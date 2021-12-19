The Top 20 Most Beautiful Suites in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations that’s on many people’s bucket list. It is one of the most famous places in the entire world, as they offer so many things such as lots of casinos and high-end hotels, spectacular shows, some of the world’s best spas, shopping galore, and I can go on and on.

The overall atmosphere in the city cannot be described into words, but it makes people want to go back again and again. Also, for the nature lovers, you can go visit the Grand Canyon while you’re there, it is definitely worth a detour.

Las Vegas is well known for its vibrant nightlife and a unique atmosphere you can’t find anywhere else in the world. The spas that are so popular are all very luxurious and offer you complete relaxation, with varying treatments from one another. The hotels also have plenty of amenities to choose from, and when you go with a luxury suite or apartment in Vegas, the sky’s the limit.

They literally have something for everyone, which makes it a very popular vacation destination. The beauty of Las Vegas is that each hotel has its own theme, which makes them unique in their own way.

It is also a city where you can find the most luxurious hotel rooms in the world, so no wonder it will be hard to pick exactly what you want especially if it’s your first time around. We decided to compile a list of the 20 most luxurious suites you can find on the Strip, so you can get a taste of how the rich people relax and travel.

Some suites are mindblowingly expensive, but with a bit of research you can find something that will offer you lots of bang for your buck. So here we go, let’s take a virtual tour of the most beautiful suites you can find in Las Vegas.

20. Three Bedroom Villa – The Mirage

If you’re not familiar with the hotel, just know that it features a volcano at its entrance, which sets the tone for the kind of experience you’re about to enter.

Either the Three Bedroom Villa or the Three Bedroom Lanai come with their own entrances, a backyard pool, and your own staff that will cater to your every need. It is a family friendly establishment, so you can travel with your kids as well.

19. Vdara Hotel Suites – Aria Las Vegas

Connected to the Aria Hotel, Vdara Hotel and Spa is a suite-only establishment. The penthouse for example features a soaking tub, a full kitchen, and a large living room. You can dine in style on site at Bardot Brasserie, or enjoy some fresh sushi at Catch restaurant.

The private cabana at the pool offers you and your party the privacy you need to do your own thing. And while you’re there, make sure you book at least a couple of treatments at their world renowned spa.

18. Sky Lofts – MGM Grand

All their Sky lofts allow you access to their amazing pools, and their immersion steam showers are the best for complete relaxation. After a nice soak in their infinity Edge Spa tub, pamper yourself with the complementary Bvlgari bath amenities while indulging from a wide selection of gourmet teas or coffees.

By Las Vegas standard this is one of their more basic rooms, but it still offers you a touch of luxury for a more reasonable price.

17. West End Chelsea Penthouse – The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas

Located in one of the trendiest hotels on the Strip, the Penthouse luxury apartments offer you two or three bedrooms, living areas and full kitchenettes for your convenience.

The views you get from the penthouse are out of this world: feast your eyes on the dancing fountains and the light shows at night. Enjoy your morning coffee or a nightcap on your private terrasse, and the concierge service is complimentary with your booking.

16.The Real World Suite – Hard Rock Hotel

For those of you who want to experience the Rock Star lifestyle, even just for a night, book the Real World Suite at the Hard Rock hotel and make your dream a reality. The suite comes with its own bowling alley, need I say more?

Just in case you didn’t know, the suite is named after the MTV show that was filmed there. How cool is that? I don’t know about you, but that fact alone is incentive enough to want to book it!

15. Emperor Suite – Mandarin Oriental

This is a suite that will please music lovers. Their Bang & Olufsen audio system will make your music listening quite a pleasing experience. Their almost 10,000 square foot loft is tastefully designed with modern top of the line materials that make you feel comfortable and pampered.

High tech and modern designs, as well as an open plan kitchen are all great for hosting private dinners.

14. Caesars Palace Nobu Penthouse – Nobu Hotel

A suite perfect for you and a few friends to spend a weekend full of fun and games. Literally! This 14,000 square foot penthouse is designed with Japanese-inspired decor that blends in perfectly with modern touches.

Get used to the royal treatment you will receive while staying at the Nobu Hotel Las Vegas. The luxurious penthouse offers you incredible amenities that make you want to stay forever!

13. The Sky Villas – Aria

If you want to go all out, book the Aria Sky Suite and experience the best life has to offer. The 20,000 square feet space is designed tastefully, and the whole experience is unique. From the moment you wake up until you rest your head at night the sensory systems that are included in all their suites will make you feel like royalty.

You have your own private elevators, and you can admire their splendid artifact collection right from the comfort of your room. The concierge is available to cater to your needs, just ask.

12. Rio Presidential Suite – The Rio Las Vegas

The Rio is one of the most prestigious and well established hotels in the city, and it offers one of the top luxury suites on the Strip while showcasing Brazilian inspired themes.

