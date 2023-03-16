23 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Men in 2023

The right pair of walking shoes can make all the difference in the world, no matter if you’re a fitness enthusiast or just enjoy walking for the sake of it. They have to provide your feet with the needed support, cushioning and stability, so you can easily go where you need to go without ruining your feet.

But when it comes to choosing the right pair of walking shoes, things get trickier as there are so many options on the market right now that everything becomes overwhelming. From popular sneaker brands such as Adidas, New Balance or Nike, to lesser known ones, and with each pair bringing just a little bit of extra, there are just too many options.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of walking shoes, we’ll try to provide you with what we think are the most comfortable walking shoes for men in 2023.

23. Skechers Flex Advantage 2.0 The Happs

Comfortable and stylish, the Sketchers Flex Advantage 2.0 The Happs are a perfect fit for any type of occasion. They’re lightweight, and thanks to the breathable knit mesh upper, they’re also very comfortable even during hot summer days, keeping your feet cool.

Inside, they come with a memory foam insole that follows the shape of your foot, providing exceptional support during your walks.

22. New Balance 669 v2 Trail Walking Men’s Shoes

Crafted from a durable suede and mesh upper, the New Balance 669 v2 Trail Walking Men’s Shoes are designed with comfort, support, and durability in mind. They’re flexible, breathable, and allow your feet to move as natural as possible while still providing ample protection from the elements.

In the middle of a soaring fast fashion trend, the New Balance 669 v2 Trail shoes are a great and reliable pair made for all kinds of outdoor adventures.

21. Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Men’s Shoes

The Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Men’s Shoes are timeless, stylish, and make for a great pair of daily walking shoes.

They feature a nice and sleek leather and suede upper, with classic lace-up closure, and can be fit with more than just casual garments.

20. Yibobay Diabetic Men’s Shoes

The Yibobay Diabetic Men’s Shoes are a special type of shoe. They’re designed for individuals with diabetes. What that means is they are spacious and allow for as much as possible airflow, thus helping with blood circulation and reducing the risk of swollen feet.

19. Asics Gel-Nimbus 24

Coming from Asics, you can expect the Gel-Nimbus 24 to be high performance running shoes for those who love long distance runs. But what makes them such a wonderful choice for runners surely helps walkers enjoy their walks without the slightest care in the world.

18. The North Face Vectiv Taraval Shoes

Oriented towards the outdoor activity market, and especially hikers, The North Face Vectiv Taraval shoes come with a high quality mesh upper that enhances breathability while at the same time protecting the feet from the less pleasant elements thanks to the integrated waterproof membrane inside.

The 3D TPU plate tech found in the midsole provides stability and helps with conserving the energy while walking.

17. Altra Torin 5 Luxe

Engineered for performance, comfortable fit, and breathability, the Altra Torin 5 Luxe are among the best shoes out there. They’re ideal for almost any kind of activity involving moving, from running to strolling and daily walking to and from work.

They feature the Altra EGO Max midsole that is among the latest tech when it comes to feet comfort in a shoe.

16. Reebok Workout Plus Shoes

Another timeless designs that goes back to the golden era of the sneakers, the 1980s, the Reebok Workout Plus shoes come with a full grain leather upper that strikes a nice balance between comfort and durability.

The traditional lacing system might feel too traditional for some, but it does ensure a secure fit, and it also makes them a wonderful choice for just about any casual outfit.

15. Skechers Go Walk Evolution Ultra Men’s Shoes

The Skechers Go Walk Evolution Ultra Men’s Shoes feature the latest Ultra Go cushioning system of the brand to provide excellent feedback, and also the Comfort Pillar Technology that adds more cushioning than ever before.

These shoes are crafted using a soft knit mesh fabric upper, making them breathable and flexible enough so that the foot moves naturally. The slip-on design allows for easy put on and take off.

14. Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Durable, comfortable and good looking, the Brooks Addiction Walker Suede shoes are some of the best out there. Their excellent slip resistant outsole ensures amazing traction on various surfaces, while the removable insole can be replaced with a custom orthotics for an even closer fit to your foot size and shape.

13. Vans Ultrarange EXO

Another all-day wear and tear type of shoe, the Vans Ultrarange EXO are light, flexible, comfortable, and durable. They also enhance comfort through the breathable fabric, the cushioned midsole, while the rubber outsole provides excellent grip on several types of surfaces.

12. Hoka Clifton 8 Shoes

The Hoka Clifton 8 Shoes are no wonder a prized choice for runners everywhere, since their features make them a very, very comfortable pair of shoes. The Meta-Rocker technology aids in making the runner’s stride smooth and responsive, with excellent feedback.

The compression molded EVA midsole provides plenty of shock protection and cushioning, which makes the shoes feel amazing in any situation. The outer sole is more than ideal for a wide range of surfaces as well. And again, if these are good for most runners out there, they sure will be for walking long hours day after day.

11. Salomon XT-6 Expanse

Salomon is more often than not associated with trail runners, but that doesn’t mean their successful trail running shoes won’t make for ideal walking shoes.

