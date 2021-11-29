The 25 Best Sneakers For Women You Can Buy Right Now

Sneakers are no longer an exclusively sporty footwear. You can dress them down, you can dress them up, and they are appropriate in most settings now, even when you go to work. Sure, heels make your feet look longer and more elegant, but sneakers keep you comfortable, even for an entire day.

With the market being oversaturated with all types of sneaker styles, it is surely hard to pick just one from so many options. There are some popular chunky sneakers that will allow you to make a statement. The classic white sneakers will never go out of style, and the sustainable choice is great for the environment. So, how can you narrow down the list and make your choice?

We put together a short shopping guide for you. In order to simplify things, there are a few factors to consider, so let’s take a look at them.

Sneaker Buying Guide

First things first, assess your needs. Are you the athletic type that has a very active lifestyle? Then you probably need more than just one pair. One for working out and one casual, for everyday wear.

Material

Sustainable sneakers are more readily available now, made from natural materials and using ethical methods of production. Although a bit pricier, the quality is better, and they will last you a lot longer. Not to mention they are better for the environment.

Style

Pick from different styles that are available, such as chunky or dressy, classic or trendy. If they are going to be used solely for working out, pick one that is appropriate to your specific activity. When in doubt, go for the traditional white sneaker, they will go with most outfits, and are timeless.

Support

There is a wide array of sneaker models that target specific needs, such as orthopedic or stability problems. The casual sneaker might offer less support, but if you’re planning to use it lightly, then it should be fine. On the other hand, if you’ve suffered injuries and need all the support you can get, then you should probably look for a sneaker that will help you with that particular problem.

We can go on about many more details to look for, but this quick guide pretty much sums it up. Of course budget might be an issue, but in general, athletic shoes are all around the same price range. Unless you’re considering sneakers from designer brands or some of those interesting sustainable shoes, which can put you out of your comfort zone.

Again, choose something that makes sense to you and your lifestyle. And if your budget allows, get one in every style!

Here are the 25 best sneakers for women you can buy right now.

25. Cariuma Catiba Pro Sneakers

This is a great pair of sneakers to start our list with. Cariuma is an eco-friendly brand that focuses on sustainability, but comfort as well. Their innovative memory foam and the great outsole make for a super wearable skate shoe on the market. You can go ahead and do all your flips without fear of slipping.

We can say with confidence that these cool slip-ons will surely make a statement. Not only is the design super trendy, but the cooling system the perforations bring make them very breathable, even in hot climates. And the contoured foam insoles make them super comfortable, even if you wear them all day.

A great breathable option for warm weather or for indoor workouts. Made from recyclable materials, Nike used yarn scraps, plastic bottles, and old T-shirts for this eco-friendly shoe. Offering great stability with the Crater Foam midsoles, these shoes will keep you comfortable all day long, no matter what your activities are.

Sorel is a known brand that specializes in winter boots, but they’ve expanded to the sneaker market in the last couple of years. The Kinetic sneaker is constructed with a unique modular design that makes your feet so comfy, you will forget you’re wearing shoes. It has an inch heel and a 3/4 -inch platform that adds to that comfort.

If you have never heard of Athletic Propulsion, let us introduce you to this amazing footwear brand that makes one, if not, the most comfortable sneakers on the market. Take it from nurses and doctors who are on their feet all day, because they swear by them. This slip-on model is great because of its super light weight and ease of putting them on or taking them off.

For the trail runners in the crowd, these shoes are a serious option. They do not only fit like a glove, but are extremely flexible. That gives them great movement, and the Vibram megagrip outsoles will give you extra grip on rocks. For enhanced ground connection, the midsole’s dual-directional flex grooves makes it possible.

19. Common Projects Achilles Sneakers

This is one of the best low top sneakers for women on the market. Whether going for a stroll around town or meeting friends for a coffee date, these streamlined sneakers will take you there. The brand focuses on keeping things simple yet trendy. Great quality leather combined with timeless design bring you this pair of sneakers that will last you for years to come.

18. Acne Studios Distressed Canvas Sneakers

Understated yet super trendy, these canvas sneakers from Acne Studios convey the Scandinavian minimalist style to a tee. Made from high quality sustainable materials, these lightweight and versatile sneakers will blend in with anything you already own. The brand is an eco-friendly company that cares about the environment, but doesn’t forget about style.

Classic Converse brings you this pair of untraditional high tops that come with a treaded rubber sole that adds an edge to your wardrobe. At some point we all sported a pair of Converse, but this cool pair is not like any other pair you’ve owned. If you want to reminisce about your youth and look trendy while doing it, these shoes are meant for you.

For irregular feet, such as no arch or high arch, regular running shoes will not work for you. But the Vionic Aris is constructed with orthotic relief in mind. Thanks to the Vio-Motion footbed technology, you will get arch support for longer hours than any other brands. Whether you suffer with psoriatic arthritis, plantar fasciitis, or heel spurs, the three zone comfort has you covered.

