20 Top-Shelf Tequilas You Will Love

Ah, tequila. No matter how bad our days are, it never fails to make our nights better. I wish we could say the same about the morning after. Tequila is like that friend that constantly wants to hang out throughout the week; they’re a lot of fun to be around, but it’s not one of our best ideas.

Nevertheless, if there’s tequila in the mix, you know the evening is going to be fantastic. Honestly, it’s a party in a bottle. Think of it as the perfect little black dress you’ve been saving for the right occasion. There’s just something enticing about the salt, tequila, and lime mix. You won’t be able to stop drinking once that bad boy has touched your lips.

Tequila isn’t something for the faint-hearted. But if you’re drinking a high-quality product, you won’t experience the typical bitterness or acidity in the spirit. As a result, the agave-based liquor’s fame has skyrocketed in recent years, making it mature into a top-notch, award-winning beverage.

Thus, it’s safe to say that tequila is the drink of the present in the United States, where new tequila brands appear and thrive seemingly overnight. Since George Clooney’s incredible $1 billion windfall when he sold his Casamigos label to Diageo a few years ago, many of the most notable success stories in the industry have been celebrity-owned.

Unsurprisingly, other cash-hungry superstars have taken notice of this opportunity and have begun producing their own lines of tequila, for which they would no doubt consider offers of similar magnitude in the future.

A prime example is media tycoon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose Teremana Tequila brand skyrocketed in 2021, eventually selling over 600,000 nine-liter cases to break records for first-year sales. Therefore, it becomes easy to understand what all this craze is about. Tequila is fun. It is a breath of fresh air in an oversaturated market.

No matter how you decide to celebrate, we have a tequila brand to suit your needs. Thus, take a seat, grab a few bottles of these 20 top-shelf tequilas, and discover for yourself why tequila is quickly emerging as the ultimate spirit throughout the world. You are aware of the saying, right? You did not dance on top of the bar. Tequila did!

20. Casa Noble Añejo

Invariably elegant and remarkably characterful, Casa Noble Anejo tequila is made from 100% agave. Therefore, it has a unique profile, blending the mellow agave zest with an earthy undertone and a noticeable yet pleasant alcoholic heat.

If you enjoy a robust agave flavor with a lingering, delicious mouthfeel, this is the drink for you.

Casa Noble Anejo has such a rich aroma and character that even the most doubtful drinkers can’t help but appreciate it, whether they savor it straight or mix it into one of the many delectable tequila cocktails available. Be Noble. Remember to drink responsibly!

19. Chamucos Reposado Tequila

In 1992, Antonio Urrutia, a Mexican movie director shortlisted for an Academy Award, and Cesar Hernandez, a hand-blown glass bottle master, came up with the idea for Chamucos, a Highland tequila.

The bottle’s front boasts dancing chamucos—dusky, mysterious creatures who emerge in dreams and only come briefly at night.

The nose is very expressive, with aromas of caramel and cocoa blended with tones of fresh, herbaceous agave. On the tongue, you’ll find the same notes turned up a notch or two.

Some of the greener notes reappear in the end, gaining momentum from the addition of spearmint, cinnamon, and a hint of coffee. Unique and impressive!

18. Avión Extra Añejo Reserva 44

Avion Tequila’s staple products have never failed to impress us, and the company continues to be a formidable competitor in the increasingly crowded market for ultra-premium tequilas. The brand followed the lead of other labels and decided to offer extra Anejo as the Rolls Royce of their production.

Quick info: A tequila can only be labeled “extra Anejo” if it has been aged for at least three years in barrels no bigger than 160 gallons, a category that didn’t even exist until 2006.

Avion’s Extra Anejo is aged for a remarkable 44 months in the wood (hence the name), with the last month of that time spent in small, hand-selected barrels that are rotated daily. But, what exactly does all that wood maturation do to an already fabulous tequila? Magic.

17. Zarpado Tequila Blanco

Despite not having been aged in oak, Zarapdo Tequila Blanco has a smooth texture and a subtle vanilla flavor on the palate. In the nose, you’ll pick up aromas of salt, white pepper, and fresh oregano; in the mouth, you’ll find a silky, traditional, unaged agave spirit with a light earthiness.

However, a soft and pleasant hint of pepper is present in the long aftertaste. Moreover, given the price, it’s hard to beat the overall roundness and almost chewy quality of the experience, which is indicative of a spirit with excellent structure.

You can have it straight up or in whatever cocktail you like.

16. Siembra Azul Blanco Tequila

All we need to be content with life is a room to rent at the NOM 1414 distillery. Ok, maybe that sounds over the top, but products from that region always seem to hit the spot on our palate; perhaps it’s the abundance of Mozart in the air.

The flavors in this drink are bright and forceful, with fragrances of fresh fruit, spicy cracker pepper with notes of cinnamon and floral freshness, as well as hints of cucumber and Moroccan lime.

Put simply, this is an excellent Blanco. For the price, it makes for a great cocktail ingredient, but the complexity of the tastes also makes it worth savoring one drink at a time.

15. Fortaleza Blanco

Los Abuelos-crafted Fortaleza Blanco Tequila is highly regarded for its agave, white pepper, citrus, and olive overtones. The company was founded in 2005; however, Fortaleza’s current owner, Guillermo Erickson Sauza, is the great-great-grandson of Don Cenobio Sauza, who has been making tequila since 1843.

In fact, Don Cenobio is recognized as the “Father of Tequila” for several reasons, including his role as municipal president of Tequila for a brief period and his determination that blue agave is the best agave for the manufacturing of the spirit.

The vibrant fruit aromas of Fortaleza Blanco are expertly balanced by the earthy, more vegetal undertones of this delectable libation. The 100-proof delivers splendidly, yet the smoothness and warmth of the spirit also make it a reliable sipping Blanco for those accustomed to lower proofs.

14. Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila Cristalino

Literally “land of the volcano”, this exquisite tequila is a collaborative venture between Moet Hennessy and the Gallardo family. Using exclusively Tequila Valley (Lowlands) agave, the manufacture was managed by master distiller Ana Maria Romero Mena.

The drink is a mixture of Anejo tequila that has been matured in whisky casks and extra Anejo tequila that has been aged in cognac barrels.

The barrel-driven vanilla-caramel combination is subdued here, leaving space for a cocoa note and a plethora of baking spices, while the sugar component is toned down to let more of the underlying agave come through. In the end, coconut flavors reappear as the sweetness returns with just a touch of black pepper to balance the taste.

13. Cierto Tequila Reserve Collection Extra Añejo

At first glance, you might mistake this exquisite Extra Anejo for a rare bourbon. However, swirling the glass around will help bring out the refined tequila flavor hiding under the sweetness of the caramel and vanilla.

The oak is perfectly paired with the drink’s dramatic earthy tones, which complement the spirit without covering its signature complexity. We are ready to make a wager that this bottle will make your whiskey-loving friends try tequila. And once they have tasted it, they won’t go back.

Everything you cherish about tequila is here in full blast, including a lemony, earthy taste that is complemented by vanilla and a light char from the oak barrels. Moreover, in the finish, there’s a huge dollop of honey.

Targeting the high-end sector, Cierto Tequila Reserve Collection Extra Anejo is a home run. Simply divine!

12. Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo Tequila

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo Tequila is bottled at 86 proof, which makes it slightly stronger than the average aged tequila. This spirit spends about five years aging in a combination of oak barrels that previously held cognac, scotch, and sherry, and the resulting flavor is evident in every glass.

This beverage should be consumed slowly and mindfully, drinking every drop. You’ll taste waves of intense aromas, including a touch of fire, spice, and maybe even cherry or chocolate.

If you take your time sipping this tequila, you’ll be able to appreciate the intricacies of taste that each barrel brought.

