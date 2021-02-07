These Are The 10 Best Laptop Bags You Can Buy Right Now

There are so many different types of bags available for carrying your laptop these days, the choice can be overwhelming. We carry around our laptops along with other necessities pretty much everywhere, especially since a lot of us need to be able to log in to our work stuff on demand.

With the restrictions still in place almost everywhere around the world, we might not go to the actual office as much anymore, but we still need our laptop bag when we do venture out.

So, our much-needed laptop bag needs to follow certain criteria in order to satisfy all our needs.

First of all, it needs to be comfortable, especially if it is used on public transit or for long periods of time. It also needs to be easily accessible, just in case you need to get your laptop out at a moment’s notice.

What is your personal style? Do you prefer a messenger bag, a backpack-style one, or are you still in the briefcase type of mood? Or, do you work on the road and need a rolling bag because of all the extra things you need to carry with you?

What type of material do you prefer? Leather, or something more practical like nylon, which is going to stand the test of time in all types of weather?

Do you carry a lot of stuff and prefer a large bag, or you can go with a smaller size that fits only a 13” laptop?

Another thing to consider is a warranty because you don’t want to keep doing this research every time something bad happens, especially if you spent a small fortune on it.

This brings us to the next point: price. Is this the last bag you ever want to invest in, so you’re willing to spend a little more, or you like changing styles often, therefore want something more affordable?

And, last but not least, can you buy it now?

We compiled a list for you in which we tried to combine all these points we discussed and offer you the best laptop bags that combine style, functionality, and price. Let’s take a closer look at our picks:

10. Vince Camuto Dopia Leather Briefcase

The perfect complement to a sleek monochromatic wardrobe, this Vince Camuto briefcase will surely please you. Made from fine leather, it is also very functional with its many pockets designed for your convenience. The classic black goes with anything, but you also have the option of the Moro T color, if you want something different to match your more conservative attire.

9. Shinola Runwell Leather Laptop Backpack

The brand, known for its premium quality and excellent style, brings you this beautiful leather backpack/laptop bag. A small investment, this handsome looking bag will look amazing with any outfit, in any setting. While also protecting your laptop and your valuables, this spacious and well-organized backpack offers you comfort as well with its padded straps.

This gorgeous commuter bag, with its remarkable quality and its craftsmanship, easily stands out from others. Made from rich brown Baldwin leather, this bag will age beautifully, and you’ll get your money’s worth because you will want to use it daily. The pockets and quality hardware make this a functional as well as the stylish bag you’ll cherish for many years to come.

United offers you style, function, all while protecting the environment. Their sustainability efforts are directed towards keeping our waters clean from trash, by donating a portion of each purchase. This waterproof material keeps your laptop from getting wet, and its many pockets are perfect for staying organized while on the go. A great choice for the eco-friendly conscious person.

The perfect bag for business trips or for the daily office commute, this leather briefcase from Johnston & Murphy is a real beauty. For the ones familiar with the brand, you know they make quality products, and this is a great complement to any classic attire. This rich leather, combined with a gorgeous grey linen lining and super well-organized compartments make this bag a must for any gentleman.

From the famous watchmaker comes this sleek beautifully designed and minimalistic leather briefcase. Another stylish element to add to your no-fuss wardrobe, you will love this elegant option. The clean and simple lines of this bag fit a 15-inch laptop and its two-way zipper add to your convenience. The interior pockets help you stay organized when you’re on the go.

4. Waterfield Cozmo Laptop Bag

This aged leather bag will make you look stylish and sophisticated. Its excellent functionality and style points will please even the hard to please. The sleek looks of this simple yet handsome design, along with the metal bolt front pocket closure make this a functional option. Their waterproof zippers will also protect your laptop from getting wet, so overall a solid choice.

3. GoRuck GR1 Laptop Backpack

A durable laptop bag, it has been tested and approved for all types of conditions, and it can withstand even the most rugged wear and tear. The Cordura denier fabric, along with waterproof everyday built will protect your laptop and keep it dry. Features many pockets and flaps, and the laptop compartment next to your back is extra reinforced for comfort. Your perfect travel companion.

A modern sleek design, this no-frills bag made from durable and waterproof material has plenty to offer. It converts from a rucksack to a hybrid laptop bag for your different needs, all while keeping your equipment protected from all that mother nature throws your way. A tough and resistant bag, it will stand the test of time, all while looking stylish. Comes with dual padded compartments, black hardware in a discreet black color.

1. Hard Graft 2Unfold Laptop Bag

Not a traditional design, this bag is gorgeous with its beautiful color and stylish design. You will stand out from the crowd with this tanned leather and Italian-made quality. One of the most durable bags you can find, it offers lots of space that can fit a 17-inch laptop, as well as several pockets and compartments. Versatile and timeless, you can wear it vertically or fold it up as a messenger bag.

We love every single one of these options, and we hope you will too.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission