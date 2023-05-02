The 25 Most Expensive Restaurants in the World

Are you ready to indulge in a world of gastronomic delight at some of the world’s most expensive restaurants? Imagine you’re savoring the most exquisite and delicious dishes, crafted by the best chefs in the world, in a unique ambiance.

Not everyone is into budget dining, and these fine dining restaurants offer customers culinary experiences they will not get to taste anywhere else. Many of these exclusive dining venues are Michelin starred, and they’re often owned by famous chefs. And the tasting menus they offer are truly one-of-a-kind, that’s why they’re worth a visit at least once in your lifetime.

From surprising set tasting menus to amazing a la carte options, all these restaurants offer a dining experience like no other. The flavors are out of this world, and the presentation for every single dish is nothing short of breathtaking.

We understand that not everyone of us can afford these small luxuries, but if you’re looking to splurge and treat yourself, at least for one night, going to one of these luxurious restaurants will give you a new appreciation for fine dining.

So go ahead, treat yourself to a night of culinary sophistication and get ready to be wowed by the flavors and experiences that await you at the most expensive restaurants in the world. Bon appétit!

25. Alinea – Chicago, US

Address: 1723 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Alinea is the first Chicago restaurant to earn three Michelin stars. The $395 tasting menu is more of a show than a regular dining experience.

You’ll see waiters inflate taffy candy with helium, some decorative objects are edible, and you may get asked to tour the kitchen. Upon your return, there’s a chance the dining room is transformed.

24. The French Laundry – Yountville, US

Address: 6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599

This three-sart Bay area restaurant is the first to get this honor, and for good reason. The French Laundry serves fine French cuisine, and they offer two tasting menus that change every day.

You can expect to pay about $750 for a dinner for two people that doesn’t include drinks or tips. If you’d like to try a Wolfe Ranch White quail or the Royal Ossetra caviar, you’ve come to the right place.

23. The Osteria Francescana – Modena, Italy

Address: Via Stella, 22, 41121 Modena MO, Italy

One of the best tasting 12-course menus you will ever enjoy comes from this more understated restaurant from Modena. The style of the menu blends modernist and traditional cooking, and the ingredients are of the highest quality.

The best part about this place is that its renowned Chef, Massimo Bottura, actually grew up in the area, which makes the place even more authentic. You should expect to dish out about $570 for the tasting menu with the wine pairings.

22. Alain Ducasse at Plaza Athenee – Paris, France

Address: 25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France

World renowned chef Alain Ducasse offered a five-course tasting menu that will tantalize your palate at Plaza Athénée. The price is about $470 per person, and the decor might also be responsible for the high price.

The dining area is like out of a movie, with gold chandeliers and eloquently decorated in white and gold. But the food doesn’t even need an introduction. French fine dining at its best.

21. Ithaa Conrad Rangali Undersea – The Maldives

Address: JP8F+6H9, Conrad Rangali Island 20077, Maldives

Located on Rangali Island in the Maldives, this is one of the first underwater restaurants in the world. If you’re curious about more of them, check out our article about underwater hotels. Not a very large venue, the Ithaa Undersea restaurant can only accommodate up to a maximum of 14 guests.

The fine dining experience here features a four-course lunch menu, or a six-course dinner menu that is mostly European influenced. Pairing your meal with some of the world’s best wines will complete your feast, which can put you out about $320 per person.

20. Helene Darroze at The Connaught – London, UK

Address: Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL, United Kingdom

One of London’s finest restaurants, Helene Darroze is also one of the few three-star Michelin restaurants in the city. Featuring an exclusive truffle-based tasting menu, it is priced at about $525 per person.

It is run by acclaimed French Chef Helene Darroze, one of the best female chefs in the world.

19. L’Arpege – Paris, France

Address: 84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France

Head chef Alain Passard is known for preparing some of the most exquisite vegetarian dishes you will ever try. The tasting menu at L’Arpege is priced at about $530 per head. What you can expect from this fabulous three-star Michelin venue are some delicious seasonal fine dining that cater to the non-meat eaters.

18. Forum – Hong Kong, China

Address: 255-257 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Representing the finest Chinese culinary art you will ever experience, Forum has served several dignitaries throughout the years, like the former Chinese Prime Minister, Deng Xiaoping.

Believe it or not, the head chef Yeung Koon-yat rose to become one of the most famous chefs in the world by preparing abalone, a mollusk that is considered a delicacy in China. The tasting menu that includes expensive shellfish is $530 per head.

17. Alchemist – Copenhagen, Denmark

Address: Refshalevej 173C, 1432 København K, Denmark

If you’re in the mood to overwhelm your senses, you must try the Alchemist’s 50-course tasting menu. This feast will require between 4 and 6 hours to complete, so it’s not for the light eaters.

Although part of the experience are live shows as well as unique art installations, you can make the most of your evening. For about $560 per person, some of the dishes offered with this menu include lamb brain or pigeon breast with beeswax.

16. Ciel Bleu – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Address: Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 LH Amsterdam, Netherlands

Situated in the Zuid district of Amsterdam, this two-star Michelin venue offers some of the best king crab with Baeri caviar you will ever taste. The panoramic view from the 23rd floor of the Okura hotel is also breathtaking, but the food here is just something else.

You can choose from the standard tasting menu, which comes at 225 Euros, or the exclusive caviar menu for 495 euros. Dubbed Ciel Bleu Caviar, customers rave that it is totally worth the money.

14. Piazza Duomo – Alba, Italy

Address: Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy

Located in the Piedmont region of Italy, in the picturesque Alba, Piazza Duomo offers you the chance to savor some of the best local foods. Chef Enrico Crippa will take you to a different time through the mouth watering food. Combining Italian flavors with French influences, the restaurant offers simple foods using the freshest ingredients.

They operate their own garden which grows its own leafy greens and vegetables for guaranteed freshness. The meal should cost roughly $580 per person.

14. Aragawa – Tokyo, Japan

Address: Tokyo, Minato City, Nishishinbashi, 3 Chome−23−11

Even though this restaurant is basically tucked away in the basement of a building, don’t let this location fool you into thinking the restaurant is cheap.

Aragawa really is a hidden gem that looks absolutely amazing and serves a la carte rather than a tasting menu. Which can be somewhat more affordable, depending what you choose to eat, but varies between $260-$370 per person and could easily go above $500 if you order more things.

Famous worldwide for their great selection of Kobe and Wagyu fine beef dishes, their meat is simply delicious. The beef received special treatments and the best living conditions before ending up on your plate.

13. Le Meurice Alain Ducasse – Paris, France

Address: 228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France

Looking like a real life palace, Le Meurice offers you a dining experience like you’ve imagined in fairytales. Not only is the food out of this world, but the decor and ambiance takes you back to a different era. Boasting frescoes and fancy chandeliers as well as antique mirrors, the decor also incorporates some contemporary pieces such as a water-inspired sculpture.

And the food is just perfect. This two-star Michelin establishment headed by Chef Alain Ducasse offers a five-course tasting menu that is sublime, and it costs about $480 per person.

12. Restaurant de L’Hôtel De Ville – Crissier, Switzerland

Address: Rue d’Yverdon 1, 1023 Crissier, Switzerland

Often touted as one of the best restaurants in the world, this wonderful Swiss gourmet restaurant offers a dining experience like no other and some exceptional quality of food. Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville de Crissier is three-star MIchelin rated and its tasting menu is only about $415 per person, which is an excellent price for what you get to enjoy if you ask us.

The eleven-course tasting menu includes delicacies such as pip consomme with Ossetra caviar, mussels with saffron, filet of lamb, just to name a few. Led by renowned chef Frank Giovany, expect an outstanding dining experience.

11. Maison Pic Valence – Paris, Frace

Address: 285 Av. Victor Hugo, 26000 Valence, France

A generational restaurant, Maison Pic Valence has been in the Pic family for over 130 years. It is also one of the rare three-star Michelin restaurants in the world that is run by a female chef. Sophie Pic likes to experiment with her menus, and is known to use unusual flavors in her food that provide a visual appeal as well.

The nine-course tasting menu consists of unique dishes such as deer marinated in sake lees squab, Mediterranean Rouget in saffron broth, and banon goat cheese berlingots, among many others. It will run you about $445 per head.

10. Kikunoi Honten – Kyoto, Japan

Address: Kyoto, Higashiyama Ward, Shimokawaracho, 459

Blending Japanese delicacies with Western ingredients such as foie gras, chef Yoshihiro Murata prepares the freshest seafood available at Kikunoi Honten. Because he worked on a fishing boat at some point, he knows exactly how to select the best seafood that guarantees its quality.

Set inside a garden amidst an ancient temple, you will get treated to a real Japanese cultural experience. Set aside about $635 per person to dine in this establishment.

9. Gion Maruyama – Kyoto, Japan

Address: 570-171 Gionmachi Minamigawa, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0074, Japan

Gion Maruyama is another restaurant from Kyoto that serves a tasting menu that is priced at $635 per person. With some unique natural ingredients and flavors, the establishment sets itself apart from other restaurants that serve similar fares.

The menu changes with the seasons, which guarantees the freshest dishes. Try the Hamo pike in the summer, the matsutake mushrooms in the fall, snow crabs in winter, or bamboo shoots in the spring.

8. Azabu Kadowaki – Tokyo, Japan

Address: 2 Chome-7-2 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0045, Japan

Elevating traditional Japanese fare, Azabu Kadowaki uses modern gastronomical techniques as well as ingredients from around the world. Seated at a wooden food counter, you can observe the chef cooking your meal first hand. Take in the luxurious white truffles or shark fins as they’re getting prepared in a unique way.

Chef Toshiya Kadowaki makes your dining experience special with the intricately crafted Japanese pottery and serving each dish separately. The price per person is $825.

7. Kitcho Arashiyama – Tokyo, Japan

Address: Kyoto, Ukyo Ward, Sagatenryuji Susukinobabacho, ５８

With six franchises spread out throughout Japan, the one located in Tokyo earned three Michelin stars, hence it is their best one. Offering a ten course tasting menu, you can feast on some of the finest ingredients in the world at Kitcho Arashiyama.

Overlooking beautiful gardens, the low tables and tatami mats remind you of a ceremony house. The attention to detail is meticulous, and each course is perfectly timed and eloquently presented. It is almost like a show of culinary delight chef Kunio Tokuoka presents for his guests.

6. Guy Savoy – Paris, France

Address: Monnaie de Paris, 11 Quai de Conti, 75006 Paris, France

With two restaurants carrying his name, Guy Savoy is the man that trained celebrity chef Gordon Ransey. One of his restaurants is located in Las Vegas, but the flagship is the one located in Paris. Both of them have received several Michelin stars. Focusing heavily on meat, the 13-course tasting menu will run you about $625, drinks not included.

French cuisine at its best, Guy Savoy’s Parisian restaurant makes a mean marinated duck, barbecued pigeon, or try the lobster festival when in season. It is worth every penny.

5. Masa – New York, United States

Address: 10 Columbus Cir Floor 4, New York, NY 10019

Excluding drinks and taxes, this NY restaurant, headed by chef Massa Takayama will run you about $595 per person. Known for its simplicity, you will not find an actual menu at Masa. The chefs prepare whatever fresh ingredients they have to work with, and create their sushi tasting menu that focuses on essential flavors.

One of the best sushi places you will find on the island of Manhattan, celebrities are often seen dining there. Although there are some other places where you can get equally great sushi, Masa is frequented by A-listers, which you probably won’t get at a different venue.

4. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet – Shanghai, China

Address: Waitan, Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200002

Among the most expensive restaurants in the world you will also find Ultraviolet, located in the heart of Shanghai, China. Per person, excluding drinks and taxes, it will cost you between $570-$900. A unique place, the restaurant only has one table that accommodates ten people at the most.

Headed by chef Paul Pairet, this unique restaurant has 10 or 20 course tasting menus. Each course is presented in innovative ways, and it highlights ingredients that are in season. You will experience a whole sensory feast that uses visual effects and music in the background.

3. Per Se – New York, United States

Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019

Located in the heart of New York City, Per Se offers customers a scrumptious tasting menu for about $680 per person. This tree-star Michelin rated restaurant opened in 2004 by famous chef Thomas Kellers. Known for preparing delicious food that boasts exquisite flavors, the presentation deserves its own praises.

You can choose from three tasting menus, including a fully vegetarian option. With 19 tables offering views of Columbus Circle and Central Park, the restaurant is one of the greatest places for fine dining in New York.

2. Joel Robuchon – Las Vegas, United States

Address: MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Founded by the late chef Joel Robuchon, the Las Vegas restaurant carrying his name is the most expensive in Sin City. The tapas-style dining earned the chef two and three Michelin stars for his establishments. The opulent interior design elevates the dining experience, but the meticulous approach to French cuisine also has something to do with it.

You must try their bread cart as well, it is sublime. Just thinking about the gruyere puff or saffron brioche will make your mouth water! For two people, the tasting menu will cost you about $1,200.

1. SubliMotion – Ibiza, Spain

Address: Ctra. Playa D’en Bossa, 07817, Balearic Islands, Spain

SubliMotion is by far the most expensive restaurant in the world, with a staggering $2,380 price per person. You get to feast on a 20-course tasting menu for that astounding price. The two-star-rated restaurant is headed by chef Paco Roncereo, and it only operates each year in the high summer season, or from June first till September 30th.

Hard to snag reservation, the entertainment and dining experience make it so sought after. Over the course of three hours, you have a staff of 25 people waiting on you, presenting each dish with the highest level of professionalism.

These are the 25 most expensive restaurants in the world to dine in. Prepare to dish out lots of cash at any of these establishments, but you will experience a different level of fine dining. Bon Appetit!