In fact, the Salomon XT-6 Expanse is so good overall that you should think of getting it if you want something oriented towards the outdoors and trails. They’re comfortable and provide performance in any conditions, with excellent traction on uneven terrain.

A feature you don’t see in other shoes is the protective toe cap that will keep your toes safe from hitting them against rocks or various other obstacles.

10. Xero Shoes Prio Running and Fitness Men’s Shoes

Minimalist, lightweight, and flexible are some of the main characteristics of the Xero Shoes Prio Running and Fitness Men’s Shoes. They’ve got a wide toe box so that your feet can sit comfortable and feel the terrain better, allowing for a more natural movement.

The non elevated heel creates a better posture, which is something not many shoes do.

9. Skechers Arch Fit Waveport Shoes

Skethers Arch Fit Waveport Shoes make use of the company’s innovative podiatrist certified Arch Fit technology to provide a better arch support for your feet. What that means is they could create the best possible contoured footbed to help the wearer.

As for the other features, expect a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, and also a durable, yet flexible rubber outsole with excellent grip on a wide range of surfaces.

8. Nike Air Monarch IV

The iconic Nike Air are already some of the most well regarded shoes in the world, and the Monarch IV variant makes them even better, with a leather upper that makes them comfortable and durable while not subtracting from comfort of the wearer.

There’s all the needed shock absorption and cushioning provided by the Air-Sole in the heel, and the midsole allows for a very comfortable fit, making them a wonderful choice for a wide range of athletic pursuits. And walking is an athletic pursuit, isn’t it?

7. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v12

With the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12, you’ll forget you’re wearing any shoes. Or so would New Balance want you to believe. Their Fresh Foam X system should allow for some of the best cushioning in the industry, but that’s more or less what everyone seems to be saying. Nevertheless, we trust New Balance, as their past shows it.

These shoes will keep your feet cool and dry during some of the most intense moments on the running track or while walking around during hot summer days. The sole provides excellent grip on a variety of surfaces, and the toe box is wider, allowing for better and more natural movement.

6. Vessi Cityscape Classic Shoes

Stylish and functional, this pair of Vessi Cityscape Classics should keep your feet dry no matter if it’s sunny or rainy outside. The Dyma-tex membrane will provide protection from the elements, while also repelling moisture from the inside. The company even gives a “dry socks guarantee”, which means they trust their technology a lot.

5. Adidas Swift Run Men’s Shoes

The Adidas Swift Run Men’s Shoes have a sleek and streamlined design, crafted from a lightweight and breathable knit upper and optimized for speed and agility, so they should provide you with all the pluses for walking long distances and none of the minuses.

It’s among the best shoes Adidas has made, and it’s also one of the best on the market right now. Though they are sporty, they’re built to be your daily drivers anywhere, from city streets to the running track.

4. New Balance 990v5

The New Balance 990v5 are a timeless classic, with an iconic silhouette and all the qualities you want from a walking shoe. They do look a bit sporty, but not enough to not make them fit with anything your wardrobe can throw at them. Just don’t take us too serious and pair them with a tuxedo, as that will probably look like a complete failure.

On the downside, they are a little heavier than other options out there, but that’s to be expected from a very durable and classic shoe like this one.

3. Merrell Nova Traveler

Merrell is one of those legendary footwear brands, and their Nova Traveler will exceed all your expectations for a walking shoe. They’re rugged enough, durable, provide excellent support for your feet, they’re comfortable, and ideal for almost any kind of activity, from simple walking to trail running.

Their very durable EcoDura outsole, paired with the EVA midsole make for a great combination for your feet. Also important, for some, at least, is the fact that these shoes are made partly with recycled materials, a bonus if you want.

2. Allbirds Men’s Merino Wool Runners

Allbirds might not be as old as the more established footwear brands, but they did manage to hit the right spot with their Merino Wool Runners. The shoes are quite a novelty thanks to the superfine ZQ merino wool in the upper, making them one of the most comfortable pair of walking shoes you could have today.

Also interesting is that they utilized eco friendly materials for the rest of the shoe, with sugarcane based EVA, insole made from castor bean oil, and laces from recycled polyester.

Just grab a pair and be done with it. Your feet and our planet will both thank you immensely.

1. Orthofeet Edgewater Stretch Shoes

The Orthofeet Edgewater Stretch Shoes have been designed for people with sensitive feet in mind, so you can expect these to be some of the most comfortable on the market right now.

They feature removable anatomical arch supports, and even an arch booster for flat feet, helping reduce heel and foot pain and correct the posture. The Ortho-Cushion System is comprised of an orthotic insole and an ergonomic cushioning sole, helping reduce the impact from walking on hard surfaces.

Besides the obvious helpful features, the Orthofeet Edgewater Stretch Shoes are also incredibly good looking, and they can fit almost any attire.

Conclusion

All in all, we think these are the best possible walking shoes on the market right now. There’s plenty of options to choose from, most of them offering very similar features, so it’s definitely a difficult task to just pick the best.

In this case, it might well come down to personal preference and style, as most shoe brands today can offer incredible comfort and improved features to keep your feet in good condition throughout your entire day.

