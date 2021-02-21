EDC: The 10 Best Key Organizers You Can Buy Right Now

The key to her heart, the key to his car. There are a lot of keys to get around, and they seem all to be pretty important; to put it another way, your keys become extremely desirable the moment you can’t find them. Even when you can actually find them, if there are more than three keys in the same place, picking the right one becomes pretty difficult.

Key-chains are for old people and retro movies. Join us in the 21st century, as we organize all of your keys with the help of a quality key organizer. Stylish, light, and easy to use, these key organizers will help you keep all your essential keys together, with some extra goodies like flashlights, useful tools, bluetooth connectivity, and even USB drives.

In no particular order, here are the 10 best key organizers you can buy right now.

Capable of holding as many as 7 keys, this stylish key organizer will put a smile on your face when you’re trying to enter your home after a hard day’s work. Available in a variety of colors, including navy, black, orange, and grey, this water-resistant EDC accessory will look good while keeping you company for quite some time.

Showing off a chic Nylon construction, mixed together with a stainless steel cap, this thing comes with a premium D-ring attachment and a 2-year warranty. Orbitkey transforms your cluster of keys into a neatly organized stack, which means there won’t be any key jingles, and the special locking mechanism will keep all your keys safe. Things are looking more than good.

Talking about weight and dimensions seems a bit too much when we’re looking at the best key organizers, don’t you think? Instead, we’ll just focus the incredible build quality of this KeyBar and its ability to keep 12 keys safe at all times – you could go as high as 28, with some upgrades.

With a purchase cost of less than $50, this neat aluminum key holder comes complemented by a titanium pocket clip that makes it ideal to carry it on a daily basis. The KeyBar is available in a variety of irresistible anodized aluminum colors and special design themes, looking cool while it handles anything life throws at it.

Q3 Titanium Key Organizer

Crafted out of Grade 5 Titanium, this wonderful multi-tool / key organizer comes with a Lifetime Guarantee, which means you could very well pass it down from generation to generation. Durable and tough as nails, bending or harming this thing might prove to be a real challenge. With components made out of stainless steel, including a self-defense knife with a flick-out blade, the Q3 was specially build to help you tackle anything.

This key organizer looks like it was built into the future, showing off a minimalist design, with a superb bead-blasted aluminum finish. Upon further research, I think we might find out that Doc Brown had one of these with him when he came back from the future.

KeyClip Wallet

If you love minimalist wallets, you will surely like this cool key organizer. Featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum construction and a few extra accessories, such as an external carbon-fiber and stainless steel money clip, this thing can also come with a 4-in-1 tool and a USB 2.0 thumb drive, if you’d like that.

Constructed from 301 stainless steel, Left Field Design’s concept aims to be durable and adjustable to anyone’s lifestyle. An interesting mix between a metal wallet and a key organizer, the KeyClip 6 will gladly accommodate 4 credit cards and six keys. It’s available in just as many color options and two carbon fiber designs are also on offer. What more could you ask for?

First things first: let’s give credit where credit is due and admit that KeySmart rules over this field. Now, the American brand has constantly come up with new ways of grabbing our attention and their KeySmart Pro even includes Bluetooth and GPS tracking technology – courtesy of Tile.

This means that losing your keys is no longer possible, and there’s even a dedicated phone app, that actually works both ways. It seems that if you misplace your phone, users will be able to to make the smartphone ring, even if it’s on silent – thanks to the dedicated button on this key holder. Please note the built-in flashlight and bottle opener, which will also come in handy in various situations.

What else could we say? There are seven color options to be enjoyed, and plenty of tools – including nano scissors, a tiny wrench, and a ruler – while the rechargeable Micro-USB will hold its own for about 45 days.

Looking like the popular and dependable Swiss Army kit, this complex key organizer is certainly be worth the attention. Showing off a high-quality build and several customization options, this key holder features an interesting locking mechanism and a few modular attachments – such as a pocket knife, flashlight, and more.

Keyport’s Pivot Outdoor Bundle has plenty of reasons to impress, and you also get a 2-year subscription to their KeyportID program included with the purchase. We don’t know exactly what’s that, but perhaps the 12-lumen power flashlight will shed some light on the subject. Still, the MOCA multi-tool acts as a coolness factor, packing in 10 useful tools.

I am not sure when or why you would need a flathead screwdriver, but ThorKey has got one ready for you. Able to hold up to 8 keys and available in an elegant Brown and Black full-grain leather, this stylish companion will prove to be very useful in various situations. Looking good, doesn’t it?

There is a built-in locking mechanism, meant to keep all of your keys in place. Better yet, the bolt may be adjusted to fine-tune the force required to get the keys out in the open.

We are entering a new territory, where key organizers hold up to 30 keys, pack not one but two LED flashlights, as well as a bottle opener. Is that too much? Probably not, because ninjas are always surprising. Benefitting from a durable aluminum construction, this thing seems to have been designed with professionals in mind.

The Key Ninja was actually aimed at janitors, building managers, and for more administrative purposes. One thing’s for sure – whatever it is, this thing can handle it. And it will surely have the right key to open the right door.

Liquid Co. Key Caddy

Liquid Carry crafted this super slim and discreet key organizer from Grade 6061 aluminum, all the way in Melbourne, Australia. The sleek Key Caddy is very functional, but it was intended to be much more than that. It’s elegant and fashionable and it will hold up to 8 keys and even a USB drive.

This thing also shows off black and gold screws as well as built-in washers to make sure scraping will not be an issue. But words probably won’t do justice to this cool EDC tool. After you get one we’re pretty sure you will discover this thing was well worth your money.

Keyport Slide 3.0

Last but not least, we have the Keyport Slide 3.0. Easy to use and fully customizable, this is more than just a simple key organizer; instead, it manages to join various useful modules under one cool package. Meanwhile, customizable faceplates allow you to choose between different colors and even a polar camo or a woodland camo. There’s also a carbon fiber design, if you’re willing to spend a little more.

Modules include a flashlight, a multi-tool, a knife, and even a USB drive module. Sure, we’ve just made a tough decision even more difficult. I guess good things do not come to those who wait, but to those who act upon an informed decision. Which one would you pick?

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission