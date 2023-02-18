20 Best Smartwatches For Women in 2023

These days the lines between fashion and technology are blurring more than ever before. Smartwatches, for example, are both stylish and functional, making them a must-have for every modern woman. Having all your important data on your wrist is a feature that will save you a lot of time. And we know time is money!

Therefore, smartwatches are rapidly gaining popularity among today’s tech-obsessed consumers. Even traditional watchmakers like Fossil and Tag Heuer, drawn to the lucrative smartwatch sector, have joined the fray. Yet, why are they becoming so prominent lately?

Although a smartwatch won’t force you to put on your walking shoes and head outside, it can be a good fitness tracker, assist you in comprehending your sleep patterns, and much more. It’s great to see an uptick in features designed for women, such as apps that keep an eye on the menstrual cycle or adapt workout plans for pregnancy.

Furthermore, many of the smartwatches on this list avoid seeming like bulky gadgets while still offering cutting-edge functions and designs. Slim profiles, elegant shapes, and bright color palettes are just a few of the ways that popular smartwatch manufacturers like Apple and Samsung blend aesthetics and performance.

While we’re on the subject of design, we will say that it is good to have other color options (hello, pink) than black or very dark grey for watches we want to wear all day and night. Also, having interchangeable straps that may be rocked with different outfits is a great touch, as is a dash of glamour. Think about the ultra-chic Hermes Apple watch rendition!

Therefore, if you’re on the fence about making the jump, we recommend doing some research first; the market is flooded with amazing options, so you’re sure to find one that’s a good fit. You just have to take into account your needs and desires.

In light of this, we have scoured the web for the most highly rated smartwatches for women in 2023 that also happen to be fashionable, so read on to discover them. But, to begin with, let’s examine what to keep in mind when shopping for this kind of timepiece.

How to Choose a Smartwatch?

Usually, all of the top-tier smartwatches on the market perform admirably, but no single model can please everyone. According to experts, there are many factors to think about when purchasing a smartwatch, including its recharging time, its accuracy in measuring steps and heart rate, and its responsiveness to simple inputs.

Most brands, ranging from digital giants like Apple and Samsung to more conventional watchmakers like Montblanc and Skagen, have created items that can deliver anything directly to your wrist. But what makes a smartwatch worth buying? Here are a few important considerations:

Compatibility

First and foremost, you should check to see if the smartwatch is compatible with the phone you already own. For instance, you may want to get an Apple Watch if you own an iPhone because it is compatible with many of the apps.

On the Android side, keep in mind that some smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, provide additional functionality if you’re using one of the company’s phones.

Comfort

Your smartwatch should feel good on your wrist, so if the one you’re trying is too bulky, continue searching.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that a proper fit is essential for accurate heart rate monitoring; a floppy or even excessively tight strap could confuse a watch’s sensors.

Design

Smartwatches often come with either a circular dial, like most analog watches, or a square or rectangular face. Ultimately, it’s up to the consumer to determine what’s best for them, as there is no right choice. Even though we like a round face better, sometimes the extra space a square dial gives is worth it.

Battery Life

Battery life can be anything from one day to ten days, depending on the watch’s accumulator and how often you check it. Power consumption can be an issue with some apps, GPS being one such example, so choose wisely. For instance, if you love to be outdoors and go hiking, you will need an item that doesn’t require frequent charging.

Water Resistance

While most smartwatches can withstand splashes and light rain, only the most rugged versions can endure submersion in deeper waters. If this is a must-have function for you, make sure you read the technical specifications.

Display

There has been a recent surge in the significance of a smartwatch’s screen. While LCD displays are common in more affordable products, OLED displays are present in a variety of high-end items, including those made by Apple and Samsung.

Nonetheless, the AMOLED displays used in many mid-range smartwatches are a better value than the LCD screen. You should also think about the fact that LCDs may not last as long as OLED or AMOLED screens, which use less power and are easier to read indoors and outdoors.

NFC

NFC, or near-field communication, enables data transfer between devices that are only a few inches apart, usually when they are touching each other in a back-to-back configuration. Recently, this technology has been included in many smartwatches, making them ideal for use in contactless payments or exchanging files.

Apps Support

In discussions on what makes an excellent smartwatch, this is typically disregarded. The good news is that apps developed by third parties are widely supported by both Apple’s Watch OS and Google’s Wear OS. Rather than requiring a tethered smartphone to send notifications, most apps can now run locally on the watch.

