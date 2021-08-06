Whether you’re a light traveler or someone who wants to be prepared for any situation during an excursion, there’s no denying that choosing the right bag is crucial. Nowadays, there are specialized bags that come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. This means that you have a lot of options, even when you filter the products according to the type of adventure you’re going to embark on.

Choosing the perfect travel bag doesn’t just allow you to pack your essentials for that particular outing. It also has a significant role in your overall experience. The primary factor to consider is the kind of trip that you’ll be going on so you can choose the right travel bag and pack accordingly.

With that said, here are 10 perfect travel bags for every type of traveler:

Backpacks

Backpacks are one of the most versatile types of bags. You can bring them anywhere, from mountain hikes to beach outings. Though they’re often seen as casual accessories, there are also leather backpacks that you can lug along during business trips.

Leather can make any bag look sophisticated, so you wouldn’t hesitate to bring it with you during client meetings while offering convenience in having all of your necessary stuff on hand.

Rolling Suitcases

Rolling suitcases also offer convenience as well as protection for your clothes, accessories, and gadgets. These bags are ideal for long trips, such as those that last for more than three days up to weeks. This way, you can have all of your belongings in one location and not have to worry about misplacing them.

These are the factors that you should consider when choosing a suitcase:

Soft-side or hard-side – The primary advantage of soft-side luggage is that they’re more lightweight than their hard-shelled counterparts. They can also absorb shock better. However, you do have to ensure that the fabric is waterproof and stain-proof. On the other hand, hard-side suitcases are your best option for durability and protection, especially for fragile cargo.

Number of wheels – Typically, most suitcases offer the option of two or four wheels. Two-wheelers are great to bring in places that have uneven surfaces. Meanwhile, four wheels, also known as spinners, allow you to navigate the bag in any direction, which means improved mobility. Keep in mind, however, the protruding wheels can suffer from wear and tear easily.

Size – For the dimensions, you should take note of the airline regulations. Generally, carry-on luggage shouldn’t go over 22 × 14 × 9 inches, while checked bags should have a maximum size of 62 inches.

Handles – Be meticulous about the handle since this is the part of the suitcase that you’re going to be holding when lugging your bag around. Check its design and durability. It should also be able to extend to its full length and stay locked when you want it to.

Zippers – Zippers are another part of the suitcase that you should consider. Choose those made of metal. There are also self-repairing ones that prevent you from going through the frustration of snagged teeth.

Locks – While you can easily purchase locks anywhere, you can find TSA-approved ones that are built into the suitcase. Some are even attached directly to the bag so you don’t misplace them.

Pockets – Stay organized with several internal pockets. This way, your things don’t get mixed up during transit.

Charging ports – Most bags these days come with USB charging ports that provide power to your phones and other mobile devices even while you’re on the go.

Duffel Bags

Duffel bags are also called weekender bags because they’re ideal for short travels, from overnight trips to two-day excursions. They can fit into a plane’s overhead compartment with ease, so you don’t have to check anything in for quick flights.

Take note, though, that this bag can put a strain on your shoulder or arm, so avoid overpacking.

Canvas or Tote Bags

Canvas or tote bags are great to stash in your main travel bag for those times when you need an extra carrier. For instance, if you’re traveling, you’ll most likely go shopping for souvenirs that you can bring home. These types of bags are convenient for this purpose.

They’re also useful when you’re going around the town for personal or work errands. If you’re on the lookout for high-quality canvas and tote bags, Bag Academy has collated a list of the best ones in 2021 based on consumer and expert reviews to help you choose the right one for your needs and preferences.

Messenger bags

Messenger bags are worn easily on one shoulder and are characterized by one long strap that goes through the wearer’s torso. Some people prefer these bags because they provide more security than carrying around a tote bag.

It’s best for carrying personal items around while traveling, such as passports and other valid IDs. These days, you’ll also need to bring face masks, hand sanitizers, and sanitary wipes for your safety.

Laptop cases

For business meetings where you have to bring your laptop, you should invest in a sturdy case or a proper laptop bag. These are particularly valuable if you only have a rolling suitcase that you’ll be checking into the plane.

You don’t want to risk placing your laptop in the luggage, even if it’s padded with clothes. It’s better to keep the device and your important files with you in the cabin.

Dopp kit

A Dopp kit is also known as a toiletry bag. When traveling, it’s best to have a separate carrier for your bathroom items. You prevent making a mess on your clothes if, unfortunately, small shampoo and conditioner bottles leak.

Moreover, this bag also makes showering more organized, especially when traveling.

Garment Bags

If you’re attending a wedding or another formal event, you’ll need to bring your gown or suit. You can use garment bags to transport your formalwear safely, without wrinkles or stains.

They can be more complicated to lug around though, especially on the plane. So be sure to have a strategy when you use this bag.

Purses

Just like messenger bags, purses are ideal for carrying personal items. When traveling, you should have your passport with you wherever you go so the local authorities and immigration can identify you as a legal tourist.

Travel trunks

If you’re going on an extended trip, you may want to pack your things inside travel trunks. They’re sturdy and durable but also encumbering to carry. They’re useful if you’re going abroad for work or study and you want to transport all your belongings at once.

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect bag is crucial if you want a seamless and enjoyable experience when traveling. You should determine the type of trip you’ll be embarking on and select a carrier accordingly.