Watchfinder & Co. Opens a New Showroom in the Heart of New York City

Watchfinder & Co., the pre-owned watch specialist, recently opened a new showroom on the prestigious 5th Avenue in New York City, as the British retailer continues to expand its physical stores footprint around the world. The brand’s new boutique is ideally located in Midtown Manhattan and brings the best pre-owned luxury watches straight to New York.

Founded back in 2002 by a group of watch enthusiasts and friends as an online alternative for buying fine timepieces, Watchfinder quickly became Europe’s biggest pre-owned watch retailer, and it’s now the premier resource from where you can buy or sell pre-owned watches worldwide.

With thousands of watches in their portfolio from more than 70 brands, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre and more, the company also has a global presence with 17 stores worldwide, in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Geneva and the newest one – right in the heart of New York City.

The New York Showroom

Located at 645 Fifth Avenue, in the iconic Olympic Tower, Watchfinder’s New York showroom lets you get close and personal with your next watch. The new Watchfinder boutique showcases premium watches for all tastes and budgets, from contemporary to vintage, and a selection you’ve probably never seen before.

The best thing is that, if you would like to see one of the watches from their website before deciding to make a purchase, you can simply book an appointment there and check it out with your own eyes.

Drawing inspiration from Watchfinder’s stores around the world, the New York showroom offers the same ground-breaking concept that combines buying and selling pre-owned watches into a fabulous experience. The showroom has a distinctly urban feel, combining luxury with contemporary, and offering customers a bright, warm and inviting atmosphere, complemented by serene views of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The New York showroom supports both online and offline sales.

Why Pre-Owned Watches?

With so many extraordinary watches released every single year, it can be pretty overwhelming to find exactly the right watch you want to buy. Whether you’re looking for the perfect present for a special person in your life, or if you’re just trying to find a rare luxury watch to add to your collection, buying a pre-owned timepiece is always a great idea.

For newcomers and connoisseurs, pre-owned watches are probably the best way to find what they are looking for. That’s where Watchfinder comes in, providing customers a superior way to buy luxury brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer and more, while spending less and getting the same brand quality for their money.

Every watch from the company’s incredible collection undergoes a strict and rigorous screening process for authenticity and condition, to ensure each item meets the highest possible standards before sale. So if you’re looking for a rare watch like a Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, or a diamond-studded timepiece from Cartier, you’ve got a good chance of finding it at Watchfinder.

The company’s website allows you to find the perfect watch for you by selecting the gender, brand, price range, the size and material of the case, dial color, movement and even the type of bracelet you want. After finding the ideal watch, you can also book an appointment at Watchfinder’s New York showroom, where you’ll be able to see it with your own eyes.

But that’s not all Watchfinder has to offer.

Selling Your Luxury Watch Has Never Been Easier

At the company’s new flagship store in New York you also have the opportunity to sell your old watch or exchange it for another fabulous timepiece in their collection – you just need to book a personal appointment, drop by and Watchfinder’s experts will be there to answer any questions you might have or help you find your next dream watch.

Offering highly competitive prices, the brand’s “Sell Your Watch” service is quick and hassle free. You could submit details about your old watch online, but you can also sell it in person at the new showroom in New York.

What’s more, if you’d like to buy a new timepiece from Watchfinder’s impressive portfolio, you can part exchange your old watch to a new timepiece in one simple transaction, that combines buying and selling. This way you could get even more for your old watch.

Unparalleled Quality

Built around the ethos of trust, Watchfinder established in almost twenty years the confidence needed to buy and sell high value watches online. The British retailer has a state-of-the-art 4,000 sq. ft. service centre in the UK that takes care of every single watch that arrives there to ensure the highest standards of quality.

With decades of experience, the company’s highly skilled brand-certified watchmakers carefully inspect each pre-owned watch, returning it to its former glory and making sure that it offers the best performance and appearance when it goes up for sale again.

Equipped with manufacturer-approved tools and machinery, Watchfinder’s impressive service centre feels like a safe haven for fine watches. The company’s brilliant team of watchmakers, technicians and polishers will carefully inspect every single watch, running a series of comprehensive tests for condition, function and authenticity, and especially to understand what work is required.

After this meticulous inspection process is completed, if the watch needs any repairs, they will de-case the timepiece, according to brand procedure, and replace any parts needed. The refurbishment process continues in the polishing room, where nine full time polishers will remove any marks on the case and bracelet, applying a premium factory finish to the watch.

Then, the watch is taken to the casing department, where it’s re-assembled with the greatest care and precision, and in the end, all watches are inspected once again by watchmaking experts to ensure their quality is up to the manufacturer’s high standards.

That’s how every item in Watchfinder’s impressive pre-owned portfolio is carefully inspected and certified. Once everything is done, the watch receives a 24-month Watchfinder warranty, as a testament of authenticity, condition and unrivalled reliability.

A Great Investment

Some watches are like fine wine: they get better in time. If you’d like to start a watch collection, not only you can spend less on a timepiece from Watchfinder, but you can also reap from your investments. Compared to brand new timepieces, pre-owned watches can hold better value after purchase and their value can even increase over the years.

With almost two decades of experience and expertise in pre-owned watches, there’s no one as qualified as Watchfinder to help you buy or sell a pre-owned timepiece. The best thing is that they’re now closer to us, in New York City.