Communication

Alerts for incoming calls, texts, and app notifications are a must-have feature for any respectable smartwatch. For obvious reasons, a watch with LTE would be second to none if you place a premium on receiving notifications on your wrist.

Smartwatches with data connectivity are more expensive than those with WiFi alone, but they allow you to make and receive calls even when your phone isn’t in proximity.

Fitness Tracking

The ability to trace one’s physical activity is a major selling point for smartwatches. Therefore, your multipurpose timepiece should be able to keep track of all your exercise levels, have a heart rate monitor, and provide you with useful data about your health and wellness by monitoring your steps, calories, and workout.

Moreover, when it comes to fitness, certain brands, like Garmin, produce smartwatches that offer more capabilities than others, such as the potential to detect heart rate variation, calculate estimated recovery times, provide onboard maps, and more.

That being said, since smartwatch technology is still developing, it’s wise to prioritize the functions you need before making a purchase. Now, let’s get back to that list of the 20 best smartwatches for women in 2023.

20. Huawei Watch Fit 2

In addition to being an effective fitness companion, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is a stylish accessory. Though it’s user-friendly, has a long battery life, and is reasonably priced, this wearable is more suited for those just getting started with exercise than those who spend all day, every day, at the gym.

In comparison to other smartwatches, such as the Huawei Watch GT Runner and the Polar Grit X Pro, whose round screens and thick straps are meant to evoke traditional watch designs, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 looks more like a miniaturized phone. It comes in three models: Active, Classic, and Elegant Editions.

19. Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a cutting-edge timepiece that offers a wide variety of useful smartwatch features in addition to its exceptional fitness tracking functions. Design-wise, it isn’t revolutionary and shares a lot of similarities with the first Garmin Venu, but it manages to walk the fine line between sport and fashion.

Like many modern wearables, the Venu 2 puts a lot of emphasis on health and wellness. It constantly checks your stress level and provides you with a Body Battery energy score to remind you to take care of your health.

You can keep track of your water consumption, your daily steps, the number of stairs you climbed, the calories you expended, and your sleep habits. On this basis, the Venu 2 is one of the best Garmin watches to date due to its well-thought-out design and execution.

18. Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Although Wear OS hasn’t always had the best track record, it’s starting to improve, and Fossil has been a mainstay of the platform for many years, producing some of the best Wear OS watches currently available. The LTE model has all the great features of the original Fossil Gen 5, plus cellular connectivity.

Even though the Gen 6 has already been released, the Gen 5 LTE is the only Fossil smartwatch that works without a phone, allowing you to make and receive calls or messages as well as access your favorite apps even if your phone isn’t within reach. If this facility is something of value to you, this baby might be the right choice.

17. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro’s designer, Zepp, set out to develop a smartwatch that could compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung while still costing less than either of their entry-level models.

Frankly, certain software improvements are required before this watch can genuinely rival the industry leaders. Yet, it does have some good smartwatch features to deliver, such as Amazon Alexa, an offline smart assistant, notifications that are easy to read, and several fitness and sports tracking attributes. All in all, it’s worth considering!

16. Garmin Fenix 7

The Garmin Fenix 7 was made for those ladies who live for the excitement of competition and push themselves to new limits, whether it’s during a cycling tour, a half marathon, or the sweltering heat of a CrossFit competition.

But buying the Fenix 7 doesn’t mean you already have a full training plan and know how to balance work and rest. Instead, it gives you tools to support you in understanding your current fitness level, setting a clear goal, and training in a way that will help you reach that objective.

There has been a significant improvement in battery life with no increase in weight, and the new touchscreen is a nice feature for navigating menus. There isn’t a microphone, which is the single glaring omission, but we’re confident that most people can get by without it.

15. Michael Kors Gen 5E MKGO

The Michael Kors Gen 5E MKGO is a blend of sumptuous aesthetics and reliable functionality. Like other smartwatches from the label, this one was set up in collaboration with the Fossil brand and Wear OS by Google. This makes it a good choice for people who want a stylish wearable with a lot of useful functions.

The most recent revision of the watch has many useful features, including Bluetooth phone calls, Google Pay, an activity and sleep tracker, and multiple power-saving modes. While it may fall short in the fitness monitoring department, the MKGO Gen 5E shines with its high-end design and practical peculiarities.

14. Garmin Lily

With a 34mm case, the Garmin Lily is one of the tiniest smartwatches on the market and looks well with everything from a business suit to a stylish skirt and a strappy crop top. More than just a pretty face, it monitors vitals including oxygen levels in the blood, calories burned, activity levels, heart rate, respiration, sleep, steps, stress, and workouts.

