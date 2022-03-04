10 Best Fine Dining Restaurants to Visit In NYC this 2022

New York city is known for its excellent food variety day or night. Catering to the different types of cuisine anyone wants, it has fantastic restaurants to choose from. However, when having a special occasion and wanting to set the perfect mood or splurge a little due to the importance of the date, a fine dining NYC restaurant is the way to go.

The restaurants set apart from the rest due to the outstanding service but unmatched ambiance and, best of all, excellent quality food. When choosing the best restaurants to visit this 2022, here are 10 to consider.

Atomix

Address: 104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016

Atomix is a Korean-style fine dining restaurant in NYC. The hidden beauty is simple and doesn’t stand out from most 30th street. However, its geometric design is the first decor style seen when walking in the lounge area.

Aesthetically pleasing to the eye, it is its 10-course tasting menu that is worth the visit. Offering various unique signature dishes, the restaurant is perfect for special occasions and celebrations.

Polo Bar

Address: 1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022

Ralph Lauren’s polo bar is one of the best restaurants near me, with wine to dine in. It’s perfect for special occasions that need celebrating but are more casual.

Following the owner’s excellent design capabilities, its green and leather accents give a rich, sophisticated look. Its menu offers some of the finest American classics with huge portion servings, making it worth visiting.

Masa

Address: 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Masa restaurant is the perfect place to dine when you want to spoil a loved one but want a surprise menu. Masa works in mystery, and the specialty of the evening is 100% decided by the chef.

It’s the perfect place to relax as it has an outstanding 26 seat meal that lasts up to three hours. It offers the best culinary experience, and the food is delicious and a journey to new tasty heights.

Per Se New York

Address: 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Per Se is undoubtedly a vegetarian food paradise for those seeking to dine fine in New York City. The decor is also a perfectionist paradise, giving the environment-friendly soft-natured ambiance to its clients.

Every diner is welcomed with two tasting menus before the chef elaborates on the 9-course menu. The best part is that no meal repetition is done, making it possible to experience a new tasty variety since the dining date.

Batard

Address: 239 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Batard is the few fine dining restaurants that match wine to signature dishes. The menu is heavily based on modern European influences. The course meals are two, three, and even four. However, the homey upscale feeling makes it one of the best restaurants to visit.

Service is perfect as welcome is from the door making for a perfect romantic paradise for that ideal date.

Ilili

Address: 236 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Ilili restaurant is all about celebrating middle eastern cushions offering a unique dish for every patron. The Lebanese-inspired dishes blend traditional and modern cultures, with meat lovers getting the upper advantage as there is plenty of steak tartare, lamb, beef kebab, and Kofta to choose from.

However, the ultimate dish is the creative dishes left to the chefs choosing to offer the most memorable dining experience.

Yakitori Torishin

Address: 362 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Yakitori Torishin is an upscale restaurant that has retained traditional cuisine. The decor offers two options; the inside dining has a more sophisticated and romantic ambiance, while the terrace offers a more laid-back and celebratory atmosphere.

It has some of the most exquisite wine options. However, the specialty is undoubtedly the traditional Torishin.

The Grand Salon at the Baccarat Hotel New York

Address: 28 W 53rd St floor 2, New York, NY 10019

There is no glitter, elegant, and romantic location in New York better than the Grand Salon. The decor lives up to royalty status, with crystal chandeliers and silk cover dining all over the restaurant.

The menu also holds on its own and is heavily based on German and French bases, making for finger-licking experiences. Still, their complimentary cocktails are the perfect touch to close the evening.

L’Artusi

Address: 228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014

L’Artusi is the hidden gem in New York that stands out as a perfect place to celebrate special occasions. Keen on intimacy, its contemporary decor is centered on subtle energy.

Its food is the opposite as it’s all about traditional Italian cuisine with a twist that works to awaken new memories. Their greatest offer is the wine selection that makes the dining experience unmatched.

Eleven Madison Park

Address: 11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

Decor at the Eleven Madison Park is all about the high ceiling and aged wine. Known for its exquisite service, it offers pre-sitting arrangements for its clientele. Its French cuisine is sophisticated, delicious, and luxurious, making for most of its signature dishes. The dishes, coupled with the unmatched view, make for the perfect date spot.

When choosing a fine dining restaurant, ensure to research the dress code to avoid being turned away. With most needing a reservation, do so weeks in advance to the big date to get a spot and the perfect table.