There are so many varieties of chocolate in the world, we guarantee you haven’t tried them all. Considered an indulgence by many, for others it is just an everyday treat. Although those extravagant brands we will look at shortly cannot possibly be a daily occurrence, no matter how rich you are.

We can spend hours talking about chocolates, but today we will take you down memory lane and show you the most expensive chocolate confections that were at one point available on the market. Because some of those offerings are so rare it takes weeks, sometimes months of waiting for the company to prepare. And often there is a limited quantity that is offered, which makes them so much more sought after. Some have been discontinued or simply changed. Even in the chocolate world things evolve and priorities change.

There will always be a market for expensive chocolates, it is just different from what it used to be ten or even twenty years ago. We mere mortals will always wonder though: Is expensive chocolate really better than regular chocolate? I guess that is a question we don’t really have an answer to.

The only thing we can assume is that it might be slightly different because of the quality of ingredients, but most likely the high price tag comes from marketing and embellishments, not so much the actual taste.

We can continue to wonder, but in the meantime let’s take a look at the 20 most expensive chocolates in the world.

20. Amedei Porcelana Chocolate Bar

Amedei’s high-end artisanal chocolate bar sold for $90, but this Italian brand that is based in Pontedera offers some more affordable options. The owners of the boutique are fully involved in all aspects of production, be it the raw materials, or the finalized product that ships out.

The secret to their delicious chocolate is simple yet high quality ingredients. Pure cocoa beans, cane sugar, fruit and milk are all they use to produce some of the best chocolate in the world.

19. Godiva “G” Collection

Belgian chocolatiers at Godiva came up with this amazing collection of 15 pieces of exquisite delicacies that sells for $120. Considered one of the most expensive chocolate brands in the world, Godiva doesn’t disappoint.

This collection contains variations such as Tasmanian Honey and Mexican Hot Chocolate, so you are guaranteed to taste something like you never did before. Buy it as a gift for someone special, or a treat for yourself.

18. Grand Cru Chocolates by Pierre Marcolini

Hands-on master chocolatier Pierre Marcolini from Grand Cru chocolates is known for traveling the world to personally select his cocoa beans. His creations are unique because of his personal touch. His flagship The Collection is a four-drawer box that contains an amazing offering of chocolates, ganaches, and pralines.

With beans that come all the way from Ecuador, Mexico, Madagascar, and Venezuela, his creations are a tasty delight. One box of this tour-de-force costs $158.

17. Richart Chocolates

One of the more affordable luxury chocolates on the market, the box of 81 pieces runs you $166. It is a great option for the foodies who like to indulge their delectable senses. The brand likes to experiment with a wide variety of unique blends.

You will find chocolates with bold combinations such as exotic fruits and spices. Their cocoa beans are sourced directly from cocoa growers in Venezuela, Madagascar, or Haiti.

16. La Madeline au Truffe by Knipschildt

Danish chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt became famous because of this delicious chocolate covered truffle he created. Priced at $250 per truffle, you get a decadent treat. Made from French Peridot truffle, which is priced at $1,000 per pound, it is covered in Valrhona dark chocolate.

Finished with a coating of cocoa powder, you receive it on a bed of sugar pearls. In order to enjoy it, you have to plan in advance. It arrives within 24 hours of ordering, and it is edible for up to seven days afterwards. If you can wait that long!

15. The House of Grauer Aficionado Collection

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the House of Grauer is a cigar lounge. They do produce other things besides tobacco products, such as coffee, tea, and chocolates. Their upscale box of Aficionado’s collection chocolates is an appropriate gift for business associates.

It is a fairly masculine looking box, presented in brown and gold and tied with a brown ribbon. The flavors of the chocolates, which are a mix of milk, dark, and Italian hazelnut, all have a subtle hint of fancy cigar. All that for $275.

14. Debauve and Gallais Le Royale 54

Sulpice Debauve, master chocolatier from France, opened his chocolate shop in the early 1800s following a request from Marie Antoinette. Joined by his nephew Antoine Gallais a few years after, they were the main chocolate suppliers to the royal family for years.

To celebrate their 200 years in business, the family owned company created Le Royale 54, a collection of their best chocolates from over the years. The box contains 36 handmade delectable ganaches and pralines for $285.

13. Ganache Cien Blue Box by MarieBelle New York

Mariebel Lieberman, a famous Honduras born chocolatier, crafts these mouth watering New York Holiday Chocolate Ganaches from her boutique in New York City. The 100-piece blue box is priced at $280, and it contains a collection of handcrafted ganaches.

You can experiment with the different flavors and textures, as she puts lots of love into each and every piece. Believing that most people have not experienced true chocolate until they’ve tasted hers, she treats her work as a form of art.

12. Amedei Toscano Black Truffles in Swarovski Chocolate Box

This delicacy that contains three deluxe elements was created by renowned Chef Amedei Toscano Black. He used Champagne from Armand de Brignac, edible gold, truffles and Swarovski crystals; this concoction will cost you $294.

Considering all it offers it is reasonably priced, but it is still one of the most expensive boxes of chocolates in the world. The combination of these ingredients is very sought after, so you might have to put in an order with Harrods in London if you want to grab a box.

