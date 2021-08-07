The 25 Best Chocolate Brands In The World

I haven’t met many people in my life that don’t like chocolate. Chocolate is one of those snacks that most people can enjoy in one form or another. Even diabetics or people who suffer from certain food or sugar intolerances can enjoy a piece of chocolate every now and then. There are so many varieties and flavors to choose from, you will surely find something to satisfy that craving for a little bite of heaven.

Without getting too technical, I just want to mention that there have been studies done which prove that there’s something in chocolate that makes people happy. Allegedly there’s something that triggers a chemical reaction in the brain, and that promotes the feelings of excitement and pure joy. Endorphins, dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin are the neurotransmitters that are believed to be released while we eat chocolate, and they are responsible for our happiness.

I’m not a scientist, and I really can’t confirm this information, but being a chocolate lover I can attest to an improved mood after consuming this delightful snack. But just like anything in life, moderation is always in good taste!

Each corner in the world has their own brands and particular flavor combinations of chocolate they prefer, and we compiled a list of some of the best and most popular chocolate brands in the world. Some names might not sound that familiar to you, but taken into context, they are still considered to be very good quality chocolate, especially in the part of the world they originated from.

Let’s see which chocolate brands made our list.

25. Esthechoc

One of the new brands on the market, Esthechoc focuses on healthy chocolate. The darker chocolate, especially the one that contains around 90% cocoa, is the healthier version that is actually good for your overall health, but in general doesn’t taste that great.

Their vegan and 100% natural chocolate contains two powerful antioxidants that are great for your skin as well.

24. Flying Noir

This Californian company offers chocolate that is hand painted by artist Karen Urbanek. Flying Noir uses the best ingredients available and the artisan chocolates and truffles they offer are handmade with only natural ingredients.

You get a delicious treat that is beautifully packaged, what more can you ask for?

23. Droste

This Dutch chocolate factory has established itself since 1863 and brings you great quality traditional chocolate that has been popular since they opened their doors.

Some of their preferred treats are the chocolate letters that come in the original flavors of milk, white and Pure, but newcomers hazelnut and caramel sea-salt are quickly becoming favorites.

22. Whittaker’s

Whittaker’s is a New Zealand-based chocolate brand that was founded in 1896 by James Henry Whittaker. This family run business whose main focus is palm oil free chocolate uses batch roasted cocoa beans to give you great quality chocolate.

Four generations of chocolatiers have perfected their technique and source premium quality ingredients.

21. Amedei

Italian chocolate manufacturer Amedei is famous for their dark chocolate, which is believed to be the most expensive chocolate in the world. They are dedicated to sourcing the finest cocoa beans straight from cocoa plantations, which results in indulgent flavors and extra smooth textures.

They have secured exclusive rights to a Venezualian plantation, so the price is justifiable. If you haven’t tried it before, you don’t know what you’re missing.

20. Jacques Genin

Meticulously crafted in his on-site kitchen, Jacques Genin creates some of the most delicious chocolates in the world. He then supplies over 200 top French hotels and restaurants with his sinfully creamy delicacies.

His shop is in the Marais district of Paris, and he is proudly named one of the top French chocolatiers. His ganaches and pralines are to die for.

19. Richart

Another French chocolate making company, the Richart family started off by making macarons and gourmet chocolate in 1925. They have won France’s Ruban Bleu seven times, a confectioner’s most prestigious honor.

When you experience their artisanal gourmet chocolates, brace yourself for sublime aromas and tastes that were never tried before.

18. Patchi

This Lebanese chocolate company was founded in the 1970s, and it is one of the best luxury chocolate brands in the world. It is a combination of Belgian and Swiss mouthwatering chocolate that uses only all-natural ingredients.

Gorgeous packaging is also a factor in the pricing, but once you taste it you’ll understand. Give their cheesecake or cotton candy a try, you won’t find it elsewhere.

17. Teuscher

This Swiss chocolatier is based in Zurich, and has been named the Best chocolate in the world by National Geographic. Teuscher delivers a unique chocolate experience that your taste buds will love.

They use the best natural ingredients, and are well known for their marzipan, fruits and nuts combinations. Their champagne truffles, their house’s specialty, is a must try.

16. Valrhona

Considered the Rolls Royce of chocolate, French brand Valrhona offers some of the most exquisite chocolates in the world. Straight from the Rhone Valley, the chocolate they craft offers some of the most aromatic profiles around.

They source their cocoa beans straight from plantations from the Carribean, the Pacific Ocean and South America.

15. Dove

Owned by Mars, this American chocolate brand is responsible for bringing you a vast range of chocolates, candies, ice creams and milk. Dove chocolate‘s production is based in the US, but in India, Ireland, the Middle East and the UK it is traded under the Galaxy name.

You can expect a creamy and rich tasting milk chocolate that is not overpowering.

14. Russell Stover

One of the only companies that specialize in sugar-free chocolates, Russell Stover is a popular chocolate brand that has been around since 1923. They are a reliable brand that hasn’t changed their chocolate much since the beginning.

But that’s what people like about them. They know what to expect. They did expand their flavor list though, and now you can enjoy new ingredients such as raspberry, orange, coconut or maple nut butter.

13. Ritter Sport

A German company, Ritter Sport was founded in Waldenbuch in 1912, and by 1926 they had 80 employees. Couple Alfred E. and Clara Ritter started this family run business from scratch, after Clara came up with the idea to design a chocolate bar that fits into the pocket of a sports jacket, hence the name.

They are known for their square bars that are made of 16 smaller squares, and each flavor has its own color package.

12. Guylian

Known for their most popular offering, the hazelnut seashell praline, Guylian is a Belgian company that was created in the 1960s by Guy Foubert. It is so good it literally melts in your mouth.

Aside from the famous seashells, they do make individually wrapped truffles and bars with other fillings as well, all delicious and creamy.

11. Kinder

Kinder was founded in Frankfurt, Germany, but it was Italian Michele Ferrero who originally built the brand in Alba, Italy, in 1968. Kinder was then developed in Germany, where it operates up to today.

The brand caters to children and inside each Kinder, which is a hollow chocolate egg made from good quality chocolate, kids will find a surprise toy they can build themselves.

10. Mars

Mars is one of the largest chocolate companies in the world. They produce a lot more products other than chocolates, such as chewing gum, candy, and mints, just to name a few. One of their most popular candy is the M&M’s, known and loved by kids all over the world.

Their chocolate bars are also very popular and affordable, which is one of the reasons so many people have had access to them.

9. Toblerone

The Swiss really know what they’re doing when it comes to chocolate. Toblerone was designed purposely in the shape of their most popular mountain, the Matterhorn, and it has been a bestseller since its introduction to the market back more than a century ago.

The almond nougat and honey give it its distinguished taste that is loved throughout the world. Although in the beginning Toblerone used to be a treat for royalty, now it is more affordable and everyone can enjoy it.

8. Nestle

The biggest food corporation in the world, Nestle expanded from chocolates and confectionery snacks to cereals, bottled water, dairy products among many others in the last few decades.

This Swiss conglomerate was founded in 1866 by Henry Nestle, and their chocolates are some of the most popular in the world. Because they are affordable while being of good quality they still remain successful today

7. Milka

Milka is another German company that was founded in Switzerland in 1901. The company is one of the most popular brands in chocolate in Europe, and their German manufacturer that is based in Lorrach produces close to 140,000 tonnes of chocolate a year.

Aside from chocolates, they also manufacture chocolate-covered biscuits and cookies, all as delicious as their chocolates.

6. Ghirardelli

A division of Lindt, Ghirardelli is based in the US. It is a company that specializes in gourmet chocolates, and they have been in business since 1852. Although they are better known for chocolates, they also make hot cocoa and various baking mixes that are super popular during the holiday season.

They are one of the leading chocolate manufacturers in the US, and their sustainability efforts of the last few years changed the way their practices impact local farmers.

5. Cadbury

Cadbury‘s most famous and popular chocolates have got to be the Easter chocolate eggs. If you love milk chocolate with a creamy filling, their eggs are right up your alley. Years ago you had to wait for Easter time to enjoy them, but more recently they have made them available year long.

Of course, they have many other types of chocolate that are just as delicious and affordable as their most sought after offering.

4. Godiva

A Belgian brand that started in 1926, Godiva is well known for offering premium chocolates for a fairly reasonable price. Their gold-wrapped packages tied with ribbons are the epitome of luxury, and each box contains great quality chocolate or truffles.

They use premium ingredients, so the taste is authentic and rich, without added preservatives that many other mainstream chocolate brands use to enhance the sweetness.

3. Ferrero Rocher

Believed to be the best selling chocolate around the world, Ferrero Rocher is for sure the most gifted chocolate around the holidays. Anyone who tried this mouthwatering treat can attest to that.

Hazelnuts mixed in a thin wafer shell made out of milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts is so delicious, you will have a hard time being reasonable. We feel really sorry for people with nut allergies, this is one yummy treat.

2. Hershey’s

Hershey’s boasts two of their best selling products in the US. Reese’s chocolate bar and Hershey’s are their top products with good reason. Not only are they affordable, but they taste really good.

Their dark chocolate is good as well, and their many flavors they have experimented with are doing well in today’s market. Honestly, it is not the fanciest chocolate around, but its simplicity is really satisfying without breaking the bank.

1. Lindt & Sprungli

Last but definitely not least, our top spot chocolate goes to Swiss chocolate brand Lindt. They are for sure the best when it comes to white chocolate, but all of their products are just as good. Originating in Zurich in 1845, this company has never strayed from using only premium ingredients while making their offerings fairly priced.

Their truffles are so delicious they literally melt in your mouth, and they have over 20 flavors, all in different colored wrappers. They also make liqueurs, ice cream and chocolate bars, but their truffles are their bestsellers.

Conclusion

There you have it, our top 25 best chocolate brands in the world. If you are a chocolate lover, you’ve surely heard of at least a few of those, if not all. There are many more that we did not mention, but maybe the next time.