The 20 Best Used Luxury Cars For Under $30,000

Luxury cars, if you can afford their maintenance, are a nice splurge. They offer you comfort, performance among many amazing tech features, and most of them rate five stars when it comes to safety. But just like any other vehicle, their value depreciates within the first couple of years. Sure, there’s no better feeling than walking off the lot with your new purchase and that new car smell most of us love. But let’s face it, not all of us can afford to buy a car, much less a luxury car, brand new.

There are just so many expenses to consider when buying a car such as insurance and gas, winter tires if you’re in a snowy climate, eventually wear and tear repairs, not to mention some accessories you might add to make it your own, just to name a few. Buying a new car that will depreciate up to 40% of its initial price within five years seems bonkers. That is why many people seem to opt for buying a used luxury car. They get a taste of luxury without spending a lot of dough, which seems more sensible. In most cases it pays off waiting between two to five years when dipping your toes in the luxury car market.

We took a look at some cars whose depreciation value dips the most, therefore they will make the best bargain purchases in the near future. Luxury cars are known for depreciating more than brands such as Toyota or Lexus, for example. But doing your homework does not mean you cannot pick a great luxury car to fit your lifestyle without breaking the bank.

So let’s take a look at the list of the most affordable, yet great used luxury cars that will not cost you a penny over $30,000.

20. Genesis G90

On the more affordable range as well as a fairly reliable ride, the Genesis G90 is one of the least popular luxury car models on the market. That is exactly the reason you should consider it.

Some of you might be skeptical due its new name, but after doing some research you might change your mind. Genesis was created in 2015, Hyundai’s luxury spinoff, and now might be a great time to give it a chance.

19. Jaguar XJ

British car brand Jaguar unfortunately has one of the sedans with the worst resale value. Bad news for them, great news for you. If you’ve always loved the British luxury car, why not take a chance with the XJ?

The classic yet beautiful design doesn’t lose its appeal over the years, and it is not the most expensive car to upkeep on the list. Their improved technology is more reliable than when they first introduced it, so that’s a relief.

18. Cadillac CT6

The thing that does not help with sales of the CT6 is most likely its high price. Equipped with many attractive features it offers you a comfortable ride as well. A spacious full-size sedan, this stylish car will get you the touch of luxury you crave with its elegant details.

But their depreciation is quite high, that is why investing into one of those models might be a wise choice.

17. Mercedes-Benz SL

Honestly, if you’re into convertibles, this will probably be a no-brainer for you. You will get a great and attractive German-made luxury car with powerful engine options and amazing road handling. And the status that goes with owning a Benz.

But maintaining a $100,000 vehicle will be expensive, unless you decide to opt for extended warranty. Without it will carry a hefty price tag, be forewarned.

16. BMW 7 Series

Since 1977, BMW has been producing the mighty 7 series, their flagship model. The full-size luxury sedan is now available in their sixth generation, which was introduced in 2015.

So getting it second hand is a great idea because it is a reliable ride that offers you impressive handling and amazing tech features. Plus reliable German engineering, and a safe vehicle. All in all, a good option.

15. Cadillac CTS

The newer version of the CT6, the CTS is on the smaller side. The same problems owners of the CT6 complain about you will find with this model as well. But the big price gap between the two makes this model a fairly more affordable option, especially if you purchase it about five years after its release.

If you’re not that fussy about the latest design, you will get a reliable and comfortable ride with this one.

14. Jaguar XF

Another model from the Brits, the XF has some reliability issues, but makes up for it with their super cool infotainment system. A mid-sized sedan that is not as popular in North America as it is in Europe, it deserves a second glance.

A sleek design equipped with four-wheel-drive and a predictable chassis, it will surely stand out from the more popular German options that are more readily available on this side of the ocean.

13. Cadillac ATS

This sporty sedan from the Cadillac repertoire is a great car to drive. It has impressive handling and a decent engine, but the reason it depreciates so much is its small trunk, cramped back seat and its awkward and unreliable infotainment system.

But if space is not an issue for you, you will get a great bargain, especially with their older versions. So a decent option overall.

12. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If you’re planning to purchase this model from the German automaker after its warranty expires, you will get a great bargain, as its value depreciates quite a bit. But, like with any Mercedes, you get a great automobile that is reliable and one of the best rated cars in the world.

The “Special Class” full-size luxury sedan is a great car to drive as it offers amazing specs, but quite pricey to maintain, so opting for a used one is a great idea if you’re planning to keep it for a while.

11. Audi A8

Another great German luxury car, the Audi A8, just like the S-class Mercedes, depreciates greatly once the warranty ends. That does not take anything away from one of the best cars in its category.

This flagship model offers you some of the fanciest technology Audi has come up with. Equipped with impressive specs and handling, their used models come at a great bargain. Expect to fall in love with this great sedan.

10. Jaguar XE

The last Jaguar on our list, this one is the model that depreciates the most, which means it is a great deal for those willing to wait it out. Beautifully designed and super fun to drive, its name brings the price tag down.

Don’t fret, it is a good car, but not as reliable as its competition Lexus IS, for example. Its clunky infotainment system is something that might bother you long term as well, so keep that in mind.

9. Mercedes-Benz CLS

More stylish than its E-class sibling, the CLS depreciates faster. We aren’t sure why, but one thing we do know is that you will get a greater bargain for a cooler ride.

Mechanically it is in the same range as their E-class models, but the design is sleeker and it offers a smooth ride. Great on gas too, it has amazing technology, the only downside we can see is the rear seats and trunk which are on the smaller side for its category.

8. Lincoln Continental

Their twin turbo V-6 is one of the greatest bargains you will find when looking for a luxury ride. That is if you’re willing to overlook its material quality, which is not the greatest for a luxury car, and the harsh driving you will get from time to time.

The design, engine and overall comfort rate is high, and their interior is very roomy, especially their back seats. Their tech is user-friendly, but they still depreciate by almost 40% within the first five years. Which is great for your pocket!

7. Genesis G80

One of the brand’s first models is the G80, and even without the depreciating value it is still a great bargain. The car offers a spacious interior, safety on the road, a sporty performance and many luxurious features. So why does it lose so much value?

We can guess because of its age, but don’t quote us on that. Look at all the positives and consider this model, as you will get a great bargain for a relatively reasonable price.

6. Volvo S90

If safety is high on your priority list, then Volvo is the right company that offers luxury vehicles you should look for. This flagship sedan was introduced in 2017, an improved model to their 2015 XC90. They come in hybrid, T5 and T6 versions, and they all offer you amazing specs.

Their interior design is pure luxe, and their engine options vary between 250 hp or 316hp in the T6. Power and style combined into one for a great price, what else can you ask for?

5. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Another safe option that has great German engineering, the C-class changed their production for North America from Germany to Alabama in 2015. We speculate that is the reason the depreciating value is the greatest, but either way, you can save a great amount for an amazing vehicle.

It is still one of the best designed and powerful luxurious vehicles available on the market. The cabin itself is a work of art, and the 241 hp their 2.0-liter all their versions come with is nothing to sneer at. Plus you’ll be the owner of one of the most prestigious car brands in the world.

4. Lexus ES

Their best selling sedan ever, it is one of those vehicles that you might want to keep for life. They will hardly ever give you mechanical problems, and it is one of their rare models that depreciates enough to make it a bargain.

In 2012 Lexus decided to give the ES the Toyota Avalon full-size wheelbase, which improved on rear seat space, and their cabin saw some overall tweaks. If you can get your hands on a five year old model it’s a great bargain that will get your money’s worth. You can easily find a used Lexus online, on sites like Galpin Honda.

3. Infiniti Q70

Another attractive and super comfortable sedan is Infiniti’s larger model, the Q70. They come in either front-wheel or four-wheel-drive, but the wheelbase for their Q70L is 5.9 inches larger than the Q70.

That means more rear seat legroom, and if you opt for the V8 option you literally have a beast of a vehicle! It is one of the fastest as well, going to 60 mph in under 6 seconds.

The well-equipped cabin might not be the latest design, but it is very convenient and offers you extreme comfort, not to mention safety on the road.

2. BMW 3 Series

We left the last two spots for the best German engineering in the world. Honestly, both BMW and Audi are great cars, but we simply could not put them in the same spot. So let’s start raving about BMW’s 3 Series.

Luxury and performance combined into a beautifully designed sedan, it is really hard to find any downsides to it. If you find it second hand, it is most likely because some people can afford to drive brand new luxury vehicles and change them every couple of years, not because of any problems.

The 330i’s 248 hp engine that can reach 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, or you can even dare to go with the 340i, which produces 320 hp. Either way, you will ride in style!

1. Audi A6

Last but definitely not least, the A6 series from Audi sums up our list. It is a lower priced version of competitor’s BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but offers you the same luxury as its rivals. Their interiors are known for being both luxurious and well designed.

The beauty about Audis is that their designs keep up with the changing times, so even if you purchase a 2017 model, for example, it still looks brand new in 2021. In 2017 their S-line exterior styling package became a standard feature, and their infotainment system got an update as well.

Their engines come in either a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder, which produces 252hp, or a 3.0 supercharged V6 that can go up to 330hp. A solid choice that looks brand new even used!

Now that we showed you the available and affordable options you have, don’t you want to go ride in style?