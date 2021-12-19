The 50 Best Gifts For Women Who Have Everything

Guys, we feel you! It’s super hard buying gifts for the women in your life, especially the ones that seem to have everything. A lot of you dread shopping for your loved ones because it always seems like it’s a gamble. So what do you think you’ll end up doing?

Should you get her yet another gift certificate (boring!), take her shopping (seriously?), ask her closest friends (clueless much?), or, maybe the worst one yet, give her cash (yikes!!!).

Thank goodness we’re here to help. We know exactly where you’re coming from. Believe us, we’ve been there, done that.

How many times do the women in your life pretend to love the gift, only to return it and get something they really wanted? That’s a classic, and it probably will happen again.

After all, we’re here to guide you and give you some ideas, we’re not magicians. But there is help, so don’t despair.

Look over the list we compiled, you will surely find something that the most important female in your life will not be tempted to return. Keep in mind, what you would get your spouse might not be an appropriate gift for your child’s teacher, for example, so get something appropriate to the relationship you have with the person you’re shopping for.

When you go through the process of elimination, your task should get easier. Is she sporty, glam, a reader, does she love to garden?

There’s literally something for everyone, and you will find the appropriate gift for the right person when you do a little bit of research. Knowing the person a little probably helps too.

Without further ado, here goes the list we carefully curated with helpless males in mind!

This is an inexpensive yet super welcome gift that any woman will love. Whether she’s 20 or 60, she will appreciate it and bring it into her daily routine. This little tool will stimulate blood flow, ease those puffy eyes in the morning, and reduce redness.

Put it in the freezer overnight, and it is a welcome friend she’ll come to appreciate in the mornings she needs that extra help.

49. Lululemon Yoga Mat

If she’s into fitness and keeping fit, this yoga mat will make a great gift. Even if she already has one. She can keep one in the trunk of her car for those unexpected classes.

This mat is great for bringing even if taking public transit or walking by putting it over your shoulder, and the quality is one of the best on the market. There is also another option that is great, the Aurorae Synergy 2-in-1 yoga mat.

48. Spanx Leggings

A woman can never own too many leggings. Lululemon has some great ones that are made for shorter ladies as well, which come at the 25” seam option. But another great brand is Spanx, especially for ladies that live in leggings.

They have a good variety, from active leggings to super dressy ones. They also specialize in slimming and shaping apparel made by and for women.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to give someone a gift they will truly enjoy. For a woman that loves doing jigsaw puzzles, this is the perfect gift.

She can use the glue and the straight-edged tool that comes in the box to piece it together, then she can hang it up as art. It comes with a reusable glass jar that is very convenient. So it’s really two gifts in one!

46. Agate Cheese Board

This will make a great gift for any woman, whether you’re really close, or not so much. Even if she’s a seasoned hostess, chances are she doesn’t own this item.

It is a real piece of art made from agate stone that she will proudly display at her next dinner party, or even for a casual cheese and wine soiree with her girlfriends. She can even use it to decorate her kitchen, and it’s available in different colors.

This acupressure set from Pro Source Fit is a great gift for anyone really, not just women. If she’s had a hard time getting appointments with the professionals in the last couple of years, this gift will replace that from the comfort of her own home.

The mat and pillow will help stimulate nerves and improve blood flow, which will calm down any sore or tight muscles. Who wouldn’t like that?

44. Artisanal Olive Oil

Even if she’s not into cooking, she eats, right? This trio of artisanal oils from Brightland is made from California olives, and it is a lot more thoughtful and original than bringing the hostess a bottle of wine.

They are a splurge most people will never buy for themselves, so she will feel extra pampered. The bottles come in three different flavors, so she can show off the fancy olive oil at her next gathering.

The Vitruvi stone diffuser is one of the best on the market. It enhances any home with calming and pleasant smells that do not overpower. Whatever her favorite essential oils are, chances are she can get them from this brand.

Their selection is extensive, and the diffuser is so attractive it makes a great decorative piece as well. It is BPA-free and it turns off by itself, even if she forgets to turn it off before leaving the house or going to bed.

42. Empress Mimi Lingerie Subscription

One of the best gifts to give your significant other is a monthly subscription lingerie box. She will be happy she won’t have to venture out to try on the most intimate undergarments, they get delivered straight to her door.

London-based lingerie brand provides a great selection of cute and elegant collections, ranging from everyday undies to kimonos and even jewelry pieces. She can customize the box every month to her taste.

41. Caraway Home Cookware Set

For the home buddies that enjoy cooking, this is a great starting cookware set. The pots are made from ceramics that are eco-friendly, and they look great for taking pictures too. What’s neat about this company is that they send storage pieces that make storing them handy.

They can be stacked neatly in order to maximize space with the magnetic pan rack and the canvas lid holder. Those accessories will keep her kitchen tidy at all times.

40. Winc Subscription

For the wine lover in your life, this is a great subscription box to give her. There are many different ones, such as Wineaccess.com, for example, depending on which you prefer. Although they work similarly, we chose this one because it is affordable and versatile.

Every month she gets to discover new wines, or get her favorites over and over. It is a great way to enjoy this gift with your loved ones as well.

Another box that she will enjoy, this Korean face mask subscription will bring her lots of joy. She can set time for herself at least once a week and try different masks every time. The selection includes either four or seven masks, all targeting different issues.

The box also includes an informative insert that gives her all the details about the ingredients, how to use them, and what purpose they have. They are all curated to fit all skin types, so no worries.

There are some women that live for their hair. If the woman in your life falls into this category, this tool will be her new best friend. It heats up quickly, is intuitive, and the end product is fabulous hair.

The tool is made from ceramic, therefore it will not dry her hair and she will get salon-finish curls that last all day. Women know that styling hair can get somewhat tedious, but with the right tools, it becomes a joy.

This is a great gift for the TV watcher and Netflix aficionado. This category has a few options available, from the Google Chromecast to the Amazon Firestick, just to name a few. But we like the new Roku Ultra for the easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote.

What’s also cool about this remote, it’s that it comes with a headphone jack, so she can enjoy binging her series into the wee hours without disturbing others she lives with.

36. RocksBox Subscription

This is a great idea for the girl who gets bored with always wearing the same jewelry or accessories. This subscription box is unique because that she can choose from three different packages. Then she will receive a few pieces of jewelry that she can use for the month.

At the end of the month, she sends them back and chooses other items. She also gets extra credit that can be used if she chooses to purchase something she cannot part with.

35. Home Chef Gift Card

There are many meal kits delivery services available, but we prefer Home Chef. Ideal for the busy woman on the go, especially the one who usually doesn’t enjoy cooking much. The freshness of the ingredients and the ease of the well-written recipes will make her want to give cooking another chance.

And she doesn’t have to do the shopping! All she needs to do is pick the recipes she finds enticing every week, and she’s good to go.

If you have a runner in your life, chances are she loves to keep track of her stats. This is one of the best fitness watches on the market, easy to use, and comfortable for all-day wear.

It features some of the best fitness tracking features, it comes with integrated GPS, so she can track her progress as she goes. It is also compatible with both Apple or Android devices, and she can sync her Spotify playlist right on her wrist.

33. Plants from The Sill

Everyone enjoys plants, whether they have a green thumb or not. The Sill is an online shop that sells both live and fake plants, so a gift from there will enhance any household.

They offer a great range of options. From small to large plants, real or not, any for any type of budget, it really is the best place to shop for your next plant. She will be glad you did.

For the lady that loves to work out from home, this spinning bike is definitely a splurge. She will absolutely get a lot of use out of it. Considered the best value pick on the market, its goal is to adjust the resistance so you can hit your target heart rate.

You’re not competing against anyone, but you can choose from the three exertion zones depending on the type of workout you want. It comes with a Polar heart monitor right on the screen, and the display swivels as well.

31. Walden Sienna Meditation Cushion Set

For the ladies that are into meditating or the ones that need the extra little push to get into it, this is the ideal gift. It is extremely comfortable, and the cushion is designed so that it is body-adaptive.

The base mat is optional but convenient to carve out the space for her practice. The cushion is filled with buckwheat and a memory foam top layer for added support. Designed and made in New York City.

For the Wii fit lovers out there, this is an updated version of active gaming. Yes, women are gamers too, but this is for the active gamer. The Ring Fit Adventure is an interactive exercise ring that will help her keep moving right in front of her couch.

All she has to do is get up for a few minutes while exploring the creative virtual world, and she will get her exercise in while playing her favorite game.

29. Modern Picnic Luncher

For the career woman that is tired of take-out, this gorgeous new lunch tote bag is going to be her new favorite lunch buddy. This is a luxe upgrade to her old lunch box. It looks just like a fancy handbag and it is made from vegan leather.

The sleek design makes it appropriate even for the fanciest office setting. The interior is insulated and comes with a utensil slot where she can put her cutlery.

28. Cooling Bedsheets

This set of sheets from Parachute Home is the hot-blooded female’s best friend. Some people’s internal temperature is naturally high, so they need sheets that keep them cool and comfortable at night. If you’re too hot it gets very hard to get a good night’s sleep.

These sheets will ensure your favorite female with such a comfortable sleep, she’ll have a hard time getting out of bed. They are made from great quality premium Egyptian cotton that is both light and crisp.

27. Tiary Letter Ring

Every woman enjoys receiving personalized items, and these stacking rings from Tiary make the perfect gift. Appropriate for any occasion, you can get her name initial on this subtle ring that is unique to her.

You can order it in her favorite metal. You can even pair it with another more toned-down ring at another time, so she can stack them up and create her own favorite combination.

If she likes to get cozy by the fire but her place doesn’t have a hearth, this is the next best thing. This mini fireplace is built from sturdy concrete, and it will be perfect for outdoors or indoors.

She can light it up on the balcony or on the patio, or even on the dining room table for some extra ambiance. It is easy to light up, and she will get the same feeling as she would from a full-size fireplace.

25. Bearaby Cotton Napper

The weighted blankets, or gravity blankets, depending on the company making them, are a great gift. This option from Bearaby looks cozy, like a chunky knit throw. The purpose of those heavy blankets is to improve relaxation and decrease anxiety.

It recreates the feelings you would get from a big bear hug. It can be used for sleeping at night or getting comfy on the couch. It comes in three sizes: 15, 20 or 25 pounds.

These slippers come in handy for those cold winter months. They are amongst the best quality slippers on the market, and they are guaranteed to bring a touch of coziness to her feet. You cannot go wrong with gifting her slippers unless she’s really not the type to wear anything on her feet when she’s in the house.

But for most women, it is a comfy pair that she will adore. They also have a few different models to choose from, such as the open-toe ones that are very popular.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is one of the best robot vacuums on the market. Pricier than others, such as the Eufy RoboVac 11s, which is the more affordable option, it will make her life so much easier.

Especially for households that own pets, a vacuum cleaner is a must. The robot vacuums work by themselves, all you need to do is program it to the setting you prefer, and go have a rest while it does its job. It’s that simple.

22. Herb Garden Trio

This is a cute gift that is appropriate for any female in your life, be it a work colleague, an aunt, your child’s teacher. It is not too personal, inexpensive, but thoughtful at the same time.

She can just put it on her windowsill and snip just enough oregano, parsley, or thyme she needs for her meals. The trio arrives fully grown, so she will enjoy it right away. And it will make the kitchen smelling like a garden too.

If she didn’t yet invest in wireless headphones, these are the best on the market. They are great for those women who still get their wires tangled up from the old headphones.

A nice upgrade, they are true wireless earbuds and they even work with android phones. They offer the same great noise cancellation as the original ones, plus a new transparency mode for tuning into her surroundings.

A great cleansing tool that she will gladly add to her daily routine. The device will reach deep into her pores thanks to the pulsating feature and she will get a deep cleanse. Her skin will feel fresh and invigorated after every use.

The brand collaborated with Crissy Teigen for this product, and she is a great believer in this innovative tool.

If you live in a cold climate, she will definitely love this gift. She might not want to invest a good chunk of money herself on a jacket like this, but she will surely welcome it as a gift. It is a splurge, but one that will keep her warm and dry even on those brutally cold and wet winter days.

These parkas are also attractive, fit well, and come in an array of colors. She will not dread going outside in the winter any longer.

18. FabFitFun Box

I personally don’t know any females who subscribed to this service and didn’t enjoy it. For a reasonable price, she gets a box of goodies every season straight to her door. She can customize her selection or keep it a surprise every time.

It contains products ranging from make-up, hair products, candles, small accessories, and so on. She will get pampered four times a year with things she might not go and get for herself otherwise.

A nighttime skincare routine that has been intensively studied by the team at Sunday Riley makes a great gift for any female. This brand uses clean, cruelty-free ingredients in a sustainable environment.

Great for any type of skin, this package includes products that promote hydration, keeps the pores clean, and support and regenerate the skin’s structure.

A good habit to get into before bedtime.

Even if she’s not an astrology guru, any woman loves her birthday. This personalized book is just about her and the details of her birth chart. She will be fascinated to learn about what her birthday reveals about her past, present, and future.

It is a made-to-order book that illustrates maps of the planets and stars at the moment of her birth. It has more than 70 pages of detailed information that will allow her to understand herself and her personality. The company also offers personalized candles.

Growing a herb garden from anywhere in the house is a great idea. You can choose between a variety of herbs or edible flowers. At the same time, it’s a good way to use recycled wine bottles.

Fill up the empty wine bottle with water and plug the capsules that came in the box in the neck of the bottle. Then put some of the seeds inside and place the bottle in a sunny spot. In two weeks you have your own personal mini-garden.

This box from Akola is a great gift she can use while bonding with her daughter, mother, or best friend. The box comes with beads, stretch cord, and raffia tassels, all the necessary things needed for making her own jewelry.

She can craft up to a total of seven bracelets from this kit, and she can also gift her creations. This is a great activity to do on a rainy or snowy day, and she will make good use of her imagination.

13. Tennis Masterclass with Serena Williams

Since the last year and a half our world got turned upside down, people got creative with their lifestyles. We reinvented the way we used to learn. The Masterclasses have seen an increase in popularity, and celebrities and pro athletes started teaching online classes as well.

