The 20 Best Watches for Women in 2021
Time goes by so fast, but we might as well count the hours in style, right? Having a watch is no longer just about checking the time, it can also be a fashion statement. In this article, we will focus on revealing the 20 best watches for women in 2021.
If you are looking for the best accessory to wear this year, you’ve come to the right place! Before we present the best watches for 2021, let’s see how to choose the right watch for you.
Contents
- Watch Buyer’s Guide for Women
- 20. Michael Kors Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Leather Watch
- 19. Rolex Oyster, 31 mm, Oystersteel New Model 2020
- 18. La D de Dior Diamond Bracelet Watch
- 17. Gucci G-Timeless Snake watch
- 16. Versace Analogue White Dial
- 15. Tory Burch The Tilda Bracelet Watch
- 14. Salvatore Ferragamo Gancino Bracelet Watch
- 13. Chanel J12 automatic ceramic and steel watch
- 12. Boucheron Serpent Boheme 18ct white-gold
- 11. Blancpain Villeret Women Date
- 10. Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Watch
- 9. Franck Muller Long Island 952 QZ O
- 8. Cartier Tank Française stainless steel watch
- 7. Omega Constellation Quartz watch
- 6. Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Rectangle Watch
- 5. Hermes Cape Cod Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch
- 4. Michael Kors Oversized two-tone watch
- 3. Vintage Rolex Oyster 18kt rose-gold watch
- 2. Armani Exchange Women’s Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch
- 1. Nordgreen Unika
Watch Buyer’s Guide for Women
There are a few things you should take into consideration before purchasing a watch. While the model and the brand are important, there are other factors you should consider.
Material
Times change and so do trends. That’s why watchmakers and well-known designer brands now sell watches from various materials, including silver and gold. Of course, the most appreciated material is gold. For warmer skin tones, we also recommend trying out a rose gold dial and strap. For lighter skin tones, white gold does wonders.
Apart from the classic, timeless gold, women can also purchase watches made out of the strongest material, stainless steel. Finally, you can also find ceramic watches.
When it comes to the dial, you can choose acrylic glass, mineral glass, and sapphire crystal. Acrylic is the budget-friendly option, but it’s not resistant and it scratches easily. Sapphire crystal is the deluxe option, but it will set your budget back. The most popular choice is the mineral glass because it has the best of both worlds: good price, resistance, and it is scratch-free.
Strap
The strap is an important part of a watch. If it’s not right for your skin it can lead to rashes or it can simply make the watch uncomfortable to wear. Apart from the gold or stainless steel straps, you can try out a leather strap. Some sport watches come with a rubber band. Finally, you can also go for a watch that has interchangeable straps to match your style every day.
Shape and size
Usually, women’s watches are round, but you can also select a rectangular, triangular, or square shape. The diameter of the watch usually ranges between 22 and 38 mm. The size of the strap ranges between 15 and 20 cm.
Movement
The movement of a watch is the engine that powers the watch and makes it display the time. There are two movements to choose from:
- Mechanical movement
The mechanical movement can also be of two types, manual and automatic. Mechanical watches are traditional, but their price is also bigger. When you choose a mechanical manual watch, you might need to adjust the time once in a while. Automatic watches need to be worn frequently or left in a watch winder.
- Quartz movement
Quartz watches come with a battery, are less expensive, and low maintenance. The only thing you need to do is to change the battery after a year or two.
Now that you know what you need to take into consideration before choosing the right watch for you, let’s look at the most impressive watches. These 20 best watches for women are going to make your decision even harder to make because you’ll want to buy them all, trust us!
20. Michael Kors Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Leather Watch
We are starting the top with an elegant budget-friendly watch. If you’re looking for a delicate, feminine watch to wear with those spring dresses, the Pyper Rose Gold watch from Michael Kors is the right one for you. The leather strap makes it the best choice for women who love to be elegant on any occasion. Its best feature? It is easy to match with almost any outfit.
Details
- Material: Leather/Stainless Steel
- Color: Rose Gold-Tone Hardware
- Size: 38mm Case
- Movement: Quartz/3-Hand Movement
19. Rolex Oyster, 31 mm, Oystersteel New Model 2020
A timeless classic, the Oyster watch from Rolex, is a perfect accessory for every lady. Made out of oyster steel, this watch can be worn with casual clothes to elevate the white T-shirt and blue jeans look. The Oyster from Rolex doesn’t only match your jeans as it can be worn with a dress or an office suit as well.
