after the founder’s grandmother, Casa Angelina has a modern, minimalist design with striking contemporary art pieces.

There are two small pools and a private beach—or, to be more precise, a platform lined with sunloungers that extends into the water. Take a ride in the glass-walled elevator to Piano nel Cielo, a restaurant on the hotel’s top floor that serves contemporary Campanian cuisine and boasts a fantastic view of the sea.

9. Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel

The monks and nuns clearly had it pretty good, considering more and more ancient cloisters have been turned into stunning hotels. Sure, there were some drawbacks, but if the Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi is any indication, we can say it was worth having to take monastic communion just for the views.

This old convent clings to a cliffside on the legendary Amalfi Coast in such a way that you’d swear it was designed with the 21st-century hotel market in mind. Luckily, now that the Spanish NH group owns the property, these amazing views and the whole building are open to the public.

The outstanding location, its citrus gardens, the monk’s walk, and the sweeping vistas have inspired artists, painters, photographers, and ultimately tourists from around the world. If you want to live like royalty for a night, reserve the suite with the frescoed ceiling painted in the 1800s and a mesmerizing view of the cloister.

8. Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

The Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria is full of enticing paradoxes. The charming venue has a fantastic location right on Piazza Tasso, the heart of Sorrento, where guests can take advantage of the lively atmosphere and many fun opportunities after dark.

Nonetheless, the hotel is tucked away from the toing and froing of the city on five acres of verdant parkland, offering some of the city’s best sunset views from its clifftop location. Moreover, legend has it that the hotel itself has been built on the site of an even older structure: Emperor Augustus’s summer villa.

It’s not just the toga-wearing ruler who has stayed on these same grounds. During the 19th century, the Excelsior Vittoria was a popular choice for royalty, politicians, and artists. The guests included Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren, and Jack Lemmon, to name a few.

7. Il San Pietro di Positano

The quintessential retro-glamour venue of the Amalfi Coast, the Il San Pietro di Positano hotel, is set within a mansion from the 1960s, perched on a clifftop just outside the town. This opulent retreat was designed to blend in with its natural surroundings, giving a new sense to the concept of “privacy.”

Since its inception in 1970, the Cinques family, whose charm exceeds all superlatives, has continued to diligently run the place. The hotel provides Swiss-style clockwork hospitality, private yacht excursions, and the most ecologically responsible and high-tech kitchen in all of Italy at its Michelin-starred restaurant Zass.

6. Hotel Villa Cimbrone

The most enchanting garden in all of Italy is right outside your room at this charming hotel on the outskirts of Ravello. Formerly a villa built in the 11th century, it rightfully holds a high position on many lists of the best hotels on the Amalfi Coast, and it’s not hard to understand why.

Although it has a helipad, a concierge, an outdoor massage service, and a Michelin-starred restaurant, the Hotel Villa Cimbrone doesn’t give off an air of ostentation.

The villa looks like it did when it was at its best in the early 1900s, when it was a haven for the Bloomsbury set and, later, Hollywood aristocracy like Greta Garbo.

5. Palazzo Avino

The top-notch “pink palace” of Ravello, built in the 12th century and inspired by Moroccan and Rajasthani architecture, is a lavishly appointed five-star establishment. During its long and storied history, several A-listers, including Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, have swung by this palazzo-turned-hotel.

With its manicured grounds and out-of-this-world views of the Amalfi Coast, the Palazzo Avino is an elegant retreat that marries the best of Ravello’s past and present. It’s nice to see a nod to another era of grandeur due to the art deco-style star that decorates the one of the lounge areas.

To truly thrive in Italy, though, you need to do more than just live well; you must also eat well. Fortunately, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Rossellinis, is unquestionably in a class of its own when it comes to an unforgettable dining experience.

4. Hotel Santa Caterina

Thanks to its cliffside location above the Amalfi Coast’s picture-perfect harbor, the Hotel Santa Caterina strikes an ideal compromise between proximity to the heart of town and seclusion on the coast. There is an elevator that will take you down to one of the finest beaches in the area or up to the tiered gardens and the rooftop restaurant.

Whether from the charming wisteria-covered patio or the comfort of your private balcony, you can take in the picturesque vistas afforded by this late-19th-century liberty-style (Italy’s counterpart to art nouveau) mansion that sprawls down the steep cliffside to the sea.

Long-term personnel greeted guests, who have included Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, with effortless affection and, often, familiarity. Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to consider Hotel Santa Caterina the perfect upper-class refuge for admiring the splendor of the Amalfi Coast.

3. Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa

And just when you thought the magnificent hotels of Amalfi couldn’t get more opulent, here comes the Monastero Santa Rosa. Among the most expensive luxury places in Amalfi, this haven is also home to one of the coast’s most remarkable infinity pools, which appears to straddle both the sea and the sky.

Even though the hotel’s name alludes to its history as a monastery in the 17th century, its contemporary iteration is everything but austere: twenty vaulted cells turned into modern rooms with excellent Italian linens and spacious baths in Jerusalem stone.

The on-site spa, with its stained-glass windows, ice cave, and Santa Maria Novella goods, is an excellent place to unwind. Italian cuisine at its finest may be found at the Michelin-starred Il Refettorio, plus a more casual option poolside. Bravissimo, as the Italians would say!

2. Le Sirenuse

Author John Steinbeck described Positano as “a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone” after his visit in 1953. Indeed, one may say the same thing about the spectacular Le Sirenuse Hotel.

The world-famous retreat perfectly captures the essence of the good life, making this one of the most opulent resorts on the Amalfi Coast, with a brilliant cherry-red exterior that stands out against a rocky backdrop. Once a summer villa for an aristocratic family, Le Sirenuse has seen continuous expansion and change in the past seven decades.

Yet, it still has the feeling of a private residence, with colorful Vietri tiles, contemporary artworks, and potted plants. Moreover, although it is close enough to Positano to enjoy the town’s cascade of coastal villas, Le Sirenuse seems like a refuge away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Let loose and enjoy unparalleled Mediterranean Sea views!

1. Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast

In the same vein as its sibling establishments, the Cipriani in Venice and the Villa San Michele in Florence, this hotel’s secret weapon is the awe-inspiring scenery. A Belmond Hotel, perched atop the hillside village of Ravello, Caruso offers a magnificent retreat dripping in Old World magic.

The ancient 11th-century palazzo-turned-Grand Tour pensione, subsequently frequented by Virginia Woolf, pays homage to the marvel of Italian elegance. In the majestic lobby, you’ll find frescoes and architecture from the Middle Ages, while all the extravagant suites have decor from the 17th and 18th centuries.

For the utmost in luxury and seclusion, Belmond Villa Margherita is a hideaway for celebrities (think Hailey and Justin Bieber) with two well-appointed apartments hidden inside the hotel’s gardens, butler service, and a private chef. The Amalfi Coast at its zenith!

Final Words

Like the finest things in life? The Amalfi Coast surely provides for this need, making you feel as though you were in a Hollywood movie. The area offers everything savvy travelers might desire, from mind-blowing vistas from your infinity pool to luxury yacht cruises.

No matter where you choose to stay, we can assure you that any of these 20 luxury hotels will be an unforgettable experience.