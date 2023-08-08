Dining at some of the most glitzy restaurants in the world is something that goes beyond the food. It’s an experience in itself, no matter the cuisine, French, Japanese, American, Korean, or any other.

It’s both a visual treat and one that satisfies your taste buds in ways no other experience will ever be able to. But that, as some say, is for the budget-unconscious, for the ones who can afford the splurge.

Following below are some of the most swanky restaurants in the world, the ones that will treat you like royalty, at least for the duration of a dinner. So if you’re willing to pay an arm and a leg for such a fine dining experience, then by all means go for it. Your taste buds won’t regret it, even if your wallet might take a hit.

From Michelin starred restaurants in some of the most exquisite locations around the world to underwater dining in the Maldives and everything in between, let’s take a closer look at the 20 most luxurious restaurants in the world.

20. The French Laundry – California, United States

Address: 6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, United States

Led by Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, The French Laundry is an award winning restaurant located in California’s Napa Valley. The now redesigned and updated building was once a steam laundry, hence the name of the place.

The culinary side of things is more than special. Their tasting menu is created to be in tune with nature’s seasons, changing daily to offer some of the best and delicious meals you’ll ever have the chance of serving.

Apart from The French Laundry, chef Thomas Keller has another Michelin starred restaurant, the Per Se, making him the only American born chef to own two three starred Michelin restaurants.

19. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – Macau, China

Address: Morpheus Hotel, Level 3, Morpheus City of Dreams, Estr. do Istmo, Macao

Blending both the French and the Asian cuisine to some of the finest levels, restaurant Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, situated in the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, or Macau, makes its guests feel close to culinary heaven.

The restaurant’s menu mesmerizes with its entries, all characterized by both the charm and finesse of French cuisine and the sensibility that only the Asian cuisine can offer. With a welcome drink such as the Ducasse private label champagne and specially selected dishes accompanied by cheese, no guest will ever feel ignored there.

18. Bob Bob Ricard Soho – London, United Kingdom

Address: 1 Upper James St, London W1F 9DF, United Kingdom

Bob Bob Ricard Soho might just be the best restaurant in London. It’s famous for serving more caviar than any other restaurant in the British capital and for being the only restaurant authorized to sell Château d’Yquem wines by the glass.

They also sell over 25,000 bottles of champagne per year, a number that tells something about the popularity of the place.

When stepping inside, you’ll be greeted by Art Deco designs and intimate booths that remind of the Golden Age of railway travel. The restaurant features a 16 seat private dining room as well.

The menu there is of a Russian-British inspiration, and the one in charge for it is head chef Tom Peters.

17. Alchemist – Copenhagen, Denmark

Address: Refshalevej 173C, 1432 København K, Denmark

With a tasting menu that costs upwards of $500 per person, the Alchemist in Copenhagen, Denmark sets itself apart from any other restaurant in the city.

Its 50 course menu is nothing short of impressive, and it will require four to six hours to enjoy it properly. Apart from the culinary side, the restaurant also features live shows and outstanding art installations.

To top it off, there’s also a 10,000 bottle wine cellar, and they pride themselves with their wine pairings, offering a complete dining experience.

16. Aragawa – Tokyo, Japan

Address: 105-0003 Tokyo, Minato City, Nishishinbashi, 3 Chome−23−1, Japan

Famous for its terrific beef dishes such as the Kobe and Wagu, the Aragawa restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, is a respected restaurant that aims to offer one of the best food quality in the world.

They focus entirely on the quality of their beef, ensuring that the animals have been raised in the best possible conditions and with special treatments before they are killed and their meat is processed.

Due to this very reason, expect to pay a hefty sum for their beef dishes, with prices that range between $250 and $350 per person, sometimes more. But it’s all worth it.

15. Le Jules Verne – Paris, France

Address: Av. Gustave Eiffel, 75007 Paris, France

Le Jules Verne is situated in one of the fanciest locations in the world, and that’s on the second floor of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Comprised of three superb dining rooms, each with a panoramic view over the French capital, we’d say there’s no place better for a sophisticated dinner.