We all know Rolex is a brand that creates high-end watches with top materials that will last you a lifetime. You can’t go wrong with a classic choice like this Rolex.
Details
- Material: Oystersteel
- Color: Silver
- Size: 31mm Case
- Movement: Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding
18. La D de Dior Diamond Bracelet Watch
A watch that will simply make you say “Wow”! This is definitely a statement piece that will complete any glamorous look. The pink mother-of-pearl dial gives it a softer, delicate touch while the diamond case provides that special sparkle. With a stainless steel strap that feels like silk, the La D de Dior Satire is the perfect watch for special occasions.
Details
- Material: stainless steel case, bezel, and crown, anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass.
- Color: Silver with Pink
- Size: 25mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
17. Gucci G-Timeless Snake watch
This is a perfect watch for the bolder women who want to stand out from the crowd. The combination between gold, silver, and the army leather strap will definitely put you in the spotlight. The gold snake gives this watch a mysterious, dangerous touch. Combine the Gucci accessory with a casual or office outfit and you’re ready to get out the door.
Because of its army green strap, you’ll need to keep an eye on the color of the outfit to make sure that it doesn’t clash with the watch.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel watch with leather band
- Color: Silver, gold, and army green
- Size: 38mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
16. Versace Analogue White Dial
A great combination between the bold purple and the timeless gold. This watch from Versace will complement every outfit. From a flowery dress to a power suit, this watch can and will make your looks stand out. The Versace watch has a delicate look with a hint of mystery. Simple, yet eye-catching, this accessory will help you check the time in style.
Details
- Material: Sapphire, Stainless Steel, and Leather
- Color: Gold with purple
- Size: 34mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
15. Tory Burch The Tilda Bracelet Watch
A watch that doubles as a piece of jewelry? Yes, please! The Tilda bracelet watch is a bold choice for women that love to be the star of the show. If you want to stand out from the crowd and to be appreciated for your great style, then this watch is the right choice for you.
The combination between gold and navy blue does wonders for a warm skin undertone. You can match this watch with casual jeans and a T-shirt look or with a navy statement gown at a special event.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel/enamel
- Color: Gold with navy blue
- Size: 22mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
14. Salvatore Ferragamo Gancino Bracelet Watch
The Gancino bracelet is a really delicate watch for a sensitive lady. Combining the gold rose with the red band gives this accessory a romantic. Combined with a boho-style dress or a red gown, the Gancino watch from Salvatore Ferragamo will make you the star of the party. Because of its slim strap, this watch can be combined with other rose gold jewelry without making you look too accessorized.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel, Leather, and sapphire crystal
- Color: Rose gold and red
- Size: 22mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
13. Chanel J12 automatic ceramic and steel watch
When you think about Channel, the classic suit, pearls, and feminine accessories are the first things that come to mind. However, this watch is a bold choice for Channel. An all-black watch made out of stainless steel is a great accessory for every woman. It’s the easiest one to match with any outfit. Because of its bulkier appearance, we recommend combining it with casual and office looks.
If you want to take it to the next level, we suggest adding the Ultra bracelet from Channel to your look.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel and ceramic
- Color: All black
- Size: 38mm Case
- Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement
12. Boucheron Serpent Boheme 18ct white-gold
This watch whispers “elegance” every time you look at it. The classic, timeless black and silver combination along with that diamond-like sparkle makes this watch a perfect accessory for any elegant look. The model of the watch and the encrusted diamonds offer it a vintage look. It’s definitely an accessory that deserves to be completed by a luxury outfit.
Details
- Material: Gold, diamonds, and a brushed-satin strap
- Color: Black and silver with mother-of-pearl dial
- Size: 18mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
11. Blancpain Villeret Women Date
A watch in pastel colors that will instantly make you think about spring and blossomed trees. This is a great watch for feminine, delicate women who love to wear flowery dresses and pastel suits. Since it has a classic round shape, this watch can easily be combined with both casual and elegant outfits, depending on the occasion. You might want to stick to pastel-colored outfits when wearing this watch because a bold color might clash with it.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel and leather
- Color: Pastel green and silver
- Size: 33mm Case
- Movement: Mechanical automatic movement
10. Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Watch
Another great gold and navy blue combination. The Sweet Alhambra watch from Van Cleef & Arpels comes with a number-free display which turns it into the perfect piece of jewelry. The unique good look charm shape of the watch makes it stand out. This is the perfect accessory for an elegant outfit or a classic dress. It is really delicate and it gives a feminine touch to every look.