For the tennis buff gift her this yearly subscription with Serena Williams, a 23-times Grand-Slam winner. She might learn a new thing or two even if she’s been playing for years.

The whole line of appliances from Smeg is of the highest quality and aesthetically pleasing. The coffee machine and milk frother are a must for the coffee lover. Either the espresso machine or the drip coffee is attractive and has the 50’s retro look the brand has reinvented.

The Italian-made coffee machines will make her favorite cup in style, and beverages taste so much better when the presentation is flawless, doesn’t it?

Everyone is curious about their genetic history, and what better way to do that than with the kit from AncestryDNA. It is a simple and fast way to learn about your ancestors. Simply follow the easy-to-use instructions, and send them back in the prepaid return package.

In less than two months she will get all the answers she was curious about. What better way to bond with your significant other than by learning about their family’s history?

If the woman in your life is an avid reader, she will appreciate this latest model from Kindle. Yes, we know that most readers prefer the actual books, but as times change, so do the way we enjoy books.

It is a very convenient way to carry multiple books on the go, and she can read them even in low or no light. The glare-free and waterproof device is something she will grow into, even if she will not give up her paper books.

Whether she’s a tea or coffee drinker, she will enjoy this heaven-sent mug. She can sip her favorite hot beverage all day if she so pleases. She’ll get 1.5 hours on a single charge thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery.

This smart mug will help her set the perfect temperature, so the liquid is just right. It is easily controlled by a phone app, and it’s compatible with both Apple or Android. It can even sense when the cup is empty and enter sleep mode, or wake up when it detects movement.

Everyone needs one of these gadgets in their kitchen. But for the lady of the house, she will get her morning smoothie with this quiet and highly efficient blender from Philips. As far as blenders go, this is probably the best one on the market.

It boasts a wide array of settings, so she can experiment with all the features. It does more than just smoothies though, and it is super easy to clean as well. She will welcome this gadget in her kitchen.

Silk pillowcases are known to be the best for your hair and skin. She will appreciate the thought and make good use of them. Silk is known for reducing friction, and she will have less frizz and a better skin complexion.

This hypoallergenic pillowcase will reduce wrinkles and regulate sleep temperature as well. Just make sure to mention that she should wash it by hand to keep it in good shape for as long as possible.

These flowering Bonsai trees are a real treat. They all measure 6 inches tall, and they produce beautiful vibrant blooms in the springtime. The rest of the year they still look fresh and green, a nice addition to any room.

They can even be kept outside, just don’t forget them there if the temperature drops. Flowers are passe, but the Bonsai tree she’ll cherish for years to come. And they make an appropriate gift for any female, for any occasion.

For the crafty lady in your life, this is an amazing gift. She can use this simply for fun and get her creative juices going, or turn her designs into a side hustle. This do-it-all machine is great for making greeting cards, custom t-shirts, and so much more.

With a little creativity, the possibilities are endless. If she was toying with the idea of starting her own creative business, this machine might be just what she needed to give her that extra push.

4. Nudo Petit Ring

Some may think that jewelry is cliche, but once you see this beautiful blue topaz ring, you’ll think otherwise. This exquisite ring is made from 18k rose and white gold, and it includes 36 small diamonds, blue topaz, and agate precious stones.

Made in Italy with very professional craftsmanship and high-quality materials, this ring reflects the Mediterranean sea right on her finger. This gorgeous ring will elevate any outfit.

3. Silk Scarf by Ferragamo

Every elegant and feminine woman needs a silk scarf in her wardrobe. There are so many choices on the market, there are literally thousands of shapes, colors, and brands that offer them. It can get overwhelming trying to pick just one, but this model from fashion house Ferragamo is a bright, colorful, exquisite option.

The craftsmanship and attention to detail are above reproach. Not to mention the fancy material. It is a very luxurious gift for a very special lady.

2. Micro-Needling and Ion Infusion Kit by Georgia Louise

This is a new technology that will help any female with her cleansing routine. We know women love to take care of their skin, and this tool will make her task fun and enjoyable. It is a two-step facial system that uses micro-needling and takes it to the next level.

The safety tip creates tiny channels that stimulate collagen production. That helps with the absorption of products, so she can get glowing, regenerated skin with each use.

This is the ultimate splurge that any woman would love. This will work for any type of skin, at any age. It is an anti-aging tool that can be used wirelessly, and she will get the benefit of a nano current facial from the comfort of her own home.

This tool is like magic, and it helps decrease acne and reverses the signs of aging. It also smoothes the sensitive area around the eyes and promotes glowing skin. A real treat for the queen in your life.

This is our list we enjoyed putting together for you. We are confident you’ll find something even for the most difficult gift receiver in your life.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.