11. Vosges Haut-Chocolat Champagne and Exotic Truffles Collection

Owned by chef Katrina Markoff, this Chicago chocolate shop is well-known for a different take on chocolates. If you love experimenting with different flavors and unusual combinations, this place is the one for you. Not as ridiculously expensive as some of the offerings that will follow, they are more approachable.

The Luxury Gift Box is their most expensive thing on the menu. Priced at $325 for nine truffles and a bottle of Krug champagne, it is a great gift to give for a special occasion.

10. Art Series Guayasamin by To’ak

What makes these chocolates special is the aging process of the rare cocoa beans. Found in the Ecuadorian region of Ariba, the Piedra de Plata beans are aged in French oak cognac cases for three years. That results in their 77% dark chocolate the brand is famous for.

Their valuable chocolate is priced at $450 for 50g and can be ordered from them directly. Just be patient, as it takes about six weeks for your chocolate to arrive, but totally worth the wait.

9. DeLafée Gold Chocolate Box With Antique Swiss Gold Coin

Based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, DeLafée chocolates were launched in 2004. Since their inception they have come up with inventive gold leaf creations. This box of eight pralines contains a real gold Swiss coin dating back from around 1910-20, which makes it more special.

You can get different variations of their dark chocolate pralines covered in gold leaf straight from the company for around $500, but you probably have to make an order with them first.

8. Noka Vintages Collection

American brand Noka Chocolate crafted this assortment of luxurious collections of chocolates that used to sell at $854 a pound. No longer in business since 2011, their confections used cocoa beans sourced from farms in Ecuador, Trinidad, and Venezuela.

While they were around, they were considered some of the most high-end chocolates in the world. In 2006 they were named some of the best and more expensive chocolate brands globally.

7. Michel Cluizel Box of Assorted Treats

As the name implies, this box of chocolates from Michel Cluizel is an absolute treat. French Master Chocolatier by profession, Michel Cluizel started his own business in Normandy , France, in 1948.

Now, the brand owns their own cocoa bean farms in Venezuela, Sumatra, and Java. The box contains four hundred handmade delicacies that are individually wrapped, and it sells for $895. Refined and delicate, they are worth every penny.

6. Cocoa Gourmet Gold and Diamond Chocolates

The royal collection of chocolates by brand Cocoa Gourmet is literally covered in gold and diamonds. Yes, edible gold leaf is a real thing, and these boxes that sell for $1,250, contain twelve pieces of delectable chocolates.

Four of them are made from pure silver, four from 22-karat gold, and four made with sweet diamonds. Filled with Swiss ganache, the combination of chocolate and cream is absolutely scrumptious.

5. Cadbury Wispa Gold Chocolate Bar

The Wispa Gold Bar has been around on and off since 1995. Their relaunch in 1995 was publicized with the creation of this gold leaf covered chocolate bar made from premium cocoa beans from Madagascar.

It sold for $1,600 at an auction, but since the winning bidder never stepped forward, it sits on display at Cadbury World, their chocolate-themed museum. Now you can find more affordable versions of this chocolate bar whenever the company decides to bring it on the market.

4. Swarovski Studded Chocolates

This box was created in 2010 by a collaboration between Lebanese chocolatier Patchi and Harrods in London. The box contained 49 pieces of dark chocolate, and each piece was studded with Swarovski crystals. Dressed in rose and gold, they were then wrapped in Indian silk, and the whole lot was placed in a fancy leather box. This famous box sold for $10,000, but it is no longer for sale.

The brand Patchi, the ones who actually confectioned the chocolates, offers boxes going for around $150. A far cry from the whooping ten grand, but they do not come with jewels.

3. Golden Speckled Chocolate Egg

This non-jeweled chocolate egg made the Guinness World Record for the most expensive chocolate egg ever sold. In case you were wondering, it sold for a whopping $11,107 at an auction that took place in 2012. Created by seven well-known chocolatiers from Japan and the UK, the famous egg weighed over 100 pounds and it was 3 feet tall.

They used high-end Amedei chocolate for the exterior and the filling was from a couture brand chocolate. The egg was adorned with edible gold leaf, 12 chocolate mini-eggs, chocolate bars and five white chocolate flowers.

2. Frrrozen Haute Chocolate

This chocolate sundae is another high priced item that sold in the history of the most expensive chocolates in the world. Created in 2007 in order to promote the famous Serendipity 3, the owner has partnered with luxury jeweler Euphoria New York in order to come up with this Guiness World record holder of the most expensive dessert.

Selling for $25,000, the concoction is infused with 5 grams of edible 23-karat gold, and it was served on a lined gold goblet. Topped with whipped cream, it came with a side of La Madeline au Truffe. Although it is not available any longer, for a while it was a popular dessert with rock stars and socialites.

1. Le Chocolate Box

Considered one of the most expensive chocolates in the world, this box from Lake Forest Confections is so pricey because of the jewelry from Simon Jewelers that is included in the package. Regardless, at over 1 million dollars, it is one of the highest priced chocolates to have ever sold. Now, the company makes certain collections upon request, so you can try some of their sumptuous and extravagant chocolates for a special occasion.

Probably not as expensive as their famous Le Chocolate box, but still an extravagance nonetheless. It is not like you can walk into a store and purchase one of their boxes on a whim. You should probably check and order them first.

Did we make your mouth water while reading about those exquisite chocolates you never knew existed? Although some of the items on the list might not exist any longer, there are plenty more out there. So give some of the ones still around today a try, you will not be disappointed.