Details
- Material: Gold and leather
- Color: Gold and navy blue
- Size: 22mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
9. Franck Muller Long Island 952 QZ O
A beautiful rectangle-shaped watch that will complement any office or elegant look. The Long Island rose-gold watch from Franck Muller has a band with the same width as the case which creates a sleek silhouette. Because of its shape, this watch doubles as a bracelet as well. The placement and shape of the numbers make this watch stand out.
Details
- Material: Gold and sapphire crystal
- Color: Rose gold and white
- Size: 24mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
8. Cartier Tank Française stainless steel watch
This Cartier watch has a powerful, strong design that can be matched with an office suit. If you want a look that stands out, combine the watch with a delicate dress. The contrast between the two pieces will look magnificent. Because of its silver color, the watch is pretty easy to match. For a bolder look, try adding some statement earrings to complete your look.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel and sapphire crystal
- Color: Silver
- Size: 25mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
7. Omega Constellation Quartz watch
Omega makes some of the best, high-end watches in the world. While they focus on timeless, classic styles, they also have unique models like this one. The interesting shape of this watch is what makes it stand out. Also, the combination between silver, black, and diamonds offers the elegance every woman loves.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel and diamonds
- Color: Silver and black
- Size: 24mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
6. Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Rectangle Watch
Combined with a little black dress that every woman has in her wardrobe, this limited edition watch from Tiffany will make you take the spotlight. The black leather strap makes the diamond on the case shine even brighter while the rose gold gives this watch a romantic look.
Details
- Material: Gold, leather, and diamonds
- Color: Rose gold and black
- Size: 22mm x 26mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
5. Hermes Cape Cod Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch
This is a watch designed for strong, independent women who are always busy. The double leather strap gives this watch a powerful look. With an all-matte, black look, this Hermes watch will give you the feeling that you be and do anything you want to. Wear it with a nice casual look or even a sporty outfit.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel and leather
- Color: All black
- Size: 23mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
4. Michael Kors Oversized two-tone watch
This oversized two-tone watch from Michael Kors will give you a bossy look. Because of its color combination, this watch is best worn with simple black and white outfits. Since it has a bulkier shape, you might want to wear it with a casual outfit instead of an elegant dress.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel
- Color: Silver, gold, and black
- Size: 45mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
3. Vintage Rolex Oyster 18kt rose-gold watch
This is a precious watch that will become your best accessory. Since it has a classic shape, the Rolex watch is a great addition to your jewelry case because it’s so easy to combine with different outfits. The small details are the ones that make this watch stand out. Those rainbow sapphires are an elegant addition to this rose gold watch.
Details
- Material: Rose gold and stainless steel
- Color: rose gold, silver, and black
- Size: 31mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
2. Armani Exchange Women’s Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch
A delicate black watch that will complement your elegant evening dresses. Less means more and Armani knows how to show this. This watch has a simple design and a classic round shape. The combination between gold and black is elegant and it gives you endless possibilities when it comes to matching outfits.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel
- Color: Black and gold
- Size: 36mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
1. Nordgreen Unika
And the winner is this beautiful minimalist watch from Nordgreen. The Unika watch is the perfect watch for women in 2021. Simple, classy, elegant, and feminine, this piece of jewelry can be worn with any outfit. Because of its golden color, the Unika watch is the ideal option for women who love a classic look.
If you want you can also change its straps and choose from a wide range of colors and models.
Details
- Material: Stainless steel
- Color: Gold and white
- Size: 28/32mm Case
- Movement: Quartz movement
Conclusion
These are 20 of the best watches for women in 2021. All of the models presented have their own style and will make you look amazing. When it comes to choosing one of the best watches for women it all depends on what you like. As you can see, there are a lot of models, sizes, shapes, and colors available.
Choose a model of watch that best suits your style and don’t forget to have fun wearing it. What is your favorite watch from the top 20 best watches for women presented in this article?
Leave a Comment