Time goes by so fast, but we might as well count the hours in style, right? Having a watch is no longer just about checking the time, it can also be a fashion statement. In this article, we will focus on revealing the 20 best watches for women in 2021.

If you are looking for the best accessory to wear this year, you’ve come to the right place! Before we present the best watches for 2021, let’s see how to choose the right watch for you.

Watch Buyer’s Guide for Women

There are a few things you should take into consideration before purchasing a watch. While the model and the brand are important, there are other factors you should consider.

Material

Times change and so do trends. That’s why watchmakers and well-known designer brands now sell watches from various materials, including silver and gold. Of course, the most appreciated material is gold. For warmer skin tones, we also recommend trying out a rose gold dial and strap. For lighter skin tones, white gold does wonders.

Apart from the classic, timeless gold, women can also purchase watches made out of the strongest material, stainless steel. Finally, you can also find ceramic watches.

When it comes to the dial, you can choose acrylic glass, mineral glass, and sapphire crystal. Acrylic is the budget-friendly option, but it’s not resistant and it scratches easily. Sapphire crystal is the deluxe option, but it will set your budget back. The most popular choice is the mineral glass because it has the best of both worlds: good price, resistance, and it is scratch-free.

Strap

The strap is an important part of a watch. If it’s not right for your skin it can lead to rashes or it can simply make the watch uncomfortable to wear. Apart from the gold or stainless steel straps, you can try out a leather strap. Some sport watches come with a rubber band. Finally, you can also go for a watch that has interchangeable straps to match your style every day.

Shape and size

Usually, women’s watches are round, but you can also select a rectangular, triangular, or square shape. The diameter of the watch usually ranges between 22 and 38 mm. The size of the strap ranges between 15 and 20 cm.

Movement

The movement of a watch is the engine that powers the watch and makes it display the time. There are two movements to choose from:

Mechanical movement

The mechanical movement can also be of two types, manual and automatic. Mechanical watches are traditional, but their price is also bigger. When you choose a mechanical manual watch, you might need to adjust the time once in a while. Automatic watches need to be worn frequently or left in a watch winder.

Quartz movement

Quartz watches come with a battery, are less expensive, and low maintenance. The only thing you need to do is to change the battery after a year or two.

Now that you know what you need to take into consideration before choosing the right watch for you, let’s look at the most impressive watches. These 20 best watches for women are going to make your decision even harder to make because you’ll want to buy them all, trust us!

We are starting the top with an elegant budget-friendly watch. If you’re looking for a delicate, feminine watch to wear with those spring dresses, the Pyper Rose Gold watch from Michael Kors is the right one for you. The leather strap makes it the best choice for women who love to be elegant on any occasion. Its best feature? It is easy to match with almost any outfit.

Details

Material: Leather/Stainless Steel

Leather/Stainless Steel Color: Rose Gold-Tone Hardware

Rose Gold-Tone Hardware Size: 38mm Case

38mm Case Movement: Quartz/3-Hand Movement

19. Rolex Oyster, 31 mm, Oystersteel New Model 2020

A timeless classic, the Oyster watch from Rolex, is a perfect accessory for every lady. Made out of oyster steel, this watch can be worn with casual clothes to elevate the white T-shirt and blue jeans look. The Oyster from Rolex doesn’t only match your jeans as it can be worn with a dress or an office suit as well.

We all know Rolex is a brand that creates high-end watches with top materials that will last you a lifetime. You can’t go wrong with a classic choice like this Rolex.

Details

Material: Oystersteel

Oystersteel Color: Silver

Silver Size: 31mm Case

31mm Case Movement: Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding

18. La D de Dior Diamond Bracelet Watch

A watch that will simply make you say “Wow”! This is definitely a statement piece that will complete any glamorous look. The pink mother-of-pearl dial gives it a softer, delicate touch while the diamond case provides that special sparkle. With a stainless steel strap that feels like silk, the La D de Dior Satire is the perfect watch for special occasions.

