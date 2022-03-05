The 20 Best Massage Chairs of 2022

A massage chair is a gift sent straight from the heavens. I mean, who doesn’t appreciate getting some pain relief while chilling in front of the TV watching a series or a movie? And all that straight from the privacy of your own home? I don’t know about you, but count me in!

What is a massage chair? Pretty self-explanatory, a massage chair is a comfy armchair that, due to some built-in technology, mimics the movements of a massage therapist.

Benefits of a Massage Chair

They improve your circulation, release tension, and are even beneficial for some people suffering from certain health issues such as anxiety or high blood pressure.

Most of the chairs focus on several issues, not a single one. Those are just a few examples, we will explore some more in a bit.

Types of Massage Chairs

There are a few types of massage chairs that are slightly different and address different needs.

Full body : A chair that provides you with relief of the whole body.

: A chair that provides you with relief of the whole body. Ottoman : This is the more traditional looking chair, resembling an armchair, and comes with a separate footstool.

: This is the more traditional looking chair, resembling an armchair, and comes with a separate footstool. Recliner : The most popular type of massage chair, and less expensive than the others.

: The most popular type of massage chair, and less expensive than the others. Zero Gravity: The most expensive option, it is inspired by space travel. Their design evenly distributes your weight and takes the pressure off your legs and back.

Features to Look For

Some of the features that differentiate a massage chair from a regular armchair are numerous. Here are some examples:

Air bag massagers

Intensity adjustments

Pressure point detection

Rolling nodes

Of course, there are many more, but you get the idea.

How to Choose the Chair That Works for You?

There are a few considerations to take into account when looking to purchase a massage chair.

The most important one, before you even consider the price, should be if you have enough space in your house. They are not small, and many people don’t even think of that when looking to buy one. Then they create another problem in their household.

We already mentioned price, so try to find something within your budget.

This is closely linked with the brand reputation, so that might impact your overall price.

Then you have to look at the features that are more important to you.

Let’s look at some of the most popular features that customers look for:

Automatic Shut-off : is very helpful as it prevents overheating.

: is very helpful as it prevents overheating. Body-scan Technology : it scans the person’s body shape and adjusts itself to fit specific needs.

: it scans the person’s body shape and adjusts itself to fit specific needs. Remote Control : some devices have the touch-screen remote, wireless, or built-in remotes.

: some devices have the touch-screen remote, wireless, or built-in remotes. Space-saving Technology : this is great if you have a smaller space to work with, or a condo.

: this is great if you have a smaller space to work with, or a condo. Swivel Base can be very convenient if you also use your chair as an office chair.

Having said all that, let’s take a closer look at the 20 best massage chairs you can buy right now.

If space is a concern for you, this chair is one of the most compact models available that do not compromise on features. It offers massages ranging from Japanese Shiatsu, to rolling or tapping, for a whole body relaxing experience.

There are four massage rollers positioned on the L-track that offer a focused lower back massage. And for the size, it is quite an intense one!

Offering the much sought after chemotherapy lighting feature, you can enjoy a relaxing massage that is visually appealing.

It comes with a variety of other cool features, such as the quick access armrest buttons, space saving technology, touchscreen controller, and zero gravity. And it’s available in a few colors as well.

The tall chair accommodates pretty much anybody, no matter their size. The massage mimics the release you get from the acupressure points a real person applies. It will help you get into a deep state of relaxation, and your feet will feel refreshed as well.

The zero gravity feature offers you stress releasing benefits, and there are several other programs you can choose from. Many other features are offered, and the space saving technology included is one of the best seen.

The brand offers customers some pretty decent massage chairs, such as this model, for example. If your main issue is your lower back, then the L-Tracked massage nodes that come with this chair will focus on that problem.

It also offers three zero gravity features and a spinal decompression program. The heating pads that are located in the lumbar area are ideal for back pain sufferers. For the price, it is equipped with quite a lot of features you see in more expensive massage chairs.

For the price, this chair offers a lot of features. The 3D and 4D massage technology will alleviate your daily stress after a long day, as well as muscle tightness and/or anxiety.

It will target any body part, all the way from the neck down to the calves and feet, depending on your particular needs. The body scanning technology will find your sore spot and using accu-presure, will ease some of your tension.

This is a user-friendly chair that comes with all the features you need to enjoy a full body massage. At a reasonable price too, the customized massages adapt to your body type through the body scanning technology.

Other features include lumbar heat, reflexology, space saving technology, and zero gravity.

For a reasonably priced chair, it ticks quite a lot of boxes. It offers zero gravity functions, and the 50 airbags that are built-in will work on your whole body.

There are six auto mode settings and massage options to choose from, and the eight rollers will work on the targeted area you chose. It also has heat therapy pads, arm clips, and the built-in wheels allow you to move it from room to room if you decide to.