11. Mijenta Tequila Reposado

Mijenta Tequila Reposado is smooth and easy to drink because it strikes a nice balance between the bright flavors of agave and the rich sweetness imparted by the barrel. On the nose, it is somewhat peppery, with notes of fresh herbs, a touch of spice, and a subtle, hazy fruitiness that ranges from apricot to lemon.

The mellifluous peach and citrus aromas up front in the mouth are refined through soft caramel and vanilla undertones, completely flipping the equation. There’s a jolt of barrel charcoal on the finish, but it’s not overpowering, and it works nicely with the brighter, fruitier front end.

This reposado is a little more conventional in flavor than the passionate and wild Blanco, despite its unconventional barrel treatment. Though costly, this is an adventure that will not disappoint.

10. Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Añejo

This Cristalino Extra Anejo is aged for at least three years in American and Eastern European oak casks before being filtered and bottled. It has a dynamic and zesty character, and the richness and burnt oak notes in its taste profile are sure to win over bourbon fans.

Maestro Dobel 50 has the depth and refinement of a ripe tequila, with a full, velvety palate and strong, rich, and sweet flavors.

Using a secret crystalline filtering process, the merged barrels produce a spirit with a glittering, translucent appearance that is utterly out of the ordinary for tequila with an age statement of this length.

9. Casa Del Sol Anejo Tequila

TV and film star Eva Longoria released Casa Del Sol, a product she hoped would become a mainstay on shelves everywhere. This premium tequila is aged for a minimum of 14 months in oak barrels.

Aromas of rich cocoa, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla provide a luxurious and decadent experience. Various flavors, including toffee, apricot, oak, and chestnut, emerge with each sip.

Enjoy the toasted barrel notes of Cognac and the flavor of Aztec chocolate infused with mole from Oaxaca. Authentic tequila connoisseurs are the only ones who can appreciate its truly singular flavor profile. Not for an amateur!

8. Siete Leguas Blanco

Siete Leguas Blanco is rich in cooked agave and citrus flavors, making it one of the most traditionally prepared tequilas on the market. The perfect blend of agave, gradual fermentation, and barrel aging guarantees a smooth drink every time. There’s just something about it that feels so genuine.

Maybe they have a point with this special concoction of tahona-crushed juice. Be that as it may, we wouldn’t use this tequila to make a Margarita because it’s too high-quality for that purpose and, frankly, too expensive. No, this is something that needs time to savor the subtle nuances of the flavor.

7. Espolòn Blanco

There is a plethora of tequila on the market, with new varieties seemingly being introduced by every A-lister who has spent two weeks in Cancun. Thus, what exactly sets Espolon apart? For one thing, its distiller, is certainly no amateur.

He has worked in the field for over half a century. And yet, just because he’s a seasoned veteran doesn’t imply he’s partial to the ways tequila was previously produced. To manufacture Espolon, Oropeza employs stainless-steel pressure cookers he invented to roast the agave and extract its sugars.

Espolon Blanco features the typical vanilla, agave, gentle sweetness, and citrus aftertaste found in high-quality tequilas. It is light and refreshing, with a pleasant fruitiness. Therefore, you won’t be disappointed if you buy this, as it is the finest Blanco tequila available for mixed drinks.

6. Tequila Pueblo Viejo Blanco

When people talk about Pueblo Viejo, they’re speaking about years’ worth of tales and emotions, about milestones reached in the pursuit of the perfect tequila flavor. Pueblo Viejo Blanco is one of the brand’s most popular tequilas, and for good reason: it always hits the sweet spot between flavor and quality.

The unaged spirit is full of powerful agave notes, has an almost neutral aroma with a subtle fruity scent, and is beyond compare for cocktails.

There are notes of anise, lemon, peel, violet, and cinnamon, while the mild nutty-floral flavors are more reminiscent of grappa or pisco than traditional tequila.

