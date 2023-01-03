When looking for a new backpack as an adult, it isn’t as easy a task as it used to be when you were in school. Back then, budget was mostly the determinant factor.

But as you’re adulting, there are a few more considerations to keep in mind. Style and price should not be the only requirements.

Features, durability, and the brand’s values are also becoming more important factors when shopping for a backpack that is geared for school.

How to Shop for a Good Backpack?

First things first, what is the main purpose of your new purchase? Are you planning to use it for your weekend adventure, commuting, travel, or is it going to be a multi-purpose bag?

Knowing the type of backpack you’re looking for is the first step.

Then you have to start considering the brands you like. There are many companies that are sustainable and ethically responsible on the market if that's important to you. Plus, some brands offer great warranty policies, a few even lifetime.

Next, there are many features to take into account so you'll have a backpack that is versatile and that can serve you well for years to come. Nowadays, backpacks come with tech features and multiple organizational sections that will keep your things neat.

Look for a backpack that is made from waterproof materials if you live in a rainy climate or you're planning to use it while traveling. You never know what mother nature has planned, so better safe than sorry.

Durability and dependability are also important factors to consider. It's better to spend a little more upfront than having to replace it within a few months because of its poor quality.

These are the main things you should focus on when purchasing your next backpack.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the 20 best backpack brands of 2023 in our opinion.

20. Yeti

Incredibly durable and almost completely waterproof, the backpacks from Yeti are great for even the harshest environments. Their products are durable and useful, so they will stand well if you’re an adventurer at heart.

Made from a waterproof laminated nylon material, the bags are well structured, although they don’t contain exterior pockets. But their interiors are well thought out and offer you all the space you need for your essentials.

19. Maverick & Co.

A great brand that caters to business travel, these bags are made narrow to fit well on planes. Made from scratch resistant materials, their vegan leather backpacks are also water resistant. The designs are sleek and suit professional’s needs.

Super light and with many compartments to keep your things well organized, these backpacks are fashionable and super practical. Keep the brand in mind when you’re looking for your next business backpack.

18. Rains

If you live in a rainy climate and you happen to be into minimalist designs, Rains might be just the brand you were looking for. The bags are designed with a single function in mind, and that is to keep your things dry.

They are extremely practical, and are made from polyurethane coated fabric that imitates the Mackintosh raincoat. The hardware details are also worth noting. The zippers and straps are sturdy and high quality so they will last a very long time.

Sleek, simple designs complemented by a cohesive color palette, their brand aesthetic is universally pleasing.

17. GoRuck

Husband and wife duo Emily and Jason McCarthy founded the company using their knowledge of tactical gear. Their bags withstand the rigors of the toughest environments and the harshest climates.

Their products differentiate themselves from standard backpacks by their ability to carry large loads without failing. Extremely durable, they suit rucking enthusiasts and adventurers who need tough bags to see them through while they explore the world.

16. Nordace

For the lovers of tech, these backpacks from Nordace are a dream come true. Their products come with built-in USB charging ports, as well as a variety of protective pockets for all your devices.

Their designs may look simple, yet they are ideal for keeping your things well organized. With multiple pockets and a roomy interior, their backpacks are sleek and highly functional.

Although they are made from a water-resistant polyester, the backpacks may not hold up in heavy downpours, so beware of that.

15. Away

Maybe not the best option if you have a smaller frame, the backpacks from Away are large enough to replace a carry-on bag. The brand offers chic, durable luggage that is multi-functional and is very spacious due to its compression system.

Made from recycled materials, this brand is one of the most sustainable companies on the market. Even their mesh lining, webbing, and zipper are made from 100% recycled materials. So if you’re concerned about the environment, Away is a name to keep in mind.

14. Tumi

With ample exterior and interior compartments, Tumi backpacks are both functional and stylish. While a bit on the pricey side, they are an investment worth considering. Founded in the mid-seventies by Charlie Clifford, the brand maintained an impeccable reputation through the decades.

The luxury designer luggage company is well known for bringing durable products made with high quality craftsmanship. Versatile and aesthetically pleasing, their backpacks are roomy and equipped with multiple pockets.

13. Peak Design

Travel photographers prefer this brand for their backpacks over any other brand. With unrivaled construction, their backpacks are functional, versatile, and keep all the photography gear well organized.

Packed with a few other features, they will fit other items other than your gear so you can travel with ease. Ease of access is another cool feature that comes in handy when you’re on the road.

Made from a high quality waterproof fabric, their products also offer customers a lifetime warranty.

12. Herschel Supply Co.

Fashionistas from all over the world have heard of these cool backpacks. They are extremely popular because they are stylish and stand out among other brands.

The bright colors, unique designs, and funky patterns, plus the leather detailed strapping will help you make a statement.

They offer you loads of space and a vintage look. This Vancouver-based brand aims to bring customers products that are highly functional, but they also pay attention to details.