Their wine cellar, convention center, spiral staircase are all amenities you can take advantage of while booking this suite. Not to mention a VIP pass to attractions such as the Rooftop Nightclub and El Burro Borracho restaurant for a delicious meal.

11. Delano Las Vegas – Mandalay Bay

This boutique hotel houses some of the best suites within its complex. The aquatic playground is available to you with their lazy river and lagoon, several poolside bars for the water lovers out there.

Later on you can unwind at the Skyfall lounge and take in all the beauty that surrounds you. Their heated whirlpools, steam rooms and saunas are some of their most popular features you must try while vacationing there.

10. Four King Suite – Elara

If you’re planning a weekend of shopping, the Elara offers you a prime location. Not only that, their deluxe suite is perfect for you and a few of your girlfriends to stay in while you engage in a little retail therapy.

The four en-suite bathrooms offer you plenty of space and privacy, and their eight foot projection screen is made for private movie watching parties. Start planning your perfect getaway from now!

9. The Boulevard Suite – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Featuring a large dining/living area and a wet bar, you and a few friends can start off your celebrations in style in this Hollywood themed resort.

You can also take in amazing Strip views from your rooms or the rooftop terrace, or go over to the Scene pool to enjoy some sunbathing and swimming. The spa is also worth a try while you’re staying there. Not to mention some great dining!

8. Marcus Aurelius Villa – Caesars Palace

Located in the stylish Palace Tower of the hotel, this lavish suite is on the 20th floor so the views it offers are truly breathtaking. The 800-square foot patio is private and boasts an exclusive spa.

Indoors, enjoy high end furnishings, an en-suite grand piano, double sided fireplace and an exotic fish tank. You can host your own events in the full dining room, which is equipped with the latest appliances and gadgets.

7. The Napoleon Suite – Paris Las Vegas

Go back in time and enjoy this luxurious suite that looks like you stepped into the Versailles palace, a place that was home to the emperor Napoleon in the early 1800s. Pretend you’re royalty for a few nights surrounded by lush furnishings and decor.

You can bring family or friends that could share the three king size beds, five bathrooms, and high end amenities such as whirlpool tubs, a wet bar, a grand piano, just to name a few.

6. Sky Villa – Palms Casino Resort

The penthouse, which is located within the Fantasy Tower, an exclusive part of the hotel, offers wrap-around views of the city with its floor to ceiling windows. Luxury at its best, the service at the Palms Casino Resort is uncompromising, so you can enjoy yourself while being pampered with the best quality amenities money can buy.

The spa that extends from the balcony and a glass-enclosed cantilever pool are just a couple of examples. Their unrivaled art is worth admiring, and you get your own private viewing with your booking.

5. The Duplex Apartment -The Wynn Encore Tower

Located on the 63rd floor of the hotel, this luxurious penthouse is stunning. It spreads over 20,000 square feet of pure class. The three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a massage room and your own billiards room, not to mention a private elevator to get to the second floor are all top notch.

For a suite that has two floors, it is not even that expensive, although the price is higher on the weekends. If you can afford a stay there for a couple of nights, you know you made it!

4. The Presidential Suite – Bellagio

Another well known hotel that caters to the rich and famous, the Bellagio’s hospitality is one of the best in the world. Get ready to be treated like royalty throughout your time with them, and you will not want to leave when your stay is over.

The 4,000 square foot suite has its own fireplace for some extra coziness, personal solarium, and Swiss rainforest steam showers. Also, the floor to ceiling windows allow you to enjoy gorgeous Las Vegas Sunsets.

3. The One 80 Suite – Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

This lavish suite is not named like that for nothing! The view you get from the posh balcony offers you a 180 degree panorama of the city. The rooms are tastefully designed in order for you to feel completely relaxed on your stay. They redefine luxury with their top of the line textures and wrap around floor to ceiling windows.

You will never get bored, even if you choose to stay in. Your own pool table, fireplace, outdoor jacuzzi and butler service are just a few of the amenities you will get from this place.

2. Presidential Suite – Waldorf Astoria

Suited for a President, this modern marvel will become your new favorite getaway. For the audiophiles out there, this suite was designed with you in mind. The high quality Bang & Olufsen Grand Piano and sound system will bring your listening experience to a new level.

Tastefully decorated with modern shades of black, red and white, you will enjoy the modern design. At the end of your day you can take a relaxing bath in your spa style bathtub and unwind.

1. Hardwood Suite – The Palms Casino Resort

This suite was specially designed for basketball aficionados. For those of you who have NBA season tickets and love to travel in luxury, you must stay in this suite at least once. You and ten of your friends can feel like basketball superstars while you dribble in your own hotel room, and you can even get cheerleaders to encourage you.

The suite is designed with a locker room, it has a hidden whiskey room, a basketball court, a poker table, and a pool table as well. Now if that’s not a dream come true, I don’t know what is.

Have you decided yet which one of these you will book on your next stay in Las Vegas?