13. Kyota M888 Kokoro

What makes this chair special is the J-track design that combines L-track and S-track technology. In case you were wondering what that means, it allows the chair to give you a great stretch while having rollers that go down to your legs and feet.

Other impressive features are numerous, but the three Zero gravity positions are among the most important ones.

Not only will you benefit from heating pads on your lower back, but on the soles of your feet as well. This is inspired from traditional Chinese heat therapy, which is thought to improve circulation. At the very least, it will make you warm and toasty, which is never a bad thing. But there are other impressive features this chair comes with.

It contains 21 airbags that are strategically placed around the hips and waist, so it provides extra support to your lower back. The built-in sensors detect your spine shape and it will adjust accordingly, so you get the most benefits.

If you’re familiar with the brand, this is an upgraded version of the Genesis SE. Either way, no worries, we will catch you up with its impressive features. It comes with a foot massager that includes oscillation and kneading, and 4D massage technology.

Another notable improvement is the natural sounds and reflexology that will bring you maximum relaxation, as well as the airbag compression therapy and decompression stretching. One of the most trusted brands by doctors and other health care professionals.

The smart sensing technology that is built into this chair will adapt to your needs and focus on the body part that has the most tension. The AI technology adapts the motion, pressure, and speed of the massage so it can suit your body.

The Smart Acupunctural Point Detection targets 36 muscle groups along the spine is another impressive feature the chair comes with.

This chair is the embodiment of style and function. One of the most attractive chairs on the list, the sleek and streamlined design does not compromise on features. The BodyMap Pro will help you select the area that needs the most attention.

Thanks to the Sleep Function, you can achieve a restful sleep. It also features the Figure-Eight Circulation technology, which massages your calves in an upward motion that gets your blood pumping.

8. Kyota M898 Yutaka

This chair comes with many high-tech features such as nature sounds that recreate extreme relaxation, calf massager and an air ionizer.

The three zero gravity/reclining positions, 4D massage technology and the foot rollers all offer you hours of pleasure. The back scanning technology and lumbar heat therapy will help release some tension in your back.

7. Adako Massage Chair Zenith Full Body Zero Gravity 3D

This chair features L-Shaped massage rollers that work wonders for the neck, shoulders, and the lower back. With extra massagers down by the feet, you can enjoy a full body massage. The built-in rollers allow you to stretch and twist so you can loosen up your tight muscles.

It also comes with heating functions, air-driven pressure, and zero gravity options. It also analyzes your body with the help of its automatic body analysis and adjusts the massages to complement your needs.

6. Daiwa Supreme Hybrid

A space-saving chair that comes with a touchscreen that has preprogrammed sessions included, this hybrid model targets specific areas of the body. Among other features included are a Full-body multistroke 6 roller system.

It is one of the best chairs for deep stretching, and it helps you choose from a wide variety of massages depending on your mood and need.

This massage chair will definitely steal the show due to its gorgeous design. One of the most beautiful models out, the chair has some pretty impressive features to justify the price. Offering one of the most tailored experiences, it will scan the body automatically and focus on the areas that need more attention.

The zero-gravity option, spine roller heat, and foot roller speed, along other settings, can be configured according to your personal needs.

A zero gravity chair that releases tension, helps improve circulation, and lowers heart rate, it is one of the best chairs for spinal decompression stretching. Equipped with many cool features such as built-in heating,

it helps to reduce tightness and relaxes muscles. The Bluetooth compatibility and the 3D intensity levels, along the massage rollers and body scanning technology are also available.

This chair is more suitable to slimer, smaller size framed people. It allows you to adjust the width, so it doesn’t feel as if you’re drowning into it. It also has capabilities of detecting your height and shoulder width, so the massage targets the areas you most need release from.

The SL tracking system is also a feature that not many other chairs offer. The massage nodes will give you the options for both models, so you get the most benefits. Other features worth noting are the lower back heat function and the full body airbag massage.

The cool look of this chair has another purpose other than aesthetics. The hood is equipped with the chromotherapy lighting, which soothes you and offers ultimate relaxation. For the back pain sufferers, the ergonomic S-Track and the 4D massage rollers will map the curve of your back with precision. It is so effective that you will appreciate the release it offers.

It also comes with two zero gravity settings, and the airbags are positioned for shoulder and arm massages. Another cool feature is the aromatherapy option that uses the healing power of essential oils.

1. Bodyfriend Lamborghini LBF-750

This massage chair is a real treat that will make you feel just like in a luxury vehicle. Equipped with the latest high-tech features and a great look, this chair is also highly customizable.

You can adapt the massages according to your particular needs thanks to the vital signs readings. And it also offers a brain massage, which is a meditation mode that helps with concentration through different frequency sounds. It comes in a few color combinations, and it is the most expensive on our list.

There you have the list of the 20 best massage chairs of 2022. Don’t you just want to go and buy one and so you can start getting pampered?