Details

Material: stainless steel case, bezel, and crown, anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass.

stainless steel case, bezel, and crown, anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass. Color: Silver with Pink

Silver with Pink Size: 25mm Case

25mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

17. Gucci G-Timeless Snake watch

This is a perfect watch for the bolder women who want to stand out from the crowd. The combination between gold, silver, and the army leather strap will definitely put you in the spotlight. The gold snake gives this watch a mysterious, dangerous touch. Combine the Gucci accessory with a casual or office outfit and you’re ready to get out the door.

Because of its army green strap, you’ll need to keep an eye on the color of the outfit to make sure that it doesn’t clash with the watch.

Details

Material: Stainless steel watch with leather band

Stainless steel watch with leather band Color: Silver, gold, and army green

Silver, gold, and army green Size: 38mm Case

38mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

16. Versace Analogue White Dial

A great combination between the bold purple and the timeless gold. This watch from Versace will complement every outfit. From a flowery dress to a power suit, this watch can and will make your looks stand out. The Versace watch has a delicate look with a hint of mystery. Simple, yet eye-catching, this accessory will help you check the time in style.

Details

Material: Sapphire, Stainless Steel, and Leather

Sapphire, Stainless Steel, and Leather Color: Gold with purple

Gold with purple Size: 34mm Case

34mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

15. Tory Burch The Tilda Bracelet Watch

A watch that doubles as a piece of jewelry? Yes, please! The Tilda bracelet watch is a bold choice for women that love to be the star of the show. If you want to stand out from the crowd and to be appreciated for your great style, then this watch is the right choice for you.

The combination between gold and navy blue does wonders for a warm skin undertone. You can match this watch with casual jeans and a T-shirt look or with a navy statement gown at a special event.

Details

Material: Stainless steel/enamel

Stainless steel/enamel Color: Gold with navy blue

Gold with navy blue Size: 22mm Case

22mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

The Gancino bracelet is a really delicate watch for a sensitive lady. Combining the gold rose with the red band gives this accessory a romantic. Combined with a boho-style dress or a red gown, the Gancino watch from Salvatore Ferragamo will make you the star of the party. Because of its slim strap, this watch can be combined with other rose gold jewelry without making you look too accessorized.

Details

Material: Stainless steel, Leather, and sapphire crystal

Stainless steel, Leather, and sapphire crystal Color: Rose gold and red

Rose gold and red Size: 22mm Case

22mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

When you think about Channel, the classic suit, pearls, and feminine accessories are the first things that come to mind. However, this watch is a bold choice for Channel. An all-black watch made out of stainless steel is a great accessory for every woman. It’s the easiest one to match with any outfit. Because of its bulkier appearance, we recommend combining it with casual and office looks.

If you want to take it to the next level, we suggest adding the Ultra bracelet from Channel to your look.

Details

Material: Stainless steel and ceramic

Stainless steel and ceramic Color: All black

All black Size: 38mm Case

38mm Case Movement: Self-winding mechanical movement

12. Boucheron Serpent Boheme 18ct white-gold

This watch whispers “elegance” every time you look at it. The classic, timeless black and silver combination along with that diamond-like sparkle makes this watch a perfect accessory for any elegant look. The model of the watch and the encrusted diamonds offer it a vintage look. It’s definitely an accessory that deserves to be completed by a luxury outfit.

Details

Material: Gold, diamonds, and a brushed-satin strap

Gold, diamonds, and a brushed-satin strap Color: Black and silver with mother-of-pearl dial

Black and silver with mother-of-pearl dial Size: 18mm Case

18mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

A watch in pastel colors that will instantly make you think about spring and blossomed trees. This is a great watch for feminine, delicate women who love to wear flowery dresses and pastel suits. Since it has a classic round shape, this watch can easily be combined with both casual and elegant outfits, depending on the occasion. You might want to stick to pastel-colored outfits when wearing this watch because a bold color might clash with it.

Details

Material: Stainless steel and leather

Stainless steel and leather Color: Pastel green and silver

Pastel green and silver Size: 33mm Case

33mm Case Movement: Mechanical automatic movement

10. Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Watch

Another great gold and navy blue combination. The Sweet Alhambra watch from Van Cleef & Arpels comes with a number-free display which turns it into the perfect piece of jewelry. The unique good look charm shape of the watch makes it stand out. This is the perfect accessory for an elegant outfit or a classic dress. It is really delicate and it gives a feminine touch to every look.