There are two Lily models available: the Lily Sport Edition and the Lily Classic Edition. As a result, depending on your preferences and lifestyle, the Garmin Lily can be dressed up for a business meeting or worn to the gym. Although its target demographic is women, anyone with a small wrist and a penchant for delicate watches will love it.

13. Withings ScanWatch Hybrid Smartwatch

The Withings ScanWatch, one of the least “smartwatch-like” of the bunch, is actually quite a potent health tracker, with an electrocardiogram and a heart rate monitor being its primary draws. The more feminine 38mm case is offered in 4 color schemes: white and silver, black and silver, white and rose gold, and our favorite, blue and rose gold.

Nonetheless, the system is not entirely analog. Basic information, such as your HR, steps, and calories burned, as well as other notifications, are displayed on a small OLED screen that rests on the dial. The complementary Withings Health Mate app monitors pregnancy and checks up on the baby’s growth.

12. Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit was the first of its kind, and it sparked a whole new category of wearable devices over a decade ago: fitness trackers. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Fitbit Versa 3 is loaded with health and exercise tracking options. It accurately counts your steps and monitors your heart rate.

With the help of the Fitbit app, which people have unanimously praised for its user-friendliness, you can keep tabs on your location, check your menstrual cycle, and get your Sleep Score every night. Additionally, the app’s notification system and the voice assistant are a breeze to navigate.

11. Skagen Falster Gen 6

Smartwatches have come a long way in terms of aesthetics in recent years. Take a look at Skagen’s Falster Gen 6 if you don’t believe us. This wearable technology marries an elegant vibe with a suite of innovative capabilities. Hence, it’s a superb accessory that will not only match your style but also discreetly monitor your activity.

Since the Falster Gen 6 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, the watch operates faster than its forebears. Health sensors have been modified to include SpO2 monitoring, and charging takes less time overall. Add to that real-time heart rate checking, standalone GPS support, NFC, workout, and sleep tracking.

10. Fitbit Sense 2

The top-notch Fitbit smartwatches always score well thanks to their streamlined appearance and user-friendly interface. Thus, if this is your first time purchasing a smartwatch, the Sense 2 is a bona fide option. It provides access to beginner-level workouts and meditations, as well as useful data about your activity, sleep, and diet.

Moreover, it has a voice command function that is easy to use. You may get the latest news or weather forecasts and manage smart home devices with the help of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Nonetheless, if you don’t care about all that extra stuff, the Fitbit Versa 3 is an excellent alternative that will get the job done for far less money.

9. TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

In 2015, TAG Heuer revolutionized the smartwatch industry with the debut of its premium Connected watch; now the company’s fourth version, the Connected Calibre E4, is set to do the same. It has a magnificent screen, state-of-the-art sports tracking, and a case that is archetypally TAG Heuer gorgeous.

No doubt, there is room for improvement in both the watch face selection and Android Wear, but if you’re in the market for a high-end, refined smartwatch, this is it. It has an appealing mechanical feel, simple software navigation, and can be programmed to open any application you like. Really, there’s very little to dislike here.

8. Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up

Ok, so here’s the deal. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. When dinosaurs still roamed the earth, I used to go regularly to the club. All right, not very frequently. Yeah, like, once in a blue moon. However, my point is that if you want a luxury smartwatch that glows on your wrist like the neon lights of a Bangkok club at 1 AM, this is the right choice for you.

The Light is instantly recognizable as a Louis Vuitton item due to the brand’s trademark case form, the Tambour, and the high quality of its leather and finishes across the board. However, this is not your grandmother’s timepiece; in fact, it’s not even your older sister’s (who has been bargain-hunting for a vintage Tambour forever) watch.

This smartwatch is vivacious, flashy, luxurious, and straightforward. Instead of an attempt to impress with specifications, it awes with dazzling spectacle. Really, it’s difficult to stop touching the screen to engage in the vibrant theatrical display, which the rounded corners of the sapphire crystal perfectly accent.

7. Garmin Vivomove Sport

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is not the most high-tech fitness watch on the market, but it’s small enough to fit nicely on your wrist and does a good job of keeping tabs on your daily activity and overall health. Sometimes it’s convenient not to have a bevy of buttons surrounding the dial of the watch.

Although it is a very simple-looking device and lacks in some monitoring areas, such as GPS functionality, the Garmin Vivomove Sport is a brilliant choice for those seeking a minimalist smartwatch without an overabundance of statistics. Women will find the period tracker especially helpful.

