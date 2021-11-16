The 15 Best Champagne Glasses You Can Buy Right Now

The traditional champagne glass, or flute, is tall and slim. But there are a few different variations of this model that are great for enjoying your bubbly, as well as the coupe, a newer addition to the repertoire of champagne glasses.

Honestly, there are no right or wrong glasses for enjoying this sparkling beverage and no one will judge you if you don’t own the proper glass. Ok, maybe some people will. But we’re here to help.

The flutes and coupes are believed to enhance the taste and aroma of the champagne and allow the bubbles to fizz as much as possible. For sure, the celebratory-looking glasses will always make the evening seem more festive, whether you’re ringing in the new year or celebrating an important event.

But the less traditional vessels will not hinder your experience in any way. At least, not too much. So what exactly is the big fuss about those glasses, and what should you look for when looking to buy some new champagne glasses?

Let’s take a look in a little more detail at what you should focus on.

Champagne Glasses:What to Look For

Material

The most important factor is, of course, the material. It should be implied, but crystal should be the first choice if money is not an issue. Its thin quality and brilliance will enhance the properties of the beverage, and the aromas will stand out better.

Of course, they do not come cheap. So, if you’re looking for a cheaper version, especially if you need to cater to a large crowd, the plastic option will do the job just fine. Plus you will avoid some unfortunate accidents should the crowd get rowdy.

Shape / Style

Stemmed or stemless, both styles are appropriate for champagne drinking.

The most common style is definitely the flute or even the tulip, but the coupes are becoming more popular as well.

Bubble Preservation

I guess one of the more important factors to consider when purchasing a champagne glass is how well the bubbles will be preserved. Champagne is meant to be sipped, not chugged, so the shape of the glass influences how well the bubbles will keep.

The coupes, although very attractive looking, do not do very well in the bubble preservation department. If you do prefer this style, just pour a little less champagne in your glass, so the bubbles won’t disappear by the time you get to finish your drink.

That is why the flutes are still the most popular go-to champagne glass. The narrowness of the flute channels in the bubbles more, and the laser engraving from inside the bowl of the glass enables the bubbles to keep a little longer.

Dimensions

You want to invest in a glass that is comfortable in your hand and not too heavy. The stem of the glass looks better if it is thin as well, but it should be able to hold in the weight of the bowl when it is filled. The rim, as well as the shape of the bowl, are all important factors.

But most important of all it’s how you feel when you drink from it.

Durability / Maintenance

The better quality crystal will make a difference in how long they will last. The thinness of the glass does not mean they are fragile, but they should still be handled with care.

Coupes are easier to clean when compared to flutes. Buying dishwasher-safe glasses will also save your life, especially if you host often. If they are not, make sure you remember that when it’s time to wash them.

But even if they are dishwasher safe, washing them by hand will keep them in better condition longer, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Now that you feel more confident about what to look for, let’s show you some of the best champagne glasses you could buy today.

These are so cute, we had to include them in our list. Although they are made out of BPA-free plastic, they are reusable, and add a touch of pzazz to any gathering. If you have a large bridal shower, for example, they work great. They will not shatter and cause glass to fly all over in case the crowd gets a little rowdy, as could be expected when large groups gather for celebrations.

They are easy to clean, but they are very reasonable, so you can toss them if you’re not willing to wash them by hand, since they are not dishwasher safe.

This is the ideal vessel to use if you’re enjoying a glass (or two) outdoors. There’s nothing that holds your bubbles better so you can indulge your favorite sparkly drink while dining outside. The triple-insulated wine tumbler keeps your drink to its initial temperature, and the bubbles don’t dissolve like they do from a regular plastic or acrylic cup.

Indestructible with the stainless steel construction, this 14-ounce tumbler also comes with a splash-proof lid and a condensation-free exterior.

This glass made from a double-wall insulation design gives you the impression the champagne is suspended into the air. It’s clearly a visual illusion, and the glass is not only appealing appearance-wise, it keeps your champagne cold until the last drop.

The modern design elevates any dinner party, and they are dishwasher safe as well. The hand-blown borosilicate glass makes them free from condensation, and they are also very durable. You can enjoy your chilled bubbly with no worries.

These glasses from Trinkware were designed with weddings in mind. They make the perfect vessels for toasting your vows in style. You can keep them for your sparkling wine as well, as they keep nicely and add a touch of elegance to your cabinets.

They come in a lovely gift box, so they make a perfect gift. Constructed from crystalline glass, they are adorned with gold accents and rhinestones at the stem. The classic bowl shape enhances the flavors and the aromas of your champagne.

A perfect Rosé glass, this tulip-shaped vessel is made from lead free crystal and machine-blown. Defined by its narrow base, it is ideally shaped for bubble release. The large diameter at the bowl’s widest point gives the aromas the extra surface area needed to develop.