The restaurant is offering an a la carte menu from Monday to Friday, but for special occasions, they also have a 5 course and a 7 course tasting menu.

14. Le Cinq – Paris, France

Address: Four Seasons Hotel George V, 31 Av. George V, 75008 Paris, France

Le Cinq is part of the fabulous Four Seasons George V in Paris, France. It’s an extravagant location with a luxuriant decor, plush carpets, coffered ceilings, and chandeliers inside the dining room. And that’s only the visual part.

The restaurant will overwhelm your senses with a sophisticated menu and mouth watering specialties that only the French could have come up with.

13. Azabu Kadowaki – Tokyo, Japan

Address: 2 Chome-7-2 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0045, Japan

The Azabu Kadowaki restaurant in Tokyo, Japan manages to elevate the traditional Japanese cuisine with contemporary techniques and the best international ingredients.

Their tasting menu costs upwards of $800 per person, so be prepared for that before taking a seat at one of their six person hinoki counter to admire the chef cooking your meal on the open charcoal grill. To make the experience complete, you’ll be serving your dish in sophisticated Japanese pottery.

12. Atelier Crenn – San Francisco, United States

Address: 3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123

Chef Dominique Crenn is the first female chef in the United States to have been awarded the three Michelin Stars, as a result of her delightful dishes created in her restaurant, Atelier Crenn.

The place is minimalist, but don’t judge a book by its cover. The focus is entirely on the food, offering a 14 course pescatarian menu that gets booked with several months in advance. If that doesn’t show the huge popularity of Atelier Crenn, we don’t know what does.

11. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen – Paris, France

Address: 8 Av. Dutuit, 75008 Paris, France

Another exquisite Parisian location, the Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen is one of the oldest and prestigious restaurants in the French capital, a handsome setting in the Champs-Élysées gardens, offering clients some of the most mesmerizing dining views around.

With a dining history dating back to 1792, it’s no wonder that this Parisian spot has become synonymous with grandeur, culture, and impeccable taste.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner or a grand celebration you’re here for, the elegance of this place perfectly complements the dazzling and technical cuisine prepared by the celebrated Chef Yannick Alléno.

10. Ithaa Undersea – Rangali Island, Maldives

Address: JP8F+6H9, Conrad Rangali Island 20077, Maldives

Besides the astonishing location on the Rangali Island in the Maldives, the Ithaa Undersea restaurant sits more than 16 feet below the ocean. It’s the very first underwater restaurant of the world, offering stunning views around and above it of the marine life and the coral gardens.

The location itself is small, with seating for only 14 people, and the price for dining there rises to over $300 per head. While there, expect the world’s finest wines paired with some of the most delicious European flavors, all ran by the Italian chef Marco Amarone.

9. Kitcho Arashiyama – Tokyo, Japan

Address: 616-8385 Kyoto, Ukyo Ward, Sagatenryuji Susukinobabacho, ５８, Japan

Another three Michelin stars restaurant, the Kitcho Arashiyama in Tokyo is one of the most expensive restaurants in the world, at $380 to almost $600 per person. There are six of these restaurants throughout Japan, but the one in Tokyo is the best.

They serve a ten course tasting menu, made with some of the best ingredients in the world. The presentation and timing of the course are also carefully thought out, and the surrounding decorations are nothing but impressive.

8. Maison Pic Valence – Paris, France

Address: 285 Av. Victor Hugo, 26000 Valence, France

With a history that stretches for over a century, the Maison Pic Valence restaurant in Paris, France offers a superb nine course tasting menu comprised of some of the best Mediterranean dishes you could ever enjoy.

Both the restaurant and the eponymous five star hotel were founded by Eugene and Sophie Pic in 1889, but are now run by their successor Anne-Sophie Pic, who’s well known for being the first female French chef to be awarded the three Michelin stars.