11. TimbuK2

Just because you need a practical backpack that doesn’t mean you can forget about style. Their versatile bags are made from durable materials that will last you for a long time.

Some of their bags are completely customizable, and you can choose from different patterns and color schemes. The San Francisco brand is beloved by city dwellers who need indestructible messenger bags for their daily grind. A solid choice, if you ask us.

10. Nomatic

A company that got started by raising its funds through Kickstarter, they create functional gear that suit different needs. Brimming with features, most of their items come with hip belts equipped with pockets, RFID security pockets, laptop compartments, slots for your water bottles, and so much more.

The backpacks hold a space for everything, so you’ll keep your things organized. They also meet the specs for carry-on travel regulations, so they make a great travel companion. Innovative and high quality, this is a brand to keep in mind.

9. Patagonia

Sustainable brand Patagonia offers a few backpacks for all outdoor lovers. Their fair business practices and activism makes them amongst one of the more ethically responsible outdoor gear brands in the world.

Another plus is they are transparent about the source of their materials, so you know exactly how they acquired it. Their high standards are seen in their aesthetics as well, and their unique designs, patterns and bright colors stand out.

The brand’s sustainability core values are an example others should follow.

8. The North Face

Are you an adventure traveler that is looking for a technical backpack? Look no further than The North Face. Like most of their products, their backpacks are high quality, durable products.

Their inventory is wide, so you’ll surely find one backpack to suit your particular needs. Features such as padded laptop sleeves, molded shoulder straps, plus ample storage are the norm at North Face.

If you’re into carry frame backpacks or ones that come with a heavy-duty suspension system, they also have a few of those.

7. Incase

The brand was founded in 1997 with a strong focus on design. Created to fit most Apple products, their aesthetics and utility are of the highest standard. Surprisingly affordable for all they offer, InCase products will keep your things organized thanks to their designated compartments.

They feature two primary storage areas, multiple pockets, a padded laptop compartment, and padded shoulder straps. The Ecoya fabric uses less water and reduces CO2 emissions, while being extremely durable.

6. Aer

If aesthetics are important to you, then Aer is a brand to keep in mind. Underrated yet incredibly sleek, these everyday carry bags are stylish and practical. Who says your gym bag has to look bland? Aer creates some of the best offerings designed with clean lines and subdued colors.

They suit working professionals that aren’t into briefcases and like making a fashion statement. Some of their most notable features include padded laptop sleeves, lockable zippers, among a few others.

5. Fjallraven

Swedish brand Fjallraven is amongst the most popular yet simplistic backpack makers on the market. They are well suited for both day-to-day use as well as travel. The design is inspired by military rucksacks, but they are available in many different colors.

Their inventory includes a wide range of products such as laptop bags, tote bags, technical packs, and many more. They sport a blocky shape that is unique to the brand, and they are lightweight and versatile. While trendy, the designs are timeless and extremely durable.

4. Ula Equipment

Going camping? These backpacks from Ula Equipment are ideal because they adjust to the wearers’ body. Using a suspension hoop, your weight transfers evenly as you move, so it won’t cause you injury. When you need lots of gear to carry, the larger models will suit you better.

The Utah based company created these utilitarian, lightweight backpacks that are made from a super durable material. With customizable sizing, loads of space and plenty of pockets, you can keep your things well organized while on your travels.

3. Horizn Studios

Adventurers at heart, this design forward brand is one to keep in mind. Contemporary with sleek designs, Horizn Studios is innovative, and brings your aesthetics into the future. The city dwellers who are often on the go will adore the design-forward aesthetic and practical utility.

Made with premium waterproof tarpaulin that is durable and maintains its shape, they will become your new commute companion.

Featuring an ergo-padded back, the brand adheres to the highest ergonomic standards. It also has smart protective compartments for your valuables and tech devices.

2. Osprey

Hikers and climbers have been favoring the brand Osprey for years. Outdoor enthusiasts swear by them because they offer a wide range of backpacks to satisfy all needs. From water resistant hiking packs to mountaineering rucksacks to daypacks, Osprey got you covered.

Durable and versatile, they are made from sturdy materials that can handle wear and tear.

Since they got started in the 70s, the brand aimed to bring customers dependable, quality travel gear. With an emphasis on sustainability, the company is using bluesign approved materials more and more.

1. Bellroy

This Australian accessories company makes some of the highest quality phone cases, wallets, and bags on the market. Using sustainable materials that are derived from plants and made from recycled fabrics, Bellroy offers customers some great options.

Even their leather products are made from high-quality leather that has a minimal impact on the environment. Not to mention that their backpacks are extremely stylish and functional.

The brand sets themselves apart from the competition with their ability to craft luxurious products without sacrificing the environment.

These are the 20 best backpack brands of 2023, in our opinion. This was no easy feat, but we tried to include as many varied styles to suit different needs. What do you think? Are you familiar with any of these brands?