Details

Material: Gold and leather

Gold and leather Color: Gold and navy blue

Gold and navy blue Size: 22mm Case

22mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

9. Franck Muller Long Island 952 QZ O

A beautiful rectangle-shaped watch that will complement any office or elegant look. The Long Island rose-gold watch from Franck Muller has a band with the same width as the case which creates a sleek silhouette. Because of its shape, this watch doubles as a bracelet as well. The placement and shape of the numbers make this watch stand out.

Details

Material: Gold and sapphire crystal

Gold and sapphire crystal Color: Rose gold and white

Rose gold and white Size: 24mm Case

24mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

This Cartier watch has a powerful, strong design that can be matched with an office suit. If you want a look that stands out, combine the watch with a delicate dress. The contrast between the two pieces will look magnificent. Because of its silver color, the watch is pretty easy to match. For a bolder look, try adding some statement earrings to complete your look.

Details

Material: Stainless steel and sapphire crystal

Stainless steel and sapphire crystal Color: Silver

Silver Size: 25mm Case

25mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

7. Omega Constellation Quartz watch

Omega makes some of the best, high-end watches in the world. While they focus on timeless, classic styles, they also have unique models like this one. The interesting shape of this watch is what makes it stand out. Also, the combination between silver, black, and diamonds offers the elegance every woman loves.

Details

Material: Stainless steel and diamonds

Stainless steel and diamonds Color: Silver and black

Silver and black Size: 24mm Case

24mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

6. Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Rectangle Watch

Combined with a little black dress that every woman has in her wardrobe, this limited edition watch from Tiffany will make you take the spotlight. The black leather strap makes the diamond on the case shine even brighter while the rose gold gives this watch a romantic look.

Details

Material: Gold, leather, and diamonds

Gold, leather, and diamonds Color: Rose gold and black

Rose gold and black Size: 22mm x 26mm Case

22mm x 26mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

5. Hermes Cape Cod Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

This is a watch designed for strong, independent women who are always busy. The double leather strap gives this watch a powerful look. With an all-matte, black look, this Hermes watch will give you the feeling that you be and do anything you want to. Wear it with a nice casual look or even a sporty outfit.

Details

Material: Stainless steel and leather

Stainless steel and leather Color: All black

All black Size: 23mm Case

23mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

This oversized two-tone watch from Michael Kors will give you a bossy look. Because of its color combination, this watch is best worn with simple black and white outfits. Since it has a bulkier shape, you might want to wear it with a casual outfit instead of an elegant dress.

Details

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Color: Silver, gold, and black

Silver, gold, and black Size: 45mm Case

45mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

This is a precious watch that will become your best accessory. Since it has a classic shape, the Rolex watch is a great addition to your jewelry case because it’s so easy to combine with different outfits. The small details are the ones that make this watch stand out. Those rainbow sapphires are an elegant addition to this rose gold watch.

Details

Material: Rose gold and stainless steel

Rose gold and stainless steel Color: rose gold, silver, and black

rose gold, silver, and black Size: 31mm Case

31mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

A delicate black watch that will complement your elegant evening dresses. Less means more and Armani knows how to show this. This watch has a simple design and a classic round shape. The combination between gold and black is elegant and it gives you endless possibilities when it comes to matching outfits.

Details

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Color: Black and gold

Black and gold Size: 36mm Case

36mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

1. Nordgreen Unika

And the winner is this beautiful minimalist watch from Nordgreen. The Unika watch is the perfect watch for women in 2021. Simple, classy, elegant, and feminine, this piece of jewelry can be worn with any outfit. Because of its golden color, the Unika watch is the ideal option for women who love a classic look.

If you want you can also change its straps and choose from a wide range of colors and models.

Details

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Color: Gold and white

Gold and white Size: 28/32mm Case

28/32mm Case Movement: Quartz movement

Conclusion

These are 20 of the best watches for women in 2021. All of the models presented have their own style and will make you look amazing. When it comes to choosing one of the best watches for women it all depends on what you like. As you can see, there are a lot of models, sizes, shapes, and colors available.

Choose a model of watch that best suits your style and don’t forget to have fun wearing it. What is your favorite watch from the top 20 best watches for women presented in this article?

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.