7. Ultraviolet – Shanghai, China

Address: Waitan, Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200002

The Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China is one of the most costly places to dine in the world, rising to almost $1,500 per person. And the price doesn’t include any drinks.

Even more intriguing is the fact that the entire restaurant only consists of ten seats around a long table, surrounded by moving pictures on the walls. The tasting menu consists of 10 to 20 courses, which are completed by the audio and visual effects that play in the background while you’re dining.

As you might expect, Ultraviolet has received the coveted three Michelin stars.

6. Per Se – New York, United States

Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019, United States

Per Se is the second three Michelin star restaurant owned by the iconic chef Thomas Keller. Thought younger than most, Per Se offers two exquisite tasting menus. One is a nine course chef’s tasting menu, and the second one is a nine course vegetable tasting menu.

The restaurant is one of the most popular dining locations in New York, and that’s due to its central location in the Big Apple. The price per person also reaches quite a hefty sum of around $700.

5. Sublimotion – Ibiza, Spain

Address: Ctra. Playa D’en Bossa, 07817, Balearic Islands, Spain

As the most expensive restaurant in the world, Sublimotion will cost diners more than $2,000 per person. It’s an eye-watering price for sure, but the 20 course tasting menu is mouth-watering too, to say the least.

Situated in Ibiza, Spain, Sublimotion is only open during the summer season, and reservations are made months in advance. Beyond the delicious tastes, the restaurant strives to enhance your overall experience with light shows, projection mapping and virtual reality.

4. Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris – Monaco, Monte-Carlo

Address: Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Pl. du Casino, 98000 Monaco

The legendary chef Alain Ducasse was the first chef to get the three Michelin stars for three of his restaurants in three different cities. One of them, Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris is among the most high-end restaurants in the world. It’s located in the heart of Monaco, and as you might expect, it offers a royal-like experience.

From his roots in southwest France to his love for the Mediterranean, Ducasse has built an empire that spans the globe. But the heart and soul of his craft reside here in Monaco, where together with his loyal right-hand man, Emmanuel Pilon, the renowned chef has been redefining French gastronomy for over 30 years.

3. Masa – New York, United States

Address: The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Cir Floor 4, New York, NY 10019

Masa is one of the most exclusive Japanese restaurants in the United States. Located in New York City, it’s also known to be extremely expensive, with prices per person rising above the $800 mark.

The restaurant is run by head chef Masayoshi Takayama, who brings all the best seafood from his home to create some of the most exquisite sushi dishes in North America.

There’s no actual menu at Masa, and everything is prepared from fresh ingredients available on the respective day. For sure it’s not for everyone, but if you’ve got the budget, you might encounter some of the biggest celebrities in the world there.

2. Restaurant Guy Savoy – Paris, France

Address: Monnaie de Paris, 11 Quai de Conti, 75006 Paris, France

Run by the legendary French chef Guy Savoy, the eponymous restaurant in Paris is both an impressive sight and a delightful culinary experience. Though there are actually two Guy Savoy restaurants in the world, in Paris and Los Angeles, the one in France is the main one.

It offers a 13 course tasting menu consisting in the chef’s signature dishes, but expect to pay a significant amount, as the price for one person varies between $385 and $625.

1. Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville – Crissier, Switzerland

Address: Rue d’Yverdon 1, 1023 Crissier, Switzerland

Located in Crissier, Switzerland, in the city’s former town hall, Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville offers its guests some of the most exquisite dishes in the world, all of them made with fresh local ingredients only. The dishes are nicely paired with a selection of fine wines from their forty pages wine menu.

The restaurant has been awarded with the iconic three Michelin stars, and the menu is created by head chef Frank Giovani. Though one of the most luxurios restaurants in the world, dining for one person reaches a little over $400, which isn’t that much when compared with the more expensive restaurants on this list.

Final thoughts

These are some of the most luxurious restaurants in the world. Famous chefs, iconic locations, the coveted Michelin stars, and some of the greatest ingredients the culinary world has to offer, they’re all here.

Just make sure to bring enough money for both the trip to any of these locations and the dining.