These shoes distribute your weight evenly across your feet for increased stability. They work amazingly for a great range of motion, as they can twist and bend more than others in this category. The PWR RUN+ midsole foam offers even cushioning across your insole, which results in great support. A soft and lightweight shoe that is very comfortable.

A futuristic pair of sneakers that put the chunky dad shoes to shame. Equipped with a cut-out rubber sole that adds durability and much welcomed traction, they are super comfortable. Your feet will remain supported despite even more rigorous activities. Not to mention they look pretty stylish as well!

13. Alexander McQueen Metallic Leather Sneakers

When you’re looking for a platform sneaker, only Alexander McQueen should come to mind. The quirky designer offers the best pair out, and it checks both the platform and the white sneaker box. The metallic leather addition to the chunky heel shows some personality, and you’ll step out in comfort and style.

12. Saint Laurent Court Classic Leather Sneakers

The ultimate dress white leather sneaker has got to be this one from fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. Ditch your heels for these calf leather dress sneakers with silver-toned accents, and you’ll fit right in. No more uncomfortable evenings, you can stay and party all night long. Then the next morning you can stroll to brunch with no pain in your feet.

11. M. Gemi Cerchio Woven Leather Sneaker

One-of-a-kind styles and beautiful craftsmanship is what you will get from Italian shoemakers M. Gemi. Known for their comfy heels, their slip-on sneakers are also pretty great; not only super comfortable, but they also bring some style to the most mundane outfits. The top quality materials and comfortable soles make these effortlessly chic shoes your new favorite pair to slip into.

People who have feet that roll inwards are called pronators, simply put. They can suffer from a wide range of podiatric problems, which makes their stability uneven. These shoes address most of those issues. The Asics Gel Kayano are high stability sneakers that will be your feet’s new best friend. They look cute too, and are available in a variety of colors.

We often praise German brands on this site, and Adidas certainly merits to be lauded. Made with the Torsion System Adidas is known for, they allow an extra 15% increase in forefoot bending from previous models. The supportive heel is great for running, and the Primeknit + upper is made from a high performance recycled material. A great sustainable option that works wonders for your feet.

8. Everlane The Court Sneakers

These versatile and sustainable sneakers are probably the most comfortable fashion sneakers available on the market. Made from super soft leather, they are very comfortable all while being super stylish. They will go great with anything you own, so you will always turn to them when heading out. A great pair that can be considered a classic.

Fashionable and sustainable, French brand Veja offers a wide range of trainers. Made from raw materials that are sourced from organic farms, their footwear is produced without any chemical or polluting processes. This pair is a great option for everyday wear, and its versatility will suit even the more fussy customer.

6. Allbirds Tree Runners

Another sustainable company, Allbirds specializes in comfortable and eco-friendly running shoes. Great for walking long distances, you won’t dread your commute any longer. Attractive as well, the brand uses materials made from eucalyptus trees, with sustainable production methods. The shoes come with a removable castor bean sockliner that provides you with anatomical support.

5. Balenciaga Track Sneakers

Fashion trends are changing, and what better brand to do it by example than Balenciaga? Known for thinking outside the box, this fashion house is always one step ahead of others when it comes to innovation. These chunky ¨dad¨ sneakers are not only a great complement to your streetwear style, they are also super comfortable thanks to an amazing sole.

4. Roger Vivier Luna Viv

Luxury brand Roger Vivier brings you this gorgeous pair of stylish sneakers. Wearable and comfortable, they will uplift any outfit. Their crystal embellished buckles will make a statement on their own. Not only super glam, they are also lightweight.

The breathable mesh material and cushioned rubber platform soles allow for hours of strolling through town in pure comfort.

3. Oliver Cabell Low 1 Sneakers

Iconic yet humble, Oliver Cabell brings you a classic sneaker that will last you a very long time. The buttery soft Italian leather and craftsmanship that is out of this world results in a wardrobe staple you will cherish for a very long time.

The Margom outsoles offer you optimum comfort, so they will be your new go-to pair of sneakers for any occasion. And their understated style brings you some Italian chic with a unique touch.

2. Gucci New Ace Leather Sneakers

If you’re ready to step into the Gucci footwear cult, this pair of luxe white leather sneakers are a great introduction. The baby pink detail at the heel of the shoe adds a touch of femininity, and their iconic perforated logo on the sides lets people know that you have great taste.

Comfort is also one of the brand’s preoccupations, and they achieve it thanks to the leather insole and overall high quality materials.

This simple and clean pair of white sneakers from Axel Arigato tops our list of the best sneakers on the market at the moment. They are so beautiful you might just want to gaze at them all day, but they are so comfortable, you will reach for them time and time again.

Understated yet fresh at the same time, these sneakers will elevate even the most boring wardrobe with their minimalistic silhouette. Go ahead and grab a pair!

Whatever your style, we are confident you saw at least one pair of sneakers on this list that caught your eye. If money was not an issue, which ones would you buy right now?

