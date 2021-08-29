These Are The 25 Best Nerf Guns In 2021

Summer is still here and with that comes a question: have you thought about what hobbies are you going to pick up this season yet? If you haven’t, we have an idea for you: Nerf guns!

For those of you familiar with them, Nerf guns provide you with hours of harmless fun. But for the rest of you that haven’t heard of Nerf guns, you might get worried that they are dangerous and would like to know a little more about them before venturing out and investing in one.

What is a NERF gun?

Let us ease your mind, they are an adult version of a child’s toy gun. Mind you, there are many models that are appropriate for kids older than eight years old, but it is a fun way for older children and adults that have a competitive spirit to spend some time having fun.

They can be used indoors, but they provide you with less restrictions if used outside, hence the perfect summer hobby.

Nerf Guns History

NERF, or Non-Expanding Recreational Foam toy, was invented in 1968 by Reyn Guyer. He got his inspiration while creating a game that was based on the lives of cavemen. In said game, the cavemen were throwing foam rocks over a net.

He designed several foam ball-inspired games, which he signed with Parker Brother. The indoor foam entertainment took on a life of its own, with one of its first toys being the Nerf Ball, followed by the Nerf Pool, Nerf Football, and the Nerf weaponry line got its start in 1989 with Blast A Ball.

How to Choose the Best Nerf Gun

There are a few guidelines and things to consider when purchasing a Nerf toy gun, so let’s take a look.

Age

This should be a no-brainer, but always get an age-appropriate toy, especially when buying something for a child. Younger children might appreciate a Nerf gun that can hold many foam bullets which is easier for them.

Size and weight

This goes hand-in-hand with the previous category. They should be easy enough to carry by the person that is intended to use it, without causing any pain or feeling awkward.

Features

Consider what is included in the price of the total purchase. If the price of the toy itself is reasonable but you have to get the bullets, targets, not to mention the batteries, which can get pretty expensive on their own, all separate, it adds up pretty quickly.

Space

Last but not least, what kind of space are you working with? If you live in a small condo and you have no outdoor space, this might not be a great idea for you, because you will probably not get much use out of it.

But if your basement is large enough, and you can play in winter just as much as you play in those warm summer days, you might invest into a more expensive longer lasting nerf gun.

Now that you have an idea of what to look for, let’s get down to our picks: the 25 best nerf guns that you could buy in 2021.

One of the lighter, low impact and reasonably priced toys on this list, it is suitable for kids as young as three. Obviously, it is not for Nerf war games, as it is a single shot only with a limited range. But if your little one wants to get in the fun, this is a great starter toy.

An easy maintenance toy gun for the Fortnite fans. It doesn’t take batteries, and it comes equipped with two Nerf rockets and a storage stock for your extra ammunition. Load the foam rocket, prime the gun, and pull the trigger. Easy to operate and for a reasonable price too, younger kids can enjoy it too.

This side loading blaster is a little different from other models, and it allows you to fire with one hand.The pump grip and the actual blaster grip are large, and if you want to achieve rapid fire you should keep one hand on the trigger and one on the pump. It shoots Elite darts that can go up to 90 feet.

You will like this model for its unique feature that you don’t get with similar blasters. It comes with two modes: slam-fire and trigger mode. In slam-fire mode you will get a higher firing rate while you get more precision in trigger mode. Either way, you will get many hours of fun no matter which way you decide to use it.

So many reasons this transparent blaster is so cool! First of all, you can see the semi-automatic mechanism, while the LED light activation button is great for night games. Then you can customize it in so many different ways with the Ghost Ops accessories that you will never get bored. The rapid fire capabilities, the barrel upgrades and reflective targeting make this a great buy.

This cool blaster comes equipped with two drums that can hold six Zombie Strike darts each, for double the fun. It is easy to reload and no batteries are required for this fun toy that is suitable for anyone over the age of eight. Once you load up both drums you don’t even need to reload in between, so you can fire up and have fun.

This 2-in-1 Demolisher is a high impact gun that comes with a detachable storage space for the missiles. It can fire the two missiles at 90 feet or 10 darts at once. An impressive machine that can be used for all-out action with either darts or missiles for hours of fun. Once you get familiar with it you will demolish your opponents with this Nerf gun.

This machine gun’s drum can hold 20 whistler darts so you can go to war with your friends. This impressive machine can release all 20 darts at once by pressing, holding the trigger, then cranking the handle forward and back. But you can also release the darts one at a time if you don’t want to show off.