They are fragile, so take care of how you clean them if you’re planning to keep them for a while. Although not the pricier on our list, they add a touch of elegance to any table, no matter the occasion.

Although a little on the heavy side, these champagne glasses are absolutely gorgeous. They add a touch of luxury to your table, and they are sturdy enough to last a long time. Made from lead-free crystalline glass, they are not dishwasher safe.

With their excellent sparkle, they make a stylish addition to your feast. Your guests will be impressed, and they will probably want to buy some for themselves. The details on the glass and the base are unique, and with a capacity of 7 ounces, they are just the right size.

Appropriate for either drinking Rosé wine or Champagne, these glasses from German glassware makers Riedel are eye-catching. Machine-made from high-quality crystal, they are a more formal option. Ideal for tasting, they have a light and airy bowl that preserves the bubbles well.

The shape of the glass allows for the wine to open up so the drinker gets the most of its aromas and flavors. A reliable brand that offers a wide array of options when it comes to champagne glasses, we like these affordable yet luxurious glasses.

These champagne glasses are pure luxury, if we may say so ourselves. Made from 100% lead-free premium crystal glass, they are hand-blown and masterfully shaped by artisans using traditional methods. The clear body and slender stem makes them a contemporary and sophisticated option.

The only downside to them is that they require high maintenance, since they don’t go in the dishwasher. Other than that, the laser-cut thin and polished rims along the crystal-like brilliance will make them shine in any decor.

These classic flutes are made in Germany from the best Tritan crystal, which is renowned worldwide. The lead free material is composed of titanium oxide and zirconium oxide, and it is dishwasher safe as well. Resistant to scratches, chips, and breaks, this model has a crystal brilliance quality to it that will stand out at any event.

With a beautiful shape and perfect size, sharp lines and geometric look, these glasses have the optimal height. The bowl shape enhances the flavor of your bubbly, but they are a bit on the heavy side.

If you like to be different, the coupe is the way to go when drinking champagne. These coupes are elegantly-designed and very attractive, but not the most functional. As we mentioned before, the wide-open mouth of the glass is not ideal for bubble preservation, but they are fun.

These particular glasses are durable, while keeping their finesse and lightness. With an 8-ounce capacity, the sparkling point is included to support the integrity of the bubbles. A very attractive model that is also dishwasher safe.

These beautiful glasses from Austrian-made Gabriel-Glass are some of the best versatile wine glasses on the market. Here we are showing you the StandArt model, which is machine molded, but the Gold edition is mouth-blown. They are both equally amazing, it just comes down to your personal taste and budget.

Because of the larger version of the tulip shaped glass, the broader base and narrow mouth highlight the wine’s expression on your palate. The elegant high-quality glassware from this company offers you the best bang for your buck.

4. Mark Thomas Double Bend Champagne Glasses

One of the most lightweight and elegant models on our list, the curved, thin shape of this glass allows you to feel the nice layers of your bubbly. A splurge, the unique design retains the effervescence of the bubbles and showcases the flavors of your drink.

Because of its price, you can probably opt for only two glasses of this model, and go for a more affordable set to add to your collection. But you will not regret investing in them. Handcrafted in Austria from lead-free crystal, their size is just perfect too.

A tulip-shaped glass, this model from Zalto Denk’Art is hand-blown from the finest European crystal. The shape of the bowl is designed to bring out the best expressions of the grapes used in your bubbly. The tapered mouth of the glass is very thin, which makes drinking from them very easy and a pleasant experience.

The smell of the wine is enhanced by the broadness of the middle that narrows at the top. Constructed from 100% lead-free materials, these glasses are dishwasher-safe.

2. Nude Stem Zero Champagne Flute

Turkish glassware Nude offers one of the best champagne flutes in the world. The function of this flute is to allow the sparkling wine to be funneled at the back of your palate for a long finish. Nude does that well with this particular silhouette. The glasses feature a slightly tapered mouth therefore the flavors and aromas of the drink are enhanced with the shape of the bowl.

Made from durable yet fine lead-free crystal of the highest quality, these glasses are an investment. The 10 ounce capacity makes them a decent size, and the fact that they are dishwasher safe is a definite bonus.

Made from crystal glass, these luxurious glasses are machine blown in Bavaria. Elegance at its best, we like them for their classic flute style and quality of materials. They offer a perfect balance of brilliance and glam, and they are sturdy enough to hold 6.25 ounces of liquid.

Their etched bottom is great for maximum bubble retention, and most customers that invested in those are fully satisfied. When you do have the perfect glass, the champagne lands at just the right spot on your tongue, so your experience is optimal.

These are the 15 best champagne glasses we found on the market that you can buy right now. Do you have any of these in your collection?