6. Google Pixel Watch

It’s clear that Google’s attempt at creating a smartwatch was a hit. The Google Pixel Watch has a sleek, shiny face that stands out from the crowd. It’s not as big as some of its competitors, but it does its job well and integrates nicely with a myriad of apps. While the battery life could be improved, it otherwise performs admirably.

What’s more, it gives users access to the Fitbit system, which is sure to pique the interest of those who are particularly concerned with their physical health. Here, Wear OS is quite simple to operate, and it works in tandem with Google’s own Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 phones but also with any device running Android 8.0 or later.

5. Fossil Gen 6 Women’s Smartwatch

Fossil produces some of the finest sundials, and the company’s smartwatches are no different. Thus, the Fossil Gen 6 Women’s Smartwatch is unrivaled, even more so when, at first glance, it’s obvious that this is a timepiece, not some strange alien technology.

The Fossil Gen 5 has been replaced with a new and improved wearable that, thanks to upgraded innards and additional health sensors, should prove to be all the more useful as a wrist companion. Therefore, this watch works as a well-rounded timepiece that will appeal to ladies who are looking for something different.

4. Hermes Apple Watch Series 8

Infusing the Apple Watch Series 8 with remarkable watch faces and a selection of stylish bands, Hermes represents the pinnacle of tradition and modernity. Every part, from the material of the strap to the way the case is embossed to the one-of-a-kind faces, is carefully made to look classic and elegant.

The Lucky Horse Face Apple Watch is a fun mashup of the equestrian roots of the brand with the symbols of an apple and a horseshoe. The dial’s hues can be altered to reflect the wearer’s disposition, and when the time reaches 10:10, the hands of the watch form a harness on the horse’s head. Interesting, right?

3. Montblanc Summit 3

Montblanc began manufacturing Wear OS timepieces in 2017, when the platform was still known as Android Wear. Since then, the company has never shied away from cutting-edge technology, releasing several smartwatches. That approach has carried through to the most recent model, the Montblanc Summit 3.

This watch is like an ode to the art of fine craftsmanship, yet the verdict is this: most people have no intention of spending $1,300 on a wearable. The luxury watch business, however, has repeatedly shown that there is a strong demand for such items.

Therefore, if looks and heritage are your top priorities, you need a high-end smartwatch that’s not as cumbersome as Garmin, not as eccentric as Fitbit, and more refined than an Apple watch. If you don’t mind shelling out a bit more, the Montblanc Summit 3 won’t disappoint you.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

For those who would rather not deal with a robust wearable’s hefty profile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a fantastic smartwatch that still manages to look spectacular. Simply put, it is an excellent item in every way: it has an amazing aspect, supports third-party apps, and has outstanding health and fitness functionalities.

However, this watch is a small upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 4, with hardware and software improvements that aren’t noteworthy; battery life is comparable to the previous generation, as are the general features and functions of the watch. The battery only lasts for a day, so if you’re not fine with charging it regularly, you should look at the Pro.

Nevertheless, despite the overall absence of groundbreaking new features, the Galaxy Watch 5 received significant design updates: the base model now includes a sapphire crystal display, which is notable for being more scratch resistant—perfect for the busy, yet in-vogue lady of today!

1. Apple Watch Series 8

Apple didn’t invent the smartwatch, but it did a lot to improve upon the concept, bringing it in line with its other products, which boast the same sleek appearance and friendly interface. That trend keeps going with the 8th generation of the Apple Watch.

In comparison to its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 8 didn’t carry many changes, but it did add one key function that was specifically designed for women: your ovulation will now be monitored by a pair of temperature sensors that also keep an eye out for irregularities in your menstrual cycle that may point to underlying health issues.

While many gadgets offer cycle tracking, very few employ biometrics. Moreover, in terms of appearance, you may choose from several metal case finishes and a wide variety of strap materials and colors, including silicone, woven sports bands, leathers, and stainless steel. There is also a substantial third-party sector for Apple Watch bands.

Conclusion

Not all smartwatches for women are created equal. Some are more advanced than simple step counters, allowing you to take account of your sleep, stress, and even your menstrual cycle. Some of them are made of luxurious but useful materials, and most of them also have LTE, which lets you talk from the palm of your hand.

Nevertheless (or should we say therefore?), we are confident that anyone will find at least one smartwatch that fits among the aforementioned. Which one would you choose, and why?