A great toy for quick firing that is suitable for children as young as three. It can fire six shots at a time and store six others and it comes with an acceleration button that gives you extra power. The batteries are not included though, but it can fire up to 90 feet and you have the option to shoot the darts one at a time.

This is a great motorised option that is suitable for children older than eight, although it is a little on the heavier side. It is a great replica of the video game, and the darts will fire faster than the non-motorised versions. It comes with 20 darts and a 10-dart clip that will come in handy for those intense battles.

Summer wouldn’t be complete without this serious super soaker. It offers hours of fun in the sun, and kids as young as seven can enjoy this toy. It holds 1.6 liters of water, it is easy to use, and for the price it is a great way to spend those hot days off outside.

For die-hard fans of the Star Wars franchise this is a great addition to your memorabilia collection. Unfortunately, due to its size it is not suitable for children under 14, but it comes with the Mandalorian insignia fabric patch. An easy to load magazine, this blaster can fire at 100 feet per second and offers many other cool features.

This Megalodon comes with 60 Nerf Mega Whistler darts with sound effects. Definitely not for everyone, the sound it emits can get to be too much. The toy is deemed suitable for children as young as four. It doesn’t need batteries, but the chunky design might be too heavy for younger kids. It does have a fairly long firing range, so overall a good option.

This motorised model is one of the best battery operated guns ready for Nerf wars. Some of the features it offers are on-board dart storage that comes with 25 darts that can fly up to 120 feet, and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Some might see it as a negative, but it only works with Nerf Ultra darts. You should consider investing into some protective eye gear, which you have to purchase separately.

This is a lightweight yet powerful weapon that will offer you hours of fun to enjoy either indoors or outdoors. It has a 10-dart capacity that comes in a removable clip, which makes it easy and quick to reload. The motorised mechanism allows you to fire the rounds one after the other using its trigger control, or even one by one.

A mid-range blaster that contains a bolt-action reloading mechanism. It has a 10-dart removable clip, attractive gold accents and gold Nerf Ultra darts. The distance the darts can reach when fired can go up to 120 feet, so it makes this a great bolt-action toy that will make you feel like you’re on a true battlefield.

This is one of the best fully automatic rapid fire blasters on the market. It looks intimidating with its removable drum that clips into the underside of the device. Powered by 4 D-cell batteries that have to be purchased separately, it fires up to 5 darts per second to a 90 feet maximum distance.

This is a fully customisable model that allows you to change it up according to different situations you encounter while playing. It is a battery powered blaster that comes with several attachments and it offers you three modes of firing. Also included is a built-in indicator light, two 12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts.

A great sniper-style toy, this model comes with removable elements such as a barrel extension, a bipod and a scope, which makes it one of the most customizable models on the market. Equipped with three clips and 18 Nerf Modulus Elite darts, it uses a bolt-action mechanism that propels the darts one by one.

If you’re looking to intimidate your opponents, then this is the best choice for you. This battery operated device is a beast of a toy that has a 30 piece capacity hopper built directly into the gun. The built-in trigger lock comes in handy when the high impact rounds reach speeds of 90 feet per second. A powerhouse of a weapon for sure!

This model is so cool with its blaster that turns while you’re firing up! This dart gun has a large capacity that can hold 50 darts in its drum. A fully motorised model, it requires you to purchase batteries separately, but it is worth the splurge.

Another heavy-duty option, this dual 25-dart ammo drum Blaster is capable of firing up to 50 darts before reloading. Comes with a motorized mechanism that allows you to go on playing before running empty. You can use it in both ways, which gives you options so you can change up your game, which puts you in a position of power, and who doesn’t like that?

If you’re into rapid fire, this option should be your first choice. Equipped with a large capacity hopper that holds up to 200 Nerf Rival rounds, this battery operated device comes with a rechargeable battery onboard, making it convenient for long hours of fun. The impressive firepower launches the rounds at speeds up to 100 feet per second.

On the more reasonable side, this gun offers you lots of power for the price. It holds up to 6 darts and fires up to 90 feet and it is fairly lightweight. Fast firing, quick drawing along with easy loading make this Elite Blaster one of the top choices in this range. Although a bit stiff to pull back and reload, it is easy to handle and offers you great bang for your buck.

Ideal for your backyard battles, this large-capacity shooter looks more intimidating than it is. The ergonomically designed pump-action handle allows you to fire, pump and reload very fast. It also contains a 60-round capacity, which makes it great for long games. Although it doesn’t have a motorised firing mechanism, it is a favorite of many.

Here you have it, these are the 25 best options for you to consider this summer. Have fun and stay safe!