5. Casa Dragones Joven

Casa Dragones Joven is a top-notch Tequila from Casa Dragones, appropriately named a “sipping Tequila.” Despite its apparent lack of age, this Joven expression is actually a blend of silver and extra-aged Tequila that has lain in new American oak barrels for five years.

The Maestro Tequilero hand-finishes each bottle, striking a delicate balance between the two varietals. The whole operation is geared toward a single goal: producing a spirit that stands out without the addition of anything else (not even lime) to enhance its flavor.

Forbes called it the “Tastemakers’ Top Tequila” and suggested sipping it neatly out of a Riedel Ouverture tequila glass on special occasions with specific dishes. One thing is certain: Tequila Casa Dragones Joven will satisfy any palate, no matter how you like to enjoy your drinks.

4. Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

Distilled from 100% blue Weber agave, this tequila spends anywhere from two months to a year aging in barrels no bigger than 20,000 L before being bottled in a gorgeous handcrafted and hand-painted ceramic decanter.

The term “reposado” literally means “rested” in Spanish, and it is used to describe alcohol that has been aged in barrels.

The reposado has double the value of the plata in every respect. Very delicate jasmine, apple cider, caramel, and spice aromas greet the senses. The first taste is both earthy and smooth, thanks to the addition of vanilla. Tobacco, chamomile, anise, and clove also blend together to create an unforgettable bouquet.

3. Don Julio 1942

Compared to other Anejo tequilas, Don Julio 1942 is aged for a longer time, making it more nuanced and fragrant. Along with the typical agave, oak, and brown sugar flavors, this party starter has hints of floral, caramel, and fruit.

This premium beverage, which retails for $140 a bottle (and comes in such a classy bottle), is best savored neat, out of a Glencairn or horn glass. If you don’t mind paying such a high price, the spirit’s rich, unctuous fruit aromas make it a versatile ingredient in inventive cocktails, too.

The bottle is eye-catching just on its own. It arrives in a beautiful chocolate-and-gold foil package. Its tall, tapering shape and rustic wooden cork stopper make it a magnificent addition to any home bar. We can bet you will be crazy about it.

2. Don Fulano Tequila Blanco

A magnificent embodiment of its upland terroir, Don Fulano Blanco (40% ABV) is matured for 60 days in stainless steel tanks with no contact with wood. The drink that comes out of this has fruity and herbaceous smells, a note of black peppercorn, butterscotch with a hint of vanilla, and a light minerality.

This Blanco has just the right amount of heat, rich cooked agave flavors, a smooth, creamy mouthfeel, and a little pepper spice to round out the taste and make it delightful. Don Fulano Tequila, being exceptionally smooth, sips well neat.

Rocks are another popular means of consumption, but be sure to use large ice cubes to avoid watering down the spirit. Nonetheless, if you want to keep your drink cold without using rocks, we suggest storing it in the refrigerator.

1. Tequila Ocho Plata

Ocho is a great entry point for anyone curious about the role of terroir and vintage in tequila. Therefore, this tequila is a must-try for agave connoisseurs, thanks to its alluring scent profile of green grass and fresh flowers. Even when the peppery aftertaste fades, the spirit’s vibrant, energizing flavor and aroma are still perceptible.

There’s no question that a sophisticated tequila like this would shine in cocktails, but you could enjoy it just fine on its own. If you give it some time, you’ll notice hints of spice hidden in the back. However, if you want to take a risk, try swapping out the regular rum in a mojito with this. It will go wonderfully with the fresh mint.

Conclusion

Let’s get one thing out of the way: drinking tequila everyday is not a “healthy” diet. Compare the healing properties of a banana-turmeric smoothie with those of a frozen margarita. Do you understand? However, tequila offers several advantages over other alcoholic beverages.

And if you choose a top-shelf brand, you will not bite the dust. On the contrary, you’ll have a fine drink to enjoy and a good alternative when you’re tired of the over-the